PANNA Orlando ORL
Arepa Carne Asada
Grilled steak, green cabbage, paisa cheese, pico de gallo with our homemade garlic sauce.
Arepa Reina Pepiada
Shredded chicken, mayo and avocado.
Cachapa
Sweet corn pancakes served with de mano cheese.
Cachapa Picanha
Cheese Burger 1/2lb
Grilled ground beef with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mustard, ketchup, homemade sauces, potato sticks, served on a Brioche Kosher bun. Pineapple sauce available.
The Works Burger 1/2lb
Grilled ground beef with ham, cheese, egg, bacon, potato sticks, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions and mushrooms, mustard, ketchup, homemade sauces, served on a Brioshe Kosher bun. Pineapple sauce available.
Plato Latino
Plato Latino
Plato Latino Picanha
Plato Latino
Parrilla Familiar
Salad Cobb
Fresh romaine lettuce, diced avocado, chopped bacon, blue cheese, sliced hard boiled egg, chopped tomato and deli dressing. Add your favorite protein.
Salad Garden
Fresh romaine lettuce served with Corn, cut tomatos, Mozarella cheese, Quinoa, diced avocado. Add protein and dressing of your preference
Main Menu
Arepa Pelua
Shredded beef and gouda cheese.
Arepa Catira
Shredded chicken and gouda cheese.
Cachapa Ham & Cheese
Sweet corn pancakes served with de mano cheese and ham.
Arepa Pabellon
Shredded beef, black beans, sweet plantains and paisa cheese.
Arepa Tropical
De Mano cheese, sweet plantains, avocado and tartar sauce.
Arepa Perico
Scrambled eggs, tomatoes and onions
Arepa Pernil
Pulled pork, mayonnaise and tomatoes.
Arepa Ham & Cheese
Ham or turkey and choise of cheese.
Arepa Queso Guayanes
Guayanes cheese.
Baby Arepitas Mix
Combination of four fried mini arepas of our most popular flavors: pelua, pepiada, catira, ham and guayanés cheese.
Arepa Queso Amarillo
Gouda cheese.
Arepa Queso Mano
Mano cheese.
Arepa Queso Paisa
Paisa cheese.
Arepa Plain
Cachapa Pernil
Cachapa Pelua
Cachapa Picanha
Cachapa Ham & Egg
Cachapa Pabellon
Cachapa Catira
Cheese Burger 1/4lb
Grilled ground beef with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mustard, ketchup, homemade sauces, potato sticks, served on a Brioche Kosher bun. Pineapple sauce available.
The Works Burger 1/4
Grilled ground beef with ham, cheese, egg, bacon, potato sticks, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions and mushrooms, mustard, ketchup, homemade sauces, served on a Brioshe Kosher bun. Pineapple sauce available.
Chicken The Works Burger
Chicken with ham, cheese, egg, bacon, potato sticks, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions and mushrooms, mustard, ketchup, homemade sauces, served on a Brioshe Kosher bun. Pineapple sauce available.
Chicken Cheese Burger
Chicken with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mustard, ketchup, homemade sauces, potato sticks, served on a Brioche Kosher bun. Pineapple sauce available.
Hotdog The Works
Grilled onions and mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, bacon, coleslaw, mustard,
Hotdog The Dog
Patacon Chicken
Fried green plantain topped with your choice of meat, cabbage, paisa cheese, garlic sauce, pink sauce and ketchup.
Patacon Shredded Beef & Chicken
Fried green plantain topped with your choice of meat, cabbage, paisa cheese, garlic sauce, pink sauce and ketchup.
Patacon Pork
Fried green plantain topped with your choice of meat, cabbage, paisa cheese, garlic sauce, pink sauce and ketchup.
Patacon Shredded Beef
Fried green plantain topped with your choice of meat, cabbage, paisa cheese, garlic sauce, pink sauce and ketchup.
Patacon Steak
Fried green plantain topped with your choice of meat, cabbage, paisa cheese, garlic sauce, pink sauce and ketchup.
Pepito Chicken
Meat, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mustard, pink sauce, garlic sauce, melted mozzarella cheese topped with potato sticks and served on a baguette bread.
Pepito Steak
Meat, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mustard, pink sauce, garlic sauce, melted mozzarella cheese topped with potato sticks and served on a baguette bread.
Pepito Mix
Meat, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mustard, pink sauce, garlic sauce, melted mozzarella cheese topped with potato sticks and served on a baguette bread.
Pepito Pork
Meat, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mustard, pink sauce, garlic sauce, melted mozzarella cheese topped with potato sticks and served on a baguette bread.
Grab & Go
G&G Cachito Ham & Cheese x 2
G&G Cachito Cheese x 2
Cachapa x 5
Tequeño Mini Cheese x 18 Pre-Cook
Tequeño Mini Cheese x 36 Pre-Cook
G&G Tequeño Mini Maiz x 36 Pre-Cook
G&G Tequeño Mini Platano x 36 Pre-Cook
Tequeño Regular Cheese x 12 Pre-Cook
G&G Pandebono x 4
G&G Guiso Carne Mechada 1.2 lb
G&G Guiso Pollo Mechado 1.2 lb
G&G Empanada Colombiana Carne x 4
G&G Empanada Argentina Beef x 4
G&G Empanada Argentina Chicken x 4
G&G Queso de Mano Mini x 5 s
Queso de Mano Mini
Queso Telita
Queso de Mano x 3
Queso de Mano
Queso Llanero Loaf 14Oz
Queso Llanero Rallado 14Oz
Queso Guayanes 1 Lb
Queso Guayanes 4 Lb
G&G Queso Palmita
G&G Nata Criolla 16oz
G&G Garlic Sauce 16oz
G&G Green Sauce 16oz
G&G Pineapple Sauce 16oz
G&G Tartar Sauce 16oz
G&G Tomato Mayo 16oz
Latin Corner
Tequeño Mini Cono
Cone with 6 mini tequeños
Corn Tequeño Mini Cono
Sweet Plantain Tequeño Mini Cono
Sweet Plantain filled with cheese
Tequeño Jumbo Cono
Try our delicious variety of tequeños - regular, sweet plantain and corn tequeños. Three (3) of each.
Croissant Ham & Cheese
Croissant Plain
Croissant Turkey & Cheese
Yuca Bites Beef x 6 unds
Yuca bite
Yuca Bites Chz x 6 unds
Bakery & Coffee
American 96oz
American Md
Traditional American Coffe Medium
American Lg
Traditional American Coffe Large
Cappuccino Md
Capuccino
Capuccino Lg
Capuccino
Colada
Cortadito
Cortadito
Espresso
Espresso
Hot Choco Lg
Chocolate
Hot Choco Md
Chocolate
Latte Md
Latte Lg
Mocha Md
Mocha
Mocha Lg
Milk Md
Hot Tea Md
Breakfast
Breakfast Sandwich
Omelette sandwich made of two eggs with either ham, bacon or turkey and swiss cheese. Y
Complete Breakfast
Two eggs cooked to order, hash browns, with either ham, bacon or turkey. Your choice of wh
Criollo Breakfast
Two eggs cooked to order, arepa, sweet plantains, shredded beef, black beans and shredded paisa cheese.
Omelette Fest
Three scrambled eggs with onions, tomatoes, green peppers and mushrooms. Your choice of wheat or white baguette, croissant or arepa.
New Latino Mix
Juices & Smoothies
Platters
Platter 1
6 Cheese Mini Tequeños 6 Mini Colombian Empanadas 6 Mini Argetinian Beef Empanadas 6 Mini Argetinian Chicken Empanadas 6 Assorted Mini Baby Arepas
Platter 2
15 Ham and Cheese Mini Cachitos 12 Assorted Mini Arepitas (Please allow us 4 hours to have the Mini Cachitos ready)
Platter 3
7 Mini Arepa Pelua 7 Mini Arepa Catira 7 Mini Arepa Reina Pepiada 7 Mini Arepa Ham & Cheese
Platter 5
12 Cheese Mini Tequeños 12 Mini Colombian Empanadas 12 Mini Argentinian Beef Empanadas 12 Mini Argentinian Chicken Empanadas 12 Assorted Mini Arepas
Platter 6
10 Mini Cachapas 8 Mini Pandebonos 6 Mini Colombian Empanadas 6 Assorted Mini Arepas 20 Mini Tequeños
Platter 7
12 Mini Arepita Pelua 12 Mini Arepita Catira 12 Mini Arepita Reina Pepiada 12 Mini Arepita Ham & Cheese
Soft Drink
Dessert
Kids
Mini Cachapa
Mini sweet corn pancakes served with de mano cheese
Kid Arepa Ham & Cheese
Two ham and cheese baby arepitas.
Kid Chicken Tenders
Three fried chicken tenders with fries.
Kid HotDog
Served with cheese, ketchup and potato sticks.
Kid Scrambled Eggs
Two scrambled eggs either with onions and tomatoes or with ham and cheese.