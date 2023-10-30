Just LeDoux It Saloon & Steak Out 891 DeMarco Dr
Appetizers
Hand fried tortilla chips piled high with diced jalapenos, tomatoes, red onions, black olives, and topped with nacho cheese and our signature chili.
One pound of wings served naked with your choice of 3 LeDoux signature sauces.
Green manzanilla olives and dill pickle spears lightly battered and fried to perfection, served with croutons, bacon and our signature honey buffalo aioli.
Large flour tortilla filled with melted cheese, grilled peppers and onions. Served with sour cream, and our house made salsa.
6 large shrimp chilled on a bed of greens and served with LeDoux cocktail sauce and horseradish.
Herb marinated prime sirloin skewers, served with our chimichurri sauce.
8 large homemade beer battered onion rings served with our LeDoux chipotle ranch and bistro sauce
Soups & Salads
Mixed greens with tomatoes, red onion, carrots, red peppers, black olives and white cheddar cheese with your choice of dressing.
Iceberg lettuce wedge with craisins, blue cheese crumble, bacon and cherry tomatoes.
Fresh sushi grade Ahi tuna marinated in a honey sesame ginger soy sauce. Mixed with cucumbers, edamame, shredded carrots, avocado, and drizzled with sriracha mayo. Topped with sesame seeds and served on a bed of greens.
Arugula salad with grilled peaches, prosciutto, burrata cheese and topped with a balsamic reduction.
House made western style chili with ground beef, polish sausage and chorizo.
Classic French dish made with caramelized onions and beef stock or broth.
Steaks
USDA Creekstone Farms 14 oz. Prime NY Steak. All prime steak cuts are served with our signature chili and Texas toast.
10oz twenty-one day aged marinated Skirt Steak and a chicken or beef enchilada with green sauce. Served with our signature chili, grilled sweet chili pepper, and a corn tortilla.
Sandwiches
Shaved steak grilled and tossed with our Just LeDoux It Bourbon BBQ sauce and topped with homemade cilantro slaw on a brioche bun.
House made Salt & Vinegar Fried Chicken on a brioche bun with pickles and our salt & vinegar aioli.
Veggie sandwich with avocados, tomatoes, red peppers, onions, cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts, and topped with white cheddar cheese on grilled Texas toast buns.
Shaved prime steak served with sauteed onions, peppers, and melted Swiss cheese. Served on a hoagie roll with Au Jus., and our house made horseradish aioli.
Bison, Elk Wild Boar mixed patty, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onions, cheddar cheese, pickles served on a brioche bun.
Cowboy Cuisine
Braised spare ribs grilled before being cut and tossed in our house made Just LeDoux It Bourbon BBQ sauce. Served Lincoln Log style with our signature chili and Texas toast.
4 of our house specialty salt & vinegar chicken strips with our salt & vinegar aioli for dipping. Served with your choice of fries, tots, sweet potato tots or side salad.
6 oz. tenderized beef steak battered in buttermilk and seasoned flour. Our steak is fried and served with mashed potatoes and house made country white gravy.
Single cut pork chop served with LeDoux Bourbon glazed apples and a side of herb roasted potatoes.
Half roasted chicken served with seasonal vegetables in wine butter sauce.
Egg noodles, prime steak, mushroom gravy, served with garlic bread.
Rack of Lamb, mashed potatoes, and mint peppercorn sauce.
Seafood
Tender cavatappi pasta mixed with a cream bechamel cheese sauce and lump lobster meat. Topped with panko bread crumbs and parmesan cheese.
5 large shrimp butterflied and battered with coconut then fried. Served with our house made pineapple colada cocktail sauce.
2 cold water caught lobster tails, grilled or fried, served with clarified butter, and Texas toast.
Pan seared sea scallops wrapped in bacon and served with a succotash.
Prince Edward Island or New Zealand mussels cooked in white wine, butter and herbs. Served with a grilled baguette.
Grilled 8 oz. salmon filet seasoned to perfection and served with roasted garlic asparagus and a lemon wedge.
6 oz. Chilean sea bass filet marinated in a sesame ginger soy sauce. Pan seared and served with sauteed peppers, carrots and onions. Served with a side of roasted Brussel sprouts.
Alaskan king crab legs served with clarified butter.