Leonard's Bakery Kapahulu
Food
Malasadas OO
Bread
- Large Pao Doce$8.50
A generous loaf of our specialty Portuguese sweet bread. A cultural delicacy beloved by Hawaii.
- Mini Pao Doce$4.75
A miniature loaf of our specialty Portuguese sweet bread. A cultural delicacy beloved by Hawaii.
- Ham & Cheese Pao Doce Wrap$4.25Out of stock
Savory ham and cream cheese wrapped in our specialty Portuguese sweet bread.
- Portuguese Sausage Pao Doce Wrap$4.25Out of stock
A Portuguese sausage made from flavorfully spiced pork wrapped in our specialty Portuguese sweet bread.
- Hot Dog Pao Doce Wrap$4.25Out of stock
A juicy 100% beef hot dog wrapped in our specialty Portuguese sweet bread.
Pastries
- Butter Mochi$3.35Out of stock
A sweet glutinous rice cake unique to Hawaii: sticky on the inside, crispy on the outside, and topped with cake crumbs.
- Creme Puff$1.75Out of stock
A delicate pastry filled with velvety custard and dusted with powdered sugar.
- Eclair$3.45Out of stock
A light airy pastry filled with velvety custard and topped with a generous layer of rich chocolate.
- Mini Eclair$2.25Out of stock
A petite portion of our classic custard-filled eclair.
Cookies
- Chocolate Chip Cookies$6.50
(5-pack) Classic chocolate chip cookies baked to golden perfection.
- White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies$6.50
(5-pack) Buttery macadamia nut cookies with a delicious blend of creamy white chocolate.
- Oatmeal Raisin Cookies$6.50Out of stock
(5-pack) Hearty cookies packed with chewy oats and plump raisins.
- Macadamia Nut Shortbread Cookies$7.00Out of stock
(8-pack) Classic shortbread cookies with buttery, rich macadamia nuts.
- Nonpareil Sugar Cookies$8.00Out of stock
(8-pack) Delicate sugar cookies with subtle vanilla flavor, coated in colorful sprinkles.
- Macaroons$8.00Out of stock
(8-pack) Sweet cookies made from shredded coconut with a crispy exterior and soft decadent center.
Muffins
- Blueberry Muffin$1.65Out of stock
A moist, spongy muffin with sweet, juicy blueberries.
- Chocolate Chip Muffin$1.65Out of stock
A moist, spongy muffin filled with rich, indulgent chocolate chips.
- Chocolate Muffin$1.65Out of stock
A moist, spongy muffin infused with decadent cocoa.
- Guava Muffin$1.65Out of stock
A moist, spongy muffin enriched with the sweet essence of tropical guava.
- Vanilla Muffin$1.65Out of stock
A moist, spongy muffin with timeless vanilla flavor.
Cake
- Vanilla Cupcake$2.65Out of stock
A moist, spongy vanilla cupcake frosted with our house French buttercream.
- Chocolate Cupcake$2.65Out of stock
A moist, spongy chocolate cupcake frosted with our house French buttercream.
- Red Velvet Cupcake$2.95Out of stock
A decadent red velvet cupcake, topped with rich cream cheese frosting and a maraschino cherry.
- Guava Cupcake$2.95Out of stock
A tropical cupcake made from guava-infused batter filled with sweet guava syrup and topped with fluffy whipped cream.
- Pineapple Upside Down Cake$4.95Out of stock
A luscious golden upside-down cake topped with caramelized pineapple rings.
Beverages
Cold Drinks
Merch
T-Shirts
- Neon T-Shirt$21.95
Leonard's logo on the front and our iconic neon sign on the back. Show your love for Leonard's by rocking one of our stylish tees!
- Happy Box T-Shirt$21.95
Leonard's logo on the front and an adorable cartoon drawing of Malasada Babies jumping from a box on the back. Show your love for Leonard's by rocking one of our stylish tees!
- Vintage T-Shirt$21.95
Leonard's logo and the Hawaiian Islands on the front. Show your love for Leonard's by rocking one of our stylish tees!
- Storefront T-Shirt$21.95
Leonard's logo across the chest and our original Kapahulu Ave location's storefront on the back. Show your love for Leonard's by rocking one of our stylish tees!
Bags
- Reusable Bag$3.25
Re-usable grocery bag made from hot pink fabric featuring the classic Leonard's logo in blue.
- Insulated Bag$11.75
This Leonard's-branded pink thermal bag keeps your hot malasadas hot and your cold items cold. Re-usable for all your goodies!
- Small Emoji Bag$7.50
An adorable emoji-themed insulated lunch tote covered with iconic Leonard's imagery.
- Large Emoji Bag$9.50
A larger version of our emoji-themed insulated lunch tote.
- Tote Bag$20.00
Oversized natural canvas tote bag printed with our classic Happy Box design: an adorable cartoon drawing of Malasada Babies jumping from a box.
Hats
- Trucker Hat$16.99
An adjustable-fit trucker hat printed with the iconic Leonard's logo: available in pink, black, and grey.
- Embroidered Trucker Hat$22.99
Premium, adjustable fit trucker hat embroidered in pink with the iconic Leonard's logo.
- Flexfit Hat$29.99
Luxurious FlexFit hat with a patch featuring the iconic Leonard's logo.
Other Goodies
- Malasada Baby (Chef)$10.25
Malasadas come to life! This cheery Malasada Baby plush toy is adorned with a striped chef's hat. Great for children or "big kids"!
- Malasada Baby (Girl)$10.25
Malasadas come to life! This cheery Malasada Baby plush toy is adorned with a ribboned straw hat. Great for children or "big kids"!
- Malasada Baby (Boy)$10.25
Malasadas come to life! This cheery Malasada Baby plush toy wears a flowered haku lei in her flowing locks of long hair. Great for children or "big kids"!
- Luggage Tag$2.99
Make Leonard's Bakery your first stop in Honolulu and pick up a "My First Stop in Hawaii" luggage tag.
- Lanyard$4.80
Keep track of your keys or access card with a stylish pink Leonard's lanyard!
- Mug$10.25
This 16 oz Leonard's-branded mug is made of durable ceramic and features a glossy finish in our signature Leonard's bakery colors!
- Postcard$1.40
Take a nostalgic glimpse into our past with a postcard depicting Leonard's Bakery's storefront circa 1960.
Stickers
- Malasada Puffs Bumper Sticker$1.50
- Got Malasadas Bumper Sticker$1.50
- Happy Box Sticker$1.50
Show your love for Leonard's with one of our stickers featuring our iconic malasadas!
- Tsum-Tsum Sticker$1.50
Show your love for Leonard's with one of our stickers featuring our iconic malasadas!
- Dancing Malasadas Sticker$1.50
Show your love for Leonard's with one of our stickers featuring our iconic malasadas!
- Diamond Head Sticker$1.50
Show your love for Leonard's with one of our stickers featuring our iconic malasadas!
- Malasada Babies Sticker$1.50
Show your love for Leonard's with one of our stickers featuring our iconic malasadas!
- Pao Doce Pups Sticker$1.50
- Sticker Pack$6.00
Can't decide on your favorite sticker design? Get one of each with our discounted sticker pack!