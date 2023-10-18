MUSE 1500 S Walton BLVD
Burgers
All natural hand pattied beef with your choice of toppings
Beyond Meat Beyond Burger with your choice of toppings
All natural hand pattied beef double burger with america cheese, applewood smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, and Muse Sause.
Fries
Fresh cut fries cooked in 100% Peanut oil with your choice of dipping sauce.
Kids Meals
With your choice of sea salt or cajun fries and kids drink.
Chicken
Fresh never frozen chicken breast, with your choice of toppings
Fresh never frozen chicken girlled or orginal, with your choice of Dipping sauce
Salad
Freshly chopped romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, dried cranberries, crispy onions, and feta cheese, topped with Original or grilled chicken, with your choice of dressing
Freshly chopped romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, dried cranberries, crispy onions, and feta cheese, with your choice of dressing