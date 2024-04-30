Lawrence's Seafood Company
Appetizers
- Bang Bang Shrimp$14.99
Fresh fried shrimp tossed in Lawrence’s house made “bang bang” sauce
- Cracklin's & Dips$14.99
Our house made deep fried pork skins with the perfect trio of dips: beer cheese, candied jalapeno cream cheese, and chorizo chili
- Fried Calamari$14.99
Dusted in house seasoning and served with a side of sweet chili
- Honey Butter Hush Puppies$9.99
Fried to a golden brown and served with honey butter on the side
- Island Shrimp Ceviche$15.99
An IOP take on a Mediterranean classic; we added a little bit of pineapple to sweeten it up
- Rockin' Oysters$19.99
Oysters on the half shell topped with shallots, creamy spinach, parmesan, and bread crumbs then broiled to golden perfection
- Southern BBQ Egg Rolls$12.99
A plate of deep fried egg rolls stuffed with pulled pork, coleslaw and BBQ sauce; Available as a vegetarian option
- The Law$14.99
Nachos your way: your choice of pulled pork, grilled chicken, chorizo, or grilled shrimp atop our fresh fried tortillas with beer cheese, tomatoes, and jalapenos, finished with a drizzle of spicy sour cream; *upgrade your favorite nacho on a bed of fries or pork skins instead of tortilla chips +$2.99*
Raw Bar
Soups & Salads
- Cup of Chorizo Chili$5.99
- Bowl of Chorizo Chili$9.99
- Cup of Lobster Bisque$7.99
- Bowl of Lobster Bisque$10.99
- Small Local Greens Salad$5.99
Fresh local greens, mixed cheese, diced onion, tomatoes and croutons
- Large Local Greens Salad$9.99
Fresh local greens, mixed cheese, diced onion, tomatoes and croutons
- Small Caeser Salad$5.99
Romaine lettuce and shaved parmesan lightly tossed in our Caesar dressing and topped with croutons
- Large Caeser Salad$9.99
Romaine lettuce and shaved parmesan lightly tossed in our Caesar dressing and topped with croutons
From The Sea
- "On a Roll"$29.99
Lawrence’s famous lobster roll piled high with fresh chilled lobster salad on a split buttered roll
- Old Bay Fish Tacos$14.99
Two tacos in flour tortillas with sautéed grouper and shredded cabbage, topped with an Old Bay aioli drizzle
- Spicy Mango Shrimp Tacos$14.99
Two tacos in flour tortillas with our signature fried shrimp tossed in a mango habanero sauce and topped with lettuce and tomatoes
- The O.G. Fish Sandwich$15.99
Your choice of fried or grilled grouper on a buttered and toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, and our Old Bay aioli
- School of Shrimp$23.99
10 pieces of our signature jumbo fried shrimp; Available grilled too!
- Lobster Mac$26.99
A bowl of our homemade mac and cheese topped with tender Maine lobster and toasted bread crumbs. *Does not come with a side*
- Chucktown Crab Cakes$21.99
Two crab cakes grilled and topped with lemon herb butter
- Soft Shell Crab Sammy$16.99
From The Land
- BBQ Sliders$15.99
Your choice of pulled pork or grilled chicken, dressed with coleslaw and BBQ sauce
- Double Smash Burgers$15.99
Two local Bronwood Beef patties layered w/ melted cheddar cheese, served with Law sauce on a toasted bun w/ lettuce & tomato on the side
- Cluckin' Basket$15.99
3 jumbo, all white meat, chicken tenders, fried or grilled and served with your choice of dipping sauce: honey mustard, ranch, blue cheese, or BBQ
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.99
Your choice of fried or grilled chicken, wrapped up with romaine lettuce and Caesar dressing
- Fried Empanadas$16.99Out of stock
Two deep fried empanadas with your choice of: beef with peppers and onions, or chorizo, potatoes and cream cheese, topped with candied jalapenos and chimichurri
- The Missing Link$12.99
Rotating Holy City Hogs sausage link on a toasted bun