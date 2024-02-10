Mioposto Admiral Mioposto Admiral
DINNER
12" Open-Flame Pizzas
- Pecan Pie$25.00
Brussel Sprouts, candied pecans, pancetta, fontina, caramelized onion, mozzarella, smoked paprika finish
- The Mushroom Hunter$24.00
Garlic roasted portobello, cremini, and oyster mushrooms, caramelized onions, mozzarella, fontina, thyme
- Egg and Pancetta$26.00
A spicy Tutto Calabria base, pancetta, mozzarella, grana, seasoned breadcrumbs, and three eggs sunny-side-up.
- Spring Lamb$27.00
Leschi Market’s lamb sausage, mint basil salsa verde, mozzarella, goat cheese, roasted red peppers, red onion, chili flakes, finished with fresh mint.
- La Bianca$23.00
Shredded mozzarella, goat cheese, caramelized onion, garlic, chili flakes, fresh arugula.
- Prosciutto e Arugula$23.00
Sliced to order prosciutto, mozzarella, fresh milled tomatoes, red onion, grana.
- Clam Bake$28.00
Whole roasted Hood Canal clams, white clam sauce, pancetta, mozzarella, garlic, onion, chili flakes, fresh herbs, grana.
- Le Patate con Tartufo$22.00
Roasted potatoes, fontina, gorgonzola, caramelized onions, thyme, red pepper flakes, white truffle oil.
- Margherita$19.00
Fresh milled Alta Cucina tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil.
- Zucca Balsamica$25.00
Olive oil base, roasted butternut squash, pancetta, mozzarella, caramelized onions, garlic, rosemary, goat cheese, red pepper flakes, balsamic reduction.
- Pinocchio$27.00
Mozzarella, salami, Italian fennel sausage, pepperoni, kalamata olives, Alta Cucina tomatoes, fresh herbs.
- Quattro Formaggi (Olive Oil)$19.00
Olive Oil, mozzarella, fontina, gorgonzola, grana, lemon zest finish.
- Quattro Formaggi (Milled Tomato)$19.00
Milled tomatoes, mozzarella, fontina, gorgonzola, grana, lemon zest finish.
- Pepperoni Puntura$24.00
Fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, salami, shaved grana, chili flakes, floral honey drizzle.
- Cheese$19.00
Milled Tomatoes, shredded mozzarella.
- Pepperoni$21.00
Milled tomatoes, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni.
- 12" Oil Base$16.00
Shredded mozzarella included
- 12" Half & Half$28.00
- 1/2 Pepperoni 1/2 Cheese$21.00
- Heart Shaped Cheese$22.00
20% of proceeds go to Mary's Place February 7th-14th
- Heart Shaped Margherita$22.00
20% of proceeds go to Mary's Place February 7th-14th
- Heart Shaped Pepperoni$22.00
20% of proceeds go to Mary's Place February 7th-14th
- 12" Tomato Base$16.00
- 12" Tutto Base$16.00
- 12" Salsa Verde$16.00
Shareables
- Antipasti$20.00
Goat cheese, olive tapenade, agro dolce, roasted & marinated eggplant, prosciutto, and arugula. Served with bread.
- Bresaola$14.00
Thinly sliced air-dried beef, fresh arugula, shaved grana, Corto olive oil, lemon, sea salt
- Burrata$16.00
Mortadella with pistachio pesto, red wine-soaked cherries, chopped pistachios, basil, and Corto atop a Mio baked flatbread
- Calamari$15.00
Tubes and tentacles oven roasted with a zesty puttanesca
- Ceci$6.00
Oven-roasted chickpeas, olive oil, garlic, fresh sage, cayenne, and sea salt
- Meatballs$20.00
Homemade pork sausage and ground beef meatballs, fresh milled tomatoes, shaved grana, fresh herbs.
- Melanzane$18.00
Eggplant marinated and roasted, fresh mozzarella, arugula, basil-mint salsa verde drizzle. Served with Mio baked bread
- Mio Baked Bread$7.00
Freshly baked bread served warm with Corto olive oil
- Mussels Tartufo$20.00
1/2lb of local Penn Cove mussels roasted on the open flame with butter, garlic, grana, and truffle oil. Served with Mio baked bread
- Olives$6.00
Warm Castelvetrano olives
- Oven-Roasted Hood Canal Clams$22.00
1 lb locally harvested, roasted with white wine, butter, garlic, olive oil, fresh herbs. Served with Mio baked bread
- SUB 8" GF$5.00
- Zucchini$13.00
Fire-roasted, garlic cloves, fresh milled tomatoes, grana.
- Baked Bread Half
Salads
- Arugula - Large$14.00
Arugula, Corto olive oil, lemon, grana
- Arugula - Medium$7.00
Arugula, Corto olive oil, lemon, grana
- Arugula - Small$5.00
Arugula, Corto olive oil, lemon, grana
- Caesar - Large$21.00
Romaine, house-made eggless Caesar dressing, house-made croutons, grana
- Caesar - Medium$14.00
Romaine, house-made eggless Caesar dressing, house-made croutons, grana
- Caesar - Small$6.00
Romaine, house-made eggless Caesar dressing, house-made croutons, grana
- Garnet$16.00
Roasted beets, oranges, arugula, red onion, sheep’s milk feta, mint, white balsamic vinaigrette
- Insalata Milanese - Large$22.00
Chicken breast, salami, croutons, gorgonzola, artichoke hearts
- Insalata Milanese - Medium$15.00
Chicken breast, salami, croutons, gorgonzola, artichoke hearts
- Roasted Beet - Large$18.00
Greens, goat cheese, cracked Marcona almonds
- Roasted Beet - Medium$13.00
Greens, goat cheese, cracked Marcona almonds
- Roasted Beet - Small$6.00
Greens, goat cheese, cracked Marcona almonds
- w/ sm caesar
- w/ sm beet
Sandwiches
- Mama Mio!$21.00
Oven-fried chicken on a brioche bun with artichoke-lemon aioli, crispy pancetta, melted provolone, sliced pepperoncinis, sliced red onion, and arugula. Served with Tim's potato chips
- Giardino Vegetarian$18.00
Eggplant marinated and roasted, layered with olive tapenade, goat cheese, roasted red peppers, basil-mint salsa verde, arugula served on freshly baked bread with Tim's potato chips
- Meatball Sandwich$20.00
Homemade pork sausage and ground beef meatballs, mozzarella, milled tomatoes, grana, and fresh herbs on house-baked bread
- Prosciutto e Coppa$18.00
Sliced Prosciutto, sliced Hot Coppa, olive tapenade, provolone, tomato, sliced red onion, arugula
Entrée
- Eggplant Parmesan$23.00
Oven-roasted eggplant layered with herbed ricotta, fresh basil, fresh milled tomatoes, grana. Served with a side of Mio baked bread and your choice of Caesar, beet, or arugula salad
- Cheese Lasagna$22.00
Layers of Cucina Fresca pasta, fresh milled tomatoes, herbed ricotta, mozzarella. Served with your choice of Caesar, beet, or arugula salad
- Sausage Lasagna$27.00
Layers of Cucina Fresca pasta, fresh milled tomatoes, herbed ricotta, Italian sausage, mozzarella. Served with your choice of Caesar, beet, or arugula salad
- Rib Eye$49.00
12oz Ribeye roasted on the open flame with a balsamic finish, on a bed of arugula and side of creamy gorgonzola. Served with your choice of Caesar, beet, or arugula salad
KIDS 8" Pizza
- 8" Kid Cheese$13.00
Milled tomatoes, shredded mozzarella
- 8" Kid Clam Bake$17.00
Whole roasted Hood Canal clams, white clam sauce, pancetta, mozzarella, garlic, onion, chili flakes, fresh herbs, grana.
- 8" Kid Le Patate$15.00
Roasted potatoes, fontina, gorgonzola, caramelized onions, thyme, red pepper flakes, white truffle oil.
- 8" Kid Mushroom Hunter$14.00
Garlic roasted portobello, cremini, and oyster mushrooms, caramelized onions, mozzarella, fontina, thyme
- 8" Kid Pecan Pie$15.00
Brussel sprouts, candied pecans, pancetta, fontina, mozzarella, caramelized onion, smoked paprika
- 8" Kid La Bianca$14.00
Shredded mozzarella, goat cheese, caramelized onion, garlic, chili flakes, fresh arugula.
- 8" Kid Margherita$13.00
Fresh milled Alta Cucina tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil.
- 8" Kid Meatball Pizza$15.00
Housemade pork sausage and ground beef meatballs, milled tomatoes, shredded mozzarella.
- 8" Kid Pepperoni$14.00
Milled tomatoes, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni
- 8" Kid Pepperoni Puntura$15.00
Fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, salami, shaved grana, chili flakes, floral honey drizzle.
- 8" Kid Pinocchio$16.00
Mozzarella, salami, Italian fennel sausage, pepperoni, kalamata olives, Alta Cucina tomatoes, fresh herbs.
- 8" Kid Prosciutto e Arugula$14.00
Sliced to order prosciutto, mozzarella, fresh milled tomatoes, red onion, grana.
- 8" Kid Quattro Formaggi (Olive Oil)$13.00
Olive Oil, mozzarella, fontina, gorgonzola, grana, lemon zest finish.
- 8" Kid Quattro Formaggi (Milled Tomatoes)$13.00
Milled tomatoes, mozzarella, fontina, gorgonzola, grana, lemon zest finish.
- 8" Kid Spring Lamb$16.00
Leschi Market’s lamb sausage, basil-mint salsa verde, mozzarella, goat cheese, roasted red peppers, red onion, chili flakes, finished with fresh mint.
- 8" Kid Zucca Balsamica$16.00
Olive oil base, roasted butternut squash, pancetta, mozzarella, caramelized onions, garlic, rosemary, goat cheese, red pepper flakes, balsamic reduction.
MIO AT HOME
At Home Kits
- Margherita Pizza Kit$10.00
Make your own 12" Margherita pizza. Included: 8oz dough ball, portioned milled tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and corto olive oil. Baking instructions included.
- Pepperoni Pizza Kit$11.00
Make your own 12" Pepperoni pizza. Included: 8oz dough ball, portioned milled tomatoes and shredded mozzarella. Baking instructions included.
- Quattro Formaggi-OIL Kit$11.00
Make your own 12" Quattro Formaggi pizza- Olive oil base. Included: 8oz dough ball, portioned Corto extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, fontina, gorgonzola, grana, and lemon zest finish. Baking instructions included.
- Quattro Formaggi-TOM Kit$11.00
Make your own 12" Quattro Formaggi pizza- Milled tomato base. Included: 8oz dough ball, portioned milled tomatoes, mozzarella, fontina, gorgonzola, grana, and lemon zest finish. Baking instructions included.
- Meatball Sandwich Kit$13.00
Bake at home meatball sandwich. Homemade pork sausage and ground beef meatballs, mozzarella, milled tomatoes, grana, and fresh herbs on house-baked bread. Served with Tim's Potato chips
- Cheese Lasagna Kit$46.00
Serves 4. Bake at home lasagne with layers of pasta, house milled tomatoes, herbed ricotta, and mozzarella. Served with a large Caesar or beet salad.
- Meat Lasagna Kit$54.00
Serves 4. Bake at home lasagne with layers of pasta, house milled tomatoes, sausage, herbed ricotta, and mozzarella. Served with a large Caesar or beet salad.
- Eggplant Parm Kit$45.00
Serves 3-4. Bake at home eggplant parmesan, Oven-roasted eggplant layered with herbed ricotta, fresh basil, milled tomatoes, and grana. Includes two Mio baked breads and large Caesar or beet salad.
At Home Drinks
- Locust Cider Can$2.50
- Bodizafa IPA Can$2.50
- Peroni Bottle$2.50
- Scuttlebutt Porter Can$2.50
- Montucky Cold Snacks Can$2.00
- Bodizafa Six-Pack$15.00
- Peroni Six-Pack$15.00
- Scuttlebutt Six-Pack$15.00
- Montucky Six-Pack$12.00
- Cider Six-Pack$15.00
- Tohu Sauvignon Blanc$16.00
- Borgo Alato Prosecco$14.00
Italy - Pale light yellow color, delicate and complex bouquet with fruity notes reminiscent of peach and green apple
- Vino Rose$14.00
Washington - Fresh, supple, complex, aromatic compelling watermelon, herbal, white pepper, lilac. In the mouth expansive citrus blossoms, cut straw and mineral laden rose
- Sanvito Montepulciano d’Abruzzo$15.00
Italy - Full, round, and well structured, this Montepulciano shows notes of blackberry, cassis, mild plum, dark cherry and balanced tannins stemming from receiving six months in large oak
- D2 Cellars Bordeaux Blend$55.00
Washington - Dense and vibrant on the palate with a pure fruit core; pomegranate, fresh blueberry and currant. Restrained oak influence enrobes the fruit, adding cocoa nibs and cherry cordial. Elegant tannin and balanced barrel influence
- Oaked Manhattan 12oz$33.00
Bourbon, white vermouth, orange liqueur, and bitters infused with toasted oak chips. Served with an Amarena Italian black cherry (all cocktails must be sold with food)
- Oaked Manhattan 6oz$18.00
Bourbon, white vermouth, orange liqueur, and bitters infused with toasted oak chips. Served with an Amarena Italian black cherry (all cocktails must be sold with food)
- Negroni 12oz$39.00
The classic Italian cocktail: Gin, Campari, and Sweet Vermouth served with an orange peel (all cocktails must be sold with food)
Mioposto Fine Foods
- Caesar Dressing 12 oz$14.00
Our best selling Caesar dressing. Rich and delicious with no added egg
- Balsamic Vin 12oz$10.00
Our house dressing. Featured on our Milanese salad. A great addition to any salad
- Tutto Calabria 6 oz$10.00
Italian hot sauce made with premium Calabrian chilis
- Mint Basil Drizzle 6oz$10.00
An herbaceous blend of mint, basil, olive oil, and garlic
- Corto Olive Oil 12oz BTL$13.00
- Corto Olive Oil 8oz BTL$9.00
- Milled Tomatoes 32oz$14.00
Freshly milled tomatoes
- Alta Cucina Can$10.00
- 8oz Dough Ball$6.00
- 5oz Dough Ball$4.00