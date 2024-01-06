ID is required for any alcohol purchases! More
Little Saint Café & Lounge
N/A Beverage
N/A Beverages
- Amass Riverine$13.00
- Arnold Palmer$7.00
- DHŌS Bittersweet$9.00
- DHŌS Orange$9.00
- Fever-Tree Club Soda$5.00
- Fever-Tree Ginger Beer$5.00
- Fever-Tree Tonic$5.00
- Free Spirits N/A Bourbon$11.00
- Free Spirits N/A Tequila$11.00
- House Lemonade$6.00
- LS Beet Kvass$7.00
- Lyre's Dark Cane$10.00
- Lyre's White Cane$10.00
- Orange Juice$6.00
- Q Kola$5.00
- Ritual N/A Rum$10.00
- Ritual N/A Whiskey$10.00
- Spiritless 74$12.00
Retail
Pantry
- 12 Tides Kelp Chips Everything$5.00Out of stock
- 12 Tides Kelp Chips Sea Salt$5.00Out of stock
- Bachan's Gluten Free BBQ Sauce$10.00
- Bachan's Original Japanese Barbecue Sauce$10.00Out of stock
- Bachan's Hot & Spicy BBQ Sauce$10.00
- Bachan's Yuzu Japanese BBQ$10.00
- Daybreak Chipotle Seaweed Seasoning$14.95
- Daybreak Everyday Seasoning$12.95
- Daybreak Organic Seaweed Salt$10.95
- Daybreak Organic Seaweed Seasoning
- Daybreak Yuzu 7-Spice Blend
- Fabbri , Italian Strawberries in Syrup$20.00Out of stock
- Farmhouse Lab Sunny Avocado Dressing$17.00
- Farmhouse Lab Flower Petal Salt$12.00
- Good Faith Manzanilla Olives, Moroccan Spice$18.00
- Good Faith Mixed Olives, Lemon & Rosemary$18.00Out of stock
- Good Faith Sevillano Olives, Plain w/Sea Salt$13.00Out of stock
- Grove 45 - Extra Virgin Olive Oil / 2021$45.00
- Lala's Jam - 2oz Healdsburg Fog$8.00Out of stock
- LALA's Jam - 8oz$12.00
- Le pain des Fleurs, Ancient Grain, GF Crackers$9.50Out of stock
- Le pain des Fleurs, Quinoa, GF Crackers$9.50Out of stock
- Lush, Extra Virgin Olive Oil - 500ml$40.00
- Oso Rojo - Peach Phantom$8.00
- Protein Puck, Variety Bars 3.25oz$3.50
- Republic of VT - Organic Maple Syrup - 16 oz$22.00
- Republic of VT - Organic Rum Aged Maple Syrup$22.00
- Terranean Herbs & Spices, Zaatar Pita Chips$5.00Out of stock
- Tienda Salsita - Salsa Chile de Arbol$14.00Out of stock
- Tienda Salsita - Salsa de Corazón$15.00
- Tienda Salsita - Salsa Macha$20.00Out of stock
- Tienda Salsita - Salsa Roja Picante$15.00
- Tienda Salsita - Salsa Verde Asado$15.00
- Tienda Salsita, Salsa Chile Morita$16.00
- Tienda Salsita, Salsa Chile Piquin$16.00
- Tienda Salsita, Salsa de Corazon$15.00
- Tienda Salsita, Salsa Roja$16.00
Snacks
- 12 Tides, Kelp Chips Chili Pepper$5.00Out of stock
- 12 Tides, Kelp Chips Sea Salt$5.00Out of stock
- 12 Tides, Kelp Chips Vegan Cheddar$5.00Out of stock
- Cult Crackers Classic Seed$8.00Out of stock
- Cult Crackers Crunchy Cassava$8.00Out of stock
- Dick Taylor Dark Chocolate Rabbit$12.50Out of stock
- Protein Puck, Daily Bliss$3.50
- Protein Puck, Daily Bliss Mini$1.75
- Protein Puck, Good Vibes$3.50
- Protein Puck, Mighty Moxie$1.75Out of stock
- Protein Puck, Mini Variety$1.75
- Protein Puck, Wanderlust$3.50
- Pulp Pantry Pulp Chips - BBQ$6.00Out of stock
- Rustic Bakery, Flatbread Bites Olive Oil & Sel Gris, 6oz$6.00Out of stock
- Seed + Mill, Pistachio Halva$12.00Out of stock
- Seed + Mill, Sea Salt Halva$12.00Out of stock
- Seed + Mill, Tart Cherry Halva$12.00
- Seed + Mill, Toasted Coconut Chocolate Halva$12.00
- Seed + Mill, Toasted Sesame Halva$12.00
- Stellar Braids | Bold & Herby$4.00
- Stellar Braids | Maui Monk$4.00
- Stellar Braids | Simply Stellar$4.00Out of stock
- Stellar Braids | Sweet & Sparky$4.00
- Unisoy, Carne Asada$7.25Out of stock
- Unisoy, Teriyaki$7.25
- YES Bar Black Seasame$3.00
- YES Bar Dark Chocolate Chip$3.00
- YES Bar Macadamia Cherry Chocolate$3.00
- YES Bar Peanut Bar Chocolate$3.00
- YES Bar Salted Maple Pecan$3.00
- YES Bar Strawberry Coconut$3.00
Home
- Aplat Poche - Large$32.00Out of stock
- Aplat Poche - Medium$28.00Out of stock
- 1canoe2 - Fabric Gift Wrap (Assorted)$13.00
- Aplat Jardin Flower Tote | Denim$44.00
- Aplat Pochette Snack & Sandwich Bag$18.00
- Aplat x LS Bag LG Grey$32.00
- Aplat x LS Bag SM Grey$28.00
- Aplat x LS Vin 4 Bottle Tote Red$55.00
- Aplat x LS Vin Two Bottle Tote Grey$45.00
- HNY Linen Cocktail Napkin Set$18.00
- Homebody Napkins (Set of 2)$68.00Out of stock
- Homebody Table Runner$156.00
- Homebody Tea Towel$56.00Out of stock
- Jenny Penny Wood Little Napkin$9.00
- Jenny Penny Wood Napkins (Set of 2)$38.00
- Jenny Penny Wood Tea Towel$32.00
- LS Dad Hat$30.00
- LS Market Tote$25.00
- Marley's Monsters - Reusable Tea Bags$17.00
- Marley's Monsters Soap Saver Pouf$15.00
- Marley's Monsters Washable Sponge$11.00
- Marley's Monsters, Snack Bags-3 pack$20.00
- Marley's Unpaper Towels$35.00
- Mod Lounge Paper Co., Acrylic Wine Charms$18.00
- Mod Lounge Paper Co., Champagne Coctail Napkin$8.50Out of stock
- Mod Lounge Paper Co., Confetti Wine Tag$5.00
- Mod Lounge Paper Co., Disco Birthday Card$6.50
- Mod Lounge Paper Co., Travel Candles$11.00
- No Tox Life, Underarm Detox Bar$5.50
- T-Shirt (LS, Beet Red)$30.00
Home - Hard Goods
- 1canoe2 - Washi Tape (Assorted)$6.00
- Aplat x LS Dish Tote Red$54.00Out of stock
- Aplat x LS Picnic Tote - Red$60.00
- BDP Cloud Vase, Eggshell$128.00
- BDP Ridge Vase, Birch$188.00
- BDP Step Vase, Pistachio$188.00
- Blush, Gilded Assorted Geode Wine Stoppers$27.98
- Hannah Allen Bowl Medium$65.00
- Hannah Allen Bud Vase$45.00Out of stock
- Hannah Allen Mug$50.00Out of stock
- Hannah Allen Plant Large$120.00Out of stock
- Hannah Allen Plant Small$85.00Out of stock
- Hannah Allen Tumbler, small$35.00Out of stock
- Hannah Allen Ceramics Bowl, Medium$65.00Out of stock
- Hannah Allen Ceramics Bowl, Small$40.00Out of stock
- Hereafter Ceramic Ornament$12.00
- Hereafter Wood Ornament$12.00
- HNY Aurora Large Pill Olive$95.00
- HNY Aurora Slim Drop Olive$55.00
- HNY Aurora Sphere, Amber (Large)$75.00
- HNY Aurora Sphere, Amber (Small)$32.00
- HNY Aurora Sphere, Blush (Large)$75.00
- HNY Aurora Sphere, Blush (Small)$32.00
- HNY Aurora Sphere, Olive (Small)$32.00
- HNY Aurora Sphere, Smoke (Large)$75.00
- HNY Aurora Sphere, Smoke (Small)$32.00
- HNY Brass Candle Holder Set$28.00
- HNY Brass Cocktail Shaker$48.00
- HNY Brass Jigger$12.00
- HNY Brass Large Footed Bowl$80.00
- HNY Brass Medium Footed Bowl$60.00
- HNY Brass Small Footed Bowl$40.00
- HNY Marble Sugar Pinch Pot$45.00
- HNY Terracotta Candle Holder Set$28.00
- HNY Walnut Serving Set$70.00
- HNY Walnut Spoon Large$35.00
- Juniper Ridge-Gift Set, Coast$40.00
- Juniper Ridge-Gift Set, Forest$40.00
- Juniper Ridge-Gift Set, Holiday$40.00Out of stock
- Kazi, Coasters, Assorted (Pack of 4)$25.00
- Kazi, Garland, Multicolor Pom Pom$32.00
- Kazi, Ornament, Orange Globe$12.00
- Kazi, Ornament, Strawberry$12.00
- Ken Fulk Candle$50.00
- LS Fellow Mug$32.00
- Milano Wine Key Red - Raise a Glass$14.00
- Milano Wine Key White - Fill Your Cup$14.00
- Millstream - Gardening Basket$175.00
- Ombre Hand Woven Coasters$25.00Out of stock
- Seattle Seed Co., Pruning Shears$18.00
- SS - Deluxe Garden Twine Dispenser$18.00
- SS - Gardener's Hand Soap$9.00
- SS - Vegetable and Nail Brush$6.00
- True, 14-Piece Barware Set$59.99
- True, 4-Blade Foil Cutter$7.00
- True, Bottle Bubble Freeze Ice Tote$10.50
- TRUE, Fizz Chrome Champagne Stopper$6.00Out of stock
- TRUE, Fizz Gold Champagne Stopper$9.99
- YETI - 20oz LS Tumbler$35.00
- YETI - LS Wine Tumbler$28.00
Coffee + Tea
- Alaya Assam Black Tea$10.00Out of stock
- Alaya Chamomile Flowers$10.00Out of stock
- Alaya Darjeeling Green Tea$10.00Out of stock
- Alaya Lemongrass + Ginger$10.00Out of stock
- Alaya Mint Tea$10.00Out of stock
- Cuzen Matcha Maker Start Kit$300.00
- Niuka Tea - Daily Balance - Retail$9.95
- Niuka Tea - Deep Calm - Retail$9.95Out of stock
- Niuka Tea - Yunnan Golden Tips - Retail$9.95
- Rishi Cold Brew Matcha$15.00Out of stock
Provisions
- Anis De Flavigny Candies$7.25Out of stock
- Boylan Cola 1lb$4.00Out of stock
- Boylan Root Beer 1 fl. oz$4.00Out of stock
- Conscious Cultures Barn Cat$15.00Out of stock
- Conscious Cultures Maverick$13.00Out of stock
- Current Foods Tuna Filet$14.00Out of stock
- Current Foods Tuna Poke Cubes$14.00Out of stock
- De La Calle Grapefruit Lime 1fl.oz$4.50Out of stock
- De La Calle Mango Chili 1fl.oz$4.50Out of stock
- De La Calle Pineapple Spice 1lb$4.50Out of stock
- De La Calle Ginger Manzana 1fl.oz$4.50Out of stock
- De La Calle Prickly Pear Cactus 1fl.oz$4.50Out of stock
- Farmhouse Lab Berry Olive Dressing$17.00
- Good Faith Kalamata Olives w/ Sea Salt$18.00
- Good Faith Manzanilla Olives, Plain$18.00Out of stock
- Good Faith Sevillano Olives, Lime & Jalapeno$18.00
- Green Wolf Vegami Brown Mushrooms$22.00Out of stock
- Green Wolf Vegami Spinach Kale$22.00
- Green Wolf Vegami Tomato Basil$22.00
- GSPW Bread & Butter Pickles$15.00Out of stock
- GSPW Cabbage & Caraway Slaw$15.00Out of stock
- GSPW Golden Beet Slaw$15.00
- GSPW Golden Beet Slaw w/Turmeric$15.00Out of stock
- GSPW Italian Giardiniera$15.00Out of stock
- GSPW Napa Cabbage Kimchi$15.00Out of stock
- Hellenic Farms Almonds + Pepper$14.00
- Hellenic Farms Smoked Paprika$14.00Out of stock
- Hellenic Farms Tikka Masala$14.00
- Hellenic Farms Salami Orange & Aleppo$14.00
- Hellenic Farms Salami Pistachio Pepper$14.00
- Hellenic Farms Pistachio & Cinnamon$14.00
- Jennifer's Breadsticks$11.00
- Oso Rojo - Habanero Mustard$8.00
- Oso Rojo - Jalapeno Garlic$8.00
- Oso Rojo - Orange Ginger$8.00Out of stock
- Oso Rojo - Umami Bomb$8.00
- Prime Roots, Black Truffle Koji Pate$15.00
- Prime Roots, Harvest Koji Pate$15.00
- Prime Roots, Koji Foie Gras Torchon$18.00
- Renegade - Seasonal Salami$15.00Out of stock
- Renegade Chorizo$15.00
- Renegade Soppressata$15.00Out of stock
- Renegade Toscana$15.00
- Sound, Blood Orange Blk Tea 1fl.oz$4.00Out of stock
- Sound, Blueberry Hibiscus 1fl.oz$4.00Out of stock
- Taika, Matcha Latte Coffee 1fl.oz$4.00Out of stock
- Terra Nova, Smoky Jalapeno$24.00Out of stock
- Unisoy, P Habanero$7.25
- Vybes, Blackberry Hibiscus 1fl.oz$7.00Out of stock
- Vybes, Honey Crisp Apple Basil 1fl.oz$7.00Out of stock
- Westpoint Distributors, Organic Vegan Fruit Rings$12.50
- YES Bar Apple Cinnamon Crisp 1oz$3.00Out of stock
- Loaf of Bread$6.00+
- Carrot Tahini$8.00
- Green Lentil Hummus$8.00
- Chickpea Hummus$8.00
- Roasted Root Orecchiette$8.00
- Brussel Caesar$8.00
- Potato Salad$8.00
- Olive Tapenade$8.00
- Crudite$8.00
- House Marinated Olives$10.00
- Kimchi$8.00
- Pickled Carrots$8.00
- Pickled Beets$8.00
- Quinoa Salad$16.00
- Soba Noodles$16.00
- Bandit Philly Spread$10.00
- Bandit Garlic Za'taar$16.00
- Bandit Royal Trumpet$16.00Out of stock
- Bandit Sharp$18.00Out of stock
- Nova Terra, Cranberry Almond$24.00Out of stock
- Rebel Brie-5.4oz$9.40Out of stock
- Bandit Barn Cat$16.00
- Bandit Fresh Mozz Wedge$13.00Out of stock
- Bandit Fruit n nut$16.00
- Bandit Maverick$13.00Out of stock
- Bandit Philly Spread$10.00Out of stock
- Bandit Sharp Pimento$11.00
- Dare Balsamic Fig$14.00
- Dare Caraway White Cheddar$14.00Out of stock
- Dare Horseradish Wedge$14.00Out of stock
- Dare Pepperjack$14.00Out of stock
- Dare Roasted Garlic Cheese Wedge$14.00Out of stock
- Bandit Barn Cat$16.00Out of stock
- Nova Terra, Balsamic Fig$24.00Out of stock
- Nova Terra, Feta$24.00Out of stock
- Nova Terra, Lemon Dill$24.00Out of stock
- Nova Terra, Lemon Ricotta$20.00Out of stock
- Nova Terra, Mozzarella$10.00Out of stock
- Nova Terra, Mushroom$24.00Out of stock
- Nova Terra, Sneaky Italian$22.00Out of stock
- Nova Terra, Sundried Tomato$24.00
- Nova Terra, Truffle Ricotta 1lb$20.00Out of stock
- Nuts for Cheese, Black Garlic$16.00
- Nuts for Cheese, Brie$16.00
- Nuts for Cheese, Smoky Gouda$16.00
- Nuts for Cheese, Super Blue$16.00
- Rebel - Honee Pistachio$16.00Out of stock
- Rebel Truffle Brie$15.00Out of stock
- Rebel, Ash Chevre$10.00Out of stock
- Rebel, Balsamic Fig Fromage$19.50
- Rebel, Brie (Plain)$15.00Out of stock
- Rebel, Colby$10.00
- Rebel, Farmers$19.50Out of stock
- Rebel, Fresh Blue$10.00Out of stock
- Rebel, Gruyere$14.00Out of stock
- Rebel, Lemon Dill Fromage$19.50Out of stock
- Rebel, Pepper Jack$14.00
- Rebel, Pimento$15.00Out of stock
- Rebel, Smoked Cheddar Wedge$12.00
- Rebel, Tomato Fromage$16.00Out of stock
- Rebel, Truffle Chevre$15.00
- Uncreamery Smoked Gouda$12.00
- Uncreamery, Crimson King$12.00
- Uncreamery, Dill Havarti$18.00
- Uncreamery, Truffle Brie$15.00
- Reine, Heirloom Tomato$18.00Out of stock
- Reine, Calypso Gold$18.00Out of stock
- Reine, Chipotle Cheddar$18.00Out of stock
- Reine, Ciderhaus$18.00Out of stock
- Reine, Cracked Pepper Dill$18.00
- Reine, Cranberry Citrus$18.00
- Reine, Fig Walnut$18.00Out of stock
- Reine, Lemon Lavender$18.00Out of stock
- Reine, Maple Mustard Porter$18.00Out of stock
- Reine, Raspberry Sage$18.00Out of stock
- Reine, Sharp Cheddar$18.00
- Reine, Smoked Gouda$18.00Out of stock
- Reine, Spirulina (Formrerly Faux Gonzola)$18.00
- Reine, Trufflehound$18.00Out of stock
Retail FOOD
- Delava, Vegan Walnut Baklava-10 pcs$5.50Out of stock
- Earth & Sky Chocolates, Vegan 2 PC$9.50
- Loaf of Bread$6.00+
- Potters Table, GF Seeded Crisps$11.00Out of stock
- Potters Table, Oilive Oil Salted Flatbread$14.00Out of stock
- Potters Table, Olive Oil Cracked Pepper Flatbread$14.00
- Potters Table, Olive Oil Seeded Flatbread$14.00Out of stock
- Potters Table, Seeded Topping$10.00
- Side Road Farm, Dried French Prunes$7.00
- Side Road Farm, Dried Hachiya Persimmons$8.00
- Sonoma Syrup, Classic Simple 1lb$16.00
- Sonoma Syrup, Lavender Infused 1lb$16.00
- Sonoma Syrup, Pomegranate Simple$16.00
- Sonoma Syrup, Pumpkin Latte$16.00
- Unreal, Mini Peanut Butter Cups-40 cups$1.50
- Vegan Pudding, Yuzu Earl Grey$6.50
- Vegan Pudding, Yuzu Mango$6.50
- Vegan Pudding, Yuzu Vanilla$6.50Out of stock
- Wooden Table, Cayenne Dark Hot Chocolate on a Stick$9.99
- Wooden Table, Dark Hot Chocolate on a Stick$9.99
- Wooden Table, Espresso Hot Dark Chocolate on a Stick$9.99
- Wooden Table, Peppermint Candy Dark Hot Chocolate on a Stick$9.99
- Xocolate Bar, Nut Bonbons$16.00
Housewares + Gifts
Paper Goods
Books
Chocolate
- Deli Snacks, Sweet Potatoes Chips$5.50
- Dick Taylor Chocolate Coated Almonds$16.00
- Dick Taylor Chocolate Coated Cherries$16.00
- Dick Taylor Orange Bourbon Pecan Chocolate$12.00Out of stock
- Sjaak's Roasted Almonds & Sea Salt in Coconut Melk Chocolate$10.00
- Sjaak's, Assorted Holiday Truffles (4ct)$11.00Out of stock
- Sjaak's, Dark Drinking Chocolate$22.00
- Sjaak's, Espresso Crunch Dark Chocolate$10.00Out of stock
- Sjaak's, Holiday Assortment (9ct)$21.00
- Sjaak's, Roasted Almonds & Sea Salt in White Chocolate$10.00
- TCHO, Aww Nuts!$7.50
- TCHO, Born Fruity$7.50
- TCHO, Choco Latte$7.50
- TCHO, Dark Duo$7.50Out of stock
- TCHO, Holy Fudge$7.50
- TCHO, Toffee Time$7.50Out of stock
- Volo Dark Chocolate Candied Orange Peel$10.00
- Volo Deep Dark Chocolate Bar$10.00
- Volo Meyer Lemon & Extra Virigin Olive Oil 73% Dark Chocolate Bar$10.00
Merchandise
- Happi Hippo Plant Organics Cherry Almond Bar Soap$8.00Out of stock
- Happi Hippo Plant Organics Lemon Meringue Solid Lotion Bar$13.00Out of stock
- Happi Hippo Plant Organics Lip Balm$7.00Out of stock
- Ivory Taper Candles$6.00
- Peacefrul Porch, Soul Sister Soy Candle 4oz$12.00
- Peaceful Porch, Lavender Room Spray 2oz$12.00Out of stock
- Peaceful Porch, Lavener Room Spray 8oz$18.00Out of stock
- Peaceful Porch, Mini Wooden Bowl Candles/Blackberry Sage$40.00Out of stock
- Peaceful Porch, Soul Sister Soy Candle 8oz$18.00
- Peaceful Porch, Wax Melts - Island Girl$6.75
- Peaceful Porch, Wax Melts - Lemon Verbena$6.75
- Peaceful Porch, Wax Melts -Rustic Drftwood$6.75
Retail Beer
- Buckwild 'Rogue Wave' GF WC IPA 16 oz$7.00
- Barrrel Brothers 'Cryo Currency' N/A IPA 16 oz$8.00
- Russian River 'Pliny the Elder' IPA 500 ml$9.00
- Ghost Town 'Geisterfaust' Pilsner 16 oz$6.00
- Ghost Town 'Defeatist' WC DIPA 16 oz$8.00
- Ghost Town 'Rat Majesty' Hazy IPA 16 oz$7.00
- Laughing Monk 'Peach' Sour 16 oz$8.00
- Omission 'Ultimate' Golden Ale 12 oz$4.00
- Temescal 'Spring Fling' Belgian Ale 16 oz$7.00
- Moonlight 'Death & Taxes' Black Lager 16 oz$6.00
- Great Notion 'Mosca' Mexican Lager$6.00
- Temescal 'Kiwi' IPA$7.00
Wine
- R- Ami-Ami, Vin Blanc 1.5L$33.00
- R-102 Agnes Paquet, Auxey Duresses, Côte de Beaune 2019 750ml$55.00
- R-1022 Monte Rio Cellars, Pinot Grigio, Lodi 2022 750ml$24.00
- R-103 Domaine Guillot Broux, 'Les Genievrieres' Macon-Cruzille 2020 750ml$50.00
- R-1040 Soufrandiere, Saint Veran 'La Bonnode Cuvee Ovoide' 2021 1,500ml$145.00
- R-1041 Chavy-Chouet, Puligny-Montrachet Les Enseigneres 2021 1,500ml$275.00
- R-1042 Chavy-Chouet, Bourgogne Blanc Les Femelottes 2021 750ml$44.00
- R-1043 Philippe Pacalet Ladoix Blanc 2020 750ml$130.00
- R-1047 Chavy-Chouet, Puligny-Montrachet Les Enseigneres 2021 750ml$140.00
- R-1048 Bret Brothers, Macon Chardonnay Climat les Crays 750ml$43.00
- R-1049 Chavy-Chouet, Puligny-Montrachet Premier Cru Les Champgains 2021 750ml$210.00
- R-105 Albert Joly, Puligny Montrachet , Côte de Beaune 2020 750ml$90.00
- R-1050 Clément Lavallée, Pariot Aligote 2021 750ml$39.00
- R-1051 Clément Lavallée, Grand Roche Bourgone 2021 750ml$49.00
- R-1052 Clément Lavallée, Saint-Bris Copains d'Abord 2021 750ml$46.00
- R-1061 Curves & Edges Sauvignon Blanc 2020 750ml$35.00
- R-118 Keller 'Abts E' Riesling Westhofen Brunnen. 2020 750ml$495.00
- R-120 Worlds Apart, Riesling, In the Flowers, Adelaide Hills 2021 750ml$39.00
- R-1211 Moreau Naudet Vaillons 2021 750ml$82.00
- R-1214 Rootdown, Cole Ranch, Savagnin 2022 750ml$35.00
- R-1215 Hafner Sonoma County Chardonnay 2019 750ml$32.00
- R-1221 Arnot-Roberts Sauv Blanc 2022 750ml$40.00
- R-1225 Luigi Ferrando 'Bianca' Erbaluce di Caluso 2022 750ml$22.00
- R-1227 Domaine du Collier, Saumur Blanc 2019 750ml$85.00
- R-123 Bernard Bonin, Initial B. B., Côte de Beaune 2021 750ml$190.00
- R-1231 Bernard-Bonin Meursault La Recontre VV 2021 750ml$370.00
- R-1232 Chateau Soucherie Savennieres Clos Des Perrieres 2013 750ml$53.00
- R-1235 Dugat-Py Pernand-Vergelesses 1er Cru 2021 750ml$295.00
- R-124 Bibendum - Grand Colline CDR Blanc 2021 750ml$32.00
- R-1245 Cotat Sancerre Blanc La Grande Cote 2022 750ml$83.00
- R-1246 Roulot Meursault 2021 750ml$243.00
- R-1247 Chacra Chardonnay 2022 750ml$120.00
- R-127 Big Basin, Chardonnay, Bald Mountain 2015 750ml$60.00
- R-1310 Didier Dagueneau, Pouilly Fume, Pur Sang 2020 750ml$140.00
- R-1311 Didier Dagueneau, Pouilly Fume, Silex 2020 750ml$191.00
- R-1312 Unturned Stone, Sauvignon Blanc, Firebird 2021 750ml$30.00
- R-1323 Von Winning, Forster Ungeheuer, Riesling 2021 750ml$78.00
- R-1324 Francois Mikulski, Bourgogne Aligote 2021 750ml$54.00
- R-1325 Francois Mikulski, Bourgogne Cote d'Or Blanc 2021 750ml$66.00
- R-1326 Francois Mikulski, Meursault, 'Meix Chavaux' 2021 750ml$165.00
- R-1328 Domaine Laporte, Sancerre, La Comtesse 2022 750ml$49.00
- R-1331 Chantereves, Bourgogne Aligoté Bas Des Ees 2021 750ml$63.00
- R-1332 Chantereves, Bourgogne Hautes Côtes de Beaune Blanc Mainbey 2021 750ml$80.00
- R-1336 La Raia Gavi 2021 750ml$22.00
- R-1338 Domaine du Pelican, 'Ouille' Savagin, Jura 2021 750ml$63.00
- R-1339 Domaine du Pelican, Chardonnay, Jura 2021 750ml$62.00
- R-137 Cameron, Chardonnay, Clos Electrique 2019 750ml$95.00
- R-144 Caroline Bellavoine, Carpe Diem Blanc 2017 750ml$30.00
- R-1444 Les Horées, Bourgogne Blanc, Aganippe 2021 750ml$98.00
- R-1453 Seawolf Fennel and Stone Sauv Blanc 2022 750ml$39.00
- R-1454 Pichler-Krutzler Riseling Reid Pfaffenberg 2021 750ml$38.00
- R-1457 Fx Pichler Gruner Veltliner Reid Loibenberg 2021 750ml$65.00
- R-1458 Peter Jakob Kuhn Lenchen Kabinett Riseling 2019 750ml$32.00
- R-147 Robert-Denogent, Pouilly Fuisse, 'La Croix,' 2018 750ml$51.00
- R-150 Dom. des Ardoisieres, Cuvee Schiste 2021 750ml$72.00
- R-1554 Didier Fornerol Aligote 2021 750ml$28.00
- R-1555 Fornerol Cote de Nuits Villages Blanc 2021 750ml$56.00
- R-1560 Cassiopee, Bourgogne Aligote, Mitancherie 2021 750ml$54.00
- R-1565 Guiberteau, Saumur Blanc, Breze 2019 750ml$89.00
- R-1566 Guiberteau, Saumur Blanc, Clos de Guichaux 2020 750ml$65.00
- R-1570 Pierre Morey, Bourgogne Cote d'or 2020 750ml$55.00
- R-1572 Brendan Stater-West, Saumur Blanc 2021 750ml$38.00
- R-1574 Brendan Stater-West, Saumur Blanc, Les Chapaudaises 2020 750ml$76.00
- R-1579 Husch, Dry Gewurztraminer 2021 750ml$18.00
- R-1580 Social Creatures 'Hannah' Chenin Blanc 2021 750ml$26.00
- R-1593 Collet, "Les Forêts", Premier Cru, Chablis 2020 750ml$47.00
- R-1594 Moreau Naudet Ac 2021 375ml$37.00
- R-1600 Maison Stéphan "Le Grand Blanc" 2022 750ml$42.00
- R-1605 Jolie- Laide Sauvignon Gris Paicinces 2022 750ml$33.00
- R-1608 Dom. des Ardoisieres, Cuvee Silice Blanc 2022 750ml$29.00
- R-1609 Herri Mina Gros Manseng, Petit Corbu, and Petit Manseng 2022 750ml$44.00
- R-1615 Macon- Village, Lafon 2022 750ml$27.00
- R-1623 Domaine de la Bergerie La Croix Picot 2017 750ml$25.00
- R-1624 Niepoort Coche Branco 2021 750ml$128.00
- R-1626 Agnes-Paquet, Auxey Duresse, Blanc Les Hoz 2021 750ml$43.00
- R-1628 Domaine Leflaive Puligny-Montrachet 'Clavoillon' 2020 750ml$465.00
- R-1629 Domaine Leflaive Bourgogne Blanc 2021 750ml$170.00
- R-1652 Morey-Coffinet Bourgogne Blanc 2021 750ml$51.00
- R-1669 Eva Fricke 'Kiedrich,' Riesling 2022 750ml$55.00
- R-1703 Château des Tours, Grenache Blanc, Côtes-du-Rhône Blanc 2019 750ml$95.00
- R-171 Guiberteau Saumur Blanc 2020 750ml$50.00
- R-172 Schloss Gobelsburg, Reid Lamm 375ml 2020 375ml$41.00
- R-175 Acios de Xesteiriña Albariño, Rias Baixas 2021 750ml$46.00
- R-192 Arnot-Roberts Ribolla Gialla 2021 750ml$55.00
- R-1993 Souhaut Blanc - Roussane/Viogner 2022 750ml$39.00
- R-202 Donnhoff, Riesling, Felsenberg GG 2022 750ml$97.00
- R-210 Domaine de la Reniere, La Cerisaie, Saumur 2020 750ml$30.00
- R-221 Roland Lavantureux Chablis 'Fourchaume' 1er Cru 2021 750ml$90.00
- R-226 Domaine de Villaine Aligoté Bouzeron 2020 750ml$45.00
- R-227 François Raveneau, Chablis 1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre 2020 750ml$550.00
- R-229 François Raveneau, Chablis 1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre 2018 750ml$410.00
- R-231 François Raveneau,Chablis 1er Cru Montee de Tonnere 2019 750ml$550.00
- R-245 Ferren, Chardonnay, Sonoma Coast 2020 750ml$69.00
- R-249 Génot-Boulanger, Les Folatières, Puligny Montrachet, Côte de Beaune 2017 750ml$225.00
- R-252 Georg Breuer, Riesling, Sauvage, Rüdesheim 2022 750ml$23.00
- R-254 Giacomo Grimaldi, Sauvignon, Langhe 2021 750ml$25.00
- R-274 HopeWell, Chardonnay, Eola-Amity Hills 2018 750ml$75.00
- R-286 Joh Jos Prüm, Graacher Himmelreich, Riesling, Auslese 2020 750ml$75.00
- R-287 Joh Jos Prüm Graacher Himmelreich, Riesling, Kabinett 2022 750ml$76.00
- R-288 Jolie Laide, Trousseau Gris, Sonoma 2022 750ml$39.00
- R-290 K.F. Groebe, Riesling Grosses Gewächs, Westhofen Kirchspiel, Rheinhessen 2020 750ml$80.00
- R-294 L'Austral Fontinelle, Saumur Blanc 2017 750ml$35.00
- R-300 Laura Lorenzo, Portela do Vento, Godello 2020 750ml$38.00
- R-305 Tschida Himmel Auf Erden Weiss Blend 2021 750ml$46.00
- R-315 Martha Stoumen, Honeymoon White, King Vineyard 2021 750ml$45.00
- R-316 Occhipinti SP68 Bianco 2022 750ml$34.00
- R-322 Franz Hirtzberger 'Rotes Tor' Gruner Veltliner Ferederspiel 2021 750ml$41.00
- R-328 Ryme HERS Las Brisas Vermentino 2022 750ml$27.00
- R-331 Nicolas Joly, Coulee de Serrant 2020 750ml$160.00
- R-334 DuMOL Isobel Heintz Chard 2016 750ml$92.00
- R-340 Pascal Cotat, La Grande Côte, Chavignol, Sancerre 2020 750ml$74.00
- R-341 Pascal Cotat, Les Monts Damnés, Chavignol, Sancerre 2021 750ml$60.00
- R-347 Nicolas Joly, 'Clos de la Bergerie,' 2020 750ml$103.00
- R-355 Leflaive Macon-Verze Monte 2021 750ml$105.00
- R-357 Rhys, Chardonnay, Horseshoe 2018 750ml$160.00
- R-362 Sandhi, Chardonnay, Santa Rita Hills 2013 750ml$45.00
- R-365 Schäfer Frolich, Riesling, Shiefergenstein, Felseneck 2018 750ml$60.00
- R-367 Schloss Gobelsburg, Grüner Veltiner, Reid Steinsetz 2020 750ml$36.00
- R-372 Korbin Kameron - Mooridge Sauvignon Blanc 2021 750ml$40.00
- R-373 Shared Notes, Leçons des Maîtres, Russian River 2021 750ml$77.00
- R-374 Ferrara Fiano di Avelino 2021 750ml$24.00
- R-376 RAEN, 'Lady Marjorie' Chardonnay, Sonoma Coast 2021 750ml$80.00
- R-382 Francois Cotat 'Grande Cote' 2021 750ml$110.00
- R-383 Pascal Cotat 'Cuvee Laura' 2019 750ml$175.00
- R-387 Suertes del Marqués, Palomino, Vidona, Orotava 2020 750ml$50.00
- R-397 Testalonga, Chenin Blanc, Cortez, Swartland 2019 750ml$40.00
- R-404 DuMOL Wester Reach Chardonnay 2021 750ml$65.00
- R-418 Monchhof, Riesling Spatlese, Urziger Wurzgarten 2005 750ml$69.00
- R-422 Didier Dagueneau, Pouilly Fumé, Pur Sang 2019 750ml$135.00
- R-424 Giant Steps, Chardonnay, Tarraford Vineyard 2019 750ml$54.00
- R-427 Tablas Creek, Esprit de Beaucastel Blanc 2019 750ml$54.00
- R-453 Donnhoff Estate, Riesling, Nahe 2022 750ml$28.00
- R-461 Bruno Clavelier Bourgogne Aligote 2020 750ml$45.00
- R-475 Sandhi, Chardonnay, Santa Rita Hills 2021 750ml$45.00
- R-483 Niew Vineyards, Chardonnay, Oregon 2021 750ml$70.00
- R-486 Tsililis, Theopetra, Malagouzia Assyrtiko, Meteora, Greece 2020 750ml$23.00
- R-498 Radio-Coteau, Chardonnay, 'Wingtime', Sonoma 2019 750ml$71.00
- R-504 Remoissenet Bourgogne Blanc 2018 750ml$35.00
- R-505 Maestracci, Vermentino, Corsica 2021 750ml$24.00
- R-510 Geierslay 'Vertigo' Riesling Feinherb 2021 750ml$24.00
- R-512 Veyder Malberg, Grüner Veltliner, Wachauer Liebedich 2021 750ml$47.00
- R-516 Maison Leroy, Bourgonge Blanc 2017 750ml$175.00
- R-517 Windracer, Chardonnay, 'Sarahlee's,' 2018 750ml$90.00
- R-519 Little Trouble, Chardonnay, Rorick Heritage 2020 750ml$32.00
- R-524 Domaine de la Cavaliere, 'Les Oies,' Grenache Blanc 2020 750ml$20.00
- R-530 De Montille, Puligny Montrachet 2019 375ml$60.00
- R-538 Fratelli Alessandria, Favorita, Langhe 2021 750ml$24.00
- R-543 Monte Rio Cellars, Skull White 2020 750ml$21.00
- R-546 Sylvain Pataille, Marsannay Blanc 2019 750ml$55.00
- R-552 Massican, 'Gemina' Greco/Falanghina, California 2022 750ml$40.00
- R-556 Hirsch Gruner Veltliner 'Renner' 2020 1,500ml$110.00
- R-559 Lady of the Sunshine, Chevey Blend, Sauv Blanc/Chard 2022 750ml$38.00
- R-560 Chateau Bonnezeaux 'Frimas' 2020 750ml$57.00
- R-561 Chateau Bonnezeaux 'Inter-Val' NV 750ml$125.00
- R-562 Chateau Bonnezeaux 'Les Coqueries' 2021 750ml$88.00
- R-564 Textura de Estrela Branco 2020 750ml$42.00
- R-570 Vocal Grüner Reserve 2017 750ml$37.00
- R-571 Agnes Paquet, Auxey Duresses, Côte de Beaune 2019 375ml$26.00
- R-577 Leo Steen Chenin Blanc, Saini 2022 750ml$23.00
- R-582 Brick & Mortar Manchester Ridge Chard 2019 750ml$44.00
- R-593 Gassac Picpoul de Pinet 2022 750ml$22.00
- R-594 Comtes Lafon Meursault 2020 750ml$275.00
- R-596 Comtes Lafon Meursault Clos de la Barre 2020 750ml$260.00
- R-597 Comtes Lafon Meursault-Charmes 1er 2020 750ml$495.00
- R-601- Arnaud Lambert, Saumur Blanc, Clos Bonne Nouvelles 2019 750ml$29.00
- R-607 Domaine De La Cavaliere G.B. 2019 750ml$18.00
- R-612 Sylvain Pataille, Marsannay Blanc 2021 750ml$75.00
- R-614 Theo Dancer, Opa-Oma, Pinot Gris 2021 750ml$43.00
- R-619 Kumusha Sauvignon Blanc Western Cape 2022 750ml$18.00
- R-621 Eva Fricke Melange Riesling 2022 750ml$78.00
- R-623 Garnier et Fils 1er 'Fourchaume' Chablis 2020 750ml$69.00
- R-626 Hatzidakis, Assyrtiko, Santorini Skitali 2019 750ml$55.00
- R-627 Moreau-Naudet Chablis 2020 375ml$29.00
- R-632 Perliss Semillon 'Serpent' 2020 750ml$67.00
- R-635 Jupiter Riot Las Brisas Vineyard Vermentino 2020 750ml$28.00
- R-637 Genot Boulanger PM- Garenne 2019 750ml$155.00
- R-638 Genot Boulanger Meursault- Boucheres 2019 750ml$162.00
- R-641 Domaine Serrigny Bourgogne Blanc 2019 750ml$27.00
- R-645 Rebholz Riesling GG Kastanienbusch 2021 375ml$82.00
- R-647 Domaine du Nozay Sancerre 'Chateau du Nozay' 2021 750ml$56.00
- R-652 Chacra 'Mainque' Chardonnay, Patagonia 2022 750ml$64.00
- R-666 Dr H Thanisch Riesling Trocken 2020 750ml$30.00
- R-669 Belliviere Jasnieres Les Rosiers 2019 750ml$50.00
- R-671 Ullage, Table 4, Dry Creek Valley 2021 750ml$34.00
- R-672 Father John, Vaudesir 2017 750ml$177.00
- R-696 Delaille Sauvignon Blanc 'Unique' 2021 750ml$18.00
- R-698 Andre Perret St Joseph Blanc 2020 750ml$61.00
- R-701 Hexamer 'Meddersheimer Rheingrafenberg' Spatlese 2001 750ml$46.00
- R-702 Dönnhoff 'Oberhäuser Brücke' Spatlese Nahe 2006 750ml$92.00
- R-709 Hexamer 'Meddersheimer Rheingrafenberg' Spatlese 2005 750ml$74.00
- R-710 Ceritas Charles Heintz Chardonnay 2021 750ml$85.00
- R-712 Domaine Rollin Pernand-Vergelesses Blanc 2012 750ml$125.00
- R-715 Müller-Catoir Riesling Spätlese 'Mussbacher Eselshaut' 2005 750ml$75.00
- R-722 Pierre Morey, Bourgogne Aligote 2020 750ml$30.00
- R-724 Chantereves, Bourgogne Hautes Cotes de Beaune Blanc Mainbey 2020 750ml$65.00
- R-726 Sylvain Pataille, Aligote les Champ Forey 2020 750ml$72.00
- R-732 Morey-Coffinet Bourgogne Blanc 2020 750ml$42.00
- R-735 Morey-Coffinet Chassagne Montrachet La Romanee 2020 375ml$81.00
- R-738 Morey-Coffinet Puligny Montrachet 2020 750ml$110.00
- R-739 Morey-Coffinet Saint Aubin, Les Frionnes 2020 750ml$75.00
- R-748 Genot-Boulanger, Meursault Boucheres 2020 750ml$195.00
- R-749 Peter Lauer Riesling 'Senior' 2022 750ml$32.00
- R-757 DuMOL 'Wester Reach' Chardonnay 2020 750ml$59.00
- R-760 Genot-Boulanger, Folatieres 2020 750ml$225.00
- R-763 Scythians, Palomino, Cucamonga Valley 2021 750ml$44.00
- R-765 Phelan Farm, San Luis Obispo Chard/Savig 2020 750ml$53.00
- R-771 T. Berkeley Wines, Chenin Blanc, Norgard Farms 2017 750ml$35.00
- R-775 Aurelien Chatagnier Saint Joseph Blanc 2020 750ml$84.00
- R-776 Theo Dancer 'Jurassique Savagnin' VdF 2021 750ml$88.00
- R-779 Atance, Cuvée No.1, Valencia Bianco 2020 750ml$13.00
- R-788 Thibaud Boudignon Anjou Blanc 2020 1,500ml$138.00
- R-792 Francois Mikulski Aligote 2020 750ml$39.00
- R-793 Francois Mikulski Bourgogne Blanc 2020 750ml$49.00
- R-794 Francois Mikulski 'Miex Chavaux,' Meursault 2020 750ml$135.00
- R-799 Domaine Didon Bourgogne Aligote 2021 750ml$44.00
- R-801 TrailMarker Wine Co., Chardonnay, Santa Cruz Mountains 2019 750ml$24.00
- R-805 Domaine Buisson-Charles, Chablis Grand Cru, Vaudesir 2020 750ml$175.00
- R-807 Domaine Buisson-Charles, Meursault Vielles Vignes 2020 750mL 2020 750ml$115.00
- R-813 Domaine Buisson-Charles, '1945', Meursault 2020 750ml$150.00
- R-814 Crutchfield Chenin Blanc Direct Press 2022 750ml$28.00
- R-817 Aesthete, Barrel Aged Sauvignon Blanc 2019 750ml$90.00
- R-819 Weingut Jager, 'Ried Klaus' Gruner Veltliner 2021 750ml$29.00
- R-820 Tresomm, Chenin Blanc, Vallee de Guadalupe, Mexico 2020 750ml$28.00
- R-821 Pierre Morey, Meursault Les Terre Blanches 2020 750ml$161.00
- R-822 Belargus Gaudrets Savennieres 2018 750ml$70.00
- R-824 Wirsching Iphofer Kalb Silvaner 2021 750ml$43.00
- R-829 Peter Lauer Riesling Barrel X 2022 750ml$28.00
- R-830 Three Sticks, 'Gap's Crown,' Chardonnay 2019 750ml$70.00
- R-842 Coche-Dury Bougogne Chard 2020 750ml$395.00
- R-856 Dujac Morey-Saint-Denis 1er Cru Monts Luisants 2020 750ml$209.00
- R-876 Small Vines 'TBH Vineyard', Chardonnay, Sonoma Coast 2017 2017 750ml$72.00
- R-881 Spottswoode, Sauvignon Blanc, St. Helena 2022 750ml$45.00
- R-882 Punta Crena 'Vigneto Ca de Rena' Liguria 2021 750ml$30.00
- R-883 FX Pichler Gruner Ried Kellererg Smaragd 2018 750ml$109.00
- R-891 Gros Ventre, Fiano, Rancho Coda 2022 750ml$37.00
- R-898 Franz Hirtzberger Grüner Veltliner 'Kirchweg,' Smaragd 2021 750ml$59.00
- R-911 Lionel Faury Condrieu 2020 750ml$67.00
- R-918 Ohlzelt Gruner Veltliner 'Leader' 2022 750ml$24.00
- R-920 Desire Lines 'Massa Vineyard' Riesling 2021 750ml$28.00
- R-924 Chateau Musar Blanc 2014 750ml$55.00
- R-932 Albino Rocca Cortese 2019 750ml$18.00
- R-940 Domaine du Collier, Charpentrie Blanc 2018 750ml$160.00
- R-942 Ott Grüner Speigel 2020 750ml$71.00
- R-948 Clément Lavallée Chablis 2021 750ml$51.00
- R-953 Eva Fricke Mellifluous 2018 1,500ml$165.00
- R-959 Morlet 'Ma Princesse' 2019 750ml$100.00
- R-962 Pichler-Krutzler 'Ried Klostersatz' 2020 750ml$32.00
- R-964 Roulot, 'Boucheres' 2020 750ml$500.00
- R-966 Petit Aout 'Fete Foraine' Hautes-Alpes Blanc 2020 750ml$21.00
- R-967 Dom. Beudon, Fendant 2019 750ml$49.00
- R-970 Brundlmayer, 'Alte Reben,' Grüner 2020 750ml$58.00
- R-982 Bruno Clavelier Blanc 'Les Glapigny,' 2020 750ml$55.00
- R-983 Garnier et Fils, Chablis 2021 750ml$34.00
- R-998 Colleleva Verdicchio Castelli Jesi 2021 750ml$16.00
- R- 1441 Guilbert Gillet, Aligote, Les Grands Champs VV 2020 750ml$69.00
- R-1564 Hubert Lamy, Saint Aubin, 'La Princée,' 2020 750ml$95.00
- R- 1563 Terres d'Imaginaire, Feu Follet Chenin 2022 750ml$39.00
- R-1442 Terres d'Imaginaire, la Piéce de Rollay Chenin 2022 750ml$60.00
- R-Phony Negroni 200ml 2pack$12.00
- R-851 Kally 'Golden Sparkler' N/A Single 187ml$10.00
- R-1216 Kally Berry Fennel 750ml$42.00
- R-631 Leitz Zero Point Five Pinot Noir N/A 750ml$25.00
- R-772 Leitz Zero Blanc de Blanc Sparkling Non-Alcoholic 750ml$23.00
- R-222 Leitz, 'Eins Zwei Zero' N/A Riesling, Rheingau 750ml$25.00
- R-897 Kally 'Golden Sparkler' N/A 750ml$40.00
- R-1557 Noughty Rouge 750ml$24.00
- R-1037 F&R Minière Champagne, 'Influence' Cuvée Brut, Hermonville 750ml$85.00
- R-1038 Michel Gonet 'Les Compères' Brut Nature, Blanc de Blancs 2017 750ml$152.00
- R-1046 Demiere-Ansiot, Grand Cru Brut, Blanc de Blanc 1,500ml$195.00
- R-106 Reeve, 'H. Klopp', Methode Champenois 2018 750ml$85.00
- R-1123 A. Bergère 'Origine' 750ml$62.00
- R-1237 Charles Dufour Bistrotage B.17 750ml$79.00
- R-1239 Charles Dufour Bulles De Comptoir #11 750ml$65.00
- R-1307 Agrapart, Terroirs 750ml$89.00
- R-1334 Lelarge-Pugeot, Les Meuniers de Clémence, 2014 750ml$77.00
- R-143 Carboniste, Sparkling Albarino, Gomes 2022 750ml$37.00
- R-1455 Dhondt-Grellet "Les Terres Fines" NV 750ml$135.00
- R-1459 Caillez-Lemaire, Pur Meunier 2015 750ml$115.00
- R-1461 Lemaire Jadis 2011 1,500ml$250.00
- R-1581 Chavost Rose De Saignee, Brut Nature 750ml$89.00
- R-1588 Between Us, Pet Nat Rosé 750ml$25.00
- R-1590 Podere il Saliceto, "Falistra", Lambrusco di Sorbara 750ml$26.00
- R-1592 Arnaud Lambert, Crémant de Loire Blanc 750ml$25.00
- R-1612 Mignon Brut Nature ADN Meunier 750ml$61.00
- R-1614 Mignon Rose Extra Brut 750ml$79.00
- R-1625 Bodet Herold, Physis, Cremant de Loire 2018 750ml$28.00
- R-1627 Nowack, 'Fontinette', Champagne 2019 750ml$95.00
- R-164 R. Pouillon 'Grande Vallee' Extra-Brut, Champagne 375ml$49.00
- R-165 R. Pouillon Rose Brut 1er Cru, Mareuil-Sur-Ay 750ml$79.00
- R-185 Hure Freres 'Memoire' Champagne 750ml$110.00
- R-189 Suenen 'C+C' Blanc de Blanc 750ml$140.00
- R-251 Georges Laval, Garennes, Extra Brut, Cumieres, Vallée de la Marne, 750ml$105.00
- R-257 Gonet-Médeville, Extra Brut, Rosé, Grand Cru, NV 1each$78.00
- R-271 Henriot, Blanc de Blanc 750ml$65.00
- R-279 J. Lassalle, 'Cachet Or' NV 750ml$39.00
- R-280 Egly Ouriet Grand Cru Extra Brut 750ml$140.00
- R-281 Egly Ouriet V.P. Extra Brut 750ml$175.00
- R-282 Jean Vesselle, Oeil de Perdrix, Rosé, Bouzy 750ml$55.00
- R-289 LeLarge Pugeot 'Tradition' 1,500ml$110.00
- R-296 Larmandier-Bernier, Latitude, Côte de Blancs 750ml$74.00
- R-301 Lelarge - Pougeot, Tradition, Montagne de Reims 750ml$55.00
- R-317 Martha Stoumen, Solera No.1 , Hawkeye Ranch 750ml$55.00
- R-323 Michel Gonet, Vindey Montguex Extra Brut, BDB 750ml$63.00
- R-327 Champagne Guillaume Sergent 'Les Pres Dieu' Extra Brut 750ml$78.00
- R-338 Pascal Agrapart, 7 Crus Avize 750ml$75.00
- R-342 Paul Bara, Rosé, Bouzy 1,500ml$184.00
- R-354 La Piana Lambrusco 2021 750ml$28.00
- R-359 Robert Moncuit, Les Chetillons, Mesnil Sur Oger 2015 750ml$265.00
- R-360 Robert Moncuit, Les Grands Blanc, Mesnil Sur Oger 750ml$95.00
- R-402 Frédéric Savart, 'L'Ouverture,' BdN NV 750ml$88.00
- R-408 Veuve Clicquot, La Grand Dame, Montagne de Reims 2008 750ml$200.00
- R-415 Karthauserhof 'Bruno' Riesling Spatlese 2018 750ml$28.00
- R-420 Domaine Les Monts Fournois, 'Cote' 2017 750ml$145.00
- R-426 Suenen, Oiry, Côte de Blancs 750ml$120.00
- R-480 Poe, Pet Nat of Pinot Meunier, Van der Kamp 2021 750ml$38.00
- R-497 Timothee Stroebel 'Triptyque' Brut 1er Cru 750ml$75.00
- R-518 Guiborat de Caures a Mont Aigu, BDB GC extra brut 2014 750ml$152.00
- R-521 Champagne Gamet, 'Rive Gauche,' Brut 1,500ml$152.00
- R-522 Vilmart & Cie, 'Emotion,' 2013 750ml$225.00
- R-539 Scribe, Pet Nat Rose of Pinot Noir 2022 750ml$44.00
- R-542 Huré Frères,'Invitation,' Montagne de Reims 750ml$58.00
- R-545 Eva Fricke Pinot Blanc Sekt 2018 750ml$82.00
- R-559 Cristal Champagne 2015 750ml$450.00
- R-564 Guy Mea,'Tradtion,' Champagne 750ml$62.00
- R-572 Ephemere BdB Champagne- Savart 2018 750ml$106.00
- R-578 Stéphane Coquillette 'Cuvée Inflorescence' 750ml$45.00
- R-604 BXT Manley Vineyard Sparkling BdB 2020 750ml$52.00
- R-630 Alma Fria Sparkling Rosé 750ml$38.00
- R-744 Clos de la Briderie 'Purete de Silex' Blanc Cremant de Loire 750ml$28.00
- R-823 Clos de la Briderie 'Purete de Silex' Rose Cremant de Loire 750ml$24.00
- R-833 Mercat Cava Brut 750ml$17.00
- R-854 Flora Prosecco Brut NV 750ml$17.00
- R-861 Michel Gonet 'Les Compères' Brut Nature 2016 750ml$155.00
- R-875 Etienne Calsac, "L' Echappee Belle" Champagne Extra Brut 750ml$54.00
- R-906 Chavost, Blanc de Meunier, Brut Nature 750ml$59.00
- R-926 Krug Grand Cuvée 375ml$130.00
- R-927 Yann Alexandre Brut Noir 750ml$57.00
- R-928 Yann Alexandre Grand Reserve 1er Cru 750ml$73.00
- R-931 Smith Story Brut, Mendocino 750ml$47.00
- R-949 Aurore Casanova,