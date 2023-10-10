Lao’d district 9393 Bellaire Boulevard
FULL MENU
STARTERS
LAO'D SAUSAGE
Savory and juicy house made herbaceous sausage, served with sticky rice and jeow bong sauce, a fan favorite and traditional staple to both Laos/Thai culture
MEKONG CHICKEN WINGS
(3) Large Whole Wings (Wing & Drum) Wings seasoned, fried, and coated in a seasoning, double cooked and tossed in house-recipe dry seasonings, garlic, onions, butter, jalapeños and basil
THAI ROTI CANAI
Fresh, soft, crispy and chewy, Roti served with our house red curry
LAO'D CHICKEN WINGS
(3) Large Whole Wings (Wing & Drum) East meets West chicken wings seasoned, fried, and coated in a 50/50 mixture of our Lao'd sauce and our version of Frank's Red Hot American wing sauce
EGG ROLLS
(4) Hand made Egg Rolls mixed with taro, carrots, herbs & spices, and seasoned pork in an egg roll wrapper fried to crunchy perfection. Served with Jeow Som Sauce
LAO'D JERKY
House made traditonal tender jerky seasoned in traditional herbs and spices that creates a sweet and savory bite, served with sticky rice and jeow bong sauce
CRISPY CHEESE ROLLS
(4) Cream cheese and mozzarella mixed with celery, carrots, and onions in an egg roll wrapper fried to crunchy perfection. Served with house-made sweet chili sauce
NOODLES, SALADS, MAINS
KHAO POON (LAO CURRY SOUP)
Traditional Lao soup with vermicelli noodles in a savory coconut curry broth, served with chicken, topped with shredded veggies and chili past.
LAO'D PHO
Laos style Pho simmered overnight in oxtail bones with in-house herbs and seasonings, served with our prime steak and home made meatballs. Traditionally slightly sweet/savory to its Vietnamese counterpart.
KHAO PIAK SEN (LAO CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP)
Hearty and comforting Laos chicken noodle soup with handmade noodles. Garnished with onions, cilantro, and fried garlic
DRUNKEN NOODLES
Flat rice noodles stir fried in our very own house sauce, full of flavor, served with bell peppers, green onion, garlic, and Thai basil (Scroll for spice level and protein options)
PAD THAI
Traditional Thai thin rice noodles stir fried in our tamarind sauce with eggs and tofu, topped with bean sprouts and chives. Served with side of crushed roasted peanuts and lime wedge (Scroll for spice level and protein options)
NAM KHAO (CRISPY RICE)
A Laos favorite: Crispy rice mixed with cured pork and herbs, topped with dry chili peppers and roasted peanuts on the side. Lettuce and cabbage served to make wraps
PAPAYA SALAD
Sweet and spicy shredded green papaya, eggplant, long beans, and tomatoes hand tossed in our homemade sauce, refreshing and pairs well with all dishes (Scroll for spice level options)
CRAB PAPAYA SALAD
Fresh cracked blue crab ceviche in our house sauce and lime juice, served over our Laos style papaya salad with vermicelli noodles (Scroll for spice level options)
THAI MORNING GLORY (SPINACH)
Stir Fried fresh morning glory (water spinach), seasoned with garlic, chillies, soy sauce and delicious seasonings. Topped with fried garlic (Please scroll for spice level options)
STICKY BASIL FRIED RICE
Lao'd District's take on basil fried rice. Pork belly, sweet sausage, sticky rice and fresh basil stir fried in our house-made sauce (Please scroll for spice level options)
3 FLAVOURED FISH
(2) Whole fresh Flounder filets, seasoned and lightly battered to perfection topped with in house-made sweet\spicy chili, basil, onions, and fresh herbs. Served with steam white rice
CRACK BELLY
Lightly battered and seasoned pork belly tossed in our sweet chili sauce and a lime wedge. Flavorful, juicy, and slightly crispy makes this the perfect trifecta. Served with steam white rice
LAO'D CURRY CRAB
Fresh Blue Crabs sautéed in our house sauce, curry paste and coconut milk. Infused with garlic, onions, red bell peppers and green onions. (please scroll for spice levels)
RED CURRY
Traditional Thai curry made in our house recipe with bell peppers, coconut milk, onions, Thai basil bamboo shoots, and choice of protein. Served with steam white rice (Scroll for spice level and protein options)
THAI BASIL STEAK
Stir fried Pichana Steak , marinated in a house sauce with garlic and red chilies, topped with a fried egg. Served with white steam rice (Please scroll for spice level options)
THAI BASIL CHICKEN
Stir fried chicken, marinated in a house sauce with garlic and red chilies, topped with a fried egg. Served with white steam rice (Please scroll for spice level options)
LAAB (CHICKEN/STEAK SALAD)
Chicken or sous vide steak salad with toasted rice powder, chili flakes, and fresh herbs tossed in Lao'd fish/lime sauce and served with a side of lettuce and sticky rice (Scroll for spice level and protein options)
STEAK TIGER CRY
Marinated sous vide picanha cut steak, sliced and served with our sweet, savory lime sauce. Seared to perfection to maintain a tender meat with a succulent fat cap to bring out natural flavors. Served with steam white rice
SIDES
BEVERAGES
THAI TEA
Home brewed sweet Thai Tea topped with refreshing cream
FOUNTAIN SODA
THAI CAFE
Home brewed sweet Thai Coffee topped with refreshing cream
BOTTLE WATER
Ozarka
COCONUT JUICE
JASMINE GREEN TEA
Home brewed with real jasmine leaves sweetened to perfection and topped with refreshing cream
MOCKTAILS
STRAWBERRY LYCHEE
Fresh strawberries and lychee with strawberry/lychee puree fused with lemonade and garnished with lychee and lime
MANGO PASSION FRUIT
Fresh mango puree infused with passionfruit and topped with a sprinkle of Tajín chili lime
CUCUMBER KIWI LEMONADE
A mixture of fresh kiwi puree and cucumbers infused with lemonade and topped with a lime slice
DESSERTS
NAM VAAN (LAO FRUIT COCKTAIL)
Traditional Southeast Asian Dessert: Iced fruit cocktail with sliced coconut, lychee, lychee jelly, longan, jackfruit, fresh cantaloupe, and honeydew, top with coconut milk
ICE CREAM BARS
HOMEMADE DURIAN ICE CREAM
(1) Large scoop of Homemade Ice Cream infused with fresh Durian, topped with a biscotti and a side of peanuts
HOMEMADE JACKFRUIT ICE CREAM
(1) Large scoop of Homemade Ice Cream infused with fresh Jackfruit, topped with a biscotti and a side of peanuts