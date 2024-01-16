Matt's Big Breakfast 3150 E Ray Rd.
Popular Items
- WAFFLE WITH BACON$11.49
Made-from-scratch Belgian-style waffle, sweet cream butter and 100% real Vermont maple syrup (2 oz.) with two slices of thick-cut bacon
- CHEESE OMELET$11.49
Wisconsin cheddar, aged provolone or American folded into three eggs, served with toast and choice of potatoes (add mushrooms, roasted peppers or sautéed onions: $1.00 each. Add bacon, ham or sausage: $1.25 each).
- THE FIVE SPOT PLATTER$12.99
Breakfast sandwich on a roll with two eggs, two slices of thick-cut bacon, American cheese, grilled onions and choice of potatoes
MATT'S TRADITIONS
TUESDAY'S SPECIAL
𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗙𝗔𝗦𝗧
MBB CLASSICS
- THE HOG & CHICK$13.49
Two eggs, choice of thick-cut bacon or country sausage, served with toast and choice of potatoes (substitute off-the-bone ham $2.00 extra)
- SALAMI SCRAMBLE$12.99
Three eggs scrambled together with Molinari sopressata salami, served with toast and choice of potatoes
- THE CHOP & CHICK$14.99
Two eggs and a skillet-seared Iowa pork rib chop served with toast and choice of potatoes
- THE BIG PAPA BURRITO$14.99
Local tortilla stuffed with three eggs, Schreiner's chorizo, roasted yukon gold potatoes, organic pinto beans, jalapeños, cheddar cheese, enchilada style with our ranchero sauce
- GRIDDLECAKES$11.49
Three made-from-scratch cakes, sweet cream butter and 100% real Vermont maple syrup (2 oz.)
- BLUEBERRY GRIDDLECAKES$14.48
Three made-from-scratch blueberry cakes, sweet cream butter and 100% real Vermont maple syrup (2 oz.)
LIGHTEN UP
- THE SKINNY$14.99
Four egg whites scrambled with gruyere cheese, local organic baby spinach, and Chicken Apple Sausage cooked in olive oil and served with our Simple Little Salad
- GRAINS, GREENS & BEANS$13.49
Big bowl of ancient grains (farro) with sautéed local organic baby spinach, heirloom Anasazi beans topped with two poached eggs, crushed herbs and pink Himalayan sea salt
- SMASHED AVOCADO TOAST$11.99
Smashed avocado on hearty cut of multigrain, topped w/radish, cherry tomatoes, microgreens, EVOO, black sesame seed and flaky Maldon sea salt
- OATS$8.79
Creamy bowl of steel-cut oatmeal with organic brown sugar and raisins
𝗗𝗥𝗜𝗡𝗞𝗦 & 𝗦𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗦
SIDES
- THICK CUT BACON$4.99
- WESTERN SAGE SAUSAGE PATTIES$4.99
- MAPLE SAUSAGE LINKS$4.99
- OFF-THE-BONE 8oz. HAM STEAK$6.79
- ALL NATURAL CHICKEN APPLE SAUSAGE$4.99
- SOUTHWEST TURKEY SAUSAGE$4.99
- EGGS ANY STYLE$2.00+
- SHORT STACK GRIDDLECAKES (2)$7.99
Two made-from-scratch cakes, sweet cream butter, and 100% real Vermont maple syrup (2 oz.)
- SHORT STACK BLUEBERRY GRIDDLECAKES (2)$9.99
Two made-from-scratch blueberry cakes, sweet cream butter, and 100% real Vermont maple syrup (2 oz.)
- TOAST & HOMEMADE PRESERVES$3.49
- HASH BROWNS$4.29
- HOMEFRIES$4.29
Yukon gold potatoes roasted in extra virgin olive oil and sautéed with onions and rosemary
- COLE SLAW$4.49
- MACARONI SALAD$4.49
- SLICED HOTHOUSE TOMATO$2.99
- SIMPLE LITTLE SALAD - ORGANIC$6.49
- MIXED SEASONAL FRUIT$5.50
- SLICED AVOCADO$3.29
- SIDE SYRUP (2oz.)$2.00
Add this item if you would like a side of 100% real Vermont maple syrup (2 oz.)
- SIDE KETCHUP (2oz.)
Add this item if you would like a side of ketchup (2oz.)