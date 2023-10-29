Pennyville Station/Taco Melly 112 Main Street
Raw Bar
Starters
Served with honey mustard.
Tempura fried with scallions, sesame seeds and a drizzle of hot honey.
Chickpea hummus, served with pita bread, lemon basil, carrots, celery and purple top turnip.
8 oz grilled octopus Char-grilled and tossed with garlic, white wine, lemon, cherry tomatoes and artichoke hearts
Served with marinara.
Served over baby arugula with toast points and cherry tomato. Pistachio pesto and balsamic syrup drizzle.
Served with toasted pita bread.
Prince Edward Island Mussels. Spicy Marinara or Garlic and White Wine. Side of Pita bread.
Greens and Soup
Roasted beets and goat cheese served with baby arugula, oranges and toasted pistachio, with a pistachio pesto vinaigrette.
Romain lettuce, croutons and shaved parmesan.
Avocado, pulled chicken, sweet corn, chick peas, tomato, sweet onion, hearts of palm, feta and kalamata olives, served with honey Dijon vinaigrette dressing.
Vine ripe tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, breaded eggplant, fresh basil with a pistachio pesto and balsamic syrup drizzle.
Mixed greens, shredded carrots, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes and sweet onions.
Monday- Tomato Bisque, Tuesday- Split Pea, Wednesday- Black Bean and Chorizo, Thursday- Chicken Tortilla, Friday- Minestrone, Saturday- Clam Chowder, Sunday- Chicken Noodle.
Pasta & Risotto
Two Handed
Grilled filet medallions topped with creamy horseradish and camralized onions, served with French fries or cole slaw.
Main Lobster, sriracha mayo with celery and scallions. Served with fries or cole slaw.
Snake River Farms-Northwest. Cheddar cheese, arugula, tomato and sweet onion, served with French fries or cole slaw.
Panko crusted and pan fried, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and chipotle mayo, served with French fries or cole slaw.
Cheddar cheese, arugula, tomato and sweet onion ,served with French fries or cole slaw.
Pennyville Classics
Braised short ribs, sliced and Chinese bbq glazed with white cheddar mashed potatoes and crispy tortilla strips.
Half chicken with wing bone, pan seared and served with roasted yukon potatoes and a roasted tomato white wine sauce.
Pounded boneless chicken breast, parmesan cheese and panic crust, pan seared, finished in the oven. Served with Calabrese sauce, cherry peppers and potato hash.
Miller Farms, Ohio. Slow roasted half chicken with jalepenos and broccoli.
Miller Farms, Ohio. Slow roasted full chicken with jalepenos and broccoli.
Sides
Dessert
Kids
Specials
Fish
Faroe Island Salmon, Chipotle and agave glaze, Served with mixed vegetable cauliflower rice.
Lightly Battered Cod. Served with Fries. Side of Lemon Aioli
Lake Superior, Ontario. Pan seared, cajun spiced over sweet pea risotto, served with lemon butter sauce.
Steaks and Chops
10oz. Char-Grilled Chop, served with grilled Georgia Peaches, balsamic syrup, crumbled blue cheese and mashed potatoes.
Greek Style, Plain Risotto, Roasted Tomato
Char-grilled 9oz skirt steak, served with mashed potatoes and a brandy peppercorn sauce.