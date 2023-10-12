#9 Falafel Entree

$16.99

Try our mouthwatering Falafel Entree bursting with flavors! Our Falafel Entree is made of ground fava beans and chickpeas mixed with parsley. The five perfectly fried, golden-brown falafel balls, are complemented by a variety of fresh ingredients and authentic spices. As one of the most popular Mediterranean dishes, our Falafel Entree is sure to satisfy your taste buds and leave you wanting more. Whether you're a vegetarian or simply looking to explore new flavors, our Falafel Entree is a must-try. Visit our restaurant today and indulge in the exquisite taste of our Falafel Entree - a culinary delight that will transport you to the vibrant streets of the Mediterranean. Served with a fresh salad, fragrant rice, creamy hummus, warm pita bread, and a side of tahini sauce.