Muan Jai Thai Kitchen
MJ THAI KITCHEN
CHEF RECOMMENDED
- CHOO CHE SALMON$24.99
Thai spices, coconut milk, and kaffir lime leaves, salmon. Served with rice.
- DOUBLE S*$21.99
tam salmon, fresh shrimp, fermented fish sauce with tomato. (no rice)
- HANGOVER 4.5$28.99
Our Chef's favorite seafood (fish, mussel, scallop, cuttlefish, shrimp),, thick rice noodle, garlic, Muan Jai Thai chili paste, bell pepper, peppercorn, onion, basil.
- HOLY CRAB OMELET$35.99
eggs, crab meat, Thai Sriracha sauce, and chili sauce. Served over rice.
- KHANTOKE$19.99
fresh vegetable, egg, Thai sausage, pork cracklings, nam prik num, nam prik ong. Served with sticky rice.
- NO TIME TO DIE$19.99Out of stock
marinated whole Hen with Thai herbs such as lemongrass, garlic, black pepper and roasted. Bite into moist and tenderness served crispy noodle. (No rice)
- PAD CHA CHA CHA$28.99
stir-fried seafood (fish, mussel, scallop, cuttlefish, shrimp), aromatic with Thai basil, kaffir lime leaves, and bird's eye chili. Served with rice.
- PATTAYA CRAB FRIED RICE$35.99
jasmine rice, egg, jumbo crab meat, onion, green onion, white pepper
- POSEIDON DINNER$28.99
Hor mok seafood (fish, mussel, scallop, cuttlefish, shrimp), egg, coconut milk, curry paste, and herbs. Served with rice.
- SWEET HOME CRAB CURRY$28.99
soft shell crabs stir-fried with creamy curry yellow sauce, egg, and vegetables. Served with rice.
- Gai Tod Hat Yai$9.99
chicken marinated with Southern Thai herb served with Sweet&Sour Sauce
- Moo Tod Nam Pla$11.99
pork marinated with Thai fish sauce served with sweet&sour Sauce
- Moo Yor Tod$12.99
fried Thai pork bologna served with sricacha sauce
- Neua Dad Deaw$12.99
Thai beef jerky served with Thai sricacha sauce
SOM TAM
- Som Tam Poo$15.99
papaya, carrot, salted crab
- Som Tam Thai$13.99
papaya, carrot, peanut, dried shrimp
- Tam Pla Ra$14.99
papaya, olive, fermented fish sauce
- Tam Tard$45.99Out of stock
papaya salad of choice tam Thai, tam po, or tam pla-ra, served boil egg, bamboo, Thai pork bologna, pork rid, fresh salmon, cooked shrimp, fried pork, fried chicken.
SOUP
- LG: Tume Jued$16.99
Pick your own Protein Clear soup: soft tofu, marinated ground pork, chinese celery, fried garlic and black pepper
- LG: Tume Yum$16.99
Pick your own Protein spicy and sour broth made from lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, galangal, lime juice, fish sauce, and chili peppers.
- SM: Tume Jued$9.99
Pick your own Protien Clear soup: soft tofu, marinated ground pork, chinese celery, fried garlic and black pepper
- SM: Tume Yum$9.99
Pick your own Protein spicy and sour broth made from lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, galangal, lime juice, fish sauce, and chili peppers.