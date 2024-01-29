Mill House Brewing Company 289 Mill Street
All Day Menu
Appetizer
- House Made Focaccia$16.00
Sweet onions & rosemary focaccia served with whipped ricotta
- Baked Stuffed Mushroom Dip$20.00
Wild mushrooms, ricotta, cream cheese, onions, garlic, and black truffle, served with house made focaccia
- Lamb Gyro Sliders (3)$18.00
Pita, house-made lamb shawarma, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and tzatziki
- Fried Calamari Salad$18.00
Flour-dredged and fried calamari served with a side of baby arugula, peppers, onions, cilantro, mint, basil, and sriracha ranch
- Fish Tacos (3)$17.00
Flour tortillas with shaved lettuce, beer battered cod, pico de gallo, and avocado
- Nonna's Sweet Italian Sausage Meatballs$17.00
Fennel and garlic pork meatballs, whipped ricotta, and tuscan sun-dried tomato pesto
- Garlic Bread Bruschetta$16.00
Wood roasted french bread with garlic butter, fresh tomatoes, garlic, onion, fresh basil, parmesan cheese, and aged balsamic
- Cold Soba Noodle Salad$16.00
Peppers, onions, toasted peanuts, edamame, mint, basil, cilantro, and pickled red cabbage, tossed in a sesame-peanut dressing
- Shrimp Tostadas (2)$22.00
Crispy corn tortillas, red onion, tomato, cilantro, cabbage, eel sauce, wasabi mayo, and sesame seeds
- Bang Bang Cauliflower
Tempura fried cauliflower, bang bang sauce, toasted sesame seeds, and scallions
Mill House Classics
- BBQ Wings (8)$16.00
Served with ranch dressing
- Buffalo Fried Brussels Sprouts$16.00
Served with blue cheese aioli
- Buffalo Wings (8)$16.00
Served with blue cheese aioli
- Cheese-Sauerkraut and Potato Pierogies (7)$18.00
Onions, sauerkraut, and caraway sour cream
- Deviled Eggs (5)$8.00
Green onions and smoked paprika
- Fried Pickle Chips$15.00
Served with sriracha ranch
- Mill House Poutine$16.00
Belgian fries with onion gravy, cheddar cheese, pickled jalapenos, and scallions
- Pretzel Bites$15.00
Served with beer mustard and cheese dip
Salads
- Chinese Chicken$18.00
Chopped romaine, carrots, cabbage, chicken, toasted peanuts, oranges, and soy peanut dressing
- MHBC Chopped$17.00
Iceberg, bacon, tomatoes, pickled red onions, crumble blue, hard egg, cucumbers and mustard dressing
- Nashville Hot Chicken$20.00
Chopped romaine, slaw, pickles, carrots, crispy chicken with nashville hot seasoning, feta, and buttermilk chive dressing
- Spinach and Quinoa$17.00
Baby spinach, red quinoa salad with peppers, onions, sun-dried tomatoes, edamame, marinated mozzarella, and red wine vinaigrette
- Strawberry, Peach, & Kale$18.00
Baby kale, goat cheese, fresh strawberries, pickled peaches, toasted almonds and coconut, and lemon poppy vinaigrette
Burgers
- The 50/50$22.00
1/2 beef, 1/2 bacon patty, bacon jam, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickle chips, and secret sauce, on a brioche bun, with belgian fries
- The All American$18.00
6oz beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and american cheese, on a sesame seed bun, with shoestring fries (l.t.o.p. Served on the side)
- Blue-Bacon-Mushroom$20.00
6oz beef patty, bacon, blue cheese, mushrooms, roasted garlic mayo, and baby arugula, on a brioche bun, with belgian fries
- Chipotle Chicken$21.00
Chipotle spice rubbed house made 6oz chicken patty, baby greens, avocado, bacon, pickled red cabbage, fresh mozzarella, and chipotle mayo, on a brioche bun, with shoestring fries
- The "Porky"$19.00
6oz beef patty, pulled pork, cheddar cheese, slaw, bbq and alabama white sauce, on a brioche bun, with old bay chips
Sandwiches
- Blackened Salmon$22.00
Cajun seasoned salmon filet, lettuce, tomato, pickled red cabbage, and wasabi mayo, on a brioche bun, with shoestring fries
- Crispy Chicken Sando$20.00
Breaded and fried chicken cutlet, lettuce, tomato, house bacon, avocado, and sriracha ranch, on a sesame bun, with belgian fries
- Curry Turkey Salad Sandwich$20.00
Slow roasted turkey, curry mayo, red onion, celery, and green grapes, with shredded lettuce and tomato, on texas toast, with shoestring fries
- Pastrami Cuban$25.00
Mhbc famous house smoked pastrami with braised pork shoulder, swiss cheese, dijonnaise, and dill pickles, on pressed french bread, with shoestring fries
- Pulled Pork$18.00
Slow smoked bbq pulled pork, pickle chips, slaw, and bbq sauce on a brioche bun, with shoestring fries
- Smoked Brisket Sandwich$25.00
Slow smoked thick cut brisket, slaw, bbq sauce, crispy onions, and alabama white sauce, on a brioche bun, with old bay chips
- Tomato Caprese Panini$20.00
Fresh tomato, mozzarella, arugula, and tuscan sun-dried tomato pesto, on pressed french bread, with a side salad
- Wiz Wit Cheesesteak$21.00
Slow roasted chuck roll and caramelized onions, on a demi baguette, with cheese sauce, au jus, with shoestring fries
Entrees
- 8oz Flat Iron Steak$32.00
Served with green beans and chipotle ranch cheese fries
- Cauliflower Sticky Rice Bowl$26.00
Sticky rice, tempura fried cauliflower with bang bang sauce, cucumber kimchi, edamame, radishes, scallions, and garlic chips
- Drunken Shrimp & Grits$30.00
White american shrimp, louisiana drunken sauce, cheddar cheese grits, and sauteed spinach
- Fish & Chips$25.00
Beer battered atlantic cod, belgian fries, tartar sauce, slaw, and lemon
- Half Rack of Ribs$38.00
Slow smoked st. Louis pork ribs, bbq sauce, mhbc famous cornbread, slaw, and belgian fries
- Herb Marinated Pork Tenderloin$30.00
Bacon braised cabbage, whipped red bliss potatoes, grilled apples, and whole grain mustard demi
- Kielbasa & Pierogies$25.00
Cheddar cheese curd, sauerkraut and potato filled pierogies (4), sauteed onion, and caraway sour cream
- Lobster and Corn Pasta$30.00
Orecchiette, fresh maine lobster. Grilled corn, roasted corn velouté, peas, parmesan, herbed breadcrumbs
- Mexican Street Corn Ramen$26.00
Yellow miso bone broth, charred corn, mozzarella, cotija, scallions, and korean bbq pork belly lardons
- Pan Seared Salmon$28.00
Served with warm quinoa salad, sauteed spinach, and lemon poppy vinaigrette
- Truffled Short Rib Gnocchi$28.00
Potato gnocchi with black truffle-parmesan alfredo sauce, braised short rib, spinach, and parmesan
Pizza
- Buffalo 'CBR'$21.00
Tomato sauce, house cheese blend, buffalo chicken, bacon, scallions, and ranch
- Fig and "Pig"$23.00
Smoked mozzarella, house made duck bacon, black missions figs, arugula, and aged balsamic
- Grandma's Pepperoni$21.00
Provolone, tomato sauce, pepperoni, fresh garlic,
- Margherita$18.00
San marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, and basil
- Roasted Cauliflower White Pie$20.00
House cheese blend, roasted garlic, whipped ricotta, caramelized cauliflower, scallions, and herbed breadcrumbs
Desserts
- Apple Cider Doughnut Holes$10.00
Topped with apple crisp caramel sauce and vanilla ice cream
- Brown Sugar Butter Cake$10.00
Oatmeal cookie crust with vanilla soft serve
- Cannoli Cake$10.00
Sponge cake layered with cannoli cream and chocolate chips, topped with whipped cream and a strawberry
- Maple Almond Shortbread$10.00
Almond shortbread with cinnamon brown sugar filling and topped with maple glaze
- Nutter Butter Bread Pudding$10.00
Peanut butter cookies, reese's pieces, peanut butter sauce, chocolate sauce, and vanilla ice cream
- The Slutty Galaxy Brownie$10.00
Layered brownie with oreos and chocolate chip cookies, covered in ganache, galaxy chips, vanilla ice cream, and whipped cream
Sides
Brews & Booze
Online Cans & Bottles
- Cross Reference Raspberry 4pk$18.00
Fruited Kettle Sour • 4.8%
- Grocery Getter 4pk$16.00
New England IPA • 6.5%
- Hunting Saison 4pk$12.00
- Kold One 4pk$12.00
Kölsch • 4.6%
- Mill House Light 12pk$22.00
Light Lager • 3.5%
- Mill House Light 6pk$11.00
Light Lager • 3.5%
- Pandamonium To-Go
Imperial Russian Stout 750ml Bottle 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 Vintages Available
- PK Pale Ale 4pk$12.00
Pale Ale • 5.4%
- R.I.P. Hops 4pk$12.00
Dry Hopped Pilsner • 4.4%
- Raspberry Blessings 4pk$12.00
Raspberry Ale • 5.2%
- Shiprocked$23.00
Double IPA • 7.5% - 750ml Bottle
- State of Mind 4pk$16.00
New York IPA • 6.7%
- Velvet Panda 4pk$12.00
American Stout • 5.2%
- Winter Bloom 4pk$12.00
Hazy IPA • 6.3%
Online MHBC Classic Cocktails
- Shinebox$15.00
Black Tea-Infused Bourbon, Lemon, Orange and Rhubarb Bitters
- First Class$15.00
Aperol, Amaro Nonino, Whiskey, Ginger, and Peach
- Upstate Boulevard$15.00
House Barrel aged Woodinville Bourbon, New York’s Method Sweet Vermouth, Campari, and “Liquid Salt”
- Spicy Mill House Marg$15.00
Tequila, Lime, Strawberry Basil, Jalapeño, and Salt
- Devil's Daydream$15.00
Bourbon, Chambord, Lemon, Ginger, and Blackberry
- Pear Pressure$15.00
Pear Liqueur, Sinpatch Vodka, Lemon Juice, and Cinnamon Cordial
- Italian Spritz$15.00
Capelletti, Rockey's Liqueur, Rosemary Brown Sugar Syrup, and Prosecco
- Localista$15.00
House-Infused Apple Vodka, Cinnamon, Lemon, and Nine Pin Signature Cider
- Opposites Attract$15.00
Gin, Plantation Pineapple Rum, Orange Juice, and Orange Bitters
- Run of the Mill Sangria$13.00
Drinks
Online NA Beverages
- Apple Juice$3.00
- Arnold Palmer$4.00
- Cappucino$7.00
- Espresso$4.00
- Hot Caramel Mocha$8.00
- Iced Caramel Mocha$8.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Chocolate Milk$3.00
- Milk$3.00
- Decaf Coffee$3.00
- Decaf Espresso$4.00
- Diet Pepsi$3.00
- Double Espresso$6.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Ginger Beer$4.00
- Regular Coffee$5.00
- Latte$7.00
- Hot Tea$5.00
- Iced Coffee$5.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- Orange Juice$3.00
- San Pellegrino$4.00
- Pineapple Juice$3.00
- Pepsi$3.00
- Raspberry Ice Tea$3.00
- Root Beer$4.00
- Shirly Temple$4.00
- Sierra Mist$3.00
- Tonic$3.00