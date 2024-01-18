M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers Providence
Starters
- Loaded Fries$11.79
waffle fries topped with melted cheddar & jack cheese, bacon, tomato, green onions. served with M.L.Rose Thicc Ranch.
- Buffalo Chicken Fries$11.79Out of stock
waffle fries topped with crispy buffalo chicken, bleu cheese, buffalo sauce drizzle, green onions. served with our housemade bleu cheese.
- Fried Pickles & Peppers$8.79Out of stock
fried pickle chips, jalapeños, banana peppers. served with M.L.Rose Thicc Ranch.
- Chicken Nachos$13.49
layers of queso and black beans topped with grilled chicken, pico de gallo, jalapeños. served on our housemade tortilla chips with sour cream and salsa.
- Nashville Hot Cheese Curds$11.49
wisconsin white cheddar, fried until crispy, tossed in nashville hot seasoning. served with M.L.Rose Thicc Ranch.
- Skillet Queso$9.79
queso, chorizo, pico de gallo, grilled jalapeños. served with our housemade tortilla chips.
- Pretzel Bites$9.79
bavarian pretzel bites served with our housemade horseradish taproom sauce
Wings
Burgers
- ANM.L. Burger$14.79
our signature burger...two smashed patties, american cheese, stout braised onions, shredded iceberg, tomato, pickles, awesome sauce
- Taproom Burger$15.79
two smashed patties, swiss, bacon, stout braised onions, pickles, horseradish taproom sauce on a pretzel bun
- The Belgian$15.79Out of stock
two smashed patties, smoked gouda, chopped bacon, crispy onions, shredded iceberg, garlic peppercorn aioli
- Sgt Pepper Burger$14.79Out of stock
two smashed patties, habanero jack, serrano pepper-bleu cheese, grilled jalapeños, onion, tomato, chipotle ranch
- Truffle Shuffle$14.79Out of stock
burger patty, swiss, mushrooms, truffle aioli
- Jam Burger$15.49Out of stock
two smashed patties, smoked cheddar, bacon, sweet red pepper jam, crispy onions, bbq
- The GOAT$15.49Out of stock
housemade turkey patty, goat cheese, pesto, lettuce, tomato, Duke’s mayo on a Martin’s potato bun
- Lil' Mel$8.99
smashed burger patty, american, pickles, awesome sauce
- Cheeseburger$12.99
burger patty topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions
- Hamburger$12.99
burger patty topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions
- Bacon Cheeseburger$13.99
burger patty topped with cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions
- Patty Melt$14.79
beef patty topped with two slices of swiss & american cheese and caramelized onions served on griddled light rye
Sandwiches & Salads
- CBR Quesadilla$13.49
cajun chicken, cheddar & jack cheese, queso, crunch tortilla, cilantro crema, shredded iceberg, pico de gallo. served with chipotle and salsa ranch
- Crunchwrap$14.79Out of stock
burger patty, cheddar & jack cheese, queso, crunchy tortilla, cilantro crema, shredded iceberg, served with chipotle ranch and salsa.
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.79Out of stock
fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, fresh greens, pico de gallo. served with M.L.Rose Thicc Ranch and waffle fries
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.79Out of stock
fried chicken, shredded iceberg, pickles, Duke’s mayo on a Martin’s potato bun with waffle fries
- Cajun Grilled Chx Sandwich$13.79Out of stock
cajun seasoned grilled chicken, smoked cheddar, bacon, shredded iceberg, tomato, remoulade on a Martin’s potato bun with waffle fries
- Fried Chicken Salad$14.49Out of stock
fried chicken, bacon, cheddar & jack cheese, savory pecans, tomato, cucumber, green onion, fresh greens tossed in honey mustard
- Thai Chicken Salad$14.49Out of stock
sliced chicken, cucumber, corn, red bell pepper, green onion, fresh greens tossed in ginger-lime vinaigrette, topped with peanut sauce, crispy wontons, sesame seeds
- Strawberry Fields Salad$14.49
sliced chicken, strawberries, feta cheese, savory pecans, cucumbers, fresh greens tossed in strawberry balsamic vinaigrette
Dessert
- Key Lime Cheesecake$7.49
key lime cheesecake from Tennessee Cheesecake drizzled with passionfruit glaze, topped with toasted macadamia nuts, fresh whipped cream
- Brownie A La Mode$7.49
warm chocolate chip fudge brownie from Tennessee Cheesecake, topped with ice cream, salted caramel sauce, fresh whipped cream
- Ice Cream$3.00
Kids Menu
- Kids Cheeseburger$6.00
american cheese. served with waffle fries or side salad.
- Kids Hamburger$6.00
- Kids Grilled Chicken$6.00
chicken breast strips, ranch or honey mustard. served with waffle fries or side salad.
- Kids Chk Salad$6.00
fresh greens, cheddar & jack cheese, diced tomatoes
- Kids Quesadilla$6.00
cheddar & jack cheese
- Kids Grilled Cheese$6.00
american cheese. served with waffle fries or side salad.
- Kids Chk Nuggies$6.00Out of stock
side of honey mustard. served with waffle fries or side salad.
