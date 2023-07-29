Little Coyote, RETRO ROW
Food
Pizzas
Carboneezy
Bacon, White Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Black Pepper, Egg Yolk and Chives.
Whole Cheese
16" pizza, mozzarella, red sauce
Whole Pepperoni
16" pizza, pepperoni, mozzarella, red sauce
Meat Lovers
Our secret menu item with every meat in house: Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, and Bacon
Whole White Pie
16" pizza, spinach, ricotta, garlic, onion, mozzarella, calabrian chili, white sauce
The Queen Margerita
red sauce, basil, mozzarella
Pineapple Express
Pink sauce, Mozzarella, Bacon, Pineapple, Onion, Jalapeño
Whole Papa Joe
16" pizza, italian sausage, mushrooms, mozzarella, red sauce
Whole Veggie Supremo
16" pizza, roasted peppers, red onion, olive, mushroom, mozzarella, red sauce
Whole Vegan
16" pizza, mushroom, spinach, artichoke, garlic oil, red sauce
Custom Pizza
choose your own adventure
Subs
Salads
Antipasto - LARGE
Sopressata, Garbanzo, Artichoke, Pepperoncini, Red Onion, Iceberg, Italian Dressing
Antipasto- SMALL
Sopressata, Garbanzo, Artichoke, Pepperoncini, Red Onion, Iceberg, Italian Dressing
Caesar - LARGE
Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan and Caesar Dressing
Caesar - SMALL
Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan and Caesar Dressing
Extras!
Side Meatballs
4 meatballs, red sauce, parmesan, parsley
Choco COOOOKIE (2)
2 cookies
Ranch Dip
Spicy Dip
Side Tomato Sauce
4 Oz Italian Dressing
4 Oz Caesar Dressing
2 Oz Caesar Dressing
2 Oz Italian Dressing
Chili Oil
Side Anchovy
Side Calabrian Chilis
Side Jalapeños
Side Yellow Peppers
Hot Honey
Cannoli (3)
Cannoli (1)
Beverages
N/A Beverage
Beer
Bavik Pilsner
330ml, czech pilsner, 5.2%
Bitburger Premium Pils
16oz, premium pilsner, 4.8%
Erdinger Weissbier
16oz Can, Hefeweizen, 5.3%
Brouwerij West Picnic Lightning Hazy IPA
16oz, new england hazy IPA, 6.8%
Brouwerij West Popfugi Pilsner
16oz, unfiltered pilsner, 5%
Estrella Galicia Lager
330ml, spanish lager, 5.5%
Guinness Stout
16oz, irish stout, 4.2%
Scrimshaw
Old Speckled
440ml, english pale ale, 5%
Reissdorf Kolsch
1pt 0.9oz, kolsch, 5%
Sincere Apple Cider
16oz, dry cider, 5.6%
Stiegl Grapefruit Radler
16oz, grapefruit malt beverage, 2.25%
Three Weavers Hazy IPA
12oz, new england hazy IPA, 6.5%
3 Weavers Howl Of The Wolf
3 Weavers Goldie
Wine
Castell D'Age, Anne Marie, Cava
Baga+, Filipa Pata 3b Rose, Portugal
A 75/25 blend of red-skinned baga and white bical, this is a rich sparkler that brings to mind a shellfish broth with its vibrant salinity, and a raspberry mousse with its supple, refreshing fruit flavors. It’s creamy, with plenty of acidity and bubble to finish on a lovely, clean fragrance.
Lambrusca Rosso, Labrusca, Emilia-Romagna
The Lini family has been making lambrusca since 1910. It is sustainably farmed and has a beautiful bright cherry and dark berry color. Super fresh on the palate and a great pizza wine! Change your life today!
Lo Fi Spritz Grapefruit Hibiscus
Two Sheperds Max Piquette Can
Gewürztraminer, Union Sacre, Arroyo Seco
L'escale Sauvignon Blanc, Vincent Roussely, France
Blaufrankisch, Weingut Schreiner, Austria White
Fiordaliso Roccafiore, Umbria Grechetto, Italy
Teutonic Jazz Odyssey
Gruner Veltliner Grafenegg, Bio-Weingut Kemetner, Austria
100% gruner veltliner. Classic gruner: snappy and crisp with green apple, citrus and a hint of white pepper.