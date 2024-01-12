Meet Point Patisserie 3 Kendall St
Hot Drinks
Coffee
Tea & Hot Specialty
Special House Made Drinks
Wellness Shots
Quicl Lunch Drinks
Desserts
- Baklava Burger$6.50
- Chocolate Baklava$5.00
- Cold & Milky Baklava$6.00
- Tahini Baklava$5.00
- Walnut Baklava$5.00
- Fistik Sarma$6.00
his Turkish sweet is made with a smooth, green, paste-like filling known as fıstık ezmesi (lit. pistachio butter). It is like a pistachio version of marzipan, and its bright green color is all-natural—it comes from the early-harvested Gaziantep pistachios.
- Halep Burma$6.00
- Muska Kataifi$6.00
- Chocolate Cookie$2.00
- Raspberry Linzer Cookie$2.00
- Eclair$3.00
- Cheesecake (Plain)$6.00
- Hazlnut Cake$6.00
- Raspberry Pistachio Cake$6.00
- Salted Caramel Cake$6.00
- Tres Leches Cake$5.00
- Macarons Each$1.00
Chocolate Hazelnut, Peppermint, Salted Caramel, Pistachio, Pumpkin Spice, Almond White Chocolate
- Tiramisu$6.00
- Turkish Delight$5.00
Spreads & Dipping
- Avocado & Egg Salad$6.50
Avocado, Boiled Egg, Labneh Cheese Scallion, Parsley And Red Pepper Flakes
- Chicken Salad$6.50
Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Roasted Red Pepper, Red Onion, Pickles, Corn, Labneh Cheese And Mayo
- Cucumber Cheese Dip$6.50
Cucumber, Labneh Cheese And Feta Cheese
- Red Hummus Salad$6.50
Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Cucumber And Raisin
- Mediterranean Salad$6.50
Feta Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber And Arugula
- Roasted Red Pepper - (Muhammara & Feta) Dip$6.50
Roasted Red Pepper, Garlic, Tomato, Walnut, Spices and Olive Oil And Feta Cheese
- Shakshuka - (Menemen)$6.50
Tomato, Green Pepper, Egg And Mozzarella Cheese
- Smoked Turkey Salad$6.50
Smoked Turkey, Carrot, Garlicy Yogurt, Mayo, Walnut, Honey, Lettuce And Labneh Cheese
- Tomato Cheese Dip$6.50
- Vegan Dip$6.50
Red Cabbage, Red Onion, Cucumber, Tahini And Grape Molasses
- Honey Cream - (Turkish Kaymak) Dip$6.50
Organic Honey And Cream Turkish Kaymak
- Tahini Cacao Dip$6.50
Tahini, Cacao, Grape Molasses