Lexington Square Cafe 510 Lexington Ave
Appetizers
French Onion Soup
Buffalo Cauliflower
Blue cheese dressing, celery
Crispy Pork Dumplings
Soy ginger sauce, cilantro, peanuts
Grilled Octopus
Yukon gold potato, caper & olive salad, sriracha aioli
Soup Du Jour
Crispy Calamari
Lemon caper aioli, fra diavolo sauce
Sticky Rock Shrimp
Sweet chili, basil, sesame seeds, asian slaw
House Made Meatballs
Roasted tomato cream, romano cheese
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes
Roasted corn salsa, guacamole, remoulade sauce
Crispy Brussel Sprouts
Bacon, hot honey
Ahi Tuna Tacos
Guacamole, pico de gallo, wasabi cream
Salads
Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, shaved reggiano, parmesan cheese, garlic croutons
Mixed Organic Greens
Tomatoes, carrots, radish, cucumber, champagne herb vinaigrette
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, boiled eggs, avocado, blue cheese, lemon dijon vinaigrette
Lexington Chopped
House greens, marinated chickpeas, hearts of palm, cucumber, beets, goat cheese, flax seeds, balsamic vinaigrette
Shaved Brussel Sprouts Salad
Arugula chiffonade, farro, cranberries, butternut squash, cranberry vinaigrette
Lobster BLT Salad
Bibb lettuce, poached lobster, bacon, tomatoes, avocado, egg, tarragon vinaigrette
Thai Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Rice noodles, carrots, cucumber, avocado, spicy peanut sauce
Flatbreads
Sandwiches
Filet Mignon Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, crispy onion, brie, cheese, horseradish mayo, pomme frites
Grilled Angus Burger
Onion, tomato, lettuce, pomme frites
Southwestern Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, guacamole, bacon, jack cheese, ciabatta roll, sweet potato fries
Panko Crusted Filet Sole Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, avocado, caper remoulade, ciabatta roll, pomme frites
Lobster Roll
Mayonnaise, lemon juice, chives, truffle pomme frites
Grilled Salmon Club
Guacamole, lettuce, tomato, grain bread, chili lime aioli, field greens
Blackened Fish Tacos (2)
Red cabbage slaw, avocado, radish, sandwiches, queso fresco, pico de gallo, citrus aioli, served with corn salsa
Corned Beef Sandwich
Sauerkraut, swiss cheese, russian dressing, marbled rye bread, pomme frites
Veggie Wrap
Entrees
"Fish" Livornese
Mashed potatoes, olives, capers, tomatoes, white wine sauce
Adult Pasta
Braised Beef Short Ribs
Mushroom risotto, crispy onions, natural jus
Chicken Milanese
Baby arugula, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette
Fettuccine with Scallops & Shrimp
Broccoli, roasted tomatoes, scallion garlic scampi sauce
Large Grilled Rice Bowl
Basmati rice, avocado, chickpeas, romaine, pico de gallo, cumin lime dressing
Organic Roast Half Chicken
Roasted potatoes, cipollini onions, mushrooms, butternut squash, garlic demi glace
Pan Seared Salmon
Lentil with vegetables, grain mustard, crispy onions
Parmesan Crusted Lemon Sole
Roasted potatoes, haricot verts, lemon caper pan sauce
Penne with Chicken
Spinach, artichokes, cherry peppers, garlic butter sauce
Rigatoni Bolognese
Ground beef & pork with ricotta cheese
Sirloin Steak Au Poivre
Garlic mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, brandy peppercorn sauce
Small Grilled Rice Bowl
Basmati rice, avocado, chickpeas, romaine, cumin lime dressing, pico de gallo
Steak Frites 10oz.
Garlic crostini, caesar salad, pomme frites, mashed potatoes, olives, capers, tomatoes, white wine sauce
Teriyaki Glazed Ahi Tuna
Lo-mein noodles, asian vegetables
Vegetable Plate
Veggie Rice Bowl
Simply Grilled
Sides
Desserts
Key Lime Tart
Raspberry sorbet & raspberry sauce
Sticky Toffee Cake
Vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce
Carrot Cake
Raspberry sauce
Warm Flourless Double Gooey Chocolate Cake
Vanilla ice cream, vanilla anglaise, & caramel sauce
Warm Toll House Cookie Pie
Vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate & caramel sauces
Chef's Choice Cheesecake
With whipped cream
Apple Cranberry Crisp
Vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce
Dessert Sampler
Gooey cake, cheesecake, cookie pie, ice cream
Bowl Of Berries
Selection Of Ice Cream And Sorbet
Affogato
Biscotti
Fruit Plate
Kid Ice Cream
Plate Charge
Kids Menu
Grilled 5 Oz. Filet Mignon
With mashed potatoes & broccoli
Grilled Organic Chicken Breast
With french fries & broccoli
Chicken Fingers
With french fries & honey mustard
Kids House Made Mac & Cheese
Grilled Cheese
On texas toast with french fries
Kids Penne
Choice of marinara, butter, vodka sauce or garlic & oil
Kids Ravioli
Choice of marinara, butter, vodka sauce, garlic & oil
Kids Flatbread
With mozzarella & tomato sauce
Kids Burger
On english muffin with fries