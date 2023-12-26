Mr P Pizza and Pasta- Abington 1427 old york road
BEVERAGES
20 oz Bottled Soda
- 20 oz Pepsi$2.50
- 20 oz Diet Pepsi$2.50
- 20 oz Pepsi Zero$2.50
- 20 oz Cherry Pepsi$2.50
- 20 oz Root Beer$2.50
- 20 oz Sierra Mist$2.50
- 20 oz Water$2.50
- 20 oz Ginger Ale$2.50
- 20 oz Mt. Dew$2.50
- 20 oz Diet Mt. Dew$2.50
- 20 oz Grape Crush$2.50
- 20 oz Orange Crush$2.50
- 20 oz Lemonade$2.50
- Pellegrino Water$2.78
- Brisk Iced Tea$2.50
Tea & Juice
2 L Sodas
HOAGIES & SANDWICHES
Hot Sandwiches
- Mr. P Veggie Sandwich$10.95
with Provolone and grilled vegetables
- Mr. P Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Provolone, grilled chicken and grilled begetables
- Chicken Cacciatore Sandwich$11.50
Green peppers, mushrooms, onions, and marinara sauce
- Sausage, Peppers, and Onions Sandwich$9.95
- Pepper & Eggs Sandwich$9.25
- Lucky Sandwich$10.75
Prosciutto, tomatoes, basil, olive oil, mozzarella
- Chicken Cutlet Hoagie$11.50
Lettuce, tomato and onion
- Veal Cutlet Hoagie$11.95
Lettuce, tomato and onion
- Fried Flounder Hoagie$11.95
Lettuce, tomato and onion
- Veal Parma Sandwich$11.95
- Chicken Parma Sandwich$11.45
- Meatball Parma Sandwich$9.95
- Italian Sausage Parma Sandwich$9.95
- Eggplant Parma Sandwich$9.95
Steak Sandwiches
- Plain Steak$10.25
- Cheese Steak$10.95
- Cheese Steak Hoagie$11.45
Lettuce, tomato, onion
- Mr. P Cheese Steak$11.95
Mushrooms, minced hot peppers, mozzarella, tomato sauce
- Pizza Steak$11.45
- Plain Chicken Steak$10.45
- Chicken Cheese Steak$10.95
- Chicken Cheese Steak Hoagie$11.45
Lettuce, tomato, onion
- Buffalo Chicken Steak$11.95
HOAGIES
- Mr. P's Italian Hoagie$9.95
- Roasted Turkey Breast Hoagie$9.95
- Ham & Cheese Hoagie$9.95
- Mr. P's Cheese Hoagie$9.95
- Tuna Hoagie$9.95
- Roasted Beef Hoagie$9.95
- Mr. P's Ham Hoagie$9.95
Capicola & Ham
- Prosciutto Mozzarella Hoagie$10.95
Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, Olive Oil
- Caprese Hoagie$9.95
Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil & Olive Oil
FOOD
Antipasto
Soups
Salads
- House Salad$8.95
- Caesar Salad$8.95
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Dressing, Grated Parmesan cheese
- Mister P. Salad$11.95
Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Lettuce, Onion, Ham, Salami, Provolone, Olive, Green Peppers
- Chef Salad$11.95
Assorted Lunch Meats and Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Olives, Green Peppers, Lettuce & Onion
- Caprese Salad$11.95
Bed of Lettuce Topped with Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Oregano & Olive Oil
- Tuna Salad$11.95
Lettuce, Tuna, Tomatoes & Onion
- Side Caesar Salad$7.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper & Cucumber
- Side Salad$7.00
Wings
- 8 pc Wings$11.95
Our breaded wings (mild or spicy) served with bleu cheese or Choice of Sauce: BBQ, Honey Mustard or Ranch
- 16 pc Wings$22.95
Our breaded wings (mild or spicy) served with bleu cheese or Choice of Sauce: BBQ, Honey Mustard or Ranch
- 24 pc Wings$32.95
Our breaded wings (mild or spicy) served with bleu cheese or Choice of Sauce: BBQ, Honey Mustard or Ranch
- 32 pc Wings$42.95
Our breaded wings (mild or spicy) served with bleu cheese or Choice of Sauce: BBQ, Honey Mustard or Ranch
- 40 pc Wings$52.95
Our breaded wings (mild or spicy) served with bleu cheese or Choice of Sauce: BBQ, Honey Mustard or Ranch
- 48 pc Wings$62.95
Our breaded wings (mild or spicy) served with bleu cheese or Choice of Sauce: BBQ, Honey Mustard or Ranch
Platters
Burgers
- Burger$7.95
- Cheeseburger$8.45
- Cheeseburger Platter$11.45
with Fries, cheese, lettuce, tomato
- Double Cheeseburger$11.25
- Bacon Burger$9.25
with crispy bacon and cheese
- Mr. P Burger$8.75
Cheese, lettuce, tomato
- Pizza Burger$8.75
- Burger Hoagie$11.95
double burger in long roll with cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion