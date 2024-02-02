Michaels Grill Michaels Grill Tampa
FOOD
APPETIZERS
- Caesar Salad$12.00
Crunchy Romaine lettuce, house Caesar dressing, parmesan and herb croutons
- Chef Michael's She Crab Bisque$10.00+
Award winning creamy crab soup with a dash of Cognac
- Chef's Eggrolls$13.00
Prepared daily, ask your server for today's selection
- Conch Fritters$15.00
Chef Michael's recipe from his Miami days made with fresh conch zesty island dipping sauce
- Crispy Calamari$20.00
Sweet chili sauce and key lime dill remoulade
- Stuffed Portabella$18.00
House made tortilla chips layered with our roasted pork, black bean and corn salsa, cheesy fondue sauce topped with sour cream, chives, tomatoes and jalepenos
- Crispy Fried Zucchini$13.00
Served with a horseradish cream
- Fish Spread$12.00
House made tortilla chips
- Baked Vidalia Onion Soup$14.00
Mounds of sweet Vidalia onions in a silky fragment broth with just a suspicion of sherry topped with a cheesy crouton and tower if crispy onion rings
- Jeff's Fried Brie$15.00
Strawberry habanero sauce
- House Guacamole$13.00
Fresh smashed avocados with Michael’s seasonings, garnished with arugula and baby tomatoes House made tortilla chips
- Michael's Crab Cakes$26.00
voted #1 pan seared to perfection served with house tartar
- Michael's House Salad$12.00
Fresh arugula lettuce, sweet cranberries, walnuts, feta cheese and crunchy carrots House pear vinaigrette and croutons
- Wasabi Crusted Tuna$24.00
Lightly crusted and pan seared, soy ginger sauce
- Bubble Bread$13.00
Crusty French bread, garlic butter, Gorgonzola and mozzarella oozing with flavor, served with Michael's red sauce for dipping.
- Solo Crab Cake$14.00
Half order, one famous crab cake.
- Tapenade and Goat Cheese$13.00
Our Tuscany olive tapenade and our creamy honey infused goat cheese with toasted crustinis is perfect to share
- Tomato Burrata$13.00
- Steak Frittes$25.00
LUNCH
- Cheese Burger in Paradise$19.00
Bacon, cheddar, arugula, zesty aoli, tomato jam
- Chicken Avocado Salad$20.00
Mixed artisan lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, cheddar cheese topped with blacked chicken and house ranch dressing
- Chicken Julie$18.00
Marinated all natural chicken topped with our famous fried brie & pear chutney, warm bun and honey mustard for dipping
- City Slicker Salad$22.00
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon,Gorgonzola, tomatoes and avocado with our house vinaigrette
- Create Your Own Burger$13.00
Create your own burger with our fresh ingredients
- Eiffel Tower$19.00
House roast beef served on French bread, Au Ju and horseradish for dipping
- Fresh Baked Quiche of the day$17.00
Served with fresh fruit
- Fresh Catch Tacos$27.00
Fresh Wild blackened Grouper, avocado slaw, tomatoes, mixed cheese & zesty Island sauce on a warm soft taco
- Grilled Chicken house salad$20.00
Arugula salad with shaved radish, cranberries,feta, fresh marinated hearts of palm and a mustard vinaigrette, topped with grilled all natural chicken
- Grouper Sandwich ( Chef Michael's Favorite$28.00
Fresh Florida Gulf Grouper, battered and fried, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, toasted bun and seasoned fries & house tarter
- Gulf Shrimp pesto Pasta$26.00
Linguini with a white wine pesto cream sauce, wild Gulf shrimp, shaved parmesan
- Havana$17.00
Michael's Cuban. Roasted pork, ham, nutty gruyere swiss, pickles, mustard, mayo layered together on tradition Cuban bread finished with honey butter
- Pork Tacos$16.00
ham, turkey, Swiss cheese on brioche bread, battered dipped and browned
- Roast Beef Wrap$19.00
house roast beef, gruyere swiss, creamy horseradish, tomato, applewood bacon, and caramelized onions
- Salmon Strawberry Fields Salad$28.00
Norwegian Salmon, artisan greens, tomatoes, pineapple, caramelized onions, apples, almonds with a strawberry vinaigrette
- Special Salad$32.00
Chef's fresh catch salad of the day
- Chicken Wrap$17.00
Grilled organic chicken, spinach, creamy goat cheese spread, olive tapenade and cucumbers
- The Miami Ruben$18.00
A tasty version of a ruben with corn beef, Swiss and provolone, thousand island, crunchy slaw on grilled rye
- The Mikey$17.00
Grilled all natural chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, provolone and pesto on a warm bun
- L Chicken Mushroom Pasta$20.00
Grilled organic chicken tossed in a creamy white wine truffle sauce, an array of mushroom, roasted baby tomatoes and smoked applewood bacon
- Veggie Quinoa Bowl$17.00
Chef's fluffy quinoa, mounds of seasonal veggies topped with avocado, trickled with a lemony vinaigrette
- House Salad Large$13.00
A larger portion of our side house salad
- Caesar Salad Large$11.00
A larger portion of our side Career salad
- Shrimp PoBoy$27.00
Mounds of buttery Maine lobster in a warm bun finished with a lemon Aoli. Luxury in every bite. Side of avocado slaw.
- Lunch Bolognese$22.00
Chef Michael's hearty red meat sauce, grilled sausage, penned pasta with a touch of ricotta cheese added to finish.
- Shrimp Salad$25.00
- Philly Cheesteak$19.00
DINNER
- Bolognese$27.00
Chef Michael's hearty red meat sauce with roasted garlic,onions, mushrooms & peppers, sausage, penne pasta and a touch of ricotta parmesan
- Buratta Filet$47.00
6oz sizzling perfection with a classic sherry Dijon said, shallots, and an array of mushrooms – garlic mash & vegetables –
- Special Filet$57.00
Our daily 6oz hand-cut filet special. Call to hear about it!
- Gulf Shrimp Pesto Pasta$34.00
linguine with a white wine pesto cream sauce and wild Gulf shrimp parmesan
- Honey Bourbon Salmon$36.00
Honey and Bourbon glazed Norwegian Salmon over a roasted corn & spinach risotto, finished with a key lime dill remoulade
- Chicken Mushroom Pasta$28.00
Grilled organic chicken tossed in a creamy white wine truffle sauce, an array of mushrooms, roasted baby tomatoes and smoked applewood bacon
- Pork Diane$28.00
Three grilled juicy pork tenderloin medallions with a tasty rosemary, apple cider sauce. Caramelized onions and apples. -mustard chive mash and vegetables-
- Salmon Capri$36.00
Norwegian salmon Pam seared finished with a champagne leek sauce and a dollop of lemon caper creme fraiche -mustard chive mash and vegetables-
- Key West Snapper$45.00
Florida Black Grouper lightly blackened finished with tequila lime butter topped with fresh grilled corn and black bean salsa
- Steak Au Poivre$47.00
Chef Michael's peppercorn crusted 6oz filet mignon with a Cognac flamb ` and zesty French cream sauce – garlic mashed potatoes & vegetables –
- Chicken Dappy$27.00
grilled all natural chicken, smothered in a creamy sauce featuring fresh kale and sundried tomatoes – Chef's rice & vegetables –
- Wasabi Crusted Tuna$52.00
Lightly crusted and pan seared, beautiful fresh tuna daily, soy ginger sauce Chef's rice & vegetables
- Sea Bass$49.00
Chef Michael's fresh catch of the day. Call to see how it is prepared!
- 12 oz Kansas Ribeye$55.00
Greenstone heritage Angus ribeye grilled to perfection served with an authentic Gorgonzola red wine demi glaze and Dijon horseradish butter -roasted garlic mash and vegetables-
- Petite Surf N Turf$42.00
Grilled 4oz filet mignon crowned with Maine lobster bites in a garlic butter cream sauce with spinach and roasted artichokes -mustard chive mash and vegetables-
- Cherry Duck Breast$37.00
Organic farm duck pan-seared crispy on the outdidr, juicy and tender on the inside finished with our fresh cherry sauce -mustard chive mash and vegetables-
- Lobster Mac$34.00
Creamy cheddar and goat cheese macaroni with roasted artichokes and a white truffle oil mist, topped with a mound of buttery lobster. -great meal or to share-
- Mixed Grill$39.00