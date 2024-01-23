Little Coyote, LOS COYOTES
Food
Pizzas
- Whole Cheese$20.00
16" pizza, mozzarella, red sauce
- Whole Pepperoni$24.00
16" pizza, pepperoni, mozzarella, red sauce
- Whole White Pie$24.00
16" pizza, spinach, ricotta, garlic, onion, mozzarella, calabrian chili, white sauce
- The Queen Margerita$24.00
red sauce, basil, mozzarella
- Whole Papa Joe$24.00
16" pizza, italian sausage, mushrooms, mozzarella, red sauce
- Whole Veggie Supremo$23.00
16" pizza, roasted peppers, red onion, olive, mushroom, mozzarella, red sauce
- Whole Vegan$22.00
16" pizza, mushroom, spinach, artichoke, garlic oil, red sauce
- Pineapple Express$25.00
Pink sauce, Mozzarella, Bacon, Pineapple, Onion, Jalapeño
- Meat Lovers$26.00
Our secret menu item with every meat in house: Pepperoni, Sausage, and Bacon
- Custom Pie$20.00
choose your own adventure
Subs
Salads
- Antipasto - LARGE$14.00
Sopressata, Garbanzo, Artichoke, Pepperoncini, Red Onion, Iceberg, Italian Dressing
- Antipasto- SMALL$7.00
Sopressata, Garbanzo, Artichoke, Pepperoncini, Red Onion, Iceberg, Italian Dressing
- Caesar - LARGE$12.00
Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan and Caesar Dressing
- Caesar - SMALL$6.00
Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan and Caesar Dressing
Extras!
- Side Meatballs$15.00
4 meatballs, red sauce, parmesan, parsley
- Choco COOOOKIE (2)$6.00
2 cookies
- CANNOLI$4.00
- CANNOLI 3 FOR $10$10.00
- Spicy Dip$1.00
- Ranch Dip$1.00
- Chili Oil$1.00
- Hot Honey$2.00
- Side Jalapeños$1.00
- Side Calabrian Chilis$2.00
- Side Anchovy$2.00
- Side Tomato Sauce$2.00
- Side Yellow Peppers$1.00
- Caesar Dressing 2oz$1.00
- Caesar Dressing 4oz$2.00
- Italian Dressing 2oz$1.00
- Italian Dressing 4oz$2.00
Beverages
N/A Beverage
Beer
- Ashland Rainbow$5.00
- Bitburger Premium Pils$7.00
16oz, premium pilsner, 4.8%
- Brouwerij West Picnic Lightning Hazy IPA$10.00
16oz, new england hazy IPA, 6.8%
- Brouwerij West Popfugi Pilsner$9.00
16oz, unfiltered pilsner, 5%
- Brouwerij West Dog At My Homework$9.00
16oz, blackberry ale, 7%
- Brouwerji West Cosmic Gulp$10.00
- Estrella Galicia Lager$5.00
330ml, spanish lager, 5.5%
- El Segundo Mayberry IPA$9.00
16oz Can, West Coast IPA, 7.2%
- Modern Times Sour$8.00
- Montucky Cold$5.00
- Reissdorf Kolsch$7.00
Grab one of these nice crisp, golden babes with any one of our pies.
- North Coast Scrimshaw Pilsner$5.00
12oz, german pilsner, 4.5%
- Sincere Apple Cider$7.00
16oz, dry cider, 5.6%
- Stiegl Grapefruit Radler$7.00
16oz, grapefruit malt beverage, 2.25%
- Things...For Your Head Mango$5.00
Taste like mango but in Seltzer form. Now that is HARD
- Three Weavers Cloud City IPA$6.00
12oz, new england hazy IPA, 6.5%
- Three Weavers Goldie$6.00Out of stock
Try this zesty oKtoberfest styled lager, smooth and very dry.
- W&A Blonde Ale$5.00
- W&A Tropical IPA$5.00
Wine
- Blaufrankisch, Weingut Schreiner, Austria$20.00
A red from Austria with notes of, cherry, black fruit, and earth notes!
- Two Shepherds$29.00
- Precedent Spenker Ranch$37.00
- Love Red$35.00Out of stock
- Le Machin Pinot Noir$37.00Out of stock
- POE Dolcetto$35.00
- La Boutanche$45.00
- Abbondanza, Montepulciano$25.00Out of stock
- Broc Got Grapes$30.00Out of stock
- Broc Sangiovese$41.00Out of stock
- Domaine de la Damase$21.00Out of stock
- Weissburgunder$20.00
- L' Escale Sauv Blanc$22.00Out of stock
A juicy, fresh, and thirst quenching Sauvignon. Fruity, bright, all the boxes checked.
- Jazz Odyssey Teutonic Wine Co$32.00
- Gewürzt, Union Sacré Wines$30.00
Delicious 40 day skin contact, that loves to sneak up on ya!
- Rosé, Thierry Delaunay, France$24.00Out of stock
A fruit forward rosé , that will accompany any of our pizzas.
- La Brossette Rosé$23.00
- POE Rosé Of Grenache$30.00
- Lambrusca Rosso, Labrusca, Emilia-Romagna$25.00
The Lini family has been making lambrusca since 1910. It is sustainably farmed and has a beautiful bright cherry and dark berry color. Super fresh on the palate and a great pizza wine! Change your life today!
- Anne Marie$31.00
- Baga+, Filipa Pata 3b Rose, Portugal$22.00
A 75/25 blend of red-skinned baga and white bical, this is a rich sparkler that brings to mind a shellfish broth with its vibrant salinity, and a raspberry mousse with its supple, refreshing fruit flavors. It’s creamy, with plenty of acidity and bubble to finish on a lovely, clean fragrance.
- Maxzilla$8.00