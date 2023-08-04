LANEY & LU Portsmouth
Coffee & Tea
Coffee
Certified organic and fair trade coffee roasted by Good Vibes Coffee Roasters in North Conway, NH. Choose from: dark roast, medium roast, and water-processed decaf. PLEASE SELECT BLEND & SIZE. Upgrade your brew by adding your favorite superfoods!
Iced Cold Brew
Fair trade and organic coffee steeped to perfection and tapped from an ice cold keg. Thanks to our friends at NOBL Coffee in Seabrook, NH, you can cool off with this nitrogen-infused coffee that pours like a Guinness.
Espresso Drinks
Hand-crafted espresso beverages made with organic, fair trade espresso from Good Vibes Coffee Roasters in North Conway, NH. PLEASE SELECT DRINK TYPE, MILK OPTION & SIZE
Tea
Organic tea blends are full of flavor and healing qualities. Choose from: MIND'S EYE (stress relief, energy, mental clarity, focus - ashwaganda, ginkgo, lavender, tulsi, schisandra) RESTORE (balance, nervous and digestive system - tulsi, hawhtorne berry, milky oats, lemon balm, chamomile) FLOURISH (energy, immunity, digestive and respiratory health - echinacea, marshmallow root, spearmint, rosehip, elderberry NOURISH (nutrient dense and fights fatigue, inflammation and irritation - nettle, raspberry leaf, burdock root, dandelion, lemon balm CLEANSE (stress relief, nutrition and detoxifying boost - yellow burdock root, turmeric, dandelion leaf, schisandra) KINDLE (stomach and digestion soothing and health - anise hyssop, calendula, chamomile, spearmint, mashmallow root) CHAGA CHAI (immunity, mind, body, spirit, cancer fighting - chaga mushroom, black tea, cinnamon, cloves, ginger, cardamom, star anise, black pepper). PLEASE SELECT SIZE
Cafe Au Lait
Certified organic and fair trade coffee and steamed milk of your choice. Choose from: whole, skim, almond, and coconut milk. PLEASE SELECT COFFEE BREW, MILK OPTION & SIZE
Matcha Green Tea Latte
Organic culinary matcha green tea by Tea Forte, choice of milk, hot or iced. PLEASE SELECT MILK CHOICE & SIZE
Wellness Elixirs
Boost
2oz shot of homemade, fermented apple cider vinegar, bold and flavorful, maple syrup (Backyard Farms, Lyndonville VT)
Detox
2oz shot of activated charcoal, lemon juice, coconut water, Old Friends Farm elderberry turmeric honey (honey, elderberry, turmeric juice, blueberry juice, elderberry juice)
High Vibe
2oz shot of blue spirulina, 10mg Coyote River Co. full-spectrum hemp in olive oil, coconut water, hand-squeezed grapefruit juice, fresh rosemary infusion (contains coconut)
Transformational Beverages
Energy 4 Days
Hot coffee, Bulletproof MCT oil, pastured butter or ghee (contains animal products, coconut, dairy)
Flourish ICED Tea
Our flourish tea blend (echinacea, marshmallow root, spearmint, rosehip, elderberry), purified filtered water, served over ice
Cashew Chai
Our Harmonize chaga chai tea, cashew, date, unsweetened almond milk (contains tree nuts)
Hot Cacao
Raw cacao, spices, cold-pressed coconut oil, pastured ghee, VT maple syrup (Backyard Farms, Lyndonville VT), unsweetened almond milk (contains tree nuts, animal product, coconut, dairy)
Iced Almond Brew
NOBL cold brew coffee, unsweetened almond milk, maple syrup (Backyard Farms, Lyndonville VT), raw cacao, pink himalayan sea salt, served over coffee ice cubes (available hot) (contains tree nuts)
Maca Matcha
Tea Forte matcha green tea, maca, doTERRA lavender essential oil, maple syrup (Backyard Farms, Lyndonville VT), lavender buds, unsweetened almond milk, hot or iced (contains tree nuts)
Superfood Mushroom
Raw cacao, chaga, reishi and cordecyps mushroom, honey (Rocky Hollow, Kensington NH), maca, cinnamon, sea salt, cold-pressed coconut oil, unsweetened almond milk, hot or iced (contains tree nuts, mushrooms, coconut)
Turmeric
Turmeric, cinnamon, cardamom, black pepper, cold-pressed coconut oil, pastured ghee, maple syrup (Backyard Farms, Lyndonville VT), unsweetened almond milk, hot or iced (contains tree nuts, animal product, coconut, dairy)
Wild Lemonade
Blue majik, lemon and lime juice, purified filtered water, maple syrup (Backyard Farms, Lyndonville VT), doTERRA lemon essential oil, pink himalayan salt, served over ice
English Breakfast ICED Tea
English Breakfast tea, purified filtered water, lemon, served over ice
Matcha Lemonade
Matcha, lemon and lime juice, purified filtered water, maple syrup (Backyard Farms, Lyndonville VT), doTERRA lemon essential oil, pink himalayan salt, served over ice
Smoothies
Berry Banana
Blueberry, strawberry, banana, unsweetened almond milk (contains tree nuts)
Blueberry Basil
Spinach, blueberry, banana, basil, avocado, unsweetened almond milk (contains tree nuts)
Chai
Our chai spice blend, dates, reishi mushroom, date, coffee ice cubes, almond butter, banana, unsweetened almond milk. (contains tree nuts, mushrooms)
Chia Pitaya
Pitaya, pineapple, avocado, banana, chia seeds, date, coconut water (contains coconut, seeds)
Chocolate
Raw cacao powder, avocado, date, cinnamon, cayenne pepper, unsweetened almond milk (contains tree nuts)
Iron(wo)man
SunWarrior vanilla protein powder, maca, date, cinnamon, spinach, sea salt, cordecyps mushroom, banana, unsweetened almond milk. (contains tree nuts, mushrooms, coconut)
PB + Joy
Peanut butter, banana, ginger root, nutmeg, unsweetened almond milk (contains tree nuts, peanuts)
Pineapple Mango
Pineapple, mango, banana, coconut water (contains coconut)
Powerful Green
Kale, spinach, green apple, cilantro, banana, lemon, cacao powder, coconut water (contains coconut)
Blueberry Lemon Blast
Blueberry, banana, avocado, lemon juice, doTERRA lemon essential oil, date, chia seed, unsweetened almond milk (contains nuts)
Sweet Green
Kale, spinach, banana, mango, ginger root, cinnamon, unsweetened almond milk (contains tree nuts)
Vanilla
Almond butter, banana, raw vanilla bean, unsweetened almond milk (contains tree nuts)
Pinacado
Pineapple, orange, banana, lemon, doTERRA lime essential oil, avocado, cayenne, coconut water.
GIVE A SMOOTHIE
You are an amazing example of the power of community! Thank you for gifting this smoothie to someone in need!
Smoothie Bowls
Strawberry Acai
Acai, strawberry, banana, unsweetened almond milk, blended, over Kate's Bakery (Kittery ME) gluten-free/vegan granola, topped with banana, strawberry, blueberry, cacao nibs, hemp seeds, coconut (contains tree nuts, coconut, seeds)
Blackberry Lemon
Blackberry, lemon, banana, unsweetened almond milk, blended, over Kate's Bakery (Kittery, ME) gluten free granola, topped with lemon puree (contains eggs), blackberry, blueberry, strawberry, banana, bee pollen (Rocky Hollow, Kensington NH) (contains tree nuts, coconut, seeds, eggs)
Blue Majik
Blue majik, ginger, doTERRA lemon essential oil, pineapple, banana, unsweetened coconut milk, blended, over Kate's Bakery (Kittery, ME) gluten free granola, topped with strawberry, blueberry, kiwi, coconut flake, edible flowers, bee pollen (Rocky Hollow, Kensington NH) (contains tree nuts, coconut, seeds)
Bee-you-tiful
Blueberry, acai, banana, maca, spirulina, chlorella, unsweetened almond milk, blended, over Kate's Bakery (Kittery, ME) gluten free/vegan granola, topped with strawberry, banana, kiwi, cacao nibs, hemp seeds, chia seeds, coconut, bee pollen (Rocky Hollow, Kensington NH) and a drizzle of coconut oil (contains tree nuts, coconut, seeds)
Sandwiches
Epic Egg
Juniper Cottage (Newmarket, NH) organic, sourdough bread (or substitute gluten free), organic egg fried in coconut oil, spinach, pesto, tomato, avocado, local grass-fed cheddar cheese (contains animal product, coconut, gluten, dairy)
Heat Wave
organic egg fried in coconut oil, tomato, microgreens, jalapeño cashew cream cheese, pickled red onion, pickled jalapeño, avocado, housemade hot sauce served on locally-made, organic sourdough bread (Juniper Cottage, Newmarket, NH), substitute gluten free n/c (contains animal product, coconut, nuts, seeds, gluten)
Kimchi Mama
Juniper Cottage (Newmarket, NH) organic, sourdough bread (or substitute gluten free), organic egg fried in coconut oil, ghee, turmeric kimchi, scallion, micro greens, superseed sprinkle (contains animal product, coconut, gluten)
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Juniper Cottage (Newmarket, NH) organic, sourdough bread (or substitute gluten free), organic egg fried in coconut oil, local grass-fed cheddar cheese (contains animal product, coconut, gluten, dairy)
Toasts
Toast
Juniper Cottage (Newmarket, NH) organic, sourdough bread (or substitute gluten free),with your choice of toppings (contains gluten)
Summer Jam
Juniper Cottage (Newmarket, NH) organic, sourdough bread (or substitute gluten free), lemon whipped goat cheese, homemade berry jam, lemon curd drizzle, basil, sea salt (contains gluten, eggs, dairy, animal product)
Avocado Toast with Sea Salt
Juniper Cottage (Newmarket, NH) organic, sourdough bread (or substitute gluten free), avocado, sea salt (contains gluten)
Almond Butter Banana
Juniper Cottage (Newmarket, NH) organic, sourdough bread (or substitute gluten free), almond butter, banana, cinnamon, sea salt (contains gluten, tree nuts)
Grain Bowls
Buffalo Cauliflower
Mixed greens, cabbage, cucumber, red onion, carrot, avocado, scallion, roasted buffalo cauliflower, buffalo sauce, cashew avocado ranch, choice of warm quinoa or brown rice (contains nuts, coconut)
Colorful Curry
Roasted sweet potato, spinach, carrot, red + yellow pepper, purple cabbage, avocado, scallion, Thai cashews, sesame seeds, almond miso sauce, muchi curry, choice of warm quinoa or brown rice (contains coconut, seeds, soy, tree nuts)
Falafel Mediterranean
Sesame falafel, spinach, cherry tomato, red onion, cucumber, local feta, microgreens, sesame seed, avocado, yogurt tzatziki, lemon turmeric tahini sauce, choice of warm quinoa or brown rice (contains animal product, dairy, seeds)
Fiesta
Black beans, mixed greens, red + yellow pepper, carrot, cilantro hummus, pico de gallo, avocado, pickled jalapeno, scallion, avolantro sauce, choice of warm quinoa or brown rice (contains seeds)
Thai Peanut Noodles
Chilled soba noodles (or sub warm grains + mixed greens), beet pickled organic egg, carrot, beet, watermelon radish, purple cabbage, avocado, Thai cashews, fresh herbs, sesame seeds, peanut ginger sauce (contains animal product, coconut, gluten, peanuts, seeds, tree nuts)
Huevos Rancheros
Two organic eggs over easy, black beans, spinach, pico de gallo, avocado, watermelon radish, scallion, avocado cilantro sauce, choice of warm quinoa or brown rice (contains animal product, coconut)
GIVE A BOWL
You are an amazing example of the power of community! Thank you for gifting this bowl to someone in need!
Salads
Beet the Heat
Mixed greens, watermelon, cucumber, pickled red onion, beet, local feta cheese, pepitas, sprouts, black garlic balsamic vinaigrette
Blissful Chakra
Spinach, mixed greens, kale, carrot, beet, purple cabbage, red + yellow pepper, cherry tomato, red onion, pepitas, green goddess dressing (contains seeds)
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, arugula, avocado, walnut chorizo, tomato, pickled beet egg, bleu cheese, scallion, micro greens, cashew avo-ranch dressing (contains animal product, seeds, tree nuts, dairy, coconut)
Everything Else
Green Gazpacho
Bright + detoxifying! cucumber, celery, avocado, lime, fresh herbs, jalapeno, scallion, blended, topped with strawberry and chili olive oil
Nori Roll
Cilantro hummus, carrot, beet, purple cabbage, red + yellow pepper, spinach, avocado, scallion, nori seaweed wrap, sesame ginger sauce (contains coconut, seeds)
Stuffed Superfood Avocado
Cilantro hummus, superseed mix, red pepper flake, housemade hot sauce, microgreens (contains seeds)
Kids Menu
9oz Apple Juice
9oz Milk
Please specify whole, 1%, non-sweetened almond, or coconut.
Berry Banana
Blueberry, strawberry, banana, unsweetened almond milk (contains tree nuts)
Grilled Cheese
Juniper Cottage (Newmarket, NH) organic, grilled sourdough bread (or substitute gluten free), local grass-fed raw cheddar cheese, grass-fed butter (contains gluten, animal product, coconut, dairy)
Peanut Butter & Jelly
Juniper Cottage (Newmarket, NH) organic, crustless sourdough bread (or substitute gluten free), peanut butter, berry jam served with carrot sticks and green apples (contains peanuts, gluten)
Pineapple Mango
Pineapple, mango, banana, coconut water (contains coconut)
Blue Beary
Juniper Cottage (Newmarket, NH) organic, sourdough bread (or substitute gluten free), raw almond butter, banana, blueberry (made in the shape of a bear face) KIDS 12yo and younger please (contains tree nuts, gluten)
Kids Hot Chocolate
Raw cacao, VT maple syrup (Backyard Farms, Lyndonville VT), unsweetened almond milk
Grab N' Go
Protein Bar
Cashews, dates, coconut oil, chia seeds, cacao, vanilla protein powder (contains coconut, seeds, tree nuts)
Kale Chips
Our famous, crunchy, nutrient dense almond-miso kale chips are out of this world, and raw! (contains coconut, soy, tree nuts)
Sweet Potato Brownie
Chocolate, coconut oil, eggs, sweet potato, honey, vanilla, coconut flour, almond flour (contains animal product, coconut, tree nuts)
Muffin
Baked fresh daily, flavors vary.
Donut
Baked fresh daily, flavors vary.
(2 Pack) Dehydrated Chocolate Chip Cookie
Gluten Free Flour, Salt, Coconut Sugar, Mini Chocolate Chips, Maca, Coconut Oil, Water, Vanilla Extract
Ginger Fox PB Cookie
Ginger Fox Feta & Herb Scone
Fruit Cup
A medley of sliced green apple, blueberry, strawberry, and kiwi
Beverages
Bottled Water
Poland Springs bottled water
Kombucha ( Flavors Vary)
Aquavitae. Subject to availability. Flavors vary.
Coconut Water
16oz Milk
Please specify whole, 1%, non-sweetened almond, or coconut.
Dram Citrus + Blossoms Seltzer
Dram Lavender + Lemon Balm Seltzer
Lemongrass CBD Seltzer
San Pellegrino
To Share
Beet the Heat - Family Size
Mixed greens, watermelon, cucumber, pickled red onion, beet, local feta cheese, pepitas, sprouts, black garlic balsamic vinaigrette
Blissful Chakra Salad - Family Size
Spinach, mixed greens, kale, carrot, beet, purple cabbage, red + yellow pepper, cherry tomato, red onion, pepitas, green goddess dressing (contains seeds)
Colorful Curry Bowl - Family Size
Roasted sweet potato, spinach, carrot, red + yellow pepper, purple cabbage, avocado, scallion, Thai cashews, sesame seeds, almond miso sauce, muchi curry, choice of warm quinoa or brown rice (contains coconut, seeds, soy, tree nuts)
Falafel Mediterranean Bowl - Family Size
Sesame falafel, spinach, cherry tomato, red onion, cucumber, local feta, microgreens, sesame seed, avocado, yogurt tzatziki, lemon turmeric tahini sauce, choice of warm quinoa or brown rice (contains animal product, dairy, seeds)
Thai Peanut Noodles - Family Size
Chilled soba noodles (or sub warm grains + mixed greens), beet pickled organic egg, carrot, beet, watermelon radish, purple cabbage, avocado, Thai cashews, fresh herbs, sesame seeds, peanut ginger sauce (contains animal product, coconut, gluten, peanuts, seeds, tree nuts)
Fiesta Bowl - Family Size
Black beans, mixed greens, red + yellow pepper, carrot, cilantro hummus, pico de gallo, avocado, pickled jalapeno, scallion, avolantro sauce, choice of warm quinoa or brown rice (contains seeds)
Buffalo Cauliflower- Family Size
Mixed greens, cabbage, cucumber, red onion, carrot, avocado, scallion, roasted buffalo cauliflower, buffalo sauce, cashew avocado ranch, choice of warm quinoa or brown rice (contains nuts, coconut)
Cobb Salad - Family Size
Spinach, mixed greens, kale, carrot, beet, purple cabbage, red + yellow pepper, cherry tomato, red onion, pepitas, green goddess dressing (contains animal product, seeds, tree nuts, dairy, coconut)