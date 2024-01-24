Masala Fine Indian Cuisine Masala Richmond
APPETIZERS
- Veg. Pakora$4.50
Delicately spiced vegetable fritters, fried in vegetable oil.
- Veg Samosa$5.50
Crisp turnovers stuffed with mildly spiced potatoes and peas, fried in vegetable oil.
- Lamb Samosa$6.50
Crisp turnovers stuffed with mildly spiced lamb and peas, fried in vegetable oil.
- Tandoori Assorted Appetizer$8.50
Exotic combination of Seekh kebab, shrimp tandoor and chicken tikka, smoke flavored in clay oven.
- Onion Bhajiya$5.99
Crispy Onion fritters deep fried with gram flour and spice.
- Paneer Pakora$5.99
Homemade cottage cheese dipped in lentil flour batter then fried in vegetable oil.
- Samosa Chat$8.99
Vegetable Samosas with fresh onions, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, chutneys and spices.
- Allu Tikki Chat$8.99
Potatoes chops with fresh onions, tomatoes, Garbanzo and chutneys.
CHICKEN SPECIALTIES
- Chicken Tikka Masala$14.99
Tender chicken breast roasted in our clay oven, then simmered in a tomato and cream sauce.
- Butter Chicken$15.50
Boneless Tandoori chicken delicately spiced with Indian herbs, cooked with buttery sauce.
- Chicken Curry$14.99
Boneless chicken cooked in exotic curry sauce, seasoned to your taste.
- Chicken Vindaloo$13.99
South Indian favorite! Chicken with potatoes in a tangy hot sauce.
- Chicken Mango$14.99
Boneless chicken cooked with sweet and sour mangoes, spices and a touch of ginger and scallions.
- Chicken Korma$14.99
Boneless chickens simmered in a mild cashew sauce, garnished with raisins and cashews.
- Chicken Karahi$14.99
Fresh chicken Morsels sautéed with onion, bell peppers, ginger, tomatoes and spices.
- Chicken Saag$14.99
Tender pieces of chicken cooked with deliciously spiced spinach and herbs.
- Chicken Broccoli Bhuna$14.99
Boneless chicken marinated in our special blend of spices and sautéed with broccoli.
- Chicken Methi Mushroom$14.99
Diced chicken cooked in an aromatic and delightful fenugreek sauce superbly blended with mushrooms.
- Chicken Chilli$15.99
Boneless chicken in special spices, onion, bell peppers, with a touch of garlic and soy sauce.
- Karahi Tandoori Chicken Saag$14.99
Boneless tandoori chicken cooked with spinach, onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers.
- Chicken Coconut$14.99
Tender pieces of chicken prepared in a special aromatic coconut sauce in madras style.
- Kathmandu Chicken$14.99
Chicken with bones cooked in special home style curry.
LAMB DELICACIES
- Lamb Rogan Josh$16.99
Pieces of lean lamb cooked in a heavenly curry sauce with a touch of Cinnamon.
- Lamb Vindaloo$16.99
South Indian favorite! Lamb with potatoes in a tangy hot sauce (traditionally served hot)
- Lamb Curry$16.99
Cubes of lambs cooked with special onion, tomato and fenugreek sauce.
- Lamb mango$16.99
Lamb with mango, aromatic herbs, touch of ginger, scallions and spices.
- Lamb Bhuna$16.99
Juicy chunks of tender lamb cooked in traditional style with Himalayan herbs, tomatoes and bell peppers.
- Lamb Pasanda$16.99
Cubes of lamb cooked in mildly spiced creamy sauce topped with sliced almonds.
- Lamb Korma$16.99
oneless lamb simmered in mild cashew sauce garnished with raisins and cashews
- Lamb Coconut$16.99
Tender pieces of lamb prepared in a special aromatic coconut sauce in madras style.
- Lamb Karahi$16.99
Diced lamb sautéed with onion, bell peppers, tomatoes, ginger-garlic and herbs.
- Lamb Saag$16.99
Tender pieces of lamb cooked with a generous portion of spinach and herbs.
- Lamb Tikka Masala$16.99
Tender pieces of lamb roasted in our clay oven, then simmered in a tomato and cream sauce.
- Goat Curry$16.99
Bone-in Goat meat, simmered in special home style curry sauce.
VEGETARIAN DELIGHTS
- Allu Chole$13.50
Chickpeas cooked with Potatoes, in the popular Punjabi style.
- Allu Gobhi$13.99
Potatoes and cauliflower sautéed with ginger, tomatoes and spices.
- Allu palak$13.99
Potatoes chunks, cooked with spiced spinach and herbs.
- Bhindi Masala$13.99
Fresh baby okra sautéed with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and spices.
- Chana Masala$13.50
Chickpeas in the popular Punjabi style.
- Chana Saag$13.99
A wonderful combination of chickpeas and spinach, cooked with herbs and spices.
- Dal Makhnai$13.50
Slow simmered lentils sautéed in butter with fresh garlic, ginger and tomatoes.
- Dal Tadka$13.50
Yellow lentils cooked with fresh onions, tomatoes, garlic and spices.
- Eggplant Burtha$13.99
Whole eggplant baked in our clay oven, then mashed and sautéed with garlic, onions and tomatoes.
- Gobi Manchurian$14.99
Batter fried cauliflower cooked with curry leaves, onions, and special species, Indo-Chinese style.
- Malai Kofta$13.99
Mixed vegetables and Paneer balls served in a spiced tomato and cream sauce.
- Matar Allu$13.99
Green peas and potatoes, cooked in a mildly spiced sauce.
- Matar Paneer$13.99
Green peas cooked with homemade Indian cheese, in a mildly spiced sauce.
- Mushroom Broccoli Karahi$13.99
Fresh mushroom and broccoli sautéed in a wok with onion, bell peppers, tomatoes, ginger, garlic and herbs.
- Mushroom Matar$13.99
Green peas and mushroom in mildly spiced sauce.
- Palak Paneer$13.99
Deliciously cooked spinach with homemade Indian cheese cubes, spices and herbs.
- Paneer Bhurjee$13.99
Homemade shredded cheese, onions, peppers and tomatoes cooked with fresh herbs in makhni sauce.
- Paneer Chilli$14.99
Homemade cheese slices in special spices, onion, bell peppers, and touch of garlic and soy sauce.
- Paneer Karahi$13.99
Homemade cheese cubes sautéed in a wok with onions, peppers, tomatoes, ginger, garlic and herbs.
- Paneer Masala$13.99
- Sabzi Palak$13.99
Mixed vegetables cooked with spiced spinach and herbs.
- Vegetable Korma$13.99
Garden fresh vegetables cooked in light cream sauce and special blend of spices, sprinkled with nuts.
- Vegetable Mango$13.99
Fresh vegetables cooked with sweet and sour mangoes, spices and herbs with a touch of ginger.
- Vegetable Masala$13.99
Mixed vegetables cooked in a deliciously spiced tomato and herb sauce with touch of cream.
- Aloo Karahi$14.99
INDIAN BREADS
- Naan$2.50
Traditional white bread , baked in our clay oven.
- Garlic Naan$3.50
Naan bread topped with fresh garlic and herbs, then baked in our clay oven.
- Roti$2.50
Unleavened whole wheat bread baked in our clay oven.
- Paratha$3.99
Unleavened layered whole wheat bread topped with butter.
- Allu Kulcha$4.50
Naan bread stuffed with mildly spiced potatoes.
- Onion Kulcha$4.50
Bread filled with chopped onions, herbs and spices.
- Keema Naan$4.99
Scrumptious naan bread stuffed with shredded lamb and herbs.
- Peshawari Naan$4.99
White bread stuffed with raisins, cashew nuts and coconut.
- Rosemary Naan$4.99
Naan bread topped with rosemary and herbs then baked in our clay oven.
- Mozzarella Naan$4.99
Naan stuffed with mozzarella cheese.
- Bhatura$3.99
Delicious fried Indian bread.
SOUP & SALAD
- Mulligatawny Soup$4.99
Traditional Indian soups made with delicately spiced lentils (pureed)
- Palak Shorba$4.99
Delicately spiced spinach soup with potatoes and herbs.
- Chicken Shorba$4.99
Delicately spiced chicken soup.
- Tomato Soup$4.99
Delicately spiced tomato soups with vegetables.
- Kachumber Salad$6.50
Tomato, cucumber and onion salad with lemon and herbs.
- Mixed Garden Salad$5.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers with house dressing.
SEAFOOD SPECIALTIES
- Shrimp Masala$17.99
Shrimp simmered in a tomato and cream sauce, with touch of onions, pepper and fenugreek leaves.
- Shrimp Mango$17.99
Shrimp sautéed with sweet and sour mangoes, touch of ginger, scallion and spices.
- Shrimp Danshak$17.99
Large shrimp marinated in honey, vinegar and spices and cooked with lentils, a sweet and sour taste.
- Shrimp Karahi$17.99
Jumbo shrimp sautéed with onion, bell pepper, tomato, ginger-garlic and herbs.
- Shrimp Korma$17.99
Shrimp simmered in a mild cream sauce, garnished with cashew and raisins.
- Shrimp Coconut$17.99
Tender pieces of shrimp, prepared in a special aromatic coconut sauce in madras style.
- Salmon Masala$17.99
Pieces of salmon roasted in our clay oven and simmered in a tomato and cream sauce.
- Salmon Coconut$17.99
Cubes of salmon, prepared in a special aromatic coconut sauce in madras style.
- Seafood Vindaloo$17.99
Jumbo shrimp, scallops and Salmon cubes cooked with potatoes in a spiced tangy sauce.
RICE & BIRYANIS
ACCOMPANIMENTS
- Raita$2.99
Refreshing homemade yogurt Sauce with grated cucumbers and herbs.
- Papadum$2.99
Crisp lentil wafers lightly spiced.
- Onion Chutney$2.99
Onion and tomato relish with spices.
- Mint CHutney$2.99
Blend of mint, cilantro, seasoned herbs and spices.
- Tamarind Sauce$2.99
Sweet and sour tamarind sauce with Himalayan salt and herbs.
- Achar$2.99
Hot and spicy mixed Indian Pickle.
- Hot Sauce$1.99
Super-hot, sun-dried pepper sauce.
- Mango Chutney$2.99
Sweet and mildly spiced mangoes and herbs.
- Onion Chilli Lemon$2.50
KID'S MENU
BEVERAGE
- Mango Lassi$3.50
Refreshing mango flavored yogurt shake.
- Mango Shake$3.50
Mango flavored Milk Shake.
- Mango juice$3.25
- Iced Tea(Sweet)$2.25
- Iced Tea(Unsweet)$2.25
- Masala Chai$2.99
Flavorful, Spiced, Indian milk tea.
- Bottled Water$1.99
- Coca-Cola$2.25
- Diet Coke$2.25
- Sprite$2.25
- Fanta Orange$2.25
- Lemonade$2.25
- Mellow-Yellow$2.25