Locos Grill & Pub Albany 547 N. Westover Blvd
FOOD
Appetizers
- BBQ Nachos$12.49
Pork, BBQ Sauce, queso, jalapenos, Cheddar & sour cream piled high on a bed of nachos.
- Cheese Fries App$6.99
- Chips & Queso$7.49
Melted white American cheese & jalapenos served with tortilla chips.
- Chips & Salsa$4.49
House made salsa and tortilla chips.
- Chorizo Dip$8.49
- Chunky Cheese Fries$6.49
Chunked & fried potatoes with melted Cheddar on top of Ranch.
- Fried Cheese$8.49
Fried Mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Marinara for dippin'.
- Fries Basket$3.99
- Full Fried Pickles$8.49
House breaded pickle chips with Ranch dressing for dippin'.
- Half Fried Pickles$6.49
House breaded pickle chips with Ranch dressing for dippin'.
- Mini Nachos$7.99
Queso, onions, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, salsa & sour cream. Add Grilled Chicken, Ground Beef, Chorizo or Black Beans for an additional charge.
- Moose Mix Up$14.49
Fried cheese, potato skins, chicken tenders & our onion rings. Served with marinara, sour cream, Cajun Bistro & Locos sauce for dippin'.
- Nachos Muy Loco$9.49
Queso, onions, jalapenos, lettuce & tomato. Served with salsa & sour cream. Add Grilled Chicken, Ground Beef, Chorizo or Black Beans for an additional charge.
- Onion Ring App$8.49
Hand breaded and fried to perfection. Served with Cajun Bistro for dippin'.
- Potato Skins$8.49
5 potato skins with bacon & melted Cheddar cheese. Served with a side of sour cream.
- Quesadilla$7.99
Monterey Jack, onions & jalapenos. Served with salsa & sour cream. Add Grilled Chicken, Ground Beef, Chorizo or Black Beans for an additional charge.
- Spinach Dip$9.49
Served with crispy tortilla chips, salsa and sour cream.
- Loaded Tots App$8.49
- Loaded Fries App$8.49
- Shrimp Quesadilla$11.49
- Tater Tots Basket$4.49
- Cajun Fries Basket$3.99
- Sweet Fries Basket$4.99
- Chunk cheese fries$6.49
Salads
- Rooster Salad$11.99
Chicken on Romaine & green-leaf with Mozzarella, onions & tomato. Try it tossed in HOT sauce!
- Chicken Caesar Salad$11.99
Chicken on Romaine with Parmesan & croutons, served wtih Caesar dressing.
- Cobb Salad$12.99
Chicken on Romaine & green-leaf, tomato, bacon, boiled egg* & Bleu cheese crumbles.
- Fajita Salad$12.99
Steak* or chicken on Romaine & green-leaf, tortilla strips, tomato, sauteed onions & green peppers, Monterey Jack & pico de gallo.
- Bleu Moose Salad$12.99
Steak* on Romaine & green-leaf, fried onion rings, tomato & Bleu cheese crumbles.
- Sunshine Salad$12.99
Chicken on Spinach, tomato, Bleu cheese crumbles, walnuts & Mandarin oranges.
- House Salad$10.99
- side garlic bread$1.00
Vegetarian
- Garden Burger$11.49
Garden Burger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo.
- Pick Of The Garden$9.49
Swiss & Cheddar, mushrooms, spinach, cucumbers, tomato, mustard & mayo served on toasted wheat.
- Fun Guy Philly$9.99
Sauteed mushrooms, onions, green peppers with spinach, tomato, Monterey Jack & House dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Wings And Tenders
- 6 Classic Wings$9.99
- 6 Boneless Wings$8.49
- 6 Roasted Wings$9.99
- 8 Classic Wings$11.99
- 8 Boneless Wings$10.49
- 8 Roasted Wings$11.99
- 10 Classic Wings$14.99
We offer Classic Wings served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese & celery. Our Sauces include Mild, Medium, Hot, Extra Hot, Lemon Pepper, Teriyaki, Lemon Yaki, Hot Honey BBQ, Honey Sriracha, Honey BBQ & White BBQ.
- 10 Boneless Wings$12.49
We offer Boneless Wings served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese & celery. Our Sauces include Mild, Medium, Hot, Extra Hot, Lemon Pepper, Teriyaki, Lemon Yaki, Hot Honey BBQ, Honey Sriracha, Honey BBQ & White BBQ.
- 10 Roasted Wings$14.99
We offer Roasted Wings served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese & celery. Our Sauces include Mild, Medium, Hot, Extra Hot, Lemon Pepper, Teriyaki, Lemon Yaki, Hot Honey BBQ, Honey Sriracha, Honey BBQ & White BBQ.
- 20 Classic Wings$25.99
- 20 Boneless Wings$22.99
- 20 Roasted Wings$25.99
- 30 Classic Wings$34.99
- 30 Boneless Wings$32.99
- 3 Grilled Tenders$8.99
3 Tender, Grilled with a side of fries & Locos Tender Sauce for dippin'.
- 5 Grilled Tenders$10.99
- 3 Chicken Tenders$8.99
- 5 Chicken Tenders$10.99
5 Chicken Tenders. Hand-breaded with a side of fries & Locos Tender Sauce for dippin'.
- 30 Roasted Wings$34.99
Sandwiches
- BLT$9.99
- Cali Club$11.99
Smoked turkey, bacon, Ranch, spinach, tomato & fresh avocado.
- Chicken Philly$11.99
Grilled chicken, onoins, green peppers, White American, lettuce, tomato, mustard & mayo served on a sub roll.
- Crazy Club$11.99
Ham, turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on three decks of toasted wheat.
- Cuban$11.99
Roasted pork, ham, salami, Swiss, banana peppers & mayo on a sub roll with a side of Mojo sauce.
- Fr Chipotle Ranch Wrap$11.99
Fried chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato & Chipotle Ranch in a flour tortilla.
- Fr Shrimp Po' Boy$12.49
Fully dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo & Cajun Bistro sauce on a toasted sub roll.
- French Dip$11.99Out of stock
Grilled roast beef with melted Swiss on a sub roll. Served with a side of au jus.
- Gobbler$11.99
Grilled turkey, Cheddar, bacon, BBQ sauce & mayo on a toasted sub roll.
- Gr Chipotle Ranch Wrap$11.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato & Chipotle Ranch in a flour tortilla.
- Gr Shrimp Po' Boy$12.49
Fully dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo & Cajun Bistro sauce on a toasted sub roll.
- Hot Italian$11.99
Ham, capicola, salami, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, Mozzarella cheese and house made vinaigrette.
- Looney Bird$11.49
Smoked turkey, Swiss, lettuce, tomato & mayo on an onion roll.
- Philly Cheese$11.99
Grilled steak*, onions, green peppers, White American, lettuce, tomato, mustard & mayo served on a sub roll.
- Pork Chop Sandwich$11.99
Grilled or fried pork chop with lettuce, tomato & mayo on a kaiser roll.
- Pot Roast Sandwich$11.99
Piled high with mouth-watering pot roast, gravy & mayo on a toasted sub roll.
- Reuben$11.99
Grilled corned beef on rye with Swiss, sauerkraut, mustard & Thousand Island dressing.
- Rooster$12.49
Grilled or blackened chicken breast with Mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on an onion roll.
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich$12.49
Golden-fried chicken, tossed in hot wing sauce with lettuce, tomato & Ranch on an onion roll.
- The Moose$11.99Out of stock
Roast beef with melted Monterey Jack, Locos horseradish sauce & coleslaw served on an onion roll.
- Turkey Reuben$11.99
Grilled turkey on rye with Swiss, sauerkraut, mustard & Thousand Island dressing.
Burgers
- Redneck Deluxe$12.49
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo served on a butter-toasted kaiser roll.
- BBQ Bacon Cheddar$12.99
Topped with BBQ Sauce, bacon & Cheddar.
- Bayou$12.99
Blackened, with Monterey Jack, hot sauce, sauteed onions & Cajun Bistro sauce.
- El Dorado$12.99
American cheese, onion rings, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo & pickles, topped with a fried egg.
- Bacon Cheese Burger$12.99
American Cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo.
- Mushroom Swiss$12.99
Swiss, sauteed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato & mayo.
- Black And Bleu$12.99
Blackened, topped with Bleu cheese, onion rings & Cajun Bistro sauce.
- Turkey Avocado Burger$12.49
Our turkey burger, Monterey Jack cheese, Pico de Gallo, Locos sauce & fresh avocado. Perfect with a side of sweet potato fries!
- Southern Jam Burger$12.99
Locos burger with melted Cheddar, fried pickles, & topped with our sweet & savory bacon jam.
- Scout Burger$12.99
- Philly Burger$12.99
Tacos
- Old School Taco$11.99
Three ground beef tacos. Seasoned with Locos salsa, topped with queso dip, green-leaf lettuce, and diced tomato. Served with a side of chips and Pico de Gallo.
- Honey Sriracha Shrimp Taco$12.49
Three fried shrimp tacos. Tossed in Locos honey Sriracha wing sauce, topped with white BBQ slaw. Served with a side of chips and Pico de Gallo.
- Crazy Carne Taco$12.49Out of stock
Three steak tacos. Seasoned and grilled steak with Monterey Jack cheese, green-leaf lettuce, Pico de Gallo, topped with Locos chipotle ranch. Served with a side of chips and Pico de Gallo.
- Beef Burrito$12.49
- Chicken Burrito$12.49
- Chorizo Burrito$12.49
- Black Bean Burrito$12.49
- Gr. Shrimp Burrito$14.49
Plates
- Bistro Tender$15.99
Center cut steak filet medallions, cooked to order. Your choice of 2 sides.
- Bleu Bistro Tender$16.99Out of stock
Center cut steak filet medallions topped with melted Bleu cheese crumbles & served on a bed of onion rings. Your choice of 2 sides.
- Pork Chop$14.49
10-ounce center cut pork chop, grilled or fried. Served with your choice of two sides.
- Glazed Salmon$15.99
Teriyaki-glazed & chargrilled. Served with your choice of 2 sides.
- Grilled Shrimp$16.99
Served with lemon wedge and Cajun Bistro sauce.
- Fried Shrimp$16.99
Served with lemon wedge and Cajun Bistro sauce.
- BB Hamburger Steak$15.99
Topped sauteed onions and gravy and served with mashed potatoes and one other side item.
- The Searcher$15.99
- Lemon Chicken$15.99
A La Carte Sides
- Baked Potato$2.99
- Black Beans$2.49
- Broccoli$2.49
- Cajun Fries$2.49
- Cheese Fries$2.99
- Cajun Tots$2.49
- Celery$0.89
- Chips$2.49
- Cole Slaw$2.49
- Green Beans$2.49
- Fries$2.49
- Loaded Baked Potato$3.49
- Loaded Fries$3.49
- Mac n Cheese$2.99
- Mashed Pot$2.49Out of stock
- Onion Rings$2.99
- Oranges$1.99
- Pasta Salad$2.49
- Sweet Potato Fries$2.49
- Tater Tots$2.49
- Side Caesar$4.49
- Side Salad$4.49
Extras/Sauces
- 1000 Island$0.89
- Bacon Jam$0.89
- Balsamic Vinaigrette$0.89
- Bleu Cheese$0.89
- Caesar Dress$0.89
- Cajun Bistro$0.89
- Chipotle Ranch$0.89
- Extra Hot$0.89
- Honey$0.89
- Honey BBQ$0.89
- Honey Mustard$0.89
- Honey Sriracha$0.89
- Horsey Sauce$0.89
- Hot Honey BBQ$0.89
- Hot$0.89
- House Dressing$0.89
- Lemon Pepper$0.89
- Lemonyaki$0.89
- Locos Dipping Sauce$0.89
- Marinara$0.89
- Medium$0.89
- Mild$0.89
- Pico De Gallo$0.89
- 4 Oz Queso$2.00
- Ranch$0.89
- Raspberry Vinaigrette$0.89
- 4 Oz Salsa$2.25
- Sour Cream$0.89
- Teriyaki$0.89
- White BBQ$0.89
- Side Mayo$0.39
- 2 OZ Queso$1.00
- 2 Oz Sauce$0.49
- TIP CHARGE$0.01
- Ex cheddar$1.00
- Ex Mont jk$1.00
- Ex American$1.00
- Ex. Swiss$1.00
- Ex BC crumbles$1.00
- Ex White american$1.00
- Ex Parm Chz$1.00
- Extra Bacon (1pc)$1.00
- Queso Dip (5oz)$3.50