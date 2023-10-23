Main Dishes

Each main comes with a choice of white rice or yellow rice, red beans or black beans and a green salad.
#1 Braised Chicken / Pollo Guisado
$14.00

Each main comes with a choice of white rice or yellow rice, red beans or black beans and a green salad.

# 2 Pork Shoulder / Pernil
$14.00
# 3 Braised Beef / Carne Guisada
$15.00
# 4 Ground Beef / Picadillo
$15.00
# 5 M &P Sauteed Salmon / Salmon Salteado Con M&P
$17.00
#6 Sautéed Tilapia / w onions
$15.00

Mas Que Chimi

Fried sweat plantain sandwich w/ choice of meat, cabbage, fried cheese, fried salami and avocado dressed with MQC’s pink house sauce. Make it a Monster Chimi by adding a fried egg $2.
Chicken MQC
$12.00Out of stock
Pork MQC
$12.00Out of stock
Beef MQC
$12.50Out of stock

Desserts

Flan
$4.00Out of stock
Rice Pudding / Arroz Con Lechi
$4.00Out of stock

Drinks & Shakes

Natural Lemonade
$4.00
Natural Passion Fruit
$4.00Out of stock
Coke
$2.50
Proud Source Water
$2.50
Bottled Water
$1.50
Iron Man
$8.00

Oat milk, banana, peanut butter, dates, and protein.

Papaya Milk Shake
$6.00
Banana Strawberry Milk Shake
$6.00

Sides

Potato Salad
$3.50Out of stock
Fried Salami
$4.00
Red Beans
$3.00
Black Beans
$3.00
Yellow Rice
$4.00
Mangu
$6.00

Mashed sweet and green plantains / w cooked onions.

Avocado
$1.50
Fried Cheese / Ceso Frito
$3.50Out of stock
Maduros / Sweet Plantains
$3.00
White Rice
$3.00

Soups

Tilapia Rice Soup
$7.00Out of stock
Chicken Soup
$7.00Out of stock