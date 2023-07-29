Popular Items

Whole Pepperoni

$23.00

16" pizza, pepperoni, mozzarella, red sauce

Whole White Pie

$23.00

16" pizza, spinach, ricotta, garlic, onion, mozzarella, calabrian chili, white sauce

Whole Cheese

$19.00

16" pizza, mozzarella, red sauce

Food

Pizzas

Carboneezy

$23.00

Bacon, White Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Black Pepper, Egg Yolk and Chives.

Whole Cheese

$19.00

16" pizza, mozzarella, red sauce

Whole Pepperoni

$23.00

16" pizza, pepperoni, mozzarella, red sauce

Meat Lovers

$26.00

Our secret menu item with every meat in house: Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, and Bacon

Whole White Pie

$23.00

16" pizza, spinach, ricotta, garlic, onion, mozzarella, calabrian chili, white sauce

The Queen Margerita

$23.00

red sauce, basil, mozzarella

Pineapple Express

$25.00

Pink sauce, Mozzarella, Bacon, Pineapple, Onion, Jalapeño

Whole Papa Joe

$23.00

16" pizza, italian sausage, mushrooms, mozzarella, red sauce

Whole Veggie Supremo

$22.00

16" pizza, roasted peppers, red onion, olive, mushroom, mozzarella, red sauce

Whole Vegan

$21.00

16" pizza, mushroom, spinach, artichoke, garlic oil, red sauce

Custom Pizza

$19.00

choose your own adventure

Subs

Classic Italian

$14.00

mortadella, capicola, soppressata, provolone & the works (contains nuts)

Meatball Sub

$13.00Out of stock

50/50 beef & pork, crushed tomato, mozzarella

Salads

Antipasto - LARGE

$13.00Out of stock

Sopressata, Garbanzo, Artichoke, Pepperoncini, Red Onion, Iceberg, Italian Dressing

Antipasto- SMALL

$7.00Out of stock

Sopressata, Garbanzo, Artichoke, Pepperoncini, Red Onion, Iceberg, Italian Dressing

Caesar - LARGE

$12.00Out of stock

Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan and Caesar Dressing

Caesar - SMALL

$6.00

Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan and Caesar Dressing

Extras!

Side Meatballs

$10.00Out of stock

4 meatballs, red sauce, parmesan, parsley

Choco COOOOKIE (2)

$5.00Out of stock

2 cookies

Ranch Dip

$1.00

Spicy Dip

$1.00

Side Tomato Sauce

$2.00

4 Oz Italian Dressing

$2.00

4 Oz Caesar Dressing

$2.00

2 Oz Caesar Dressing

$1.00

2 Oz Italian Dressing

$1.00

Chili Oil

$0.50

Side Anchovy

$2.00

Side Calabrian Chilis

$2.00

Side Jalapeños

$1.00

Side Yellow Peppers

$1.00

Hot Honey

$2.00Out of stock

Cannoli (3)

$10.00

Cannoli (1)

$4.00

Beverages

N/A Beverage

Coke Can

$2.00

12oz can

Mexican Coke

$4.00Out of stock
Diet Coke Can

$2.00

12oz can

A&W Root Beer Can

$2.00

12oz can

Sprite Can

$2.00

12oz can

Orange Soda

$2.00

12oz can

Dr Pepper Can

$2.00Out of stock
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$4.00

500ml bottle

Martinellis

$3.50

Remember your childhood with Martinellis

Beer

Bavik Pilsner

$5.00

330ml, czech pilsner, 5.2%

Bitburger Premium Pils

$7.00

16oz, premium pilsner, 4.8%

Erdinger Weissbier

$7.00

16oz Can, Hefeweizen, 5.3%

Brouwerij West Picnic Lightning Hazy IPA

$10.00

16oz, new england hazy IPA, 6.8%

Brouwerij West Popfugi Pilsner

$9.00

16oz, unfiltered pilsner, 5%

Estrella Galicia Lager

$5.00

330ml, spanish lager, 5.5%

Guinness Stout

$6.00

16oz, irish stout, 4.2%

Scrimshaw

$7.00
Old Speckled

$6.00

440ml, english pale ale, 5%

Reissdorf Kolsch

$7.00

1pt 0.9oz, kolsch, 5%

Sincere Apple Cider

$7.00

16oz, dry cider, 5.6%

Stiegl Grapefruit Radler

$7.00

16oz, grapefruit malt beverage, 2.25%

Three Weavers Hazy IPA

$7.00Out of stock

12oz, new england hazy IPA, 6.5%

3 Weavers Howl Of The Wolf

$7.00Out of stock

3 Weavers Goldie

$3.00Out of stock

Wine

Castell D'Age, Anne Marie, Cava

$31.00
Baga+, Filipa Pata 3b Rose, Portugal

$22.00

A 75/25 blend of red-skinned baga and white bical, this is a rich sparkler that brings to mind a shellfish broth with its vibrant salinity, and a raspberry mousse with its supple, refreshing fruit flavors. It’s creamy, with plenty of acidity and bubble to finish on a lovely, clean fragrance.

Lambrusca Rosso, Labrusca, Emilia-Romagna

$25.00

The Lini family has been making lambrusca since 1910. It is sustainably farmed and has a beautiful bright cherry and dark berry color. Super fresh on the palate and a great pizza wine! Change your life today!

Lo Fi Spritz Grapefruit Hibiscus

$5.00

Two Sheperds Max Piquette Can

$8.00
Gewürztraminer, Union Sacre, Arroyo Seco

$25.00

L'escale Sauvignon Blanc, Vincent Roussely, France

$25.00

Blaufrankisch, Weingut Schreiner, Austria White

$20.00

Fiordaliso Roccafiore, Umbria Grechetto, Italy

$29.00Out of stock

Teutonic Jazz Odyssey

$39.00
Gruner Veltliner Grafenegg, Bio-Weingut Kemetner, Austria

$21.00

100% gruner veltliner. Classic gruner: snappy and crisp with green apple, citrus and a hint of white pepper.

Pinot Gris, Rootdown, California

$27.00

Gewürzt, Union Sacre, Arroyo Seco

$30.00

Gamay, Domaine de la Brossette, France

$22.00

Biddizza, Italy

$30.00

Frappato

$42.00

Precedent Spenker Ranch

$45.00

Red Blend, Domaine la Montagnette, France

$27.00

Carignan, Hobo wine Co, CA

$24.00

Red Blend, Matthiasson, California

$28.00