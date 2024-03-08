Moonshine Modern Supper Club
Dinner Winter Feb 2024
Starters
- Moonshine House Salad$9.00
Field greens, red grape tomato, cucumber, toasted shallot, roasted garlic honey balsamic
- Caesar Salad$10.00
Hearts of romaine, rustic crouton, house Caesar, white anchovy
- Arugula Salad$14.00
Strawberry, pistachio, shaved parmigiano, truffle vinaigrette
- Hummus$13.00
Toasted pita, marinated olives
- Whipped Ricotta$15.00
Single estate olive oil, pistachio honey, cracked black pepper, grilled sourdough
- Empanada 3 Ways$15.00
Nonna's beef picadillo, chicken fricassee, spinach & mozzarella
- Mediterranian Guacamole$17.00
Ricotta salata, pomegranate seed, olive, fried caper, tortilla & crostini
- Tuna Ceviche$19.00
Watermelon, cucumber, coconut-ginger lime mojo, tortilla
- Crispy Sticky Calamari$13.00
Poblano cilantro pesto, chili lime sauce, sesame seed
- Crispy Chicken Wings$14.00
With sesame seed
- Truffle Gnocchi & Meatballs$15.00
Pork ventreche, forest mushroom, sherry cream sauce
- Portuguese Pei Mussles$17.00
Chorizo butter toast
- Grilled Pulpo$21.00
Spanish octopus, olive chimichurri, smashed fingerling potato, ahi amarillo
- Spicy Tuna Tartare$18.00
Avocado mousse, soy lime mayo, wonton chip
- Shrimp Al Ajillo$18.00
Sauvignon blanc, garlic, lemon zest, calabrian pepper, tomato coulis, sourdough
- Filet Mignon & Wild Mushroom Cazuelita$21.00
Seared filet tips, wild mushroom, bordelaise, truffle oil, gorgonzola
Supper
- 24 Hour Braised Beef Short Rib$33.00
Cheesy grits, collard greens, bordelaise
- Crispy Filet of Bronzini Fish$35.00
Roasted yam mash, sautéed brussel sprouts, honey mustard lemon sauce
- Double Duck Breast L'Orange$36.00
Seared & smoked duck, sweet potato puree, sautéed spinach, red wine ginger glaze
- Fire Roasted Hanger Steak$33.00
Wild mushroom chimichurri, truffle mash potato
- Korean BBQ Foodtruck Tuna Sashimi$36.00
Jasmine rice, broccolini, seaweed salad, watermelon radish, scallions, sesame seeds
- Orecchiette "Bolognese"$29.00
Beyond beef vegan bolognese, market vegetable, garlic tomato ragu
- Roast Semi-Boneless Half Chicken Breast$26.00
Pistachio wild mushroom duxelles stuffing, shallot Madeira wine & creamy polenta
- Roasted Salmon$26.00
Chipotle black beans, lime red cabbage & carrot slaw, sunflower crema, tostadas
- Spaghuettini & Lobster$36.00
Sautéed lobster, fresh plum tomato, basil, white wine, garlic & spicy calabrian pepper
- Spring Greens Risotto$21.00
Sweat peas, asparagus, leaks, meyer lemons, toasted hazelnuts
- Vegan Tostadas$25.00
Chipotle black beans, lime red cabbage & carrot slaw, sunflower crema
Steak - A La Carte
Dessert
- NY Style Cheesecake$11.00
Wild berry soup
- Creme Brulee$11.00
Vanilla bean custard, strawberry, mango & fresh mint vanilla salsa
- Monster Rum Raisin Bread Pudding$11.00
Candied pecans, tahitian vanilla gelato, caramel drizzle
- Peanut Butter Mousse$11.00
Peanut, dark chocolate, whipped crème
- Warm Cookie Dough$11.00
Chocolate chip, tahitian vanilla gelato
- Gelato & Sorbet$11.00
Assorted seasonal selection
- Each Fromage$10.00
Seasonal murray's cheeses with traditional accoutrements. Pair with churchill's dry white port
- 3 Pieces Fromage$15.00
Seasonal murray's cheeses with traditional accoutrements. Pair with churchill's dry white port
- 5 Pieces Fromage$25.00
Seasonal murray's cheeses with traditional accoutrements. Pair with churchill's dry white port
Kids
Bar Bites
- Truffle Fries$11.00
Truffle emulsion & truffle mayo
- Giant Bavarian Pretzel$11.00
Cheddar cheese & dijon
- Margherita Pizza$10.00
Tomato, mozzarella, basil
- Funghi & Fontina Pizza$12.00
Mushroom, mozzarella, fontina, pecorino
- Prosciutto & Arugula Pizza$14.00
Mozzarella, grana padano, evoo
- Moonshine Plateux$25.00
Selection of 3 cheese & 3 charcuterie, fruit & accouterments
- Cheeseburger Sliders$15.00
Vermont Cheddar, crispy bacon, frites
burgers and sandwiches
Mac & Cheese
On the Side
3-course prix fixe dinner
3 - Course Prix Fixe Dinner
4-course prix fixe dinner
NA Beverages
- Coke$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Ginger ale$3.00
- Club Soda$3.00
- Saratoga Sparkling$7.00
- Saratoga Still$7.00
- Redbull$5.00
- Iced Coffee$5.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- $5 Mocktail$5.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Grapefruit Juice$3.00
- Pineapple Juice$3.00
- Tomato Juice$3.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Decaf$3.00
- Reg Tea$3.00
- Virgin Mary$5.00
- Dbl Cap$7.00
- Espresso$5.00
- Shirley Temple$3.00
- DbI Espresso$7.00
- Fancy Tea$5.00
- Milk$3.00
Party Packages
Hors D'oeuvres Menu
Platters
- Hummus$45.00
Fresh vegetables, tortilla chips & roasted pepper
- Fresh Guacamole$65.00
Tortilla chips
- Mesclun Salad$30.00
Cucumber, carrots, cherry tomatoes & sherry vinaigrette
- Steakhouse Caesar Salad$40.00
Rustic croutons, pecorino & Parmesan dressing
- Shaved Brussels & Cauliflower Salad$50.00
Kale, hazelnuts, gorgonzola & a red pepper vinaigrette
- Roasted Beets & Goat Cheese Salad$55.00
Toasted almonds, pea greens & a white balsamic vinaigrette
- Cheese$60.00
Assorted cheese, fruits, jam, & crostini
- Charcuterie$75.00
Assorted fine cured meats, olives, mustard & fresh bread
- Octopus & Chorizo Kabob$100.00
White bean puree, red hot chile peppers
- Angus Beef Sliders$80.00
Caramelized onions & Cheddar cheese
- Veggie Burger Sliders$80.00
Cucumber dill sauce
- Mini Lobster Rolls$180.00
- Chicken Wings$75.00
Buffalo, Thai BBQ, or garlic parm
- Lobster Mac & Cheese$160.00
Lobster cream sauce
- Parmesan Risotto$100.00
Topped with crispy Brussels, apples, cauliflower, applewood smoked bacon & honey cider
- Truffle Meatball & Gnocchi$140.00
Pancetta & mushrooms in a sherry cream
- Rigatoni & Fresh Mozzarella$85.00
Roasted eggplant & tomatoes tossed with fresh spinach
- Vegan Pad Thai$175.00
Poblano peppers, red onion, kimchi, scallions, tossed in sesame agave
- Fettucine with Chicken$110.00
Garlic pearls, broccoli rabe, roasted pepper & a black pepper ricotta
- Wild Mushroom Risotto$165.00
Topped with truffle oil
- Roasted Chicken$170.00
Asparagus & roasted tomato risotto
- Grilled Hanger Steak$275.00
Topped with shallot confit
- Seared Salmon$250.00
Topped with a dill mustard sauce
- 24Hr Braised Short Ribs$275.00
Cheddar grits, collard greens
Kids Menu
Mini Desserts
Private À La Carte Brunch Menu
Private Brunch Buffet Menu
Beverage Package
- Premium Wine & Beer$35.00
Per guest. 3 red wines, 3 white wines, 2 bubbly wines, 10+ select draft & bottled beers
- Basic Open Bar$45.00
Per guest. Well brand spirits, & cocktails+ premium wine & beer package
- Premium Open Bar$55.00
Per guest. Premium spirits, cordials & cocktails+ premium wine & beer package
- "Mock"Tail Non-Alcoholic$25.00
5 signature non-alcoholic mocktails
- Mimosas & Bellinis$20.00
Per guest
- Red & White Sangria$25.00
Per guest
- Mixed Brunch Cocktails$35.00
Per guest. Bloody Marys (Marias), screwdrivers, mimosas, bellinis, sangria, champagne punch, 2 select draft beers, merlot, chardonnay & champagne
- Prosecco Champagne Toast$7.00
Per person
Private Dinner - Friday & Saturday
Private À La Carte Dinner Menu
- 40-59 Guests 4 - Courses$125.00
Per person. Food and beverage minimum $4000 Friday / $5000 Saturday. With additional platters and 1 hour hors d' oevres. Includes 3-hr premium open bar
- 60-75 Guests 4 - Courses$100.00
Per person. Food and beverage minimum $4000 Friday / $5000 Saturday. Includes 3-hr premium open bar. You may substitute appetizers for 45 mins of hors d'oeuvres
Private Dinner Buffet Menus
- 40-59 Guests Buffet$125.00
Per person. Food & beverage minimum $4000 Friday / $5000 Saturday. With welcome & dessert platters and 1 hour of hors d' ouevres. Includes 3-hr premium open bar
- 60-75 Guests Buffet$100.00
Per person. Food & beverage minimum $4000 Friday / $5000 Saturday. Includes 45 mins of hors d' ouevres and 3-hr premium open bar
Holiday Menu
- Holiday 3-Course Prix Fixe Dinner$75.00
Per person
- Mediterranean Guacamole
Ricotta Salata Crumble, Pomegranate Seed, Green Olive, & Fried Caper, Tortilla & Crostini
- Shrimp Scampi Cazuelita
Chardonnay Wine, Garlic, Calabrian Pepper, Lemon Zest & Tomato Coulis, Grilled Sourdough
- Empanada 3 Ways
Beef Picadillo, Chicken Fricassee, Spinach & Mozzarella
- Arrugula Salad
Truffle Vinaigrette, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Strawberry & Pistachio
- Filet Mignon & Wild Mushroom Cazuelita
Seared Filet Mignon Tip, Wild Mushroom, Bordelaise, Truffle Oil & Gorgonzola. GF
- Grilled Pulpo
Octopus with Olive Chimichurri & Fingerling Potato, Yellow Pepper Smear. GF
- Tuna Ceviche
Coconut-ginger Lime Mojo, Watermelon, Cucumber, Tortilla. GF
- Roasted Semi Boneless Half Chicken
Wild Mushroom Duxelles Stuffing, Shallot Madeira Wine Sauce & Creamy Polenta. GF
- Double Duck Breast L'orange
Sweet Potato Puree, Sauteed Spinach, Red Wine Ginger Glaze. GF
- 10 Oz Hangar Steak
Wild Mushroom Chimichurri & Truffle Garlic Potato Puree. GF
- Crispy Filet of Bronzini Fish
Honey Mustard Lemon Sauce, Roasted Yam & Brussels Sprout
- Orecchiette
- Spaguettini & Lobster
Sauteed Lobster, Fresh Plum Tomato, Basil, White Wine, Garlic & Spicy Calabrian Red Pepper Flake
- Surf & Turf
Filet Mignon & Shrimp, Truffle Pommes Puree, Asparagus, Garlic Butter & Red Wine Au Jus. GF
- Nutella Crème Brulée
Mango & Fresh Mint Vanilla Salsa. GF