Natural Muse 2 3000 SE 14th Street
Burgers
Single Burger
$6.67
All natural hand pattied beef with your choice of toppings
Double Burger
$8.67
All natural hand pattied beef with your choice of toppings
Veggie Burger
$9.67
Beyond Meat Beyond Burger with your choice of toppings
Muse Original
$10.92
All natural hand pattied beef double burger with america cheese, applewood smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, and Muse Sause.
Fries
Sea Salt Fries
$3.99
Fresh cut fries cooked in 100% Peanut oil with your choice of dipping sauce.
Family Size Sea Salt Fries
$5.99
Fresh cut fries cooked in 100% Peanut oil with your choice of dipping sauce.
Cajun Fries
$3.99
Fresh cut fries cooked in 100% Peanut oil with your choice of dipping sauce.
Family Size Cajun Fries
$5.99
Fresh cut fries cooked in 100% Peanut oil with your choice of dipping sauce.
Shakes
Drinks
Dipping Sauce
Natural Muse 2 3000 SE 14th Street Location and Ordering Hours
(479) 657-6167
Closed