Mas Que Chimi
Main Dishes
Each main comes with a choice of white rice or yellow rice, red beans or black beans and a green salad.
#1 Braised Chicken / Pollo Guisado
$14.00
# 2 Pork Shoulder / Pernil
$14.00
# 3 Braised Beef / Carne Guisada
$15.00
# 4 Ground Beef / Picadillo
$15.00
# 5 M &P Sauteed Salmon / Salmon Salteado Con M&P
$17.00
#6 Sautéed Tilapia / w onions
$15.00
Mas Que Chimi
Fried sweat plantain sandwich w/ choice of meat, cabbage, fried cheese, fried salami and avocado dressed with MQC’s pink house sauce. Make it a Monster Chimi by adding a fried egg $2.
Drinks & Shakes
Sides
Mas Que Chimi Location and Ordering Hours
(541) 841-2387
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 11AM