Mystic Location Now Open!
Pop Over Eatery - Mystic
BREAKFAST
Overstuffed Popovers
- Veggie Pop$15.00
sauteed mushrooms, spinach, roasted tomatoes, avocado and goat cheese scrambled eggs stuffed in a warm popover
- Protein Pop$16.00
Applewood bacon, turkey sausage, VT cheddar, mushrooms and caramelized onions scrambled with eggs and loaded into a warm popover
- Classic Cheese Pop$14.00
Scrambled eggs with cheddar, Swiss and goat cheese in a popover
- Irish Pop$16.00
Our freshly roast corned beef shred into scrambled eggs with VT cheddar and roasted potatoes all stuffed in a warm popover
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Simple Sammie$7.00
Bacon , VT Cheddar, Fried Egg on choice of Bread
- West Coaster Sandwich$9.00
Goat cheese, tomato, avocado and fried egg on your choice of bread
- Bodybuilder Sandwich$10.00
Two fried eggs, bacon, turkey, vt cheddar on bread of your choice
- The Celly Sandwich$11.00
Celebrate with this awesome sammie! Two eggs, sirachi mayo, avocado, bacon and cheddar on a brioche roll
- Breakfast Burrito$15.00
Scrambled eggs, cheddar, chorizo, pico de gallo, avocado in a wrap with home fries
- New Trendy Vegan$13.00
Vegan "egg" patty, pepperjack vegan cheese, plant based "sausage" , avocado, sriracha aioli on sourdough
Breakfast Plates
- Shoreline Feast$15.00
Three eggs any style, choice of Chorizo or turkey sausage, roasted potatoes and choice of toast
- Corned Beef Hash Plate$17.00
Our house roasted corned beef shredded with roasted potatoes and served with 3 eggs your style, Drizzled with a touch of Hilltop Apiary Jalapeno Hot Honey. Choice of toast
- Roasted Veggie Hash (V/GF)$14.00
Seasonal roasted veggies drizzled with sundried tomato pesto.
- Keto Breakfast Plate$16.00
Three Scrambled eggs with cheddar, chorizo, spinach and a dollop of sour cream and half an avocado
- Loaded Breakfast Bowl$16.00
Home Fried Potatoes topped with cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, diced chorizo, avocado, sour cream and a sunny side up egg
- Nutella Stuffed French Toast$15.00
Two slices of our brioche french toast stuffed with strawberries, bananas, and nutella.
- Loaded vegan skillet$15.00
Waffles (GF)
- Belgian Waffle$11.00
topped with whipped cream, powdered sugar and fresh strawberries
- Southerner$16.00
Our take on Chicken and Waffles! Gluten Free crispy fried chicken tops a waffle smothered in melted VT cheddar and crisp bacon then drizzled with Mikes Hot Honey sauce.
- Emma T Waffle$14.00
Named after the owners daughter Emma Taylor this is our most popular waffle!! Topped with nutella, fresh strawberries and bananas!
- Apple Pie Waffle$15.00
GF Belgian topped with warm flame roasted fuji apples and whipped cream
Breakfast Bowls
- Chia Oat Pudding Bowl$11.00
Chia Seeds, Oat Milk, GF Oats, Maple syrup topped with granola, blueberry or strawberry and shaved coconut.
- Yogurt Parfait$8.00
Greek Yogurt, Honey drizzle, granola, bananas
- Funky Monkey Bowl$10.00
- Granola Bowl$10.00
Housemade GF Granola topped with steamed milk of your choice and fresh berries.
Toasts
- The Yard Goat$11.00
Our most popular toast! Thick sourdough topped with smashed avocado, roasted cherry tomatoes, crumbled goat cheese and an over easy egg
- Simple Avocado Toast$10.00
Sourdough toast, smashed avocado, EBTB Spice (everything but the bagel)
- Elvis toast$11.00
Thick cut sourdough toast, peanut butter, sliced banana, crumbled bacon, honey drizzle