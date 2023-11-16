Nonna's Pizza - Oak Lawn Oak Lawn
- Parmesan Garlic Bites 20pc$5.49
With Nonna's Famous Marinara
- Parmesan Garlic Bites 40pc$8.99
With Nonna's Famous Marinara
- French Fries$4.49
3/4 LB Served with Ketchup
- Tator Tots$4.49
3/4 LB Served with Ketchup
- Cheesy French Fries$5.49
3/4 LB Served with Cheese Dipping Sauce
- Cheesy Tator Tots$5.49
3/4 LB Served with Cheese Dipping Sauce
- 1LB Traditonal Wings$16.99
Your Choice of Sauce
- 1/2LB Traditonal Wings$9.99
Your Choice of Sauce
- 1LB Breaded Boneless Wings$16.99
Your Choice of Sauce
- 1/2LB Breaded Boneless Wings$9.99
Your Choice of Sauce
- 3 PC Meatball w/ Garlic Bread$7.95
Served with Marinara and Parmesan
- 5 PC Chicken Tender$8.99
Your Choice of Sauce
- Onion Rings$6.25
Deep fried and served with Marinara
- 5 PC Jalapeno Poppers$7.49
Stuffed with Cream Cheese
- Breaded Mushroom$7.25
Deep Fried and served with Ranch
- Mozzarella Sticks$7.25
Deep Fried Mozzarella Sticks served with Marinara
- Bruschetta$7.99
Homemade Tomato, Basil and Garlic mixture topped with a Balsomic glaze
- Garlic Bread$4.25
Toasty, buttery, herby, covered in a dusting of salty parmesan cheese, piping hot and fresh out of the oven
- Cheesy Garlic Bread$5.25
Toasty, buttery, herby, covered in a dusting of salty parmesan cheese smothered in Mozzerella Cheese
- Big Dipper$12.99
Oven Baked Sticks with Garlic and Butter
- Little Dipper$8.99
Oven Baked Sticks with Garlic and Butter
Pizza
Specility Pizzas
- 14" Margherita$22.99
Freshly cut Tomato, Basil and Garlic
- 14" Meaty$24.99
Sausage, Pepperoni, Ground Beef,Bacon
- 14" Supreme$24.99
Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion
- 14" Hawaiian$24.99
Pineapple, Canadian Bacon smothered in Mozzerella
- 14" BBQ Chicken$24.99
BBQ Sauce (Mild or Spicy) Homemade seasonings and Grilled Chicken
- 14" Buffalo Chicken$24.99
Nonna's secrete Spicy Buffalo sauce, Homemade Seasonings and Grilled Chicken
- 14" Vegetarian$24.99
Tomato, Mushroom, Onion and Green Pepper
- 14" Taco$24.99
Ground Beef, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Black Olives topped with Crunchy Doritos. Served with Jalapenos and Sour Cream Sides
- 18" Margherita$32.99
Freshly cut Tomato, Basil and Garlic
- 18" Meaty$34.99
Sausage, Pepperoni, Ground Beef,Bacon
- 18" Supreme$34.99
Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion
- 18" Vegetairan$34.99
Tomato, Mushroom, Onion and Green Pepper
- 18" BBQ Chicken$34.99
BBQ Sauce (Mild or Spicy) Homemade seasonings and Grilled Chicken
- 18" Buffalo Chicken$34.99
Nonna's secrete Spicy Buffalo sauce, Homemade Seasonings and Grilled Chicken
- 18" Hawaiian$34.99
Pineapple, Canadian Bacon smothered in Mozzerella
- 18" Taco$34.99
Ground Beef, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Black Olives topped with Crunchy Doritos. Served with Jalapenos and Sour Cream Sides
- Stadium Margherita$41.99
Freshly cut Tomato, Basil and Garlic
- Stadium Hawaiian$45.99
Pineapple, Canadian Bacon smothered in Mozzerella
- Stadium BBQ Chicken$45.99
BBQ Sauce (Mild or Spicy) Homemade seasonings and Grilled Chicken
- Stadium Buffalo Chicken$45.99
Nonna's secrete Spicy Buffalo sauce, Homemade Seasonings and Grilled Chicken
- Stadium Vegetarian$45.99
Tomato, Mushroom, Onion and Green Pepper
- Stadium Taco$45.99
Ground Beef, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Black Olives topped with Crunchy Doritos. Served with Jalapenos and Sour Cream Sides
- Stadium Supreme$45.99
Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion
- Stadium Meaty$44.99
Sausage, Pepperoni, Ground Beef,Bacon
Salads
- Nonna's Special Salad$8.99
Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Green Olives and Mozzarella
- Caesar Salad$8.99
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutins
- BBQ Chicken Salad$12.99
Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Green Olives and Mozzarella
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.99
Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Green Olives and Mozzarella
- Dinner Salad$5.99
Romaine, Tomato, Onion
Sandwiches
- 1/2 Grilled Chicken Foccica$9.39
Freshly baked tomato bread layered with grilled chicken, tomato, onion lettuce and our homemade itlain dressing
- Full Grilled Chicken Foccica$18.78
Freshly baked tomato bread layered with grilled chicken, tomato, onion lettuce and our homemade itlain dressing
- Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich$9.29
Chopped Crispy Chicken layered on a Brioche Bun with Homade Marinara and Freshly Grated Cheese
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$6.99
Chopped Crispy Chicken with Lettuce, Bread and Butter pickles and Homemade Secrete Sauce served on a Brioche Bun
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich$6.99
Chopped Crispy Chicken with Lettuce, Bread and Butter pickles and SPICY Homemade Secrete Sauce served on a Brioche Bun