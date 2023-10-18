Popular Items

12 Piece Nugget
$6.75

Fresh never frozen chicken girlled or orginal, with your choice of Dipping sauce

Single Burger
$6.67

All natural hand pattied beef with your choice of toppings

Grilled Sandwich
$5.98

Fresh never frozen chicken breast, with your choice of toppings


Burgers

Single Burger
$6.67

All natural hand pattied beef with your choice of toppings

Double Burger
$8.67

All natural hand pattied beef with your choice of toppings

Veggie Burger
$9.67

Beyond Meat Beyond Burger with your choice of toppings

Muse Original
$10.92

All natural hand pattied beef double burger with america cheese, applewood smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, and Muse Sause.

Fries

Sea Salt Fries
$3.99

Fresh cut fries cooked in 100% Peanut oil with your choice of dipping sauce.

Family Size Sea Salt Fries
$5.99

Fresh cut fries cooked in 100% Peanut oil with your choice of dipping sauce.

Cajun Fries
$3.99

Fresh cut fries cooked in 100% Peanut oil with your choice of dipping sauce.

Family Size Cajun Fries
$5.99

Fresh cut fries cooked in 100% Peanut oil with your choice of dipping sauce.

Kids Meals

Kids Hamburger
$5.99

With your choice of sea salt or cajun fries and kids drink.

Kids Cheeseburger
$5.99

With your choice of sea salt or cajun fries and kids drink.

Kids Nuggets
$5.99

With your choice of sea salt or cajun fries and kids drink.

Grilled Cheese
$5.99

With your choice of sea salt or cajun fries and kids drink.

Chicken

Original Sandwich
$5.98

Fresh never frozen chicken breast, with your choice of toppings

Grilled Sandwich
$5.98

Fresh never frozen chicken breast, with your choice of toppings

8 Piece Nugget
$5.75

Fresh never frozen chicken girlled or orginal, with your choice of Dipping sauce

12 Piece Nugget
$6.75

Fresh never frozen chicken girlled or orginal, with your choice of Dipping sauce

64 Piece Nugget
$40.75
120 Piece Nugget
$70.00
200 Piece Nugget
$105.00

Salad

Muse Salad
$10.67

Freshly chopped romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, dried cranberries, crispy onions, and feta cheese, topped with Original or grilled chicken, with your choice of dressing

Veggie Salad
$8.67

Freshly chopped romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, dried cranberries, crispy onions, and feta cheese, with your choice of dressing

Shakes

Muse Shake
$5.99

made to order served with whipped topping. Choose between Vanilla, strawberry, carmel, and Ghirardelli Chocolate.

Drinks

Coca Cola
$1.99+
Coke Zero
$1.99+
Diet Coke
$1.99+
Dr. Pepper
$1.99+
Orange Fanta
$1.99+
Hi-C Fruit punch
$1.99+
Sprite
$1.99+
MUSE Sparkling Lemonade
$1.99+
Peach Tea
$1.99+
Sweet Tea
$1.99+
Unsweet Tea
$1.99+
Water
$0.25+

Dipping Sauce

Muse Sauce
$0.50
Buttermilk Ranch
$0.50
Jalapeno Ranch
$0.50
Honey Mustard
$0.50
Sweet BBQ
$0.50
Spicy BBQ
$0.50

Misc.

Potato Bun
$1.50
Potato Bun +
$4.99
Pack Of Buns
$7.00
Toppings