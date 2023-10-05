Burgers

Single Burger

$6.67

All natural hand pattied beef with your choice of toppings

Double Burger

$8.67

All natural hand pattied beef with your choice of toppings

Veggie Burger

$9.67

Beyond Meat Beyond Burger with your choice of toppings

Muse Original

$10.92

All natural hand pattied beef double burger with america cheese, applewood smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, and Muse Sause.

Fries

Sea Salt Fries

$3.99

Fresh cut fries cooked in 100% Peanut oil with your choice of dipping sauce.

Family Size Sea Salt Fries

$5.99

Fresh cut fries cooked in 100% Peanut oil with your choice of dipping sauce.

Cajun Fries

$3.99

Fresh cut fries cooked in 100% Peanut oil with your choice of dipping sauce.

Family Size Cajun Fries

$5.99

Fresh cut fries cooked in 100% Peanut oil with your choice of dipping sauce.

Hot Dogs

Muse Dog

$6.99

Hot Dog

$5.99

With your choice of sea salt or cajun fries and kids drink.

Shakes

Muse Shake

$5.99

made to order served with whipped topping. Choose between Vanilla, strawberry, carmel, and Ghirardelli Chocolate.

Drinks

Coca Cola

$1.99+

Coke Zero

$1.99+

Diet Coke

$1.99+

Dr. Pepper

$1.99+

Orange Fanta

$1.99+

Hi-C Fruit punch

$1.99+

Sprite

$1.99+

MUSE Sparkling Lemonade

$1.99+

Peach Tea

$1.99+

Sweet Tea

$1.99+

Unsweet Tea

$1.99+

Water

$0.25+

Dipping Sauce

Muse Sauce

$0.50

Buttermilk Ranch

$0.50

Jalapeno Ranch

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Sweet BBQ

$0.50

Spicy BBQ

$0.50

Misc.

Potato Bun

$1.50

Potato Bun +

$4.99

Pack Of Buns

$7.00

Toppings