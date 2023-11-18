Mystic Location Coming Soon!
2x points now for loyalty members
Pop Over Eatery Simsbury Town Shoppes
BREAKFAST
Overstuffed Popovers
- Veggie Pop$15.00
sauteed mushrooms, spinach, roasted tomatoes, avocado and goat cheese scrambled eggs stuffed in a warm popover
- Protein Pop$16.00
Applewood bacon, turkey sausage, VT cheddar, mushrooms and caramelized onions scrambled with eggs and loaded into a warm popover
- Classic Cheese Pop$14.00
Scrambled eggs with cheddar, Swiss and goat cheese in a popover
- Irish Pop$16.00
Our freshly roast corned beef shred into scrambled eggs with VT cheddar and roasted potatoes all stuffed in a warm popover
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Simple Sammie$7.00
Bacon , VT Cheddar, Fried Egg on choice of Bread
- West Coaster Sandwich$9.00
Goat cheese, tomato, avocado and fried egg on your choice of bread
- Bodybuilder Sandwich$10.00
Two fried eggs, bacon, turkey, vt cheddar on bread of your choice
- The Celly Sandwich$11.00
Celebrate with this awesome sammie! Two eggs, sirachi mayo, avocado, bacon and cheddar on a brioche roll
- Breakfast Burrito$15.00
Scrambled eggs, cheddar, chorizo, pico de gallo, avocado in a wrap with home fries
- French Toast BLT$14.00
Fried egg, bacon, lettuce, tomato and maple mayo sandwiched in between two slices of brioche french toast. Not available gluten free
- New Trendy Vegan$13.00
Vegan "egg" patty, pepperjack vegan cheese, plant based "sausage" , avocado, sriracha aioli on sourdough
Breakfast Plates
- Simsbury Feast$15.00
Three eggs any style, choice of Chorizo or turkey sausage, roasted potatoes and choice of toast
- Corned Beef Hash Plate$17.00
Our house roasted corned beef shredded with roasted potatoes and served with 3 eggs your style, Drizzled with a touch of Hilltop Apiary Jalapeno Hot Honey. Choice of toast
- The Heublein$15.00
Two slices of Hartford Baking Company Brioche french toast, two slices applewood bacon, and two eggs any style
- Roasted Veggie Hash (V/GF)$14.00
Seasonal roasted veggies drizzled with sundried tomato pesto.
- Keto Breakfast Plate$16.00
Three Scrambled eggs with cheddar, chorizo, spinach and a dollop of sour cream and half an avocado
- Loaded Breakfast Bowl$16.00
Home Fried Potatoes topped with cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, diced chorizo, avocado, sour cream and a sunny side up egg
- Nutella Stuffed French Toast$15.00
Two slices of our brioche french toast stuffed with strawberries, bananas, and nutella.
- Loaded vegan skillet$15.00
Waffles (GF)
- Belgian Waffle$11.00
topped with whipped cream, powdered sugar and fresh strawberries
- Southerner$16.00
Our take on Chicken and Waffles! Gluten Free crispy fried chicken tops a waffle smothered in melted VT cheddar and crisp bacon then drizzled with Mikes Hot Honey sauce.
- Emma T Waffle$14.00
Named after the owners daughter Emma Taylor this is our most popular waffle!! Topped with nutella, fresh strawberries and bananas!
- Vegan/GF Belgian Waffle$15.00
GF / Vegan Belgian Waffle topped with flame roasted fuji apples
- Apple Pie Waffle$15.00
GF Belgian topped with warm flame roasted fuji apples and whipped cream
Breakfast Bowls
- Chia Oat Pudding Bowl$11.00
Chia Seeds, Oat Milk, GF Oats, Maple syrup topped with granola, blueberry or strawberry and shaved coconut.
- Yogurt Parfait$8.00
Greek Yogurt, Honey drizzle, granola, bananas
- Oatmeal (GF/V)$7.00
Bowl of fresh cooked GF Oats. Made with water unless specified otherwise.
- Funky Monkey Bowl$10.00
- Granola Bowl$10.00
Housemade GF Granola topped with steamed milk of your choice and fresh berries.
Toasts
- The Yard Goat$11.00
Our most popular toast! Thick sourdough topped with smashed avocado, roasted cherry tomatoes, crumbled goat cheese and an over easy egg
- Simple Avocado Toast$10.00
Sourdough toast, smashed avocado, EBTB Spice (everything but the bagel)
- Elvis toast$11.00
Thick cut sourdough toast, peanut butter, sliced banana, crumbled bacon, honey drizzle
- Banana ricotta toast$10.00
A La Carte
- A La Carte
- Fresh Fruit Bowl$8.00
- Oatmeal$7.00
- Short Stack Pancakes (1)$4.50
- Large Stack Pancakes (2)$7.50
- Side Smashed Avocado (4OZ)$3.00
- Side of Bacon (3 pieces)$6.00
- Side of Chorizo$6.00
- Home Fries$4.50
- Turkey Sausage (2 Patties)$6.50
- 1 Egg$1.50
- 2 Eggs$3.00
- 3 eggs$4.50
- Side Roasted Veggie Hash$7.00
- Side Toast$2.50
- Side French Toast (2 Pieces)$7.00
- K-POPOVER (popover with melted butter, maple syrup)$6.25
- Plant based Sausage (2 pieces)$5.00
- side corn beef hash$7.00
- Greek Yogurt$3.50
- One Vegan Egg Patty$4.50
- Fried Chicken Tenders(2)$6.00
- Plain Sweet Potato Burger$6.00
- Vegan Pancakes (2)$9.00
DRINKS
Beverages
- Alternative Milks$3.00
- Apple Juice$2.50+
- Arnold Palmer$3.50+
- Betty Buzz$4.35
- Bottled Water$2.50
- Chai Hot Chocolate$5.75
- Chocolate Milk$3.00
- Cola$3.00
- Cranberry Juice$2.50+
- Hot Chocolate$3.50
- Iced Peach Half & Half$5.00+
- Iced Tea$2.50
- Lavendar Hot Chocolate$4.75
- Lavender Lemonade$4.50+
- Lemonade$4.00+
- Mango Juice$4.75
- Milk$2.00+
- Moon Milk$4.00
- Orange Juice Small$2.50
- Orange Juice$4.00+
- San Pellegrino$2.50
- Thai Cold Brew$4.75+
- Kids Drink$2.00
- Root Beer$3.50
ESPRESSO/COFFEE/TEAS
- Americano$3.00
- Apple Cider Chai$5.50Out of stock
- Bee Sting Latte$5.50
- Butterbeer Latte$5.55
- Cappucino$4.50
- Chaga Matcha$6.00
- Chaggacino$6.00
- Chai Latte$4.50
- Chai Latte Dirty$5.50
- Chamomile Cardamon Latte$5.50
- Coffee$2.75
- Cold Brew$4.50
- Espresso$3.00
- Espresso Double$3.00
- Espresso Lemonade$4.50
- Golden Spice Latte$5.25
- Honey Lavendar Latte$5.25
- Honey Matcha Latte$5.50
- Iced Banana Chai$5.50
- Latte$4.75
- Lavender London Fog$5.50
- Maple Cinnamon Latte$5.75
- Maple Vanilla Cold Brew$5.25
- Matcha$5.50
- Mighty Leaf Herbal Teas$3.00
- Mocha Latte$5.25
- Pumpkin Pie Cold Brew$5.50
- Pumpkin Spice Latte$5.50
- Salted caramel mocha latte$5.50
- Salted Honey Latte$5.50
Honey, Himalayan sea salt, espresso, steamed milk
- Salted Mocha Cold Brew$5.50
- Shaken Cinnamon Mocha Espresso$5.50
- Thai Cold Brew$5.00
Smoothies
- Green Monster Smoothie$8.00
Orange, Spinach, Banana, Flax Seed, Honey, Almond Milk
- Strawberry Blondie Smoothie$8.00
Strawberry, Banana, Honey, Almond Milk
- Cococado Smoothie$9.00
Avocado, Banana, Ghirardelli Chocolate, Almond Milk
- Pop Right Up Smoothie$8.00
Cold Brew, Peanut Butter, Banana, Honey, Oat Milk
- Golden Milk Smoothie$9.00
- Banana Blue$9.00
- Apple Pie Smoothie$9.00
Holiday Pre Orders
BAKERY Pickup November 22
SIDE DISHES Pickup November 22
- Popover Stuffing w/Sausage$28.00
- Vegan Stuffing$38.00
- Roasted Brussels W/Bacon & Cranberries$32.00
- Mashed Cauliflower (V/GF)$34.00
- Mashed Red Potatoes$28.00
- Cranberry Sauce (1 QT)$16.00
- Turkey Gravy (1QT)$14.00
- Butternut Apple Soup (1QT)$12.00
- Buttermilk Biscuits. (8)$18.00
- Dozen Popovers (honey butter)$38.00