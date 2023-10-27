Paulista Brazilian Café, Kitchen and Taproom
SPECIALS
Paulista Specials
Slow cooked lean halal ground beef with olives, tomatoes, onions and garlic. Served with a fried egg, feijoada beans, cucumber & tomatoes salad and your choice of spring mix or Jasmine rice.
Boiled egg, bacon, sliced avocado, sautéed spinach, roasted cherry tomatoes and feta cheese. Served with Brazilian style potatoes or spring mix
Fried chicken breast with a drizzle of Paulista’s cilantro sauce, sautéed corn and avocado. Served with Jasmine rice, cucumber tomato salad and covered with feta cheese
Grilled Cajun style shrimp, sautéed corn & red peppers, avocado, mango, lime and parsley. Served over your choice of spring mix, jasmine rice or breakfast potatoes.
Create your combination of 6 Paulista's delicious empanadas.
Create your combination of 12 Paulista's delicious empanadas.
CAFE
Açaí Bowls
Our açaí blend topped with honey & oats granola, bananas, strawberries and blueberries.
Our açaí blend topped with fresh kiwi, mango, honey & oats granola, a drizzle of agave and coconut flakes
Our açaí blend topped with strawberries, bananas, honey & oats granola, a drizzle of agave and coconut flakes
Our açaí blend topped with peanut butter, a drizzle of agave, strawberries, bananas and honey & oats granola
Our açaí blend topped with mangoes, bananas, honey & oats granola, drizzle of agave and coconut flakes
Coffee and Teas
Proudly serving RedBay coffee since 2017
Concetrated chai latte served with your choice of dairy
Made with ghirardelli chocolate
Kombucha of the day
House brewed tropical tea blend
Select from our 12 Mighty tea options
Tanzanian Dark Roast - Blackberry, Dark Chocolate, Date East Fourteenth is an homage to a past heritage and a link to history in the making. It is the story of Oakland’s wide-reaching cultures and creeds. East Fourteenth’s rich, full body coffee showcases the talents of the Sweet Unity Farms coffee cooperatives and, for us, represents the big narrative of International Blvd.
Brazil, Single Origin - Full-bodied medium roast with mild acidity. Golden raisin, nougat, citrus zest.
Smoothies
Açaí pulp, banana, coconut milk and agave
Peaches, banana, coconut milk and agave
Passion fruit pulp, banana, strawberry, coconut milk and agave
Avocado, banana, coconut milk and agave
Mixed berries, mango, banana, coconut milk and agave
Strawberries, banana, coconut milk and agave
Pineapple, mangoes, banana, coconut milk and agave
Juices
Pineapple blended, honey and ice.
Freshly blended guava fruit pulp with sugar and ice
Freshly blended passion fruit pulp, sugar and ice.
Freshly blended strawberries, sugar and ice.
Freshly blended Amazon cherry, sugar and ice.
Empanadas
Flaky empanada dough with beef, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, olives and eggs.
Flaky empanada dough with chicken, bell peppers, onions, garlic and parsley.
Flaky empanada dough with heart of palm, onion and cilantro.
Flaky empanada dough with mozzarella, ham, oregano and nutmeg.
Flaky empanada dough with guava and fresh cheese.
Flaky empanada dough with spinach, onions, garlic and quest fresco.
Muffins & Beignets
A soft fluffy fried dough filled with a custard cream and rolled in sugar.
Paulista's muffin made with apple puree and fresh apple cubes.
Paulista's muffin made with whole blueberries and finished with a crumble topping.
Paulista's Chocolate muffin filled with hazelnut chocolate.
Paulista’s lemon muffin filled with lemon chunks.
With a perfectly light and airy dough, this mini beignet is ideal for any partof the day. Each with a caramel filling.
With a perfectly light and airy dough, this mini beignet is ideal for any part of the day . Each with a hazelnut chocolate filling.
With a perfectly light and airy dough, this mini beignet is ideal for any part of the day . Each with a mixed berryfilling.
Non Alcoholic
Soda
Brazilian soda
Liquid Death Mountian Water comes from a deep underground mountain source protected by a few hundred feet of stone. The water is tapped right from the source into the bottler where it goes directly into air-tight cans after a fancy purification process that 100% maintains the original mineral profile of the water.
Liquid Death Sparkling Water uses a more drinkable level of carbonation (5 grams/L) more similar to most beers than the higher carbonation levels of most sodas (6-8 grams/L). Slightly less carbonation means less carbonic acid is formed, which means the taste of Liquid Death is less bitter and more thirst quenching than many other sparkling waters.
KITCHEN
Appetizers
Crunchy crust filled with tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and oregano.
Deep fried chicken strips served with sweet, tangy, and spicy sauce.
10 pieces of our chicken drummettes and wings marinated on Paulista’s malagueta and passion fruit spicy jam.
Homemade yucca flour and gouda cheese dices served with spice strawberry jam.
4 coxinhas de frango with catupiry cheese
Grilled sirloin steak, bell peppers, onions, Monterey Jack cheese, served over French fries.
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil and olive oil.
Crunchy and salted fried yucca
French Fries
Sandwiches and Burgers
6oz grass fed burger, avocado and vinaigrette spread, Cheddar cheese, tomatoes, spring mix, and mayonnaise. Served on a brioche bun with French fries or salad
6oz grass fed burger with gouda cheese, Brazilian home style cilantro mayonnaise, spring mix and onion rings. Served on a brioche bun with French fries or salad
Fried chicken, gouda cheese, bacon, mix greens, tomatoes and house garlic mayonnaise. Served on a brioche bun with French fries or salad
Fried breaded chicken breast served with Brazilian style coleslaw on a freshly toasted Telera bun.
Grilled sirloin steak, bell peppers, onions and Monterey Jack cheese, served on a toasted French roll.
Sautéed mushrooms, bell peppers, onions and Monterey Jack cheese on a French roll
Salads
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, cheese, olives, crutons, parmesan dressing
Mixed greens, Feta cheese, strawberries, croutons, balsamic vinegar and dijon mustard dressing
Heart of Palm, tomatoes, olives, red onions, peppers, cilantro vinaigrette
Arugula, caramelized walnut, gorgonzola, raisin, balsamic reduction dressing
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, olives, red onions, bell peppers and dijon mustard
Entrees
Black bean stew simmered with beef, pork ribs and sausage. Served with jasmine rice, farofa, orange slices and sautéed collard greens. The Brazilian signature dish.
Black bean stew simmered with hearts of palm, brocollis, carrots and cauli flower. Served with jasmine rice, farofa, orange slices and sautéed collard greens.
Creamy, savory chowder made with hearts of palm in a puree of cassava, coconut milk, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, crushed chili peppers, carrots, and cilantro. Served with Jasmine rice, farofa, and sautéed collard greens.
Creamy, spicy chowder made with shrimp in a puree of cassava, coconut milk, onions, tomatoes, chili pepper, and cilantro.
Grilled chicken breast served with mixed grilled vegetables and rice
Grilled chicken breast served with black beans, jasmine rice, marinated onions, and vegetables
Grilled center cut New York steak served over French fries with grilled marinated onions, farofa, Brazilian vinaigrette and jasmine rice
Kids Menu
Delicious chicken tenders served with fruit salad
Jasmine rice and feijoada beans
6oz grass fed burger on a toasted brioche bun.
Grilled chicken, jasmine rice, sautéed corn, carrots and green beans.
Kids size salad with spring mix, onions, tomatoes and Dijon mustard dressing
Fruit salad made with apples, strawberries and grapes
Delicious steak served with vegetables, rice, and orange slices.
Ham and cheese sandwich served on french sliced bread served with fries or fruit.
Sides
Fresh sliced avocado
Two slices of hickory smoked bacon
Brazilian style potatoes
Sautéed collard greens and garlic
Black beans slow cooked with bacon, beef and pork ribs
French Fries
Fruit salad made with apples, strawberries and grapes
Crunchy and salted fried yucca
Brasilian style Jasmine rice
Small salad with spring mix, onions, tomatoes and Dijon mustard dressing
Your choice of french slice, wheat levein or gluten free
Two eggs prepared to your choice
Desserts
TO GO BEER & WINE
Beer
West Coast IPA - 6.25% ABV A full-bodied, very hoppy brew with citrus, pine, fruity notes, and a nice dry, bitter finish! This West Coast-style IPA is true to its style as it is very hop-forward with just enough malt character and alcohol to balance it out.
West Coast Double IPA - 8% ABV The most famous IPA in the world! Brewed with Amarillo, Centennial, CTZ, Cascade, Warrior, and Simcoe hops. Well-balanced with malt, hops, and alcohol. Slightly bitter with aromas of citrus, pine, and floral.
Czech Pilsner - 4.9% ABV A delicate soft Lager, authentic to the west coast of the Czeck Republic.
Black Lager - 5.3% ABV A San Francisco-Style Black Lager. Deceptively light-bodied and highly drinkable. Drinks like iced coffee with a different effect.
Belgian Witbier - 5.2% ABV Allagash White features a refreshing balance of citrus and spice. Wheat, coriander, and Curaçao orange peel round out the flavor of this pale straw-colored, hazy beer.
Belgian Golden Strong - 8.5% ABV Duvel is a natural beer with a subtle bitterness, a refined flavour and a distinctive hop character. The unique brewing process, which takes about 90 days, guarantees a pure character, delicate effervescence and a pleasant sweet taste of alcohol.