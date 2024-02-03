Pastiche Bistro & Wine Bar
Food
Appetizers
- Calamari$21.00
calamari steak, parmesan crust, lemon butter
- Escargots$20.00
six snails in the shell, baked in garlic butter with toast points and lemon
- Foie Gras$23.00
- Frites$11.00
house-made frites with aioli
- Frogs Legs$17.00
- Mushrooms with Toast Pointsi$13.00
- Mussels$17.00
- Onion Tart$17.00
- Oysters on the half shell$4.00
each; large Blue Point oysters, lemon, cocktail sauce, mignonette
- Oysters Rockefeller$5.00
each; baked with a spinach, bacon, onion and Pernod stuffing, topped with Bearnaise
- Shrimp de Jonghe$18.00
three U12 shrimp, lemon and garlic butter, breadcrumbs, baked golden
Soups & Salads
- Beet Salad$9.00+
mesclun, roasted beets, breaded chevre medallion, balsamic dressing
- Caesar salad$8.00+
romaine, traditional Caesar dressing, anchovy, parmesan, croutons
- French onion soup$14.00
caramelized onions in a rich beef broth, topped with baguette croutons and Gruyere then baked
- Lyonnaise salad$9.00+
frisee, lardons, blue cheese, croutons, poached egg, red wine vinaigrette
- Pastiche salad$8.00+
mesclun, orange segments, berries, thinly sliced onion, raspberry vinaigrette, crisp won-tons
- Soup du jour$8.00
changes frequently
Entrees
- Cassoulet$36.00
slow-simmered stew of white beans, pork, lamb, sausages, and duck leg confit
- Chicken breast$37.00
pan-roasted, morel mushroom sauce, haricots verts, glazed carrots, roasted potatoes
- Duck breast$40.00
pan-roasted, Door County cherry sauce, haricots verts, glazed carrots, Dauphinois
- Duck confit$30.00
slow-cooked duckling leg confit, cranberry chutney, parsnip puree, haricots verts, glazed carrots, roasted potatoes
- Entrecote$51.00
16oz. NY strip crusted in crushed black peppercorns, Cognac sauce, haricots verts, glazed carrots, Dauphinois
- Filet frites$39.00
6oz. tenderloin steak, Bercy butter, frites, aioli
- Filet lobster$53.00
8oz. beef filet, South African lobster, Bearnaise, haricots verts, glazed carrots, Dauphinois
- Filet Sophie$51.00
8oz. beef filet, duck liver pate, roasted mushroom, Bordeaux sauce, haricots verts, glazed carrots, Dauphinois
- Lamb rack$51.00
roasted meduim-rare, mustard, breadcrumbs, shallot and red wine glace, haricots verts, glazed carrots, Dauphinois
- Nicoise salad$26.00
preserved tuna, mesclun, tomatoes, Niçoise olives, haricots verts, eggs, capers, potatoes, red wine EVOO dressing
- NY frites$33.00
8oz. strip steak, Bercy butter, frites, aioli
- Pork chop$36.00
pan-roasted, caramelized pears, demi glace, haricots verts, glazed carrots, Dauphinois
- Pork mignons$35.00
grilled, dried apricots plumped in Riesling, PX sherry, demi glace, haricots verts, glazed carrots, roasted potatoes
- Ratatouille$25.00
Mediterranean vegetable stew of tomatoes, onions, fennel, zucchini, eggplant, peppers, olives and capers, basil EVOO
- Salmon$34.00
grilled, saffron aioli, saute of grape tomatoes, olives, peppers, onions and zucchini, roasted potatoes
- Salmon frites$29.00
6oz. salmon, Bercy butter, frites, aioli
- Skate wing$34.00
sauteed, with capers, brown butter and lemon, haricots verts, Dauphinois
- Trout$35.00
sauteed, with almonds in beurre noisette, haricots verts, roasted potatoes
- Walleye$36.00
sauteed, lemon butter, haricots verts, roasted potatoes
Features
- Ahi Tuna$37.00
- Beef Bourguignon$37.00
slow-cooked in a red wine sauce, carrots, onions, mushrooms, spaetzles
- Black Sea Bass$40.00
- Flounder$37.00
sauteed, Dijon, lemon and caper beurre blanc, asparagus, Dauphinois
- Lamb shank$30.00
braised, natural sauce, haricots verts, glazed carrots, mashed potatoes
- Mahi Mahi$35.00
grilled, Cajun spices, lobster meat, Bearnaise, caramelized Brussels sprouts, roasted potatoes
- Porcelet Roti$37.00
- Scallops$40.00
scallop vin blanc sauce, wild mushroom risotto, asparagus
- Sturgeon$38.00
- Papillote$40.00
- Fish Fry$21.00
Desserts
- Baked Alaska$19.00
layers of cake and homemade ice cream, covered in meringue and baked, with raspberry sauce and creme anglaise
- Creme brulee$13.00
traditional, with fresh berries and a homemade cookie
- Dessert feature 1$13.00
changes frequently
- Dessert feature 2$13.00
changes frequently
- Ganache cake$15.00
flourless chocolate cake, whipped ganache, topped with chocolate and served with raspberry sorbet, creme anglaise, and raspberry sauce
- Lemon tart$13.00
refreshing lemon curd, homemade crust, meringue, caramel sauce
- Pot de creme$10.00
changes frequently, served with a madeliene cake and fresh berries
- Profiteroles$10.00
pate a choux pastries filled with homemade ice cream, topped with chocolate sauce, garnished with fresh berries
Wine
Red Wine
- Bordeaux, Chateau Greysac BTL$60.00
- Bordeaux, Chateau Lecuyer BTL$100.00
- Bordeaux, Saint-Andre Corbin BTL$56.00
- Cabernet Franc, Le Chinon Moulin Chapitre BTL$40.00
- Pinot Noir, Domaine Vacheron, Sancerre BTL$120.00
- Pinot Noir, Louis Latour, Domaine de Valmoissine BTL$60.00
- Pinot Noir, Lingau Franca Estate BTL$90.00
- Rhone Blend, Chateau Husson, CDP BTL$88.00
- Rhone Blend, Perrin Nature, CDR BTL$44.00
- Rhone Blend, Domaine du Pegau BTL$125.00
- Syrah, Brézème, CDR BTL$60.00
- Rioja, Señorio de P.Peciña BTL$48.00
- Tempernillo, Remelluri Reserva BTL$82.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Ballard Lane BTL$40.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Edge, Alexander Valley BTL$60.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Groth, Oakville BTL$95.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Onda, Napa BTL$300.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Vaso, Napa BTL$125.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Watermark, Napa BTL$130.00
- Zinfandel, Gamba, Russian River Valley BTL$60.00
- Zinfandel Blend, Geyserville, Alexander Valley BTL$75.00
- Sangiovese, Leonetti Cellars, Walla Walla BTL$140.00
- Valpolicella Classico, "Ca del Laito" BTL$60.00
- Malbec,"Uno", Mendoza BTL$56.00
- Malbec,"One", Mendoza BTL$95.00
- Red Feature BTL$64.00
White Wine
- Bordeaux Blanc, Jean Marc Barthez BTL$44.00
- Sancerre Blanc, Domaine Vacheron BTL$98.00
- Sauvignon blanc, il Champion, New Zealand BTL$44.00
- Chardonnay, Chateau de la Greffiere, White Burgundy BTL$64.00
- Chardonnay, Starmont, Caneros BTL$56.00
- Chardonnay, Joseph Drouhin, Chassagne-Montrachet BTL$150.00
- Chardonnay, William Fevre 1er Cru, Chablis BTL$130.00
- Chardonnay, Ancien, Carneros BTL$70.00
- Chardonnay, Marimar BTL$90.00
- Chardonnay, Ridge Estates BTL$100.00
- Picpoul de Pinet, Jadix BTL$40.00
- Pinot Gris, Domaines Schlumberger, Alsace BTL$54.00
- Reisling, Domaines Schlumberger Grand Cru, Alsace BTL$90.00
- Reisling, Dragonstone Lietz, Rheingau BTL$48.00
- Vouvray, Domaine Huet, BTL$82.00
- Albarino, Eladio Pinero Envidia Cochina, Rais Baixas BTL$57.00
- White Wine Feature BTL$48.00