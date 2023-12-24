Mr P Pizza and Pasta- North Whales J.P Trading Inc
BEVERAGES
20 oz Bottled Soda
Tea & Juice
2 L Sodas
HOAGIES & SANDWICHES
Hot Sandwiches
- Mr. P Veggie Sandwich$10.95
with Provolone and grilled vegetables
- Mr. P Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Provolone, grilled chicken and grilled begetables
- Chicken Cacciatore Sandwich$11.50
Green peppers, mushrooms, onions, and marinara sauce
- Sausage, Peppers, and Onions Sandwich$9.95
- Pepper & Eggs Sandwich$9.25
- Lucky Sandwich$10.75
Prosciutto, tomatoes, basil, olive oil, mozzarella
- Chicken Cutlet Hoagie$11.50
Lettuce, tomato and onion
- Veal Cutlet Hoagie$11.95
Lettuce, tomato and onion
- Fried Flounder Hoagie$11.95
Lettuce, tomato and onion
- Veal Parma Sandwich$11.95
- Chicken Parma Sandwich$11.45
- Meatball Parma Sandwich$9.95
- Italian Sausage Parma Sandwich$9.95
- Eggplant Parma Sandwich$9.95
Steak Sandwiches
- Plain Steak$10.25
- Cheese Steak$10.95
- Cheese Steak Hoagie$11.45
Lettuce, tomato, onion
- Mr. P Cheese Steak$11.95
Mushrooms, minced hot peppers, mozzarella, tomato sauce
- Pizza Steak$11.45
- Plain Chicken Steak$10.45
- Chicken Cheese Steak$10.95
- Chicken Cheese Steak Hoagie$11.45
Lettuce, tomato, onion
- Buffalo Chicken Steak$11.95
HOAGIES
- ITALIAN Hoagie$9.95
- Roasted Turkey Breast Hoagie$9.95
- Ham & Cheese Hoagie$9.95
- Mixed CHEESE Hoagie$9.95
- Tuna Hoagie$9.95
- Roasted Beef Hoagie$9.95
- MIXED HAM Hoagie$9.95
Capicola & Ham
- Prosciutto Mozzarella Hoagie$10.95
Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, Olive Oil
- Caprese Hoagie$9.95
Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil & Olive Oil
FOOD
Antipasto
Soups
Salads
- House Salad$8.95
- Caesar Salad$8.95
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Dressing, Grated Parmesan cheese
- Mister P. Salad$11.95
Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Lettuce, Onion, Ham, Salami, Provolone, Olive, Green Peppers
- Chef Salad$11.95
Assorted Lunch Meats and Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Olives, Green Peppers, Lettuce & Onion
- Caprese Salad$11.95
Bed of Lettuce Topped with Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Oregano & Olive Oil
- Tuna Salad$11.95
Lettuce, Tuna, Tomatoes & Onion
- Side Caesar Salad$7.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper & Cucumber
- Side Salad$7.00
Wings
- 8 pc Wings$11.95
Our breaded wings (mild or spicy) served with bleu cheese or Choice of Sauce: BBQ, Honey Mustard or Ranch
- 16 pc Wings$22.95
Our breaded wings (mild or spicy) served with bleu cheese or Choice of Sauce: BBQ, Honey Mustard or Ranch
- 24 pc Wings$32.95
Our breaded wings (mild or spicy) served with bleu cheese or Choice of Sauce: BBQ, Honey Mustard or Ranch
- 32 pc Wings$42.95
Our breaded wings (mild or spicy) served with bleu cheese or Choice of Sauce: BBQ, Honey Mustard or Ranch
- 40 pc Wings$52.95
Our breaded wings (mild or spicy) served with bleu cheese or Choice of Sauce: BBQ, Honey Mustard or Ranch
- 48 pc Wings$62.95
Our breaded wings (mild or spicy) served with bleu cheese or Choice of Sauce: BBQ, Honey Mustard or Ranch
Platters
Burgers
- Burger$7.95
- Cheeseburger$8.45
- Cheeseburger Platter$11.45
with Fries, cheese, lettuce, tomato
- Double Cheeseburger$11.25
- Bacon Burger$9.25
with crispy bacon and cheese
- Mr. P Burger$8.75
Cheese, lettuce, tomato
- Pizza Burger$8.75
- Burger Hoagie$11.95
double burger in long roll with cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion
Mr. P's Wraps
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.95
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$11.95
- Cheesesteak Hoagie Wrap$11.95
Lettuce, onion, tomato
- Chicken Parm Wrap$12.95
- Tuna Wrap$11.95
Lettuce, tomato, onion
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.95
- Grilled Veggie Wrap$11.95
- Chicken Cutlet Wrap$12.95
Lettuce, tomato, onion
- Flounder Wrap$12.95
Lettuce, tomato, onion
- Stuff Your Own Wrap$11.95
- Cheese Steak Wrap$11.95
- Chicken Ch Steak Wrap$11.95
Side Orders
- French Fries$4.95
- Cheese Fries$6.25
- Mozzarella Fries$7.25
- Pizza Fries$7.25
- Onion Rings$7.25
- Chicken Fingers$10.50
With French fries and choice of Honey Mustard or BBQ Sauce
- Mozzarella Sticks (5)$7.95
With side sauce
- Fried Jumbo Shrimp$15.95
With French fries
- Side Broccoli$4.00
- Side Meatballs$4.25
- Side Sausage$4.25
- Side Spinach$4.00
- Side Tuna$4.25
- Side Chicken$4.25
- Side Shrimp (Grilled)$6.95
- Side Shrimp (Breaded)$9.99
- Garlic Bread$3.00
- Garlic roll$0.60
Mister P's Kids
- Red P Penne$8.95
With meatballs, chicken, or sausage
- Kids Meatball Sandwich$8.50
With fries
- Curly Kid$10.50
Fusilli Pasta with Meat Sauce
- Trio Ravoli$9.75
3 Cheese Ravioli in Tomato Sauce
- Junior Fingers & Fries$8.95
- Mr. Kid Burger$10.95
With cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and fries
- Chicky P.$9.95
Grilled chicken fillet with cheese on a long roll with fries
- Crispy Kid$7.95
Grilled cheese on a long roll with fries
- Mini Pizza$10.50
- Pink Pencil$9.50
Penne in blush sauce
- White Angels$9.95
Angel hair alfredo
PERSONAL PASTA
La Pasta
- Pasta & Meatballs$16.95
- Pasta & Sausage$16.95
- Pasta & Meat Sauce$16.95
- Pasta & Chicken$16.95
- Chicken Parma Pasta$17.50
- Veal Parma Pasta$18.95
- Chicken Marsala Pasta$16.95
with Mushrooms
- Mister P. Penne Pasta$16.75
Penne Pasta with Broccoli, Peppers, Mushrooms, Eggplant, Sautéed with Fresh Tomatoes in Our Seasonings
- Pasta Al Funghi$15.95
Spaghetti Sautéed in Red Sauce or White Creamy Alfredo with Mushrooms
- Pasta Al Pomodoro$13.95
Spaghetti or Gnocchi, Fusilli, Penne, Angel Hair, Linguine, Sautéed with Fresh Tomatoes & Basil Sauce
- Pasta & Ricotta$15.95
Angel Hair or Penne Pasta with Ricotta (White or Red)
- Pasta Contadina$16.95
Penne or Spaghetti Pasta with Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Olives, Capperi & Anchovies
- Pasta Formagii$16.95
Your Choice of Pasta with Different Cheeses
- Pasta Zucchini & Meleanzane$16.90
Penne or Spaghetti Pasta with Zucchini, Eggplant & Fresh Tomatoes
- Ravioli$15.50
(Cheese) Red Sauce or White Creamy Alfredo
- Pasta in Alfredo Sauce$16.95
(Your Choice of Pasta)
- Pasta in Alfredo Sauce with Chicken & Broccoli$20.95
(Your Choice of Pasta)
- Pasta in Alfredo Sauce with Shrimp$22.75
(Your Choice of Pasta)
- Eggplant Parmigianna$16.95
(Your Choice of Pasta)
Pasta Al Forno
Pasta with Seafood
- Mister P. Linguine$19.25
Linguine Pasta with Jumbo Shrimp, Mussels, Clams Sautéed (White or Red)
- Linguine Tarantino$17.95
Linguine Pasta with Mussels and Clams Sautéed (White or Red)
- Al Gambero$17.95
Spaghetti or Linguine Pasta with Jumbo Shrimp Sautéed in Our Red Sauce or in Scampi Sauce
- Gnocchi Ionio$18.25
Gnocchi Pasta with Jumbo Shrimp & Mushrooms (red)
- Fusilli Al Tonno$16.25
Curly Twisted Pasta with Tuna, Black Olives, Anchovies, Fresh Tomatoes
- Linguine Fra Diavolo$17.95
with Fresh Mussels Sautéed in Spicy Red Sauce
- Spaghetti & Clams$17.95
in a Red or White Sauce
- Pasta & Calamari$17.95
in a Red or White Sauce
FAMILY PASTA
Family La Pasta
- FAM Pasta & Meatballs$41.50
- FAM Pasta & Sausage$41.50
- FAM Pasta & Meat Sauce$41.50
- FAM Pasta & Chicken$41.50
- FAM Chicken Parma$45.50
- FAM Veal Parma$50.50
- FAM Chicken Marsala$45.50
with Mushrooms
- FAM Mister P. Penne$42.50
Penne Pasta with Broccoli, Peppers, Mushrooms, Eggplant, Sautéed with Fresh Tomatoes in Our Seasonings
- FAM Pasta Al Funghi$39.50
Spaghetti Sautéed in Red Sauce or White Creamy Alfredo with Mushrooms
- FAM Pasta Al Pomodoro$37.50
Spaghetti or Gnocchi, Fusilli, Penne, Angel Hair, Linguine, Sautéed with Fresh Tomatoes & Basil Sauce
- FAM Pasta & Ricotta$39.95
Angel Hair or Penne Pasta with Ricotta (White or Red)
- FAM Pasta Contadina$42.50
Penne or Spaghetti Pasta with Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Olives, Capperi & Anchovies
- FAM Pasta Formagii$42.50
Your Choice of Pasta with Different Cheeses
- FAM Pasta Zucchini & Meleanzane$42.50
Penne or Spaghetti Pasta with Zucchini, Eggplant & Fresh Tomatoes
- FAM Ravioli$39.95
(Cheese) Red Sauce or White Creamy Alfredo
- FAM Pasta in Alfredo Sauce$39.50
(Your Choice of Pasta)
- FAM Pasta in Alfredo Sauce with Chicken & Broccoli$47.50
(Your Choice of Pasta)
- FAM Pasta in Alfredo Sauce with Shrimp$51.00
(Your Choice of Pasta)
- FAM Eggplant Parmigianna$39.95
(Your Choice of Pasta)
Family Pasta Al Forno
Family Pasta with Seafood
- FAM Mister P. Linguine$45.50
Linguine Pasta with Jumbo Shrimp, Mussels, Clams Sautéed (White or Red)
- FAM Linguine Tarantino$42.50
Linguine Pasta with Mussels and Clams Sautéed (White or Red)
- FAM Al Gambero$42.50
Spaghetti or Linguine Pasta with Jumbo Shrimp Sautéed in Our Red Sauce or in Scampi Sauce
- FAM Gnocchi Ionio$42.50
Gnocchi Pasta with Jumbo Shrimp & Mushrooms (red)
- FAM Fusilli Al Tonno$42.50
Curly Twisted Pasta with Tuna, Black Olives, Anchovies, Fresh Tomatoes
- FAM Linguine Fra Diavolo$42.50
with Fresh Mussels Sautéed in Spicy Red Sauce
- FAM Spaghetti & Clams$42.50
in a Red or White Sauce
- FAM Pasta & Calamari$42.50
in a Red or White Sauce
STROMBOLIS & CALZONES
14" Strombolis
- 14" Mister P Steak Stromboli$16.95
Steak, peppers, onion, mozzarella, and fresh tomatoes
- 14" Mister P Chicken Stromboli$16.95
Grilled chicken breast broccoli, mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, and onion
- 14" Vegetarian Stromboli$16.95
Fresh tomatoes, mozzarella and house vegetables
- 14" Rustico Stromboli$16.95
Pepperoni, sausage, mozzarella, ricotta, onion, and bacon
- 14" Assortito Stromboli$16.95
Assorted with all mixed lunch meats and mozzarella
- 14" Mister P Sausge Stromboli$16.95
Sweet Italian sausage with sweet peppers and onions
- 14" Buffalo Chicken Stromboli$16.95
Grilled chicken, bleu cheese and hot sauce
- 14" Chicken Cutlet Stromboli$16.95
- 14" Stuff Your Own Stromboli$16.95
Up to 4 toppings
- 14" Calzone$16.95
Ricotta cheese, mozzarella, side sauce and choice of toppings
- 14" Cheese Steak Stromboli$16.95
- 14" Chicken Ch Steak Stromboli$16.95
18" Strombolis
- 18" Mister P Steak Stromboli$23.45
Steak, peppers, onion, mozzarella, and fresh tomatoes
- 18" Mister P Chicken Stromboli$23.45
Grilled chicken breast broccoli, mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, and onion
- 18" Vegetarian Stromboli$23.45
Fresh tomatoes, mozzarella and house vegetables
- 18" Rustico Stromboli$23.45
Pepperoni, sausage, mozzarella, ricotta, onion, and bacon
- 18" Assortito Stromboli$23.45
Assorted with all mixed lunch meats and mozzarella
- 18" Mister P Sausge Stromboli$23.45
Sweet Italian sausage with sweet peppers and onions
- 18" Buffalo Chicken Stromboli$23.45
Grilled chicken, bleu cheese and hot sauce
- 18" Chicken Cutlet Stromboli$23.45
- 18" Stuff Your Own Stromboli$23.45
Up to 4 toppings
- 18" Calzone$23.45
Ricotta cheese, mozzarella, side sauce and choice of toppings
- 18" Cheese Steak Stromboli$23.45
- 18" Chicken Ch Steak Stromboli$23.45
CATERING
Catering Appetizers
Catering Salads
Catering Hoagie & Cheesesteaks
Catering Entrees
- Family Chicken Cacciatore$61.00
Chicken, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, in our Sauce
- Family Sausage$61.00
Pepper & Onion in Red Sauce
- Family Chicken Marsala$61.00
with Mushrooms
- Half Tray Eggplant Parmigiana$57.00
- Half Tray Chicken Parmigianna (Piece)$9.45
(Price By the Piece)
- Half Tray Chicken Cutlets (Piece)$8.45
(Price By the Piece)
- Half Tray Mare & Monti$72.00
Chicken, Shrimp, Tomatoes, Mushrooms & Broccoli in Blush Sauce
- Half Tray 25 Meatballs$40.00
(w/Sauce & Cut in Half)
- Half Tray 45 Meatballs$66.00
- Half Tray 65 Meatballs$92.00
- Half Tray Chicken Fingers$47.00
Comes with Choice of Cup of Honey Mustard or BBQ Sauce (Any Extras are $3.99)
- Half Tray French Fries$24.00
SIDE CUP
- Side Ketchup
- Side Mayo
- Side Mustard
- Salt O.S.
- Black Pepper O.S.
- Salt & Pepper O.S.
- Salt/Pepper/Ketchup O.S.
- Side Red Sauce$0.75
- Side Cheese Whiz$0.75
- Side Hot Sauce$0.75
- Side BBQ Sauce$0.75
- Side Bleu Cheese$0.75
- Side Honey Mustard$0.75
- Side Tartar Sauce$0.75
- Side Ranch Dressing$0.75
- Side Balsamic Vinaigrette$0.75
- Side Russian Dressing$0.75
- Side Caesar Dressing$0.75
- Side Creamy Italian$0.75
- Side Italian Dressing$0.75
- Side French Dressing$0.75
- Side Fried Onions$0.75
- Side Hot Peppers$0.75
- Side Sweet Peppers$0.75
- Side Minced Hot Peppers$0.75
- Side Pickles$0.75
- Side Anchovies$1.50
- Side Parmesan Cheese$0.75
- Side Oregano$0.75
- Side Pepper Seeds$0.75
- Side Garlic Powder$0.75
- Lg Side Red Sauce$3.00
- Lg Side Bleu Cheese$3.99
- Lg Side Hot Sauce$3.99
- Lg Side Ranch$3.99
- Lg Side Parmesan Cheese$5.99
- Lg Side Fried Onions$3.00
- Lg Side Sweet Peppers$4.99
- Lg Side Hot Peppers$4.99
- Lg Side Pickles$4.99
PIZZA
14" Pizzas
- 14" Plain Classic Pizza$13.95
Cheese and sauce
- 14" Margherita Pizza$14.75
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, oregano
- 14" Napoletana Pizza$15.95
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, oregano, anchovies
- 14" Marinara Pizza$13.95
Tomato sauce, garlic, olive oil, oregano, basil
- 14" Bianca Pizza$16.95
Mozzarella cheese, ham and spinach
- 14" Caprese Pizza$16.95
Mozzarella, fresh sliced tomatoes, basil oregano
- 14" Vegetariana Pizza$18.50
Fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, vegetables of the day
- 14" Hawaiian Pizza$17.95
Mozzarella, pineapple, ham, and bacon
- 14" Quattro Stagione Pizza$17.95
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, artichokes, green peppers and ham
- 14" Capricciosa Pizza$18.95
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, ham, artichokes, green peppers, olives, onions and salami
- 14" Paesana Pizza$15.95
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, sausage, and onion
- 14" Diavola Pizza$15.95
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, hot salami, and hot peppers
- 14" PAZZA Pizza$18.50
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, green peppers, mushrooms, olives, salami
- 14" Mr P Pizza$20.50
Fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, prosciutto, shaved parm, cheese
- 14" Calabrisella Pizza$20.50
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, olives, onion, eggplant, salami
- 14" Maremonti Pizza$19.95
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, shrimp
- 14" Primavera Pizza$16.95
Fresh tomatoes, broccoli, mushrooms, mozzarella, and garlic
- 14" Quattro Formaggi Pizza$16.95
Four different cheeses
- 14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$18.50
Mozzarella, grilled chicken, buffalo sauce and bleu cheese
- 14" Taco Pizza$20.50
Mozzarella, steak, hot sauce, bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato
- 14" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$19.50
Grilled chicken, bacon and ranch
- 14" Shrimp Fra Diavola Pizza$20.50
- 14" White Pizza$13.95
Mozzarella, olive oil, and garlic
- 14" Meat Lovers Pizza$20.50
Ham, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatballs
- 14" Chicken Parm Pizza$19.50
Mozzarella, provolone, sauce, chicken cutlet pieces
- 14" BBQ Chicken Pizza$19.50
Mozzarella, grilled chicken and BBQ sauce
- 14" Cheese Steak Pizza$19.50
18" Pizzas
- 18" Plain Classic Pizza$17.95
Cheese and sauce
- 18" Margherita Pizza$18.95
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, oregano
- 18" Napoletana Pizza$19.95
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, oregano, anchovies
- 18" Marinara Pizza$17.95
Tomato sauce, garlic, olive oil, oregano, basil
- 18" Bianca Pizza$21.95
Mozzarella cheese, ham and spinach
- 18" Caprese Pizza$21.95
Mozzarella, fresh sliced tomatoes, basil oregano
- 18" Vegetariana Pizza$23.50
Fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, vegetables of the day
- 18" Hawaiian Pizza$24.95
Mozzarella, pineapple, ham, and bacon
- 18" Quattro Stagione Pizza$23.95
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, artichokes, green peppers and ham
- 18" Capricciosa Pizza$24.95
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, ham, artichokes, green peppers, olives, onions and salami
- 18" Paesana Pizza$20.50
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, sausage, and onion
- 18" Diavola Pizza$20.50
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, hot salami, and hot peppers
- 18" PAZZA Pizza$22.50
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, green peppers, mushrooms, olives, salami
- 18" Mr P Pizza$24.50
Fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, prosciutto, shaved parm, cheese
- 18" Calabrisella Pizza$25.50
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, olives, onion, eggplant, salami
- 18" Maremonti Pizza$24.95
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, shrimp
- 18" Primavera Pizza$21.95
Fresh tomatoes, broccoli, mushrooms, mozzarella, and garlic
- 18" Quattro Formaggi Pizza$22.95
Four different cheeses
- 18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$25.50
Mozzarella, grilled chicken, buffalo sauce and bleu cheese
- 18" Taco Pizza$25.95
Mozzarella, steak, hot sauce, bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato
- 18" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$25.95
Grilled chicken, bacon and ranch
- 18" Shrimp Fra Diavola Pizza$25.95
- 18" White Pizza$17.95
Mozzarella, olive oil, and garlic
- 18" Meat Lovers Pizza$25.95
Ham, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatballs
- 18" Chicken Parm Pizza$25.50
Mozzarella, provolone, sauce, chicken cutlet pieces
- 18" BBQ Chicken Pizza$25.50
Mozzarella, grilled chicken and BBQ sauce
- 18" Cheese Steak Pizza$25.50
Pan Pizza
Stuffed Pizza
- Mister P Stuffed Pizza$34.50
Steaks with peppers, onion, cheese, fresh tomatoes
- Vegetarian Stuffed Pizza$34.50
All veggies in the house
- Rustica Stuffed Pizza$34.50
Pepperoni, sausage, mozzarella, ricotta, onion, and bacon
- Meat Lovers Stuffed Pizza$34.50
Ham, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatballs, mozzarella