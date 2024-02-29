Mei's
Mei's Menu
Appetizers
- Assorted Pickled Vegetables 小菜$5.00
A tri-selection of seasonal vegetables including plum-glazed radish, sweet and sour cucumber, and orange-infused white radish 小菜分別是梅子蜜蘿蔔、糖醋黃瓜、橙香白蘿蔔,會因季節做變化.
- Japanese Fried Gobo 日式炸牛蒡$8.00
Lightly fried ribbons of a Japanese root vegetable 新鮮牛蒡切成薄片狀,加入獨家配方酥炸起來,呈現風味獨特的酥脆牛蒡.
- Japanese Karaage Fried Chicken 日式唐揚炸雞$12.00
Marinated boneless chicken thighs with a lightly seasoned batter to create a crispy yet juicy dish. A Japanese classic. Served with seven spice seasoning and mayo aioli 去骨雞腿肉加入獨家醃漬配方,讓雞腿肉吃起來外酥裡面有爆汁的口感,是日式料理最經典的炸 雞!
- Spring Rolls 春捲$8.00
Two crispy rolls with Berkshire pork, shrimp and vegetables 山珍海味的中式春捲搭配酥脆的外皮,吃得到內餡飽滿的豐富口感!(兩條)
- Beef Rolled Pancake 牛肉捲餅$8.00
This handmade specialty consists of a pan-fried pancake filled with slow-braised beef shank and scallions 新鮮手工製作餅皮煎到外酥內嫩,搭配獨家配方魯牛腱,非常有層次口感,你一定要來品嚐!(一條 切五個)
- Scallion Pancake 厚煎蔥油餅$6.00
Handmade pancake with a crispy exterior and tender, and aromatic scallion flavor 手工製作的蔥油餅,外酥內嫩滿滿的蔥香味,可以吃到主廚的用心。(一片切四個)
- Drunken Chicken 醉雞$18.00
A Chinese classic. Deboned chicken leg slowly marinated with shaoxing wine and traditional chinese herbs. Served cold and topped with goji berries 去骨雞腿醃漬後,卷成雞卷狀再下去熟成,最後加入紹興酒及中藥材浸泡入味,是經典雞肉料理, 值得你品嚐.
- Pork & Scallion Bao 煎包$12.00
Five pan fried bao filled with Berkshire pork, scallions and ginger 嚴選黑毛豬搭配獨家配方,完美比例的內餡,柔軟的手工麵皮,底部煎到酥香的口感真的是太美味 了(5 粒).
- Bamboo Leaf Salted Mochi 竹葉鹹麻糬$8.00
Savory mochi filled with Berkshire pork minced meat and ginger filling, steamed in a bamboo leaf 黑毛豬的豬絞肉搭配的內餡,吃起來鹹香,搭配麻糬q彈的外皮,驚為天人的好吃!(五片)
- Taiwanese Sticky Rice in Bamboo Leaf 台式粽子$19.00
This classic Taiwanese sticky rice features a unique combination of shiitake mushrooms, salted egg yolks, chestnuts, Berkshire pork and abalone, all wrapped in a bamboo leaf 經典的台式粽子裡面有香菇、鹹蛋黃、栗子、五花肉搭配獨家配方的糯米,一上桌有著粽葉的香 氣,一口入魂、美味好吃!
- Hot and Sour Soup 酸辣湯$7.00
Tofu, Berkshire pork, bamboo shoots, egg and wood ear mushroom 經典的酸辣湯,口感內容非常多層次,在飯後喝上一碗酸辣湯讓你通體舒暢,非常滿足!
Dumplings
- Pork Steamed Dumplings 鮮肉蒸餃$9.00
Three (3) pieces Berkshire pork dumplings with chinese cabbage, scallions and ginger 黑毛豬肉配高麗菜,爽脆的口感再加上手工的水餃皮,可以吃到水餃的生命力!這是有靈魂的水 餃! (3 粒)
- Beef Steamed Dumplings 牛肉蒸餃$9.00
Three (3) pieces succulent beef dumplings combined with watercress, scallions and ginger 嚴選上等牛肉加入高麗菜,再搭配手工製作的水餃皮,q彈的口感值得你一再品嚐!(三粒)
- Potstickers 鍋貼$8.00
Served with soy and hot chili oil dipping sauces 味醬料食用,口感香脆可口!
Noodles
- Szechuan Braised Beef Noodle Soup 紅燒牛肉麵$19.00
Slowly braised succulent beef shank combined with vine-ripened tomatoes in a rich, savory broth. A meal in itself 美國牛腱肉吃起來非常q彈是最大的特色!遵循古法使用二十多道工序才能製作一碗有靈魂的牛肉 麵!
- Wonton Noodle Soup 餛飩麵$12.00
Traditional wontons filled with Berkshire pork and shrimp wontons accompanied with seasonal vegetables and egg noodles in a light broth 手工製作新鮮餛飩,選用黑毛豬肉來製作內餡,爽滑的口感搭配細緻的麵條,讓你可以吃得飽又吃 得巧!(六粒餛飩)
- Berkshire Pork Chop Noodles 炸排骨麵$15.00
Berkshire pork chop delicately fried with a five-spice blend coating. Accompanied with noodles and seasonal vegetables in a savory broth 嚴選黑毛豬里肌搭配獨家配方五香粉醃製油炸後,排骨呈現酥脆的外衣,一口咬下非常滿足!
- Sesame Oil Matsusaka Pork with Noodles 麻油松阪肉加麵線$25.00
Matsusaka is a premium high quality pork, paired with cold-pressed black sesame oil and hand pulled noodles. The crispy and chewy texture of matsusaka pork is highly recommended 嚴選頂級松阪豬肉搭配冷壓黑麻油、手工麵線,松阪肉脆口彈牙的口感非常值得推薦給你!
Entrées
- BBQ Berkshire Pork 黑毛豬叉燒肉$18.00
Slow roasted then honey glazed and served with baby bok choy 嚴選黑毛豬梅花肉的部位,搭配 40 年的獨家配方醃製,慢火烤製而成,一口入魂、驚為天人的好 吃!
- Roast Duck 脆皮烤鴨加荷葉夾$20.00
Succulent roast duck breast served with sweet bun and plum sauce 選用頂級北平鴨,油脂豐富、肉質厚實的特色,讓鴨肉吃起來香氣四溢!
- BBQ Berkshire Pork & Roast Duck Combo 叉燒拼烤鴨$24.00
Honey glazed pork served alongside our roasted duck and baby bok choy. When you can't decide 一盤菜可以吃到兩種口味,頂級享受脆皮烤鴨酥香可口、叉燒軟嫩爽口,可以達到極致的味蕾滿足 感!
- Dongpo Pork with Steamed Buns 東坡肉加刈包$18.00
Berkshire pork belly slow-braised to ensure tenderness, enhanced with shaoxing wine and served with bok choy 頂級五花肉搭配獨家配方的東坡肉滷法,再加入紹興酒提味,入口即化的東坡肉非常值得推薦給 你!
- Salt and Pepper Chicken 鹹酥雞$18.00
Lightly battered, crispy fried chicken, delicately seasoned with freshly ground salt and white pepper. A Taiwanese classic 經典傳統台式風味新鮮,現炸的鹹酥雞外酥裡嫩是愛吃炸雞的,你一定要點的菜色
- Princess Beef 貴妃牛肉$20.00
Savory beef shank lightly fried with a sweet and sour sauce and a slight hint of spice. Served with broccoli 嚴選美國牛腱肉吃的到q彈的肉質,再搭配貴妃喜歡的酸甜醬汁,是非常下飯的一道美味菜色!
- Berkshire Pork Meatballs with Vermicelli 紅燒白菜獅子頭$20.00
Tender Berkshire pork meatballs served over vermicelli noodles and cabbage in a clear savory broth 頂級黑毛豬絞肉搭配荸薺、豆腐,增加脆口及鬆軟的口感,白菜的甜味再搭配黑毛豬的鮮味!(三粒)
- Steamed Fresh Fish 清蒸海上鮮$25.00
Aromatic steamed white fish with scallions and ginger in a soy based broth 獨家配方熬煮 24 小時的魚露,搭配最新鮮的海魚,滿滿的海味值得推薦給你!
- Fresh Shrimp Vermicelli Pot 鮮蝦粉絲煲$20.00
Jumbo shrimp combined with mung bean vermicelli in a Chinese sacha sauce 頂級藍鑽蝦加入綠豆冬粉,讓蝦肉的鮮味釋放到冬粉內,讓兩者融合在一起的滋味更上一層樓!(八 隻蝦)
- Mapo Tofu 麻婆豆腐$18.00
Soft tofu sautéed with minced Berkshire pork, topped with chili oil and scallions 麻辣鮮香的麻婆豆腐,正宗的川式燒法,有麻辣鮮鹹酥的獨特口感,是一道非常下飯的美味菜色!
- Salt and Pepper Tofu 玉子豆腐$16.00
Lightly fried egg tofu, seasoned with freshly ground salt and white pepper, with onion, garlic, jalapeño and red pepper 檢驗合格的雞蛋做成的雞蛋豆腐,油炸過後,形成外酥內軟的豐富口感,淋上酸甜微辣的醬汁,就 是一道美味開胃菜!(蛋奶素)
Rice
- Yellow Curry Chicken Rice 黃咖喱雞肉飯$15.00
Flavorful yellow curry sauce with tender chicken breast, potatoes, carrots and onions 獨家配方的黃咖喱醬加入了新鮮滑嫩的雞胸肉,非常道地的風味,值得推薦給你。
- Egg White Seafood Fried Rice 蛋白海鮮炒飯$18.00
Shrimp and scallops with asparagus, scallions and egg whites 純白色的蛋白,吃的到滑嫩的蛋香,再搭配海鮮,柔軟的口感讓炒飯的質感提升到最高的等級!
- Taro Sticky Rice 芋香米糕$12.00
Sticky rice paired with shredded Berkshire pork, dried shiitake mushrooms, and black sesame oil, topped with crunchy taro 嚴選老糯米搭配黑毛豬的肉絲,還有頂級乾香菇加入黑麻油呈現的米糕,是經典的道地台灣味!