We will be closed for Thanksgiving.
Pietown Taco Company 614 Ewing Ave
Street Style Taco
- Carne Asada Taco (Steak)$4.00
Seasoned + grilled beef taco
- Al Pastor Taco (Pork)$3.50
Marinated and grilled pork taco with charred pineapple
- Chorizo Street Taco$3.00
Marinated ground pork taco
- Taco de Pollo (Chicken)$3.00
Seasoned and grilled chicken taco
- Tofu Chorizo Street Taco$3.50
Marinated ground tofu taco
- Pescado Taco (Fish)$3.00
Seasoned and grilled catfish taco with pickled red onions
Nashville Style Taco
- Hot Catfish Taco$4.00
Breaded and fried catifsh with nashville hot spice, housemade pickles, cotija cheese and cilantro
- Hot Cauliflower$4.00
Breaded and fried cauliflower with nashville hot spice, housemade pickles, cotija cheese and cilantro
- Hot Chicken Taco$4.00
Breaded and fried chicken with nashville hot spice, housemade pickles, cotija cheese and cilantro
Bowl
Nachos
fry tortilla chips, with housemade queso, cilantro, cotija cheese with protein of your choice
Sides
- Chips + Queso$4.50
Fried tortilla chips with housemade queso
- Chips$2.50
Fried tortilla chips
- Black Beans$3.00
Slow cooked black beans with soffrito
- Green Rice$3.00
Cooked rice with poblano puree, cilantro and garlic
- Cotija Potatoes$4.00
Fried potatoes with caramelized onions, cotija, cilantro and spice
- Queso - side$3.00
- Salsa
Beverages
Dessert
