Nobby’s Pizzeria Scott Township
Pizza Shop
Pizza
- Small 6 Cut$9.95
- Medium 8 Cut$14.50
- Large 12 Cut$18.50
- 10 Cut Thin Crust$14.95
- Individual Cut$3.00
- 10" Square Sicilian$11.50
- 16" Square Sicilian$22.95
- 20" Boardwalk$21.99
- Gluten Free Pizza 12'$15.50Out of stock
- Great White$12.25+
White Sauce, Spinach, Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese, Feta Cheese
- Buffalo Chicken$12.95+
House-made Ranch Sauce, Provolone Cheese, Chicken, Buffalo Sauce
- Widowmaker$14.95+
Red Sauce, Provolone Cheese, Ham, Salami, Capicola, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, and Black Olives
- Veggie$11.95+
Traditional red or white pizza with your choice of five vegetable toppings
- Supreme$14.25+
Traditional red pizza topped with pepperoni, Italian sausage, green peppers, red onions, and mushrooms
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$12.25+
Grilled chicken, bacon, and provolone on top of our house-made ranch dressing
- Margherita$12.25+
Chunky tomato sauce topped with fresh mozzarella and basil
- Hawaiian$12.95+
Traditional red pizza with ham, bacon, and pineapple
- Steak Philly$15.95+
Thinly sliced ribeye grilled with green peppers, red onions, and mushrooms on top of provolone and our white cheese sauce
- Chicken Philly$13.25+
Grilled chicken, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, and provolone on our white cheese sauce
Calzone
- Italian Calzone$16.95
Salami, Capicola, Pepperoni, Red Onions, and Mushrooms
- Chicken Calzone$15.95
Grilled Chicken, Green Peppers, Red Onions, and Mushrooms
- Steak Calzone$17.95
Thinly Sliced Grilled Ribeye, Green Peppers, Red Onions, and Mushrooms
- Veggie Calzone$14.50
Green Peppers, Red Onions, Mushrooms, and Black Olives
- Pepperoni Calzone$15.50
A Generous Amount of Pepperoni and Provolone (Ricotta by request)
- Meatball Calzone$17.50
Homemade Meatballs, Provolone, Ricotta, and Marinara Sauce
- Cheese Calzone$12.50
Provolone and Ricotta
Stromboli
Burgers
Desserts
Entree Salads
- Garden Salad$6.95
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Green Peppers, and Your Choice of Dressing on the Side
- Chicken Salad$14.50
Grilled Chicken, Fresh Cut Fries, and Provolone Cheese on Top of our Garden Salad
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.50
Fried Chicken Strips tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Fresh Cut Fries, and Provolone Cheese on Top of our Garden Salad
- Cajun Chicken Salad$13.95
Fried Green Peppers, Red Onions, and Mushrooms dusted with Cajun Seasoning and Cheese on Top of our Garden Salad
- Steak Salad$14.95
Grilled Steak, Fresh Cut Fries, and Cheese on Top of our Garden Salad
- Caesar Salad$8.95
- Chicken Caesar Salad$13.95
- Antipasto Salad$14.50
Pepperoni, Capicola, Salami, Hot Peppers, and Cheese on Top of our Garden Salad
- Greek Salad$9.50
- Spinach Chicken Salad$12.95
- Spinach Salad$7.95
Hoagies
- Italian Hoagie$8.00+
Salami, capicola, mortadella, and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, red onions, and italian dressing
- Deluxe Italian Hoagie$8.95+
- Steak Hoagie$8.25+
Thinly sliced ribeye and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, red onions, and Italian dressing
- Super Steak Hoagie$8.50+
Thinly sliced ribeye with fried green peppers, red onions, and mushrooms and provolone cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and Italian dressing
- Pizza Steak Hoagie$8.25+
Thinly sliced ribeye, pizza sauce, and provolone cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and red onions
- Chicken Hoagie$8.25+
Grilled or fried chicken breast and provolone cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and Italian dressing
- Buffalo Chicken Hoagie$8.25+
Grilled or fried chicken breast and provolone cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and a special blend of wings sauce and ranch
- Chicken Parmesan Hoagie$8.25+
Freshly breaded fried chicken breast, provolone cheese, and marinara
- Vegetarian Hoagie$6.50+
Green peppers, hot peppers, mushrooms, black olives baked with provolone cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and Italian dressing
- Ham Hoagie$6.75+
Virginia ham and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and Italian dressing
- Turkey Hoagie$7.50+
Turkey and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and Italian dressing
- Meatball Hoagie$8.00+
Our homemade meatballs and marinara with provolone cheese
- Pizza Boat$4.95+
- Capicola Hoagie$8.25+
Sides
- Garlic Knots$6.95
Served with a Side of Garlic Butter
- Breadsticks$6.50
Served with a Side of Marinara and Garlic Butter
- Hottzarella Sticks$7.95
- Breadsticks w/ Cheese$8.50
Served with a side of Marinara and Garlic Butter
- Straight Cut Fries$4.95
- Cheese Fries w/ Cheese Sauce$5.25
- Buffalo Fries$7.50
Fresh cut fries tossed in buffalo sauce and baked with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with a side of ranch
- Cajun Ranch Fries$7.50
Fresh cut fries tossed in our Cajun dry rub and baked with ranch and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with a side of ranch
- Bacon Cheese Fries$8.50
Fresh cut fries baked with bacon, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese. Served with a side of ranch
- Garlic Parm Fries$7.50
Fresh cut fries tossed in garlic sauce and baked with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with a side of ranch
- Chicken Tenders$8.95
- Chicken Tenders & Fries$11.95
- Buffalo Tenders$9.95
Chicken Tenders tossed in buffalo sauce
- Zucchini Planks$7.95
- Provolone Wedges$7.95
- Half Garlic Bread$2.95
- Half Garlic Bread w/ Cheese$4.25
- Whole Garlic Bread$4.95
- Whole Garlic Bread w/ Cheese$7.25
- Side Salad$4.25
- Onion Rings$6.95
- Broccoli Cheddar Puffs$7.75
- Waffle Fries$5.75
- Garlic Butter$1.25
- Ranch$1.25
- Blue Cheese$1.25
- Mild Sauce$1.25
- Hot Buffalo$1.25
- Balsamic Vinegrette$1.25
- Bbq$1.25
- Cheese Sauce$1.25
- Honey Mustard$1.25
- Pizza Sauce$0.75
- Ketchup$0.75
- Marinara$0.75
- Spicy Ranch$1.25