Midnightreats - Alexandria
Cookies
Monster Size (1/3lb+ each)
4 Pack
Build a box of four monster size cookies weighing 1/3lb+ each and easily serves two people per cookie. These are delivered after they have cooled so we include reheating instructions for the fresh out of the oven taste.
6 Pack
Build a box of six monster size cookies weighing 1/3lb+ each and easily serves two people per cookie. These are delivered after they have cooled so we include reheating instructions for the fresh out of the oven taste.
9 Pack
Build a box of nine monster size cookies weighing 1/3lb+ each and easily serves two people per cookie. They keep good for about 7 days so they don't need to all be eaten at once! These are delivered after they have cooled so we include reheating instructions for the fresh out of the oven taste.
Left Over 9 (Reheating Recommended)
Leftover cookies that once reheated taste like they are freshly baked! Our cookies have about a 7 day shelf life so these can still be spaced out over multiple days.
Munchie Size (~2oz each)
12 Pack - Munchies
**Baked to order- these require 30 minutes before being ready for pickup** One dozen munchie sized cookies! These are more the size of a standard cookie and great for sharing at parties/meetings/etc.
8 Pack - Munchies
**Baked to order- these require 30 minutes before being ready for pickup** 8 munchie sized cookies! These are more the size of a standard cookie and great for sharing at parties/meetings/etc.
Drinks
Cold
16oz Spring Water (Refillable Bottle)
Made from 100% aluminum so we can stop the use of single plastic! Aluminum is able to be recycled easier than plastic and these bottles are refillable so they can be used over and over again.
Strawberry Milk Tea (16oz)
Fruity strawberry oat milk poured on light ice. Plant based/dairy-free/vegan but still creamy and flavorful! We use 100% compostable cups and lids derived from plants and our straws are made from 100% paper and decompose within a couple months!
Strawberry Milk (16oz)
Fruity strawberry oat milk poured on light ice. Plant based/dairy-free/vegan but still creamy and flavorful! We use 100% compostable cups and lids derived from plants and our straws are made from 100% paper and decompose within a couple months!
Wintermelon Milk Tea (16oz)
Rich winter melon oat milk poured on light ice. Plant based/dairy-free/vegan but still creamy and flavorful! We use 100% compostable cups and lids derived from plants and our straws are made from 100% paper and decompose within a couple months!
Brown Sugar Milk Tea (16oz)
Rich brown sugar oat milk poured on light ice. Plant based/dairy-free/vegan but still creamy and flavorful! We use 100% compostable cups and lids derived from plants and our straws are made from 100% paper and decompose within a couple months!
Mango Milk (16oz)
Mango Milk Tea (16oz)
Nitro Cold Brew (12oz)
Commonwealth Joe's award winning Nitro Cold Brew Coffee served on ice!
Extra Sweetener
Catering (Large Orders)
Munchies
Munchies by the Dozen (9 Dozen Minimum)
*These are baked to order and require two hours to prepare.* Discounted to $1.25/cookie! Munchies are a standard size cookie and great for sharing at office parties, events, birthdays, etc.
Munchies by the Dozen (5 - 8 Dozen)
*These are baked to order and require two hours to prepare.* Discounted to $1.50/cookie! Munchies are a standard size cookie and great for sharing at office parties, events, birthdays, etc.
