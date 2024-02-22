MidnighTreats Express - Rockville
Monster Cookies (1/3lb+ each)
- Single Cookie - Monster Size$4.50
Our monster size cookies weigh 1/3lb+ each and easily serves two people per cookie. These are delivered after they have cooled so we include reheating instructions for the fresh out of the oven taste.
Our monster size cookies weigh 1/3lb+ each and easily serves two people per cookie. These are delivered after they have cooled so we include reheating instructions for the fresh out of the oven taste.
- 4 Pack - Monster Size$15.99
Build a box of four monster size cookies weighing 1/3lb+ each and easily serves two people per cookie. These are delivered after they have cooled so we include reheating instructions for the fresh out of the oven taste.
Build a box of four monster size cookies weighing 1/3lb+ each and easily serves two people per cookie. These are delivered after they have cooled so we include reheating instructions for the fresh out of the oven taste.
- 6 Pack - Monster Size$21.99
Build a box of six monster size cookies weighing 1/3lb+ each and easily serves two people per cookie. These are delivered after they have cooled so we include reheating instructions for the fresh out of the oven taste.
Build a box of six monster size cookies weighing 1/3lb+ each and easily serves two people per cookie. These are delivered after they have cooled so we include reheating instructions for the fresh out of the oven taste.
- 12 Pack - Monster Size$37.99
Build a box of 12 monster size cookies weighing 1/3lb+ each and easily serves two people per cookie. They keep good for about 7 days so they don't need to all be eaten at once! These are delivered after they have cooled so we include reheating instructions for the fresh out of the oven taste.
Build a box of 12 monster size cookies weighing 1/3lb+ each and easily serves two people per cookie. They keep good for about 7 days so they don't need to all be eaten at once! These are delivered after they have cooled so we include reheating instructions for the fresh out of the oven taste.
- Left Over 12 (Reheating Recommended)$19.99Out of stock
Random assortment of leftovers from last night! Our cookies stay good for about 7 days, once reheated they will be like fresh out of the oven. Feel free to note any flavors you really do/don't want, but we cannot guarantee it since this is based on whatever is available.
Random assortment of leftovers from last night! Our cookies stay good for about 7 days, once reheated they will be like fresh out of the oven. Feel free to note any flavors you really do/don't want, but we cannot guarantee it since this is based on whatever is available.
Munchie Size (~1.8 oz each)
- Munchies - 8 Pack$16.99
**BAKED TO ORDER** 8 munchie sized cookies! These are more the size of a standard cookie and great for sharing at parties/meetings/etc.
**BAKED TO ORDER** 8 munchie sized cookies! These are more the size of a standard cookie and great for sharing at parties/meetings/etc.
- Munchies - 12 Pack$24.99
**BAKED TO ORDER** One dozen munchie sized cookies! These are more the size of a standard cookie and great for sharing at parties/meetings/etc.
**BAKED TO ORDER** One dozen munchie sized cookies! These are more the size of a standard cookie and great for sharing at parties/meetings/etc.
- Fiesta Box - 30 Pack$58.99
**BAKED TO ORDER** This 30 pack of munchies is discounted to $1.97/cookie! These are more the size of a standard cookie and great for sharing at parties/meetings/etc.
**BAKED TO ORDER** This 30 pack of munchies is discounted to $1.97/cookie! These are more the size of a standard cookie and great for sharing at parties/meetings/etc.
Combos
Oat Milks
- Strawberry Oat Milk (16oz)$4.99
Fruity strawberry oat milk poured on light ice. Plant based/dairy-free/vegan but still creamy and flavorful! We use 100% compostable cups and lids derived from plants and our straws are made from 100% paper and decompose within a couple months!
Fruity strawberry oat milk poured on light ice. Plant based/dairy-free/vegan but still creamy and flavorful! We use 100% compostable cups and lids derived from plants and our straws are made from 100% paper and decompose within a couple months!
- Mango Oat Milk (16oz)$4.99
Creamy mango oat milk poured on light ice. Plant based/dairy-free/vegan but still creamy and flavorful! We use 100% compostable cups and lids derived from plants and our straws are made from 100% paper and decompose within a couple months!
Creamy mango oat milk poured on light ice. Plant based/dairy-free/vegan but still creamy and flavorful! We use 100% compostable cups and lids derived from plants and our straws are made from 100% paper and decompose within a couple months!
- Winter Melon Oat Milk (16oz)$4.99
Rich winter melon oat milk poured on light ice. Plant based/dairy-free/vegan but still creamy and flavorful! We use 100% compostable cups and lids derived from plants and our straws are made from 100% paper and decompose within a couple months!
Rich winter melon oat milk poured on light ice. Plant based/dairy-free/vegan but still creamy and flavorful! We use 100% compostable cups and lids derived from plants and our straws are made from 100% paper and decompose within a couple months!
- Vanilla Oat Milk (16oz)$4.99
Vanilla oat milk poured on light ice. Dairy-free/vegan but still creamy and flavorful! We use 100% compostable cups and lids derived from plants and our straws are made from 100% paper and decompose within a couple months!
Vanilla oat milk poured on light ice. Dairy-free/vegan but still creamy and flavorful! We use 100% compostable cups and lids derived from plants and our straws are made from 100% paper and decompose within a couple months!
- Brown Sugar Oat Milk (16oz)$4.99Out of stock
Rich brown sugar oat milk poured on light ice. Plant based/dairy-free/vegan but still creamy and flavorful! We use 100% compostable cups and lids derived from plants and our straws are made from 100% paper and decompose within a couple months!
Rich brown sugar oat milk poured on light ice. Plant based/dairy-free/vegan but still creamy and flavorful! We use 100% compostable cups and lids derived from plants and our straws are made from 100% paper and decompose within a couple months!
Oat Milk Teas
- Strawberry Oat Milk Tea (16oz)$5.99
Fruity strawberry oat milk poured on light ice. Plant based/dairy-free/vegan but still creamy and flavorful! We use 100% compostable cups and lids derived from plants and our straws are made from 100% paper and decompose within a couple months!
Fruity strawberry oat milk poured on light ice. Plant based/dairy-free/vegan but still creamy and flavorful! We use 100% compostable cups and lids derived from plants and our straws are made from 100% paper and decompose within a couple months!
- Mango Oat Milk Tea (16oz)$5.99
Creamy mango oat milk poured on light ice. Plant based/dairy-free/vegan but still creamy and flavorful! We use 100% compostable cups and lids derived from plants and our straws are made from 100% paper and decompose within a couple months!
Creamy mango oat milk poured on light ice. Plant based/dairy-free/vegan but still creamy and flavorful! We use 100% compostable cups and lids derived from plants and our straws are made from 100% paper and decompose within a couple months!
- Winter Melon Oat Milk Tea (16oz)$5.99
Rich winter melon oat milk poured on light ice. Plant based/dairy-free/vegan but still creamy and flavorful! We use 100% compostable cups and lids derived from plants and our straws are made from 100% paper and decompose within a couple months!
Rich winter melon oat milk poured on light ice. Plant based/dairy-free/vegan but still creamy and flavorful! We use 100% compostable cups and lids derived from plants and our straws are made from 100% paper and decompose within a couple months!
- Vanilla Oat Milk Tea (16oz)$5.99
Vanilla oat milk tea poured on light ice. Dairy-free/vegan but still creamy and flavorful! We use 100% compostable cups and lids derived from plants and our straws are made from 100% paper and decompose within a couple months!
Vanilla oat milk tea poured on light ice. Dairy-free/vegan but still creamy and flavorful! We use 100% compostable cups and lids derived from plants and our straws are made from 100% paper and decompose within a couple months!
- Brown Sugar Oat Milk Tea (16oz)$5.99Out of stock
Rich brown sugar oat milk poured on light ice. Plant based/dairy-free/vegan but still creamy and flavorful! We use 100% compostable cups and lids derived from plants and our straws are made from 100% paper and decompose within a couple months!
Rich brown sugar oat milk poured on light ice. Plant based/dairy-free/vegan but still creamy and flavorful! We use 100% compostable cups and lids derived from plants and our straws are made from 100% paper and decompose within a couple months!
Cold Drinks
- 16 oz Spring Water (Refillable Bottle)$2.99
Made from 100% aluminum so we can stop the use of single plastic! Aluminum is able to be recycled easier than plastic and these bottles are refillable so they can be used over and over again.
Made from 100% aluminum so we can stop the use of single plastic! Aluminum is able to be recycled easier than plastic and these bottles are refillable so they can be used over and over again.
Catering (Large Orders)
- Bulk Munchies (15 Dozen Minimum - 180 Cookies)
*These are baked to order and require two hours to prepare.* Discounted to $1.25/cookie! Munchies are a standard size cookie and great for sharing at office parties, events, birthdays, etc.
*These are baked to order and require two hours to prepare.* Discounted to $1.25/cookie! Munchies are a standard size cookie and great for sharing at office parties, events, birthdays, etc.
- Monsters by the Dozen (12 Dozen Minimum - 144 Cookies)
Bulk orders of this size need to be placed at least 24 hours in advanced.
Bulk orders of this size need to be placed at least 24 hours in advanced.