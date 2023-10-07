Popular Items

Appetizers

French Onion Soup

$11.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$13.00

Blue cheese dressing, celery

Crispy Pork Dumplings

$14.00

Soy ginger sauce, cilantro, peanuts

Grilled Octopus

$21.00

Yukon gold potato, caper & olive salad, sriracha aioli

Soup Du Jour

$10.00

Crispy Calamari

$17.00

Lemon caper aioli, fra diavolo sauce

Sticky Rock Shrimp

$17.00

Sweet chili, basil, sesame seeds, asian slaw

House Made Meatballs

$15.00

Roasted tomato cream, romano cheese

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$20.00

Roasted corn salsa, guacamole, remoulade sauce

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

Bacon, hot honey

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$21.00

Guacamole, pico de gallo, wasabi cream

Salads

Classic Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, shaved reggiano, parmesan cheese, garlic croutons

Mixed Organic Greens

$13.00

Tomatoes, carrots, radish, cucumber, champagne herb vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens, boiled eggs, avocado, blue cheese, lemon dijon vinaigrette

Lexington Chopped

$17.00

House greens, marinated chickpeas, hearts of palm, cucumber, beets, goat cheese, flax seeds, balsamic vinaigrette

Shaved Brussel Sprouts Salad

$17.00

Arugula chiffonade, farro, cranberries, butternut squash, cranberry vinaigrette

Lobster BLT Salad

$33.00

Bibb lettuce, poached lobster, bacon, tomatoes, avocado, egg, tarragon vinaigrette

Thai Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$20.00

Rice noodles, carrots, cucumber, avocado, spicy peanut sauce

Flatbreads

Margarita pizza

$14.00

Mozzarella, plum tomato, basil

Goat Cheese & Crispy Prosciutto

$17.00

Smoked mozzarella, arugula, truffle honey

Meatball & Sausage

$16.00

Peppers, onion, fresh mozzarella

Sandwiches

Filet Mignon Wrap

$23.00

Lettuce, tomato, crispy onion, brie, cheese, horseradish mayo, pomme frites

Grilled Angus Burger

$18.00

Onion, tomato, lettuce, pomme frites

Southwestern Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Lettuce, tomato, guacamole, bacon, jack cheese, ciabatta roll, sweet potato fries

Panko Crusted Filet Sole Sandwich

$21.00

Lettuce, tomato, avocado, caper remoulade, ciabatta roll, pomme frites

Lobster Roll

$32.00

Mayonnaise, lemon juice, chives, truffle pomme frites

Grilled Salmon Club

$21.00

Guacamole, lettuce, tomato, grain bread, chili lime aioli, field greens

Blackened Fish Tacos (2)

$21.00

Red cabbage slaw, avocado, radish, sandwiches, queso fresco, pico de gallo, citrus aioli, served with corn salsa

Corned Beef Sandwich

$21.00

Sauerkraut, swiss cheese, russian dressing, marbled rye bread, pomme frites

Veggie Wrap

$16.00

Entrees

"Fish" Livornese

$38.00

Mashed potatoes, olives, capers, tomatoes, white wine sauce

Adult Pasta

$18.00

Braised Beef Short Ribs

$35.00

Mushroom risotto, crispy onions, natural jus

Chicken Milanese

$28.00

Baby arugula, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette

Fettuccine with Scallops & Shrimp

$32.00

Broccoli, roasted tomatoes, scallion garlic scampi sauce

Large Grilled Rice Bowl

$28.00

Basmati rice, avocado, chickpeas, romaine, pico de gallo, cumin lime dressing

Organic Roast Half Chicken

$29.00

Roasted potatoes, cipollini onions, mushrooms, butternut squash, garlic demi glace

Pan Seared Salmon

$32.00

Lentil with vegetables, grain mustard, crispy onions

Parmesan Crusted Lemon Sole

$34.00

Roasted potatoes, haricot verts, lemon caper pan sauce

Penne with Chicken

$27.00

Spinach, artichokes, cherry peppers, garlic butter sauce

Rigatoni Bolognese

$26.00

Ground beef & pork with ricotta cheese

Sirloin Steak Au Poivre

$46.00

Garlic mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, brandy peppercorn sauce

Small Grilled Rice Bowl

$21.00

Basmati rice, avocado, chickpeas, romaine, cumin lime dressing, pico de gallo

Steak Frites 10oz.

$38.00

Garlic crostini, caesar salad, pomme frites, mashed potatoes, olives, capers, tomatoes, white wine sauce

Teriyaki Glazed Ahi Tuna

$36.00

Lo-mein noodles, asian vegetables

Vegetable Plate

$22.00

Veggie Rice Bowl

$24.00

Simply Grilled

Grilled Shrimp

$29.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$25.00

Grilled Fish Of The Day

$36.00

Scallops

$34.00

Salmon

$32.00

Ahi Tuna

$34.00

Filet Mignon 9 Oz

$48.00

NY Strip Steak 12 Oz.

$46.00

Sides

Sauteed Spinach

$9.00

Grilled Asparagus

$9.00

Sauteed Haricot Verts

$9.00

Sauteed Lentils

$9.00

Broccoli

$9.00

Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Roasted Potatoes

$8.00

Garlic Whipped Potatoes

$8.00

Pomme Frites

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Kids Fries

$8.00

Side Ceasar

$7.00

Side Mixed Greens

$7.00

$ gluten free bread

$3.50

Desserts

Key Lime Tart

$9.00

Raspberry sorbet & raspberry sauce

Sticky Toffee Cake

$9.00

Vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Raspberry sauce

Warm Flourless Double Gooey Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Vanilla ice cream, vanilla anglaise, & caramel sauce

Warm Toll House Cookie Pie

$8.00

Vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate & caramel sauces

Chef's Choice Cheesecake

$9.00

With whipped cream

Apple Cranberry Crisp

$9.00

Vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce

Dessert Sampler

$23.00

Gooey cake, cheesecake, cookie pie, ice cream

Bowl Of Berries

$8.00

Selection Of Ice Cream And Sorbet

$7.00

Affogato

$8.00

Biscotti

$0.50

Fruit Plate

$9.00

Kid Ice Cream

$4.00

Plate Charge

$2.00

Kids Menu

Grilled 5 Oz. Filet Mignon

$25.00

With mashed potatoes & broccoli

Grilled Organic Chicken Breast

$18.00

With french fries & broccoli

Chicken Fingers

$14.00

With french fries & honey mustard

Kids House Made Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$13.00

On texas toast with french fries

Kids Penne

$12.00

Choice of marinara, butter, vodka sauce or garlic & oil

Kids Ravioli

$15.00

Choice of marinara, butter, vodka sauce, garlic & oil

Kids Flatbread

$13.00

With mozzarella & tomato sauce

Kids Burger

$17.00

On english muffin with fries

Kid French Toast

$10.00

Kid Pancakes

$10.00

Kid Eggs

$9.00

Kid Ice Cream

$4.00

Oysters

6 Mixed Oysters

$21.00

12 Mixed Oysters

$42.00

18 Mixed Oysters

$54.00

East Coast Oyster

$3.50

West Coast Oysters

$3.50