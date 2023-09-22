Nonna's Pizza- La Grange
Main Menu
Snacks
Parmesan Garlic Bites 20pc
With Nonna's Famous Marinara
Parmesan Garlic Bites 40pc
With Nonna's Famous Marinara
French Fries
3/4 LB Served with Ketchup
Tator Tots
3/4 LB Served with Ketchup
Cheesy French Fries
3/4 LB Served with Cheese Dipping Sauce
Cheesy Tator Tots
3/4 LB Served with Cheese Dipping Sauce
1LB Traditonal Wings
Your Choice of Sauce
1/2LB Traditonal Wings
Your Choice of Sauce
1LB Breaded Boneless Wings
Your Choice of Sauce
1/2LB Breaded Boneless Wings
Your Choice of Sauce
3 PC Meatball w/ Garlic Bread
Served with Marinara and Parmesan
5 PC Chicken Tender
Your Choice of Sauce
Onion Rings
Deep fried and served with Marinara
5 PC Jalapeno Poppers
Stuffed with Cream Cheese
Breaded Mushroom
Deep Fried and served with Ranch
Mozzarella Sticks
Deep Fried Mozzarella Sticks served with Marinara
Bruschetta
Homemade Tomato, Basil and Garlic mixture topped with a Balsomic glaze
Garlic Bread
Toasty, buttery, herby, covered in a dusting of salty parmesan cheese, piping hot and fresh out of the oven
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Toasty, buttery, herby, covered in a dusting of salty parmesan cheese smothered in Mozzerella Cheese
Big Dipper
Oven Baked Sticks with Garlic and Butter
Little Dipper
Oven Baked Sticks with Garlic and Butter
Salads
Nonna's Special Salad
Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Green Olives and Mozzarella
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutins
BBQ Chicken Salad
Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Green Olives and Mozzarella
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Green Olives and Mozzarella
Dinner Salad
Romaine, Tomato, Onion
Sandwiches
1/2 Grilled Chicken Foccica
Freshly baked tomato bread layered with grilled chicken, tomato, onion lettuce and our homemade itlain dressing
Full Grilled Chicken Foccica
Freshly baked tomato bread layered with grilled chicken, tomato, onion lettuce and our homemade itlain dressing
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
Chopped Crispy Chicken layered on a Brioche Bun with Homade Marinara and Freshly Grated Cheese
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Chopped Crispy Chicken with Lettuce, Bread and Butter pickles and Homemade Secrete Sauce served on a Brioche Bun
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Chopped Crispy Chicken with Lettuce, Bread and Butter pickles and SPICY Homemade Secrete Sauce served on a Brioche Bun
Italian Meatball
Nonna's Famous Meatballs smothered in our Homemade Marinaria served on French Bread
Italian Beef
Thinly Sliced Italian Beef served with Au Jus on French Bread
Italian Sausage
Served on FRench Bread
Beef and Sausage Combo
PICK YOUR favorite combo!
Nonna's Combo Special
Served with Fries and a Drink
Pepper & Egg
Pick your favorite combo!
Grilled Chicken Sub
Freshly baked tomato bread layered with grilled chicken, tomato, onion lettuce and our homemade itlain dressing
Pasta
Angel Hair
Served with Bread and Butter
Baked Angel Hair
Served with Bread and Butter
Mostaccioli
Served with Bread and Butter
Baked Mostaccioli
Served with Bread and Butter
Cheese Stuffed Raviloi
Served with Bread and Butter
Baked Cheese Stuffed Raviloi
Served with Bread and Butter
Baked Chicken Parm Dinner
s a dish that consists of breaded chicken breast covered in tomato sauce and mozzarella, parmesan and served with Mostaccoli
Kiddos
Drinks
Treats
Slices
Specility Pizzas
14" Margherita
Freshly cut Tomato, Basil and Garlic
14" Meaty
Sausage, Pepperoni, Ground Beef,Bacon
14" Supreme
Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion
14" Hawaiian
Pineapple, Canadian Bacon smothered in Mozzerella
14" BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce (Mild or Spicy) Homemade seasonings and Grilled Chicken
14" Buffalo Chicken
Nonna's secrete Spicy Buffalo sauce, Homemade Seasonings and Grilled Chicken
14" Vegetarian
Tomato, Mushroom, Onion and Green Pepper
14" Taco
Ground Beef, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Black Olives topped with Crunchy Doritos. Served with Jalapenos and Sour Cream Sides
18" Margherita
Freshly cut Tomato, Basil and Garlic
18" Meaty
Sausage, Pepperoni, Ground Beef,Bacon
18" Supreme
Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion
18" Vegetairan
Tomato, Mushroom, Onion and Green Pepper
18" BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce (Mild or Spicy) Homemade seasonings and Grilled Chicken
18" Buffalo Chicken
Nonna's secrete Spicy Buffalo sauce, Homemade Seasonings and Grilled Chicken
18" Hawaiian
Pineapple, Canadian Bacon smothered in Mozzerella
18" Taco
Ground Beef, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Black Olives topped with Crunchy Doritos. Served with Jalapenos and Sour Cream Sides
Stadium Margherita
Freshly cut Tomato, Basil and Garlic
Stadium Hawaiian
Pineapple, Canadian Bacon smothered in Mozzerella
Stadium BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce (Mild or Spicy) Homemade seasonings and Grilled Chicken
Stadium Buffalo Chicken
Nonna's secrete Spicy Buffalo sauce, Homemade Seasonings and Grilled Chicken
Stadium Vegetarian
Tomato, Mushroom, Onion and Green Pepper
Stadium Taco
Ground Beef, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Black Olives topped with Crunchy Doritos. Served with Jalapenos and Sour Cream Sides
Stadium Supreme
Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion
Stadium Meaty
Sausage, Pepperoni, Ground Beef,Bacon