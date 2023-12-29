Mojo Taqueria Lyons
BEVERAGES
Cocktails
- 16 Ounce Bulk Coin Marg To-Go$24.00
- 16 Ounce Bulk Mezcalrita To-Go$32.00
- 32 Ounce Bulk Coin Marg To-Go$40.00
- 16 Ounce Bulk Reposado Marg To-Go$28.00
- SPECIAL! Guava-rita$10.00
Lunazul Reposado, Guava nectar, ginger syrup, lime, hibiscus salt
- SPECIAL! Winter Marg$11.00
Lunazul Blanco, coconut cream, agave, lime, pomegranate, coconut rim
- SPECIAL! Anejo Old Fashioned$13.00
Altos anejo tequila, agave, Angostura bitters, Luxardo cherry
- SPECIAL! La Dama$11.00
Sombra Mezcal, Damiana Liqueur, Grapefruit, Lime
- SPECIAL! Blackberry Mule$10.00
Blackberry syrup, ginger beer, choice of Lunazul tequila or Tito’s vodka
- House Marg$9.00
lunazul blanco, lime, triple sec, agave, orange, salt
- Coin Marg$9.00
tequila, lime, agave, salt
- Mezcalrita$11.00
sombra mezcal, lime, agave, tajín salt
- El Pepino$9.50
Cucumber-Jalapeno infused tequila, pineapple juice, lime juice, and agave
- Mexican Mule$9.00
lunazul blanco, ginger brew, lime, bitters
- Hibiscus Marg$9.50
lunazul blanco, hibiscus syrup, triple sec, lime, hibiscus salt
- Pineapple and Habanero Marg$9.50
pineapple & habanero infused tequila, patrón citrónge, agave, lime, tajín salt
- Reposado Marg$12.00
suerte reposado, patrón citrónge, lime, agave, orange, salt
- Passion Fruit Caipirinha$10.00
Beer
N/A Beverages
- Mexican Coke$3.00Out of stock
- Sprite$2.50
- Lemonade$2.50
- Horchata$3.00Out of stock
- Ginger beer$3.00
- Topo Chico$3.00
- Strawberry Sunshine$3.00
Strawberry lemonade made with fresh strawberry puree, lemonade and a splash of agave.
- Passion Fruit Limeade$3.00
Refreshing Passion Fruit Limeade made with passion fruit juice, fresh lime and a splash of sprite.
- Hibiscus Cooler$3.00
Soda water with house made Hibiscus Syrup and lime.
FOOD
Family Meals
Starters
- SPECIAL! Esquites$8.00
Charred corn tossed with chipotle mayo, corona cheese and tajin, topped with cilantro and lime, and served with chips
- Chips and Salsa$4.00
Choose one salsa. (GF)
- Chips & Salsa Trio$5.00
Choose 3 salsas. (GF)
- Chips & Guacamole$9.00
(GF)
- Chips + Salsa + Guac$11.00
Choose one salsa. (GF)
- Chips + Salsa trio + Guac$12.00
Choose 3 salsas. (GF)
- Chicharones$5.00
fried pork skins (GF)
- Charred Corn and Avocado Salad$13.00
chopped romaine, charred corn, avocado, tomatoes, red onions, cotija, tortilla strips and lime- cilantro vinaigrette. (GF)
- Kale & Butternut Squash Salad$13.00
kale, roasted butternut squash, pickled red onions, dried cranberries, honey-chipotle pepitas, cotija, pomegranate vinaigrette
- Cup chicken Tortilla Soup$6.00
roasted tomato, ancho chiles, chicken, cotija, cilantro, crispy tortilla strips. (GF)
- Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup$11.00
roasted tomato, ancho chiles, chicken, cotija, cilantro, crispy tortilla strips. (GF)
- Cup Pork Green Chile$6.00
hatch chiles, tomatillos, ground pork, onion, cilantro, crema
- Bowl Pork Green Chile$11.00
hatch chiles, tomatillos, ground pork, onion, cilantro, crema
- Elotes$5.00Out of stock
Mexican sweet corn with tajín, cotija cheese, cilantro, chipotle aioli. (GF)
- Fried Yuca$9.00
served with chipotle aioli. (GF)
- Small Queso Fundido$6.00
with pico and roasted poblanos as topping with chips on the side
- Queso Fundido$9.00
with pico and roasted poblanos toppings, with chips on the side
- Quesadilla$11.00
asadero, monterey jack and oaxacan cheeses, with roasted poblanos. Served with crema and pico.
- Ceviche de Pescado$13.00
wahoo fish, lime, pico de gallo, avocado. Served wth tortilla chips. (GF)
- Nachos$13.00
queso, black beans, guacamole, pickled red onions, crema, ancho sauce, pico de gallo
- Green chile yuca fries$11.00
Fried yuca smothered with pork green chile and melted asadero cheese, served with chipotle aioli
- Vegetarian green chile yuca fries$10.00
Yuca fries topped with vegetarian green chile, Oaxacan and Asadero cheese, chipotle aioli and cilantro
- Cup Vegetarian Green Chile$6.00
hatch chiles, tomatillos, onion, cilantro, crema
- Bowl Vegetarian Green Chile$11.00
hatch chiles, tomatillos, onion, cilantro, crema
Tacos
- SPECIAL! Roasted Mushroom Taco$4.50Out of stock
Garlic roasted portabellos, poblanos, charred corn & sauteed onions, topped with avocado-tomatillo salsa, cotija cheese and cilantro
- SPECIAL! Taco al Pastor$4.75Out of stock
Pork shoulder marinated in guajillo and citrus, topped with caramelized pineapple , diced onion, cilantro and salsa de arbol
- Short Rib$4.75
guajillo braised short rib, pickled red onions, chipotle aioli, fried onion, cotija
- Carnitas$4.75
citrus braised pork shoulder, white onion, caramelized pineapple, jalapeño salsa, cilantro. (GF)
- Chicken Tinga$4.75
Braised chicken in chipotle-tomato broth, cotija, crema, and cilantro (GF)
- Baja Fish$4.75
Pacifico-battered fried fish, cabbage slaw, crema, pico de gallo, escabeche
- Grilled Fish$4.75
ancho-honey glaze, cabbage slaw, lime- cilantro crema, pico de gallo, escabeche. (GF)
- Arrachera$4.95
grilled flank steak, avocado-tomatillo salsa, white onion, cotija, cilantro. (GF)
- Rajas con Calabazas$4.50
fire-roasted poblanos, roasted butternut squash, crema, dos chiles salsa, cotija. (GF)
- Fried Avocado$4.50
panko-crusted fried avocado, pico de gallo, cabbage slaw, lime-cilantro crema, escabeche
- Korean Beef$4.75
seared short rib, rice, hoisin sauce, cilantro, sesame seed
- Fried Shrimp$4.75
negra modelo-battered wild caught gulf shrimp, chipotle slaw, dos chiles, avocado, cilantro
- Gobernador$4.75
grilled shrimp, bacon, asadero cheese, dos chiles salsa, sliced avocado. (GF)
- Ahi Tuna Taco$4.75
seared ahi tuna, cabbage, sriracha aioli, sesame seeds, avocado
- Vegan Buffalo Cauliflower$4.50
New! Tempura fried cauliflower tossed in buffalo sauce, served over lettuce and topped with a tofu crema and pickled red onions
Taco Plates
Plates
- SPECIAL! Chicken Tinga Flautas$16.00Out of stock
3 chicken tinga flautas topped with crema, lettuce, cotija cheese and pickled red onions. Served with rice, beans, guacamole and a tomato-jalapeño dipping sauce.
- Burrito$13.00
rice, black beans, asadero, crema, pico + your choice of main
- Short Rib Burrito$14.00
rice, black beans, braised short rib, asadero, fried onions, pico de gallo and chipotle aioli
- Mojo Bowl$14.00
rice, black beans, choice of protein or veggies, guacamole, crema and pickled red onions. (GF)
- Enchiladas$13.00
your choice of enchiladas smothered with red guajillo (GF) or pork green chile sauce. Topped with cotija, pico de gallo and crema. Served with rice and black beans. (GF with red sauce)
- Vegan Buffalo Cauliflower Bowl$14.00
rice, black beans, tempura fried cauliflower tossed in buffalo sauce, pickled red onions, lettuce, tofu crema, guacamole (gluten free and dairy free)
- Torta$14.00Out of stock
choice of carnitas, chicken or short rib, served on bolillo bread with chipotle aioli, lettuce, avocado, tomato, asadero, charro bean spread, crema and escabeche. Served with yuca fries
Desserts
Kids Menu
- Kid's Bowl$6.00
Rice, beans, chicken, avocado, tomatoes, cheese. (GF)
- Kids' Cheese Quesadilla$6.00
asadero, monterey jack and oaxacan cheeses.
- Kid's Chicken Taco$3.00
with diced tomatoes and shredded cheese. (GF)
- Kid's Ground Beef Taco$3.00
with diced tomatoes and shredded cheese. (GF)
- Kid's Bean Taco$3.00
with diced tomatoes and shredded cheese. (GF)
- Kid's Chicken Burrito$6.00
Rice, beans, chicken, cheese, crema
- Kid's Bean Burrito$5.00
Rice, beans, cheese, crema
- Kid’s 2 Taco Plate$8.00
Choose a combination of 2 tacos (Ground Beef, Chicken, or Black Bean), served with rice and black beans
Sides
- Side of Black Beans$4.00
- Side of Charro Beans$4.00
- Side of Rice$4.00
- Side of rice and beans$4.00
- Small Side of Guac$3.00
- Large Side of Guac$7.00
- Small Side of Salsa$2.00
- Large Side of Salsa$4.00
- side corn tortillas (4)$1.50
- Side of flour tortillas (4)$1.50
- Side of Crema$1.50
- Side of Ancho Sauce$1.50
- Side of Escabeche$3.00
- Side of Chipotle Aioli$2.00
- Side of Chips$2.00
- Side of Red Sauce for smothering$1.50
- Side of Green Sauce for smothering$1.50
- Side of Queso for smothering$3.00
- Large side of queso$5.00
- Side of ground beef$4.00
MERCHANDISE
- $50 Gift Card$50.00
Buy a hard copy gift card and add the name of the recipient in the Special Instructions box, and we will leave the card at the restaurant for the recipient to pick up.
- $75 Gift Card$75.00
Buy a hard copy gift card and add the name of the recipient in the Special Instructions box, and we will leave the card at the restaurant for the recipient to pick up.
- $100 Gift Card$100.00
Buy a hard copy gift card and add the name of the recipient in the Special Instructions box, and we will leave the card at the restaurant for the recipient to pick up.