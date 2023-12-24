Mojo Taqueria Boulder Boulder
FOOD
Family Meals
Starters
- Chips and Salsa$4.00
Choice of 1 salsa, served with tortilla chips. (GF)
- Chips & Salsa Trio$5.00
Choice of 3 salsas, served with tortilla chips. (GF)
- Chips & Guacamole$9.00
Guacamole, served with tortilla chips. (GF)
- CHIPS + GUACAMOLE + SALSA$11.00
Guacamole and your choice of 1 salsa. Served with tortilla chips. (GF)
- CHIPS + GUACAMOLE + SALSA TRIO$12.00
Guacamole and your choice of 3 salsas. Served with tortilla chips. (GF)
- Chicharones$5.00
Fried pork skins with tajín sprinkle. (GF)
- Charred Corn & Avocado Salad$13.00
Chopped romaine, charred corn, avocado, tomatoes, red onions, cotija cheese, tortilla strips and lime-cilantro vinaigrette. (GF)
- Kale & Butternut Squash Salad$13.00
Kale, roasted butternut squash, pickled red onions, dried cranberries, honey-chipotle pepitas, cotija cheese, pomegranate vinaigrette. (GF)
- Ceviche de Pescado$13.00
Lime-cured white fish, avocado, cucumber, pico de gallo. Served with tortilla chips. (GF)
- Cup Chicken Tortilla Soup$6.00
Roasted tomato, ancho chiles, chicken. Topped with cotija cheese, cilantro, crispy tortilla strips. (GF)
- Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup$11.00
Roasted tomato, ancho chiles, chicken. Topped with cotija cheese, cilantro, crispy tortilla strips. (GF)
- Cup Pork Green Chile$6.00
Hatch chiles, tomatillos, ground pork. Topped with onion, cilantro, crema. Served with (1) corn or flour tortilla.
- Bowl Pork Green Chile$11.00
Hatch chiles, tomatillos, ground pork. Topped with onion, cilantro, crema. Served with (2) corn or flour tortillas.
- Elotes$5.00
Mexican sweet corn with tajín, cotija cheese, cilantro, chipotle aioli. (GF)
- Small Queso Fundido$6.00
House made cheese dip, topped with rajas and pico de gallo. Served with tortilla chips.
- Large Queso Fundido$9.00
House made cheese dip, topped with rajas and pico de gallo. Served with tortilla chips.
- Nachos$13.00
Tortilla chips, queso fundido, black beans, guacamole, pickled red onions, crema, ancho sauce, pico de gallo.
- Quesadilla$11.00
Asadero, monterey jack and oaxacan cheeses with roasted poblanos (rajas). Served with crema and pico de gallo.
- Fried Yuca$9.00
Served with chipotle aioli. (GF)
- Green Chile Yuca Fries$11.00
Fried yuca smothered with pork green chile and melted asadero cheese, chipotle aioli.
- SPECIAL! Pork Pozole Rojo$7.00+
Hominy, pork shoulder, guajillo broth, jalapeño, cabbage, white onion, lime.
Tacos
- Carnitas$4.75
Citrus braised pork shoulder, white onion, caramelized pineapple, jalapeño salsa, cilantro. (GF)
- Short Rib$4.75
Guajillo braised short rib, pickled red onions, chipotle aioli, fried onion, cotija cheese.
- Chicken Tinga$4.75
Braised chicken in chipotle-tomato broth, cotija cheese, pickled red onions, crema, cilantro. (GF)
- Baja Fish$4.75
Pacifico-battered fried fish, cabbage slaw, crema, pico de gallo, escabeche.
- Grilled Fish$4.75
Ancho-honey glaze, cabbage slaw, lime-cilantro crema, pico de gallo, escabeche. (GF)
- Arrachera$4.95
Grilled flank steak, avocado-tomatillo salsa, white onion, cotija cheese, cilantro. (GF)
- Rajas con Calabazas$4.50
Fire-roasted poblanos, roasted butternut squash, crema, dos chiles salsa, cotija cheese. (GF)
- Fried Avocado$4.50
Panko-crusted fried avocado, pico de gallo, cabbage slaw, lime-cilantro crema, escabeche.
- Korean Beef$4.75
Seared short rib, rice, hoisin sauce, kimchi, cilantro, sesame seeds.
- Fried Shrimp$4.75
Negra modelo-battered wild caught gulf shrimp, chipotle slaw, dos chiles salsa, avocado, cilantro.
- Gobernador$4.75
Grilled shrimp, bacon, onion, asadero cheese, dos chiles salsa, sliced avocado. (GF) *Please note, we cannot remove the bacon or onion.
- Buffalo Cauliflower Taco$4.50
Tempura fried cauliflower tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tofu crema, pickled red onions. (GF)
- Ahi Tuna Taco$4.75
Seared ahi tuna, cabbage, sriracha aioli, sesame seeds, avocado. (GF)
- Ground Beef Taco$4.50
Ground beef, cheese, tomatoes. (GF)
Taco Plates
- 2 Taco Plate$12.00
Choice of any 2 tacos. Served with rice and choice of black or charro beans.
- 3 Taco Plate$15.00
Choice of any 3 tacos. Served with rice and choice of black or charro beans.
- Quesa Birria Tacos$12.00+Out of stock
Corn tortillas filled with marinated, shredded beef, cilantro, onions, and a melty three cheese blend. Served with consommé and a side of mango habanero salsa. Choice of 2 or 3 tacos per plate.
Plates
- Burrito$13.00
Rice, black beans, asadero cheese, crema, pico and your choice of protein.
- Short Rib Burrito$14.00
Rice, black beans, braised short rib, asadero cheese, fried onions, pico de gallo and chipotle aioli.
- Mojo Bowl$14.00
Rice, black beans, choice of protein or veggies, guacamole, crema, pickled red onions. (GF)
- Enchiladas$13.00
Two enchiladas with your choice of meat, smothered with red guajillo sauce (GF) or pork green chile. Cotija, pico de gallo and crema. Served with rice and black beans.
- Sonoran Hot Dog$13.00
Quarter pound Beeler bacon-wrapped all beef hot dog. Topped with queso, charro beans, pico de gallo, crema, escabeche, pickled red onions, cotija cheese. Served with (4) yuca fries and chipotle aioli.
- Torta$14.00
Choice of carnitas, chicken or short rib. Served on bolillo bread with chipotle aioli, lettuce, avocado, tomato, asadero cheese, charro bean spread, crema, escabeche. Served with (4) yuca fries and chipotle aioli.
Sides
- Side of Black Beans$4.00
- Side of Charro Beans$4.00
- Side of Rice$4.00
- Side of Rice and Beans$4.00
- Small Side of Guac$3.00
- Large Side of Guac$7.00
- Small Side of Salsa$2.00
- Large Side of Salsa$4.00
- Small Side of Crema$1.00
- Large Side of Crema$2.00
- Small Side of Lime-Cilantro Crema$1.00
- Small Side of Tofu Crema$1.50
- Small Side of Chipotle Aioli$2.00
- Large Side of Chipotle Aioli$3.00
- Side of Ancho Sauce$1.50
- Side of Red Sauce$2.00
- Side of Green Sauce$2.00
- Side of Queso Fundido$3.00
- Side of Chocolate Sauce$1.00
- Side of 4 Corn Tortillas$1.50
- Side of 4 Flour Tortillas$1.50
- Side of Chips$1.50
- Side of Escabeche$2.00
- Side of Pickled Red Onions$2.00
- Side of Fried Onions$2.00
- Side of Cotija Cheese$1.00
- Side of Shredded Cheese (3 Cheese)$1.00
- Side Chorizo$3.00
Kids Menu
- Kid's Bowl$6.00
Rice, beans, chicken, avocado, tomatoes, cheese. (GF)
- Kid's Chicken Enchilada$5.00
1 Chicken enchilada with choice of red sauce (medium), green sauce (spicy), or no sauce. Served with rice and black beans.
- Kid's Bean and Cheese Enchilada$5.00
1 bean and cheese enchilada with choice of red sauce (medium), green sauce (spicy), or no sauce. Served with rice and black beans.
- Kid's Cheese Quesadilla$6.00
- Kid's Chicken Taco$3.00
Braised chicken, diced tomatoes and shredded cheese. (GF)
- Kid's Ground Beef Taco$3.00
Ground beef, diced tomatoes and shredded cheese. (GF)
- Kid's Bean Taco$3.00
Black beans, diced tomatoes and shredded cheese. (GF)
- Kid's Chicken Burrito$6.00
Rice, black beans, chicken, cheese, crema
- Kid's Bean Burrito$5.00
Rice, beans, cheese, crema
- Kid's 2 Tacos with Rice and Beans$8.00
Desserts
BEVERAGES
Mojo Cocktails
- Coin Marg$9.00
Lunazul blanco tequila, lime, agave, salt
- House Marg$9.00
Lunazul blanco tequila, lime, triple sec, agave, orange, salt
- Mezcalrita$11.00
Sombra mezcal, lime, agave, tajín salt
- Special! Fall Fashioned$13.00
House infused spiced apple cider tequila, splash of grand mariner, angostura bitters, and a twist of orange. Served with a cinnamon sugar rim.
- Hibiscus Marg$10.00
Lunazul blanco tequila, hibiscus syrup, triple sec, lime, hibiscus salt
- Pineapple and Habanero Marg$10.00
pineapple & habanero infused tequila, patrón citrónge, agave, lime, tajín salt
- Reposado Marg$12.00
Suerte reposado, patrón citrónge, lime, agave, orange, salt
- Paloma$10.00
Lunazul blanco tequila, grapefruit juice, lime, agave, sprite, soda, salt
- El Pepino$10.00
Cucumber-Jalapeno infused tequila, pineapple juice, lime juice, and agave
- Mexican Mule$9.00
Lunazul blanco tequila, ginger brew, lime, bitters
- Spiced Apple Marg$11.00
House Infused spiced apple tequila, apple cider, ginger liquor, bitters. Served with a cinnamon sugar rim.
- Aaron's Anejo Old Fashioned$14.00
- 2 for 1 BMA Coin Deal$9.00Out of stock
- Free BOGO CoinOut of stock
- White Christmas Marg$12.00
Blanco tequila, white cranberry juice, rosemary-orange syrup, lime, and egg white. Garnished with rosemary, cranberries, and a salted rim.
Other Cocktails
- Suerte Coin$10.00
- Black Russian$10.00
- Bloody Maria$9.00
- Bloody Mary$9.00
- Caipirinha$10.00
- Cosmopolitan$11.00
- Dark & Stormy$10.00
- Hot Toddy$8.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$10.00
- Manhattan$11.00
- Mezcal Paloma$11.00
- Michelada$7.00
- Mimosa$9.00
- Moscow Mule$9.00
- Oaxacan Old Fashioned$11.00
- Old Fashioned$11.00
- White Russian$10.00
Bulk Margaritas
- 16oz. Bulk Coin Marg To-Go$24.00
16oz. Bulk Coin Margarita (4 Margaritas Total)
- 32oz. Bulk Coin Marg To-Go$40.00
32oz. Bulk Coin Margarita (8 Margaritas Total)
- 16oz. Bulk Espolon Repo Marg To-Go$28.00
16oz. Bulk Espolon Reposado Margarita (4 Margaritas Total)
- 32oz. Bulk Espolon Repo Marg To-Go$46.00
32oz. Bulk Espolon Reposado Margarita (8 Margaritas Total)
Beer
- Pacifico$6.00
- Avery IPA$7.00
- Tap Dos Xx Amber$6.00
- Can Modelo$5.00
- Can Dos XX$5.00
- Can Odd13 Superfan IPA$6.00
- Bottle Bell's Amber Ale$6.00
- Can Avery El Gose Sour$6.00
- Can Holidaily Blonde$8.00
- Bottle Left Hand Milk Stout$6.00
- Heineken N/A$5.00
- Upslope Snowmelt Seltzer$6.00
- Bud light$5.00Out of stock
- Avery Gose Con Sandia$5.00
Sour ale with watermelon, limes, and sea salt.
- Schilling Grapefruit Cider$6.00
Crisp cider w/ grapefruit. Served in a can.
Wine
- Casillero del Diablo Sauvignon Blanc$8.00
- Chateau Chardonnay$10.00
- Fillaboa Albarino$13.00
- Santa Julia Organic Tempranillo$9.00
- Gascon Malbec$11.00
- Glass Bonterra Cabernet$11.00
- BOTTLE Casillero del Diablo Sauvignon Blanc$26.00
- BOTTLE Chateau Chardonnay$34.00
- BOTTLE Fillaboa Albarino$42.00
- BOTTLE Santa Julia Organic Tempranillo$28.00
- BOTTLE Gascon Malbec$38.00
- Bottle Bonterra Cabernet$38.00
- Buehler Chardonnay$8.00
N/A Beverages
- Mexican Coke$3.00Out of stock
- Coke$2.50
- Diet Coke$2.50
- Sprite$2.50
- Ginger Ale$2.50
- Lemonade$2.50
- Shirley Temple$3.00
- Ginger beer$3.00
- Topo Chico$3.00
- Jarritos Bottled Soda$3.00
- Rowdy Kombuca Can$6.00
- Horchata$3.00
- Strawberry Sunshine$3.00
Strawberry lemonade made with fresh strawberry puree, lemonade and a splash of agave.
- Passion Fruit Limeade$3.00
Refreshing Passion Fruit Limeade made with passion fruit juice, fresh lime and a splash of sprite.
- Hibiscus Cooler$3.00
Soda water with house made Hibiscus Syrup and lime.
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Arnold Palmer$3.00
Whiskey
Cordials
MERCHANDISE
- Blue T-shirt$20.00
Front- Mojo Logo Back - Tacos Comida Mezcal
- Heather Grey and Teal Hoodie$30.00Out of stock
Incredibly soft zip up hoodie. Mojo Logo on Front and Back
- Charcoal Grey T-shirt$20.00
Front- Mojo Logo Back - Tacos Comida Mezcal
- Black and Teal Hoodie$30.00Out of stock
Incredibly soft zip up hoodie. Mojo Logo on Front and Back
- Women’s Tee Dark Gray/Green$20.00