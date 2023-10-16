Popular Items

Large 12 Cut

$16.95
Half Dozen Wings (6)

$8.25

6 wings tossed in sauce of your choosing. Includes a side of ranch or blue cheese

Whole Italian Hoagie

$13.50

Food

Pizza

Small 6 Cut

$8.95

Medium 8 Cut

$13.50

Large 12 Cut

$16.95

10 Cut Thin Crust

$14.25

Individual Cut

$3.00
10 Inch Square Sicilian (4 cut)

$10.95

16 Inch Square Sicilian (16 cut)

$19.95

Gluten Free Pizza (12")

$13.95

Great White

$12.25+

White Sauce, Spinach, Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese, Feta Cheese

Buffalo Chicken

$12.25+

House-made Rance Sauce, Provolone Cheese, Chicken, Buffalo Sauce

Widowmaker

$14.75+

Red Sauce, Provolone Cheese, Ham, Salami, Capicola, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, and Black Olives

Veggie

$11.25+

Traditional red or white pizza, provolone cheese, and your choice of five vegetable toppings

Supreme

$14.25+

Traditional red pizza topped with provolone cheese, pepperoni, italian sausage, green peppers, onions, and mushrooms

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.25+

Chicken breast, bacon, and provolone on top of our house-made ranch dressing

Margherita

$11.95+

Chunky tomato sauce topped with fresh mozzarella and basil

Hawaiian

$12.25+

Traditional red pizza with ham, bacon, and pineapple

Steak Philly

$13.25+

Thinly sliced ribeye grilled with green peppers, red onions, and mushrooms on top of provolone and our white cheese sauce

Chicken Philly

$13.25+

Chicken, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, and provolone on our white cheese sauce

Calzones

Italian Calzone

$14.95

Salami, Capicola, Pepperoni, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Ricotta, Provolone Cheese. Topped with oil and spices. Side of Pizza Sauce

Chicken Calzone

$14.95

Chicken, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Mushrooms. Topped with oil and spices. Side of Pizza Sauce

Steak Calzone

$15.25Out of stock

Thinly sliced grilled ribeye, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Mushrooms. Topped with oil and spices. Side of Pizza Sauce

Veggie Calzone

$13.50

Meatball Calzone

$15.50Out of stock

Homemade Meatballs, Marinara/ Topped with oil and spices. Side of Marinara

Pepperoni Calzone

$15.50

A generous amount of pepperoni and provolone. Ricotta by request. Topped with oil and spices. Side of Pizza Sauce. Add more ingredients for an extra charge.

Cheese Calzone

$12.50

Provolone and ricotta. Topped with oil and spices. Side of Pizza Sauce. Add more ingredients for an extra charge.

Half Oven Baked Hoagies

Half Italian

$6.75

Half Deluxe Italian

$7.50

Half Steak

$7.50Out of stock

Half Super Steak Hoagie

$7.75Out of stock

Half Pizza Steak Hoagie

$7.50Out of stock

Half Chicken Hoagie

$7.50

Half Buffalo Chicken Hoagie

$7.50

Half Vegetarian Hoagie

$5.95

Half Ham Hoagie

$6.50

Half Turkey Hoagie

$6.95

Half Meatball Hoagie

$7.25Out of stock

Whole Oven Baked Hoagies

Whole Italian Hoagie

$13.50

Whole Deluxe Italian Hoagie

$14.50

Whole Steak Hoagie

$14.50Out of stock

Whole Super Steak Hoagie

$14.95Out of stock

Whole Pizza Steak Hoagie

$14.95Out of stock

Whole Chicken Hoagie

$14.50

Whole Buffalo Chicken Hoagie

$14.95

Whole Vegetarian Hoagie

$11.95

Whole Ham Hoagie

$13.00

Whole Turkey Hoagie

$14.95

Whole Meatball Hoagie

$13.50Out of stock

Strombolis

Italian Stromboli

$14.95

Salami, Capicola, Pepperoni, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Provolone, Pizza Sauce. Topped with oil and spices. Side of Pizza Sauce

Chicken Stromboli

$14.95

Chicken, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Provolone, Pizza Sauce. Topped with oil and spices. Side of Pizza Sauce

Steak Stromboli

$15.25Out of stock

Thin sliced grilled ribeye, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Provolone, Pizza Sauce. Topped with oil and spices. Side of Pizza Sauce

Veggie Stromboli

$13.50

Green Peppers, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Hot Peppers, Black Olives, Provolone, Pizza Sauce. Topped with oil and spices. Side of Pizza Sauce

Cheese Stromboli

$12.50

Provolone, Ricotta, Pizza Sauce. Topped with oil and spices. Side of Pizza Sauce. Add ingredients for an extra charge.

Sandwiches

Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheese

$5.25Out of stock

jalapeño cream cheese, cheddar, provolone

Pizza Grilled Cheese

$5.25

Provolone, pepperoni, pizza sauce

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

American, provolone, cheddar. Tomatoes by request

Grilled Italian Club

$9.95

Ham, salami, capicola, cooked salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli

Club Sandwich

$9.95

Ham, turkey, bacon, swiss, american, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Hot Dogs

Plain Jane

$2.95

Plain with your choice of toppings

Reuben Dog

$3.95

Sauerkraut, swiss, thousand island dressing

Chicago Dog

$3.95

Sweet relish, tomato, cherry pepper spread, dill pickle spear, mustard

Stromboli Dog

$3.95

Salami, pepperoni, pizza sauce, provolone

LA Slaw Dog

$3.50

Creamy coleslaw and LA hot sauce

Burgers

Hamburger

$10.95

1/2 lb. steak burger cooked well done. Your choice of toppings.

Cheeseburger

$11.95

1/2 lb. steak burger cooked well done. Your choice of toppings and cheese.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.95

1/2 lb. steak burger cooked well done. Your choice of toppings and cheese

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$6.95

Grilled chicken, romaine, cheese flakes, caesar dressing

Chicken Wrap

$6.95

Grilled or fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$6.95

Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and ranch.

Wings

Half Dozen Wings (6)

$8.25

6 wings tossed in sauce of your choosing. Includes a side of ranch or blue cheese

Dozen Wings (12)

$15.99

12 wings tossed in sauce of your choosing. Includes side of ranch or blue cheese

50 Piece Wing

$66.00

Salads

Garden Salad

$6.95

Iceberg mix, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, cucumbers, black olives, and your choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$6.95

Chopped romaine, cheese flakes, homemade croutons, and Caesar dressing

Chicken Salad

$12.95

Garden salad base topped with fries, chicken, and provolone cheese

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.95

Garden salad base topped with fries, chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, and provolone cheese

Steak Salad

$13.50

Garden salad based topped with fries, steak, and provolone cheese.

Antipasto Salad

$12.95

Garden salad base topped with genoa salami, capicola, pepperoni, hot peppers, and cheese.

Greek Salad

$8.50

Iceberg mix, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, kalamata olives, and feta cheese.

Side Salad

$4.25

A mini garden salad

Spinach Salad

$6.95

Sides

Breadsticks

$5.95

Garlic Knots

$5.95

Breadsticks with Cheese

$6.95

Chicken Tenders

$7.75

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$7.95

Fries

$4.25

Fries with Cheese

$4.50

Bacon Cheese Fries

$6.95

Fries baked with cheddar, monterey jack, and bacon

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$6.25

Fries tossed in garlic sauce and baked with monterey jack

Buffalo Fries

$6.25

Fries tossed in buffalo sauce and baked with monterey jack

Cajun Ranch Fries

$6.25

Fries tossed in our dry rub and bake with ranch and monterey jack

Zucchini Planks

$7.50

Provolone Wedges

$7.50

Hottzarella Sticks

$7.50

Onion Rings

$4.95

Creamy Coleslaw

$2.00+Out of stock

Side Of Chips

$2.00

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.75

Side of Cheese Sauce

$0.75Out of stock

Side of Mild Buffalo

$0.75

Side of Hot Buffalo

$0.75

Side of BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Side Of Garlic Aioli

$0.75

Side Of Garlic Butter

$0.75

Side Honey Mustard

$0.75

$0.75

Side Of Pizza Sauce

$0.75

Side Of Thousand Island

$0.75

Side Of French

$0.75

Lenten Specials

Fish Sandwich

$14.99Out of stock

Shrimp Po Boy

$11.99Out of stock

Beverage

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.00

Boylan Soda

Grape Boylan

$2.50

Orange Boylan

$2.50

Black Cherry Boylan

$2.50

Cream Soda Boylan

$2.50

Root Beer Boylan

$2.50

Birch Beer Boylan

$2.50

Ginger Ale Boylan

$2.50

Cane Cola Boylan

$2.50

Can Soda

Can Mountain Dew

$1.50

Can Pepsi

$1.50

Can Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Water

$2.00

16 oz can coke

$2.00

16 oz can diet coke

$2.00

16 oz can Sprite

$2.00

2 Liters Soda

2 Liter Pepsi

$3.00

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$3.00

2 Liter Dew

$3.00Out of stock

2 Liter Coke

$3.00

2 Liter Diet Coke

$3.00

2 Liter Sprite

$3.00

Jug Unsweet Tea

$4.29

Jug sweet Tea

$4.29Out of stock

Desserts

Everyday Desserts

Tiramisu

$6.00

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Breadsticks

$5.95

Fried Knots

$5.95

Red Velvet Cake

$6.00Out of stock
Cannoli

$4.00

Blueberry Brulee Cheesecake

$6.00

