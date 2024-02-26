M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers Melrose
Food
Starters
- Loaded Fries$11.79
waffle fries topped with melted cheddar & jack cheese, bacon, tomato, green onions. served with M.L.Rose Thicc Ranch.
waffle fries topped with melted cheddar & jack cheese, bacon, tomato, green onions. served with M.L.Rose Thicc Ranch.
- Buffalo Chicken Fries$11.79
waffle fries topped with crispy buffalo chicken, bleu cheese, buffalo sauce drizzle, green onions. served with our housemade bleu cheese.
waffle fries topped with crispy buffalo chicken, bleu cheese, buffalo sauce drizzle, green onions. served with our housemade bleu cheese.
- Fried Pickles & Peppers$8.79
fried pickle chips, jalapeños, banana peppers. served with M.L.Rose Thicc Ranch.
fried pickle chips, jalapeños, banana peppers. served with M.L.Rose Thicc Ranch.
- Chicken Nachos$13.49
layers of queso and black beans topped with grilled chicken, pico de gallo, jalapeños. served on our housemade tortilla chips with sour cream and salsa.
layers of queso and black beans topped with grilled chicken, pico de gallo, jalapeños. served on our housemade tortilla chips with sour cream and salsa.
- Nashville Hot Cheese Curds$11.49
wisconsin white cheddar, fried until crispy, tossed in nashville hot seasoning. served with M.L.Rose Thicc Ranch.
wisconsin white cheddar, fried until crispy, tossed in nashville hot seasoning. served with M.L.Rose Thicc Ranch.
- Skillet Queso$9.79
queso, chorizo, pico de gallo, grilled jalapeños. served with our housemade tortilla chips.
queso, chorizo, pico de gallo, grilled jalapeños. served with our housemade tortilla chips.
- Pretzel Bites$9.79
bavarian pretzel bites served with our housemade horseradish taproom sauce
bavarian pretzel bites served with our housemade horseradish taproom sauce
Wings
Burgers
- ANM.L. Burger$14.79
our signature burger...two smashed patties, american cheese, stout braised onions, shredded iceberg, tomato, pickles, awesome sauce
our signature burger...two smashed patties, american cheese, stout braised onions, shredded iceberg, tomato, pickles, awesome sauce
- Taproom Burger$15.79
two smashed patties, swiss, bacon, stout braised onions, pickles, horseradish taproom sauce on a pretzel bun
two smashed patties, swiss, bacon, stout braised onions, pickles, horseradish taproom sauce on a pretzel bun
- The Belgian$15.79
two smashed patties, smoked gouda, chopped bacon, crispy onions, shredded iceberg, garlic peppercorn aioli
two smashed patties, smoked gouda, chopped bacon, crispy onions, shredded iceberg, garlic peppercorn aioli
- Sgt Pepper Burger$14.79
two smashed patties, habanero jack, serrano pepper-bleu cheese, grilled jalapeños, onion, tomato, chipotle ranch
two smashed patties, habanero jack, serrano pepper-bleu cheese, grilled jalapeños, onion, tomato, chipotle ranch
- Truffle Shuffle$14.79
burger patty, swiss, mushrooms, truffle aioli
burger patty, swiss, mushrooms, truffle aioli
- Jam Burger$15.49
two smashed patties, smoked cheddar, bacon, sweet red pepper jam, crispy onions, bbq
two smashed patties, smoked cheddar, bacon, sweet red pepper jam, crispy onions, bbq
- The GOAT$15.49
housemade turkey patty, goat cheese, pesto, lettuce, tomato, Duke’s mayo on a Martin’s potato bun
housemade turkey patty, goat cheese, pesto, lettuce, tomato, Duke’s mayo on a Martin’s potato bun
- Lil' Mel$8.99
smashed burger patty, american, pickles, awesome sauce
smashed burger patty, american, pickles, awesome sauce
- Cheeseburger$12.99
burger patty topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions
burger patty topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions
- Hamburger$12.99
burger patty topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions
burger patty topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions
- Bacon Cheeseburger$13.99
burger patty topped with cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions
burger patty topped with cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions
- Seoul Veggie Burger$14.79Out of stock
Sandwiches & Salads
- CBR Quesadilla$13.49
cajun chicken, cheddar & jack cheese, queso, crunch tortilla, cilantro crema, shredded iceberg, pico de gallo. served with chipotle and salsa ranch
cajun chicken, cheddar & jack cheese, queso, crunch tortilla, cilantro crema, shredded iceberg, pico de gallo. served with chipotle and salsa ranch
- Crunchwrap$14.79
burger patty, cheddar & jack cheese, queso, crunchy tortilla, cilantro crema, shredded iceberg, served with chipotle ranch and salsa.
burger patty, cheddar & jack cheese, queso, crunchy tortilla, cilantro crema, shredded iceberg, served with chipotle ranch and salsa.
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.79
fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, fresh greens, pico de gallo. served with M.L.Rose Thicc Ranch and waffle fries
fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, fresh greens, pico de gallo. served with M.L.Rose Thicc Ranch and waffle fries
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.79
fried chicken, shredded iceberg, pickles, Duke’s mayo on a Martin’s potato bun with waffle fries
fried chicken, shredded iceberg, pickles, Duke’s mayo on a Martin’s potato bun with waffle fries
- Cajun Grilled Chx Sandwich$13.79
cajun seasoned grilled chicken, smoked cheddar, bacon, shredded iceberg, tomato, remoulade on a Martin’s potato bun with waffle fries
cajun seasoned grilled chicken, smoked cheddar, bacon, shredded iceberg, tomato, remoulade on a Martin’s potato bun with waffle fries
- Fried Chicken Salad$14.49
fried chicken, bacon, cheddar & jack cheese, savory pecans, tomato, cucumber, green onion, fresh greens tossed in honey mustard
fried chicken, bacon, cheddar & jack cheese, savory pecans, tomato, cucumber, green onion, fresh greens tossed in honey mustard
- Thai Chicken Salad$14.49
sliced chicken, cucumber, corn, red bell pepper, green onion, fresh greens tossed in ginger-lime vinaigrette, topped with peanut sauce, crispy wontons, sesame seeds
sliced chicken, cucumber, corn, red bell pepper, green onion, fresh greens tossed in ginger-lime vinaigrette, topped with peanut sauce, crispy wontons, sesame seeds
- Strawberry Fields Salad$14.49
sliced chicken, strawberries, feta cheese, savory pecans, cucumbers, fresh greens tossed in strawberry balsamic vinaigrette
sliced chicken, strawberries, feta cheese, savory pecans, cucumbers, fresh greens tossed in strawberry balsamic vinaigrette
Dessert
- Key Lime Cheesecake$7.49
key lime cheesecake from Tennessee Cheesecake drizzled with passionfruit glaze, topped with toasted macadamia nuts, fresh whipped cream
key lime cheesecake from Tennessee Cheesecake drizzled with passionfruit glaze, topped with toasted macadamia nuts, fresh whipped cream
- Brownie A La Mode$7.49
warm chocolate chip fudge brownie from Tennessee Cheesecake, topped with ice cream, salted caramel sauce, fresh whipped cream
warm chocolate chip fudge brownie from Tennessee Cheesecake, topped with ice cream, salted caramel sauce, fresh whipped cream
- Ice Cream$3.00
Kids Menu
- Kids Cheeseburger$6.00
american cheese. served with waffle fries or side salad.
american cheese. served with waffle fries or side salad.
- Kids Hamburger$6.00
- Kids Grilled Chicken$6.00
chicken breast strips, ranch or honey mustard. served with waffle fries or side salad.
chicken breast strips, ranch or honey mustard. served with waffle fries or side salad.
- Kids Chk Salad$6.00
fresh greens, cheddar & jack cheese, diced tomatoes
fresh greens, cheddar & jack cheese, diced tomatoes
- Kids Quesadilla$6.00
cheddar & jack cheese
cheddar & jack cheese
- Kids Grilled Cheese$6.00
american cheese. served with waffle fries or side salad.
american cheese. served with waffle fries or side salad.
- Kids Chk Nuggies$6.00
side of honey mustard. served with waffle fries or side salad.
side of honey mustard. served with waffle fries or side salad.
Happy Hour
HH Starters
- Loaded Fries$10.79
waffle fries topped with melted cheddar & jack cheese, bacon, tomato, green onions. served with M.L.Rose Thicc Ranch.
waffle fries topped with melted cheddar & jack cheese, bacon, tomato, green onions. served with M.L.Rose Thicc Ranch.
- Buffalo Chicken Fries$10.79
waffle fries topped with crispy buffalo chicken, bleu cheese, buffalo sauce drizzle, green onions. served with our housemade bleu cheese.
waffle fries topped with crispy buffalo chicken, bleu cheese, buffalo sauce drizzle, green onions. served with our housemade bleu cheese.
- Fried Pickles & Peppers$7.79
fried pickle chips, jalapeños, banana peppers. served with M.L.Rose Thicc Ranch.
fried pickle chips, jalapeños, banana peppers. served with M.L.Rose Thicc Ranch.
- Chicken Nachos$12.49
layers of queso and black beans topped with grilled chicken, pico de gallo, jalapeños. served on our housemade tortilla chips with sour cream and salsa.
layers of queso and black beans topped with grilled chicken, pico de gallo, jalapeños. served on our housemade tortilla chips with sour cream and salsa.
- Nashville Hot Cheese Curds$10.49
wisconsin white cheddar, fried until crispy, tossed in nashville hot seasoning. served with M.L.Rose Thicc Ranch.
wisconsin white cheddar, fried until crispy, tossed in nashville hot seasoning. served with M.L.Rose Thicc Ranch.
- Skillet Queso$8.79
queso, chorizo, pico de gallo, grilled jalapeños. served with our housemade tortilla chips.
queso, chorizo, pico de gallo, grilled jalapeños. served with our housemade tortilla chips.
- Pretzel Bites$8.79
bavarian pretzel bites served with our housemade horseradish taproom sauce
bavarian pretzel bites served with our housemade horseradish taproom sauce
HH Pint
- Pint Bearded Iris Tunnel Vision$7.00
- Pint Black Abbey Five Points$5.75Out of stock
- Pint Black Abbey The Rose$5.50
- Pint Blackstone Nut Brown Ale$5.75
- Pint Creature Comforts Tropicalia IPA$6.50
- Pint Diskin Resolution Cider$7.25
- Pint East Nashville Brew Works Sour Szn$6.00
- Pint Edmund's Oast Leather Jacket$6.25
- Pint Einstok Icelandic Ale$7.75
- Pint Good People Hazy Snake$6.00
- Pint Highland Cold Mountain Spiced Winter Ale$6.75
- Pint Jackalope Bearwalker Brown Ale$6.75
- Pint Little Harpeth Deer Crossing$6.75Out of stock
- Pint M.L.Rose Owl Lager$6.00
- Pint Music City Light Lager$5.25
- Pint Nashville Hard Cider$7.00
- Pint Tennessee Brew Works Hippies & Cowboys$6.75
- Pint Von Elrods Pilsner$7.00
- Pint Xul Paper Crowns$8.00Out of stock
HH Globe
HH Bottles/Cans
- Angry Orchard**$6.00
- Athletic Lite**$6.50
- Bearded Iris Homestyle IPA**$9.00
- Bells Two Hearted Ale**$7.00Out of stock
- Blackberry Farms Winter Triangle Coffee Stout**$9.00
- Blackhorse Vanilla Cream Ale**$6.00
- Blakes Triple Jam**$7.00
- Blue Moon**$5.00
- Bravazzi Blood Orange**$7.00
- Bud Light**$4.50
- Budweiser**$4.50
- Cigar City Jai Alai**$7.00
- Coors Light**$4.50
- Corona Extra**$5.00
- Corona Light**$4.50
- Corona Premier**$5.00
- Cucumber Melon Kombucha**$8.00
- Delirium Tremens**$13.00
- Diskin Lil' Blondie**$8.50
- Diskin Tiki Tonik**$8.50
- Dogfish Head Citrus Squall**$7.00
- Dogfish Head Slightly Mighty**$6.50
- Fear.Movie.Lions Double IPA**$7.50
- Four Sons Sour K**$8.00
- Free Wave Hazy IPA**$6.50
- Gerst Amber**$6.50
- Good People IPA**$7.00
- Guinness 0**$7.00
- Guinness**$6.00
- High Noon Black Cherry**$7.00
- High Noon Pineapple**$7.00
- I Believe In Nashville Blonde Ale**$7.50
- Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale**$8.50
- Memphis Made Fireside Amber**$7.00
- Michelob Ultra**$4.25
- Miller High Life**$4.50
- Miller Lite**$4.50
- Monday Night Dr Robot**$7.00
- Narragansett Lager**$5.50
- Nashville Amber**$6.00
- New Planet Pale Ale**$8.00
- North Coast Rasputin**$8.50
- Omission Ultimate Light Golden Ale**$7.00
- Original Sin Black Widow**$8.00
- Original Sin White Widow**$8.00
- Oskar Blues Hazy Blues**$6.50
- Paradise Now Raspberry Sour**$7.00
- PBR**$4.50
- Ponysaurus Scottish Ale**$8.50
- Potters Petite Cider**$7.50
- Raindancer Dry Cider**$8.00
- Rodenbach Flanders**$9.00
- Shiner Bock**$4.50
- Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing**$7.00
- Sierra Nevada Pale Ale**$6.50
- State Park Blonde**$7.00
- Stella Artois**$5.00
- Tailgate Peanut Butter**$7.00
- Tecate**$4.50
- Tennessee Brew Works Southern Wit**$7.00
- Terrapin White Choc Moo Hoo**$6.75
- Untitled Art Mango Dragonfruit**$8.25
- Urban South Lime Cucumber**$7.75
- Von Elrod's Pilsner**$8.25
- Wiseacre Tiny Bomb**$7.00
- Yazoo Dos Perros**$6.50
- Yazoo Hefe**$6.50
- Yazoo Locale Blonde**$6.00
- Yuengling**$4.50
HH Pitcher
- Pitcher Bearded Iris Tunnel Vision$21.00
- Pitcher Black Abbey Five Points$21.00
- Pitcher Black Abbey The Rose$21.00
- Pitcher Blackstone Nut Brown Ale$21.00
- Pitcher Creature Comforts Tropicalia IPA$21.00
- Pitcher Diskin Resolution Cider$21.00
- Pitcher East Nashville Brew Works Sour Szn$21.00
- Pitcher Edmund's Oast Leather Jacket$21.00
- Pitcher Einstok Icelandic Ale$21.00
- Pitcher Good People Hazy Snake$21.00
- Pitcher Highland Cold Mountain Spiced Winter Ale$21.00
- Pitcher Jackalope Bearwalker Brown Ale$21.00
- Pitcher Little Harpeth Deer Crossing$21.00Out of stock
- Pitcher M.L.Rose Owl Lager$21.00
- Pitcher Music City Light Lager$21.00
- Pitcher Nashville Hard Cider$21.00
- Pitcher Tennessee Brew Works Hippies & Cowboys$21.00
- Pitcher Von Elrods Pilsner$21.00
- Pitcher Xul Paper Crowns$21.00Out of stock
HH Red
HH Not Red
HH VODKA
- Well Vodka$7.00
- Grey Goose$11.00
- Ketel One$10.00Out of stock
- Skyy$8.00
- Skyy Blood Orange$8.00
- Skyy Citrus$8.00
- Skyy Raspberry$8.00Out of stock
- Smirnoff Whipped$7.00
- Smirnoff$6.00
- Smirnoff Blueberry$6.00
- Smirnoff Citrus$6.00
- Smirnoff Grape$6.00Out of stock
- Smirnoff Raspberry$6.00
- Tito's$9.00
- DBL Well Vodka$14.00
- DBL Deep Eddy$14.00Out of stock
- DBL Deep Eddy Ruby Red$14.00Out of stock
- DBL Grey Goose$22.00
- DBL Ketel One$20.00Out of stock
- DBL Pickers$14.00Out of stock
- DBL Pickers Blood Orange$14.00Out of stock
- DBL Skyy$16.00
- DBL Skyy Blood Orange$16.00
- DBL Skyy Citrus$16.00
- DBL Skyy Raspberry$16.00Out of stock
- DBL Smirnoff Whipped$14.00
- DBL Smirnoff$12.00
- DBL Smirnoff Blueberry$12.00
- DBL Smirnoff Citrus$12.00
- DBL Smirnoff Grape$12.00Out of stock
- DBL Smirnoff Raspberry$12.00Out of stock
- DBL Tito's$18.00
HH GIN
HH RUM
HH TEQUILA
- Well Tequila$7.00
- Casamigos Anejo$16.00
- Casamigos Blanco$13.00
- Casamigos Repo$13.00
- Cuervo Gold$7.00Out of stock
- Lo Siento Repo$10.00
- Lo Siento Silver$9.00
- Lunazul Blanco$7.00Out of stock
- Lunzaul Repo$7.00
- Patron Silver$13.00
- TC Craft Repo$8.00Out of stock
- DBL Well Tequila$14.00
- DBL Campo Bravo Repo$14.00Out of stock
- DBL Casa Nobles Repo$16.00Out of stock
- DBL Casamigos Anejo$32.00
- DBL Casamigos Blanco$26.00
- DBL Casamigos Repo$26.00
- DBL Cuervo Gold$14.00Out of stock
- DBL Lo Siento Repo$20.00
- DBL Lo Siento Silver$18.00
- DBL Lunazul Blanco$14.00Out of stock
- DBL Lunzaul Repo$14.00
- DBL Patron Silver$26.00
- DBL TC Craft Blanco$14.00Out of stock
- DBL TC Craft Repo$16.00Out of stock
- DBL Teremana Blanc$16.00Out of stock
- DBL Teremana Repo$18.00Out of stock
HH WHISKEY
- Well Whiskey$7.00
- Angels Envy$12.00Out of stock
- Belle Meade Bourbon$10.00Out of stock
- Buffalo Trace$10.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$8.00Out of stock
- Bulleit Rye$8.00Out of stock
- Crown Royal$9.00
- Dewar's$8.00
- Dickel 12$8.00Out of stock
- Four Roses$11.00
- Gentleman Jack$10.00
- High West Rye$10.00
- Jack Daniel's$8.00
- Jack Daniel's Bonded$12.00
- Jack Daniel's Single Barrel$14.00Out of stock
- Jameson$8.00
- Jameson Cold Brew$6.50Out of stock
- Jim Beam$8.00Out of stock
- Johnnie Walker Black$12.00
- Johnnie Walker Red$7.00Out of stock
- Maker's Mark$9.00
- Nelson Bros Classic$9.00
- Nelson's Greenbriar$9.00
- Uncle Nearest$8.50
- W.L. Weller Special Reserve$12.00
- Woodford Reserve$12.00
- DBL Well Whiskey$14.00
- DBL Angels Envy$24.00Out of stock
- DBL Belle Meade Bourbon$20.00Out of stock
- DBL Belle Meade Cognac$32.00Out of stock
- DBL Belle Meade Henley$28.00Out of stock
- DBL Belle Meade Madeira$32.00Out of stock
- DBL Belle Meade Sherry$32.00Out of stock
- DBL Buffalo Trace$20.00
- DBL Bulleit Bourbon$16.00Out of stock
- DBL Bulleit Rye$16.00Out of stock
- DBL Crown Royal$18.00
- DBL Dewar's$16.00
- DBL Dickel 12$16.00Out of stock
- DBL Elijah Craig 12$16.00Out of stock
- DBL Four Roses$22.00
- DBL Gentleman Jack$20.00
- DBL High West Rye$20.00
- DBL Jack Daniel's$16.00
- DBL Jack Daniel's Bonded$24.00
- DBL Jack Daniel's Single Barrel$28.00Out of stock
- DBL Jameson$16.00
- DBL Jameson Cold Brew$13.00Out of stock
- DBL Jim Beam$16.00
- DBL Johnnie Walker Black$24.00
- DBL Johnnie Walker Red$14.00Out of stock
- DBL Maker's Mark$18.00
- DBL Nelson Bros Classic$18.00
- DBL Nelson's Greenbriar$18.00
- DBL Uncle Nearest$17.00
- DBL W.L. Weller Special Reserve$24.00
- DBL Woodford Reserve$24.00