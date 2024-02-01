Pretty Good Advice Downtown SC 1319 PACIFIC AVE
Food
Sandwiches
- Final Meltdown$8.75
Roasted mushrooms, fried egg, jalapeños, caramelized onion, crispy potato, pepperjack cheese, secret sauce, on ciabatta
- Good Morning$6.50
(DF) crispy potato, fried egg, red bell pepper jam, tarragon aioli, on ciabatta
- Mike's GM Deluxe$8.50
Fried egg, crispy potato, red bell pepper jam, tarragon aioli, avocado, pepperjack cheese. on ciabatta
- Spicy Boy$8.00
(DF) Fried egg, crispy potato, red bell pepper jam, roasted jalapeños, caramelized onion, tarragon aioli, on ciabatta
- Pesto Fresco$8.50
pesto, tarragon aioli, arugula, tomato, pickled red onion, fried egg
- Tom's Bright Eyes Surprise$8.75
(V) crispy potato, avocado, roasted jalapeño, mushrooms, caramelized onion, vegan sauce, on ciabatta
- Avocado Toast$8.00
(V) english muffin, fresh herbs, radish, pickled onion, grilled olive
- Classic Combo$11.50
Cup of tomato soup and a grilled cheese with monterey jack, cheddar and caramelized onion.
- Madi's Moody Morning$8.75
(Vegan) Tofu scramble, arugula, tomato, vegan chipotle sauce, avocado. On ciabatta
Burgers
- Cheeseburger$8.00
american cheese, lettuce, pickle, tomato, onion, burger sauce. On a sesame seed burger bun.
- Jalapeno BBQ Burger$8.50
pickled jalapeño, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, PGA burger sauce and BBQ sauce. On a sesame seed burger bun.
- California Ranch Burger$8.75
Avocado, frizzled ranch onions(V/GF), American cheese, lettuce, pickle, tomato, PGA burger sauce. On a sesame seed burger bun
Crispy Chick'n Sandos
Salads
- PGA Chopped Salad$11.50
(V,GF) Romaine, Rainbow Carrot, Cucumber, Purple daikon, sunflower seed, Cesar-style Dressing. Dressing comes on side.
- Kale and Delicata Salad$11.50
Dino kale, roasted delicata squash, parmesan cheese, golden raisin, shaved fennel, pepita, date-balsamic dressing (GF, can be made V)
- Mandarin Arugula Salad$11.50
arugula, braised beet, feta, page mandarin, hazelnut, mint, yuzu vinn (GF, can be made V)
Sides
- Coconut Yogurt$7.00
(V, GF) Seasonal fruits, cashew yogurt, with a side of sesame-cashew brittle
- House Cut Potato Fries$4.00+
Comes with ketchup and your choice of garlic aioli or vegan ranch
- Kid's Fries$3.50
served with ketchup
- Overnight Oats$6.50
Overnight steel cut and rolled oats, served with chia seed, seasonal fruit, and toasted almonds. Made with almond and coconut milk. (V, GF)
- Simple Summer Tomato Soup$6.00
(V,GF) Simple tomato soup, topped with basil. Want a grilled cheese too? Try our "Classic Combo" in the sandwiches section!
- Roasted Carrot Soup$6.00
(GF, contains dairy) capers, black garlic, meyer lemon, parsley
- Sweet Potato Fries$7.50
(GF, V) Served with blue cheese ranch (not vegan) or banana ketchup (vegan)
Additions (on the side)
Kids
- Kids Grilled Cheese$5.00
American cheese. on potato bun.
- Kids Good Morning$5.00
crispy potato, fried egg, ketchup. on potato bun.
- Kids Burger$5.00
american cheese, ketchup. on potato bun
- Kids Crispy Chick'n$5.00
Crispy Chick'n patty (not gf) and barbeque sauce, on a potato bun.
- KIDS Avocado Toast$6.00
Sourdough english muffin, avocado, squeeze of lemon, pinch of salt