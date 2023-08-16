FOOD

Appetizers

BBQ Nachos

$12.49

Pork, BBQ Sauce, queso, jalapenos, Cheddar & sour cream piled high on a bed of nachos.

Cheese Fries App

$6.49

Chips & Guacamole

$7.49

House made Guacamole served with tortilla chips and pico de gallo.

Chips & Queso

$7.49

Melted white American cheese & jalapenos served with tortilla chips.

Chips & Salsa

$4.49

House made salsa and tortilla chips.

Chorizo Dip

$8.49

Chunky Cheese Fries

$6.49

Chunked & fried potatoes with melted Cheddar on top of Ranch.

Fried Cheese

$8.49

Fried Mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Marinara for dippin'.

Fries Basket

$3.99

Full Fried Pickles

$8.49

House breaded pickle chips with Ranch dressing for dippin'.

Half Fried Pickles

$6.49

House breaded pickle chips with Ranch dressing for dippin'.

Mini Nachos

$7.99

Queso, onions, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, salsa & sour cream. Add Grilled Chicken, Ground Beef, Chorizo or Black Beans for an additional charge.

Moose Mix Up

$14.49

Fried cheese, potato skins, chicken tenders & our onion rings. Served with marinara, sour cream, Cajun Bistro & Locos sauce for dippin'.

Nachos Muy Loco

$9.49

Queso, onions, jalapenos, lettuce & tomato. Served with salsa & sour cream. Add Grilled Chicken, Ground Beef, Chorizo or Black Beans for an additional charge.

Onion Ring App

$8.49

Hand breaded and fried to perfection. Served with Cajun Bistro for dippin'.

Potato Skins

$8.49

5 potato skins with bacon & melted Cheddar cheese. Served with a side of sour cream.

Quesadilla

$7.99

Monterey Jack, onions & jalapenos. Served with salsa & sour cream. Add Grilled Chicken, Ground Beef, Chorizo or Black Beans for an additional charge.

Spinach Dip

$9.49

Served with crispy tortilla chips, salsa and sour cream.

Loaded Tots App

$8.49

Loaded Fries App

$8.49

Hot Tots

$8.49

Salads

Rooster Salad

$11.99

Chicken on Romaine & green-leaf with Mozzarella, onions & tomato. Try it tossed in HOT sauce!

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.99

Chicken on Romaine with Parmesan & croutons, served wtih Caesar dressing.

Cobb Salad

$12.99

Chicken on Romaine & green-leaf, tomato, bacon, boiled egg* & Bleu cheese crumbles.

Fajita Salad

$12.99

Steak* or chicken on Romaine & green-leaf, tortilla strips, tomato, sauteed onions & green peppers, Monterey Jack & pico de gallo.

Bleu Moose Salad

$12.99

Steak* on Romaine & green-leaf, fried onion rings, tomato & Bleu cheese crumbles.

Sunshine Salad

$12.99

Chicken on Spinach, tomato, Bleu cheese crumbles, walnuts & Mandarin oranges.

Chicken Mango Salad

$11.99

Chicken on Romaine & green-leaf with mango salsa, tomato and sliced avocado.

Vegetarian

Garden Burger

$11.49

Garden Burger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo.

Pick Of The Garden

$9.49

Swiss & Cheddar, mushrooms, spinach, cucumbers, tomato, mustard & mayo served on toasted wheat.

Fun Guy Philly

$9.99

Sauteed mushrooms, onions, green peppers with spinach, tomato, Monterey Jack & House dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Wings And Tenders

6 Classic Wings

$9.99

6 Boneless Wings

$8.49

6 Roasted Wings

$9.99

8 Classic Wings

$11.99

8 Boneless Wings

$10.49

8 Roasted Wings

$11.99

10 Classic Wings

$14.99

We offer Classic Wings served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese & celery. Our Sauces include Mild, Medium, Hot, Extra Hot, Lemon Pepper, Teriyaki, Lemon Yaki, Hot Honey BBQ, Honey Sriracha, Honey BBQ & White BBQ.

10 Boneless Wings

$12.49

We offer Boneless Wings served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese & celery. Our Sauces include Mild, Medium, Hot, Extra Hot, Lemon Pepper, Teriyaki, Lemon Yaki, Hot Honey BBQ, Honey Sriracha, Honey BBQ & White BBQ.

10 Roasted Wings

$14.99

We offer Roasted Wings served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese & celery. Our Sauces include Mild, Medium, Hot, Extra Hot, Lemon Pepper, Teriyaki, Lemon Yaki, Hot Honey BBQ, Honey Sriracha, Honey BBQ & White BBQ.

20 Classic Wings

$25.99

20 Boneless Wings

$22.99

20 Roasted Wings

$25.99

30 Classic Wings

$34.99

30 Boneless Wings

$32.99

3 Grilled Tenders

$8.99

3 Tender, Grilled with a side of fries & Locos Tender Sauce for dippin'.

5 Grilled Tenders

$10.99

3 Chicken Tenders

$8.99

5 Chicken Tenders

$10.99

5 Chicken Tenders. Hand-breaded with a side of fries & Locos Tender Sauce for dippin'.

Sandwiches

Grilled turkey, Cheddar, bacon, BBQ sauce & mayo on a toasted sub roll.

BLT

$9.99

Cali Club

$11.99

Smoked turkey, bacon, Ranch, spinach, tomato & fresh avocado.

Chicken Philly

$11.99

Grilled chicken, onoins, green peppers, White American, lettuce, tomato, mustard & mayo served on a sub roll.

Crazy Club

$11.99

Ham, turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on three decks of toasted wheat.

Cuban

$11.99

Roasted pork, ham, salami, Swiss, banana peppers & mayo on a sub roll with a side of Mojo sauce.

Fr Chipotle Ranch Wrap

$11.99

Fried chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato & Chipotle Ranch in a flour tortilla.

Fr Shrimp Po' Boy

$12.49

Fully dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo & Cajun Bistro sauce on a toasted sub roll.

French Dip

$11.99

Grilled roast beef with melted Swiss on a sub roll. Served with a side of au jus.

Gobbler

$11.99

Grilled turkey, Cheddar, bacon, BBQ sauce & mayo on a toasted sub roll.

Gr Chipotle Ranch Wrap

$11.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato & Chipotle Ranch in a flour tortilla.

Gr Shrimp Po' Boy

$12.49

Fully dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo & Cajun Bistro sauce on a toasted sub roll.

Hot Italian

$11.99

Ham, capicola, salami, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, Mozzarella cheese and house made vinaigrette.

Looney Bird

$11.49

Smoked turkey, Swiss, lettuce, tomato & mayo on an onion roll.

Philly Cheese

$11.99

Grilled steak*, onions, green peppers, White American, lettuce, tomato, mustard & mayo served on a sub roll.

Pork Chop Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled or fried pork chop with lettuce, tomato & mayo on a kaiser roll.

Pot Roast Sandwich

$11.99

Piled high with mouth-watering pot roast, gravy & mayo on a toasted sub roll.

Reuben

$11.99

Grilled corned beef on rye with Swiss, sauerkraut, mustard & Thousand Island dressing.

Rooster

$12.49

Grilled or blackened chicken breast with Mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on an onion roll.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$12.49

Golden-fried chicken, tossed in hot wing sauce with lettuce, tomato & Ranch on an onion roll.

The Moose

$11.99

Roast beef with melted Monterey Jack, Locos horseradish sauce & coleslaw served on an onion roll.

Turkey Reuben

$11.99

Grilled turkey on rye with Swiss, sauerkraut, mustard & Thousand Island dressing.

Burgers

Redneck Deluxe

$12.49

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo served on a butter-toasted kaiser roll.

BBQ Bacon Cheddar

$12.99

Topped with BBQ Sauce, bacon & Cheddar.

Bayou

$12.99

Blackened, with Monterey Jack, hot sauce, sauteed onions & Cajun Bistro sauce.

El Dorado

$12.99

American cheese, onion rings, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo & pickles, topped with a fried egg.

Bacon Cheese Burger

$12.99

American Cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo.

Mushroom Swiss

$12.99

Swiss, sauteed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato & mayo.

Black And Bleu

$12.99

Blackened, topped with Bleu cheese, onion rings & Cajun Bistro sauce.

Turkey Avocado Burger

$12.49

Our turkey burger, Monterey Jack cheese, Pico de Gallo, Locos sauce & fresh avocado. Perfect with a side of sweet potato fries!

Southern Jam Burger

$12.99

Locos burger with melted Cheddar, fried pickles, & topped with our sweet & savory bacon jam.

Tacos

Grilled Fish Tacos

$12.49

Three fish tacos. Stuffed with your choice of fried or blackened fish, & mango salsa. Served wtih tortilla chips & Pico de Gallo.

Fried Fish Tacos

$12.49

Old School Taco

$11.99

Three ground beef tacos. Seasoned with Locos salsa, topped with queso dip, green-leaf lettuce, and diced tomato. Served with a side of chips and Pico de Gallo.

Honey Sriracha Shrimp Taco

$12.49

Three fried shrimp tacos. Tossed in Locos honey Sriracha wing sauce, topped with white BBQ slaw. Served with a side of chips and Pico de Gallo.

Crazy Carne Taco

$12.49

Three steak tacos. Seasoned and grilled steak with Monterey Jack cheese, green-leaf lettuce, Pico de Gallo, topped with Locos chipotle ranch. Served with a side of chips and Pico de Gallo.

Plates

Bistro Tender

$15.99

Center cut steak filet medallions, cooked to order. Your choice of 2 sides.

Bleu Bistro Tender

$16.99

Center cut steak filet medallions topped with melted Bleu cheese crumbles & served on a bed of onion rings. Your choice of 2 sides.

Pork Chop

$14.49

10-ounce center cut pork chop, grilled or fried. Served with your choice of two sides.

Glazed Salmon

$15.99

Teriyaki-glazed & chargrilled. Served with your choice of 2 sides.

Grilled Shrimp

$16.99

Served with lemon wedge and Cajun Bistro sauce.

Fried Shrimp

$16.99

Served with lemon wedge and Cajun Bistro sauce.

Old Menu Items

American Combo

$11.99

Beast

$11.99

Biggest Thing

$16.99

Chicken Parm

$12.49

Damage

$11.99

Dinosaur

$11.99

Duke

$12.99

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Hot Chick

$11.99

Loco's Special

$11.99

Revolution

$11.99

Saucy Dave

$11.99

Searcher

$12.49

A La Carte Sides

Side Of Fries

$2.49

Cajun Fries

$2.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.49

Green Beans

$2.49

Pasta Salad

$2.49

Chips

$2.49

Steamed Broccoli

$2.49

Cole Slaw

$2.49

Black Beans

$2.49

Tater Tots

$2.49

Baked Potato

$2.99

Onion Rings

$2.99

Cheese Fries

$2.99

Mac n Cheese

$2.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.49

Side Salad

$4.49

Side Caesar

$4.49

Celery

$0.89

Oranges

$1.99

Cajun Tots

$2.49

Hot Tot Side

$4.49

Extras/Sauces

1000 Island

$0.89

Bacon Jam

$0.89

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.89

Bleu Cheese

$0.89

Caesar Dress

$0.89

Cajun Bistro

$0.89

Chipotle Ranch

$0.89

Extra Hot

$0.59

Honey

$0.89

Guac

$1.00

Honey BBQ

$0.59

Honey Mustard

$0.89

Honey Sriracha

$0.59

Horsey Sauce

$0.89

Hot Honey BBQ

$0.59

Hot

$0.59

House Dressing

$0.89

Lemon Pepper

$0.59

Lemonyaki

$0.59

Locos Dipping Sauce

$0.89

Marinara

$0.89

Medium

$0.59

Mild

$0.59

Pico De Gallo

$0.89

4 Oz Queso

$2.00

Ranch

$0.89

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.89

4 Oz Salsa

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.89

Teriyaki

$0.59

White BBQ

$0.89

TIP CHARGE

$0.01

Side Mayo

$0.39

Pickle Spear

$0.25

2 OZ Queso

$1.00

2 Oz Sauce

$0.49

Kids Menu

Jr Cheeseburger

$4.99

Jr Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kid Mac

$4.99

Jr Chicken Tenders

$4.99

Kid Quesadilla

$4.99

Kid Grilled Tenders

$4.99

Desserts

Cheesecake

$4.49

Topped with chocolate syrup.

Mount Chocsuvious

$4.99

Warm chocolate baby bundt cake. Topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, & chocolate syrup.

Salted Caramel Brownie

$4.49

Topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$1.99

DRINKS

N/A Beverages

Club Soda

$2.49

Coke

$2.49

Coke Zero

$2.49

Cranberry Juice

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Dr Pepper

$2.49

Fanta Orange

$2.49

Gingerale

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Mellow Yellow

$2.49

Orange Juice

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Tonic Water

$2.49

Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Water

Arnold Palmer

$2.49

Tea Half/Half

$2.49

Milk

$2.49

RootBeer

$2.49