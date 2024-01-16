Online Ordering Specials
Pasta
- Lasagna a la Bolognese$22.00Out of stock
House-made egg pasta, beef and pork ragu, bechamel, parmesan (SERVES 2-4)
- Lobster Raviolo$24.00
House-made egg pasta, lemon, mascarpone, lobster, house moscato beurre blanc (contains shellfish) (SERVES 2-4)
- Orecchiette al Limone$20.00
House-made semolina pasta, broccoli rabe, lemon, olive oil, mint, parmesan (v)
- Pesto Gnocchi$20.00
House-made potato gnocchi, basil pesto, roasted vegetables (v, pesto contains pine nuts) (SERVES 2-4)
- Rigatoni A La Vodka$19.50
House-made egg-less rigatoni, vodka cream sauce, peas, crispy prosciutto, fresh mozzarella (vegan with red sauce and no prosciutto or cheese) (SERVES 2-4)
- Scampi Alfredo$22.00
House-made fettuccine, langostino tails, garlic cream sauce (contains shellfish) (SERVES 2-4)
- Kids Buttered Noodles$5.00
Pizza
- Calzone$19.50
Herbed ricotta, prosciutto cotto, sweet soppressata, mozzarella, served with house marinara (SERVES 2-4)
- Cheese Pizza$18.50
House red sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmesan (v) (SERVES 2-4)
- Margherita Pizza$19.50
House red sauce, buffalo mozzarella, basil, parmesan (v) (SERVES 2-4)
- Muenster Bacon$19.50
Muenster cheese, honey, bacon, brussels sprouts (SERVES 2-4)
- Pepperoni Bread$19.50
- Pepperoni Pizza$19.50
Pepperoni, house red sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmesan (SERVES 2-4)
- Pesto Pizza$19.50
Basic pesto, roasted vegetables, mozzarella (v, pesto contains pine nuts) (SERVES 2-4)
- Prosciutto & Funghi Pizza$19.50
Garlic oil, prosciutto cotto, wild mushrooms, mozzarella (v without prosciutto) (SERVES 2-4)
- Puttanesca Pizza$19.50
House red sauce, castelvetrano olives, white anchovies, calabrian peppers, mozzarella (v without anchovies) (SERVES 2-4)
- Reuben Pizza$19.50
Russian dressing, corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese (SERVES 2-4)
Salads
- Puttanesca Salad$15.50
Cannellini beans, arugula, cherry tomatoes, castelvetrano olives, white anchovy, caper balsamic (gf, vegan without anchovy) (SERVES 2-4)
- Roasted Asparagus Salad$15.50
Roasted asparagus, mixed greens, almonds, cranberries, goat cheese, hazelnut vinaigrette (gf, vegan with champagne vinaigrette & no cheese) (SERVES 2-4)
- Spring Mix$15.50
Strawberries, mandarin oranges, gorgonzola, candied walnuts, lemon poppyseed dressing (v, gf, vegan without walnuts or cheese) (SERVES 2-4)
- Vineyard Salad$15.50
Mixed greens, red onion, olives, cucumber, tomato, feta, champagne vinaigrette (gf, vegan without cheese) (SERVES 2-4)
Shareables
- Bone-In Rib Eye Steak$40.00
Sliced steak, dry porcini mushroom and gorgonzola cream sauce (gf) (SERVES 2-4)
- Calamari$20.00
Fresh Calamari, rice flour, Calabrian chili pesto (gf) (SERVES 1-3)
- Charcuterie Plate$25.00
Chef-selected meats, nuts, cheese, jam, oil and bread (contains nuts) (SERVES 2-4)
- Charcuterie Plate (Meatless)$20.00
Meatless - Chef-selected cheeses, nuts, jam, oil and bread (SERVES 2-4)
- Country Bread 1/2 Loaf oil$6.00Out of stock
House-made bread served with olive oil
- Country Bread Full Loaf & oil$8.00Out of stock
House-made bread served with olive oil
- Crab Cakes$18.50
Chesapeake-style lump crab, arugula, remoulade (SERVES 1-3)
- Crispy Brussels Sprouts$13.75
Fried Brussels sprouts, maple aioli, mint (v, gf) (SERVES 2-4)
- Flank Steak$24.00
Grilled 12oz flank steak, garlic rosemary flatbread, salsa verde (gf without flatbread) (SERVES 2-4)
- Focaccia Sandwich$14.00
House focaccia, arugula, marinated peppers, buffalo mozzarella, option to add braised wild boar (vegetarian without wild boar) (SERVES 1-4)
- Focaccia w/ Wild Boar$20.00
House focaccia, arugula, marinated peppers, buffalo mozzarella, wild boar (SERVES 1-4)
- Grilled Octopus$28.00
Grilled octopus legs, grilled fennel, lemon fennel pesto (gf, pesto contains walnuts) (SERVES 2-4)
- Melon Caprese$18.00
- Scallop Fritters$18.00Out of stock
Cornmeal-battered scallops, scallion, garlic, served with Calabrian pepper aioli (SERVES 1-4)
- Suppli$16.00
Breaded and fried pomodoro risotto and mozzarella cheese, served with marinara (v) (SERVES 1-4)
- Truffle Fries$13.75
Truffle salt, parsley, rosemary garlic aioli (v) (SERVES 2-4)
- Whipped Ricotta$14.00
Herbed whipped fresh ricotta, extra virgin olive oil, confit garlic and tomatoes (v) (SERVES 2-4)