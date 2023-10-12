Princess Pita Mediterranean Restaurant and Market - Mesa Branch
Popular Items
#32 Sambusa (VEGGIE)
Looking for a delicious plant-based snack? Look no further than our Veggie Sambusa! Our Veggie Sambusa is a flavorful and savory pastry filled with a medley of fresh vegetables, perfectly seasoned and encased in a crispy, golden crust. Bursting with nutrients and packed with flavor, our Veggie Sambusa is the ultimate guilt-free indulgence. Whether you're a vegetarian, vegan, or simply looking to add more plant-based options to your diet, our Veggie Sambusa is the perfect choice. Served with refreshing tzatziki sauce.
#44 Tabouleh
Savor the bright and zesty flavors of our Tabouleh Salad, a refreshing mix of finely chopped parsley, mint, tomatoes, and bulgur wheat, all tossed in a tangy lemon dressing. This healthy and delicious salad is a Mediterranean staple.
French Fries
Satisfy your cravings with our crispy and golden French Fries, seasoned to perfection and served hot and fresh. The perfect side dish for any meal.
FOOD
Entrees
#1 Gyro Entree
Indulge in a delicious Mediterranean dish that is sure to satisfy your hunger and taste buds. Made with succulent slices of beef and lamb, fresh salad, fragrant rice, creamy hummus, warm pita bread, and a refreshing side of tzatziki sauce. The gyro entree is a classic favorite for many.
#2 Chicken Shawarma Entree
Indulge in the exotic flavors of the Chicken Shawarma Entree, a mouthwatering dish that transports you to the bustling streets of the Middle East. This delectable entree is made with tender and juicy marinated chicken breast, seasoned with a blend of aromatic spices. Served with a fresh salad, fragrant rice, creamy hummus, warm pita bread, and a side of garlic sauce.
#3 Beef Shawarma Entree
Indulge in a delicious and flavorful Beef Shawarma Entree that will transport your taste buds to the streets of the Middle East. This mouthwatering dish is made with tender, thinly sliced strips of marinated ribeye beef that are perfectly seasoned with a blend of aromatic spices and slowly cooked to perfection. Served with a fresh salad, fragrant rice, creamy hummus, warm pita bread, and a side of tahini sauce.
#4 Shawarma Combo
Enjoy a delicious and satisfying meal with our Shawarma Combo Entree. Sliced chicken breast and beef ribeye, marinated and grilled to perfection. The entree is served with a fresh salad, fragrant rice, creamy hummus, warm pita bread, and a side of tahini sauce.
#5 Chicken Kabab Entree
The Chicken Kabab Entree is a delicious and satisfying meal option that brings the flavors of the Mediterranean right to your plate. This entree features tender and juicy pieces of grilled chicken kabab along with a variety of flavorful seasonings and spices. Served with a fresh salad, fragrant rice, creamy hummus, warm pita bread, and homemade garlic sauce.
#6 Steak Kabab Entree
Experience a culinary journey like no other as you savor every bite of our Steak Kabab Entree. Our perfectly cooked tenderloin, marinated to perfection, is served with a fresh garden salad, a generous portion of fragrant rice, creamy hummus, warm pita bread, and a side of tahini sauce. Each bite is a symphony of flavors that will transport your taste buds to the sunny shores of the Mediterranean.
#7 Kofta Kabab Entree
Our expert chefs skillfully craft delicious Kofta Kabab, a flavorful blend of succulent minced meat mixed with onions and parsley, and aromatic spices, cooked on a fire grill. As a premier Mediterranean food destination, Princess Pita caters to all food enthusiasts who crave an authentic and satisfying culinary experience. Indulge in our Kofta Kabab Entree and savor the unique flavors of the Mediterranean. Served with a fresh salad, fragrant rice, creamy hummus, warm pita bread, and a side of tahini sauce.
#8 Kabab Combo Entree
A tantalizing combo entree featuring a mouthwatering steak kabab skewer, a succulent skewer of chicken kabab, and a delectable kofta kabab. Served with rice, creamy hummus, crisp garden salad, and warm pita bread. Entree served with tahini sauce.
#9 Falafel Entree
Try our mouthwatering Falafel Entree bursting with flavors! Our Falafel Entree is made of ground fava beans and chickpeas mixed with parsley. The five perfectly fried, golden-brown falafel balls, are complemented by a variety of fresh ingredients and authentic spices. As one of the most popular Mediterranean dishes, our Falafel Entree is sure to satisfy your taste buds and leave you wanting more. Whether you're a vegetarian or simply looking to explore new flavors, our Falafel Entree is a must-try. Visit our restaurant today and indulge in the exquisite taste of our Falafel Entree - a culinary delight that will transport you to the vibrant streets of the Mediterranean. Served with a fresh salad, fragrant rice, creamy hummus, warm pita bread, and a side of tahini sauce.
#10 Veggie Combo
A delightful and flavorful option that will satisfy your cravings. Made with fresh and nutritious Mediterranean ingredients, this dish is perfect for vegetarians and veggie-lovers alike. Enjoy a delectable medley of 3 pieces of dolmas (stuffed grape leaves), and 2 pieces of crispy falafel, served with a fresh salad, fragrant rice, creamy hummus, and warm pita bread. Don't forget the side of tahini sauce! Seasoned with aromatic herbs and spices, our Veggie Combo Entree is a crowd-pleaser that will leave you wanting more. Order now and experience the taste of Mediterranean goodness in every bite!
#11 Salmon Entree
Our Mediterranean-inspired dish is not only delicious but also highly nutritious. Our succulent piece of perfectly grilled Salmon is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are known to promote heart health and support brain function. Paired with fragrant rice, velvety hummus, a fresh salad, warm pita bread, and tahini sauce, our Salmon Entree provides a well-rounded meal that is both satisfying and nourishing.
#12 Lamb Shank Entree
Try our mouth-watering Lamb Shank Entree! Made with tender, slow-cooked lamb shank and a medley of aromatic spices, this dish will transport your taste buds to the Mediterranean. Whether you're a lamb lover or simply looking for a delightful culinary experience, our Lamb Shank Entree is a must-try. With its rich flavors and hearty portions, it's perfect for any occasion. Join us today and savor the authentic taste of Mediterranean cuisine at its finest. Served with a fresh salad, fragrant rice, creamy hummus, and warm pita bread.
#13 Beef Trio
A trio of tender steak kabab, a flavorful skewer of kofta kabab, and mouthwatering beef shawarma all expertly seasoned and cooked to perfection. Served with fragrant rice, creamy hummus, fresh garden salad, and warm pita bread. Served with a side of tahini sauce.
#14 Chicken Duo Entree
Tender chicken kabab and savory chicken shawarma. Served with hummus, rice, garden salad, and warm pita bread, plus a side of garlic sauce.
#15 Grilled Chicken Entree
Looking for a delicious and healthy Mediterranean meal? Look no further than our Grilled Chicken Entree! Made with tender, marinated chicken, and grilled to perfection, our dish is bursting with authentic Mediterranean flavors. Whether you're a fan of Greek cuisine or simply looking for a nutritious and flavorful option, our Grilled Chicken Entree is the perfect choice. Served with a side of fresh salad, fragrant rice, creamy hummus, warm pita bread, and our homemade garlic sauce.
#16 Princess Combo Entree (for 2-3 people)
The Princess Combo is a royal Middle Eastern feast that feeds 2-3 people. It has a skewer of Steak Kabab, a skewer of Chicken Kabab, and a skewer of Kofta Kabab, accompanied by Chicken and Beef Shawarma. This entree also includes fluffy rice, creamy hummus, fresh garden salad, and sides of Tahini and Garlic sauce. Served with two pieces of warm pita bread.
Wraps
#17 Gyro Wrap
Tasty gyro meat accompanied by a harmonious blend of flavors which include fresh lettuce, juicy tomatoes, zesty pickles, and creamy tzatziki sauce wrapped in a fluffy Greek pita.
#18 Gyro Deluxe Wrap
A mouthwatering blend of tantalizing gyro, fresh lettuce, juicy tomatoes, pickles, creamy tzatziki sauce, feta cheese, and onions, all wrapped in a fluffy greek pita bread.
#19 Falafel Wrap
Flavorful crispy falafel, accompanied by fresh lettuce, pickles, our house-made Arabic salad, creamy hummus, and tahini sauce, all wrapped in a fluffy Greek pita.
#20 Chicken Shawarma Wrap
Tender marinated chicken shawarma accompanied by fresh lettuce, juicy tomatoes, pickles, tahini sauce, and garlic sauce, wrapped in warm and soft pita bread.
#21 Beef Shawarma Wrap
Savor the taste of marinated ribeye beef shawarma, paired with crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, tangy pickles, onions, and enhanced with tahini sauce and creamy hummus. Wrapped in a warm and fluffy Greek pita bread.
#22 Chicken Kabab Wrap
Savory grilled chicken kabab nestled in a Greek pita wrap with fresh lettuce, juicy tomatoes, tangy pickles, and elevated with creamy tahini sauce and the zesty kick of garlic sauce.
#23 Steak Kabab Wrap
Succulent and tender steak kabob accompanied by fresh lettuce, juicy tomatoes, tangy pickles, onions, creamy tahini sauce and flavorful hummus. Wrapped in a warm and fluffy Greek pita.
#24 Kofta Kabab Wrap
Tender and flavorful kofta kabab accompanied by fresh lettuce, juicy tomatoes, pickles, onions, and topped with indulgent tahini sauce and creamy hummus. Wrapped in a fluffy and warm Greek pita.
#25 Traditional Style Chicken Shawarma
Succulent chicken shawarma accompanied by zesty pickles and creamy garlic sauce, all nestled within a warm, thin pita. Bite-sized and shareable, accompanied by a side of creamy garlic sauce and crispy French fries for a complete and satisfying feast.
#26 Traditional Style BEEF Shawarma
Succulent beef shawarma accompanied by onions and zesty pickles, drizzled with creamy tahini sauce, all nestled within a warm, thin pita. Bite-sized and shareable, accompanied by a side of tahini sauce and golden French fries for a complete and satisfying feast.
Appetizers
#27 Mezze Sampler
Dive into the velvety richness of baba ghanoush, the creamy ambience of hummus, the smooth elegance of labneh, accompanied by four exquisite dolmas. Paired perfectly with two warm and fluffy pita breads.
#28 Hummus Appetizer
Packed full of flavor and perfectly balanced, our creamy hummus is fresh and served with 2 pieces of warm pita bread. Whether you're a vegan, vegetarian, or just looking for a healthy and tasty meal, our hummus is sure to hit the spot! With its high search volume, our hummus plate is a popular choice for those seeking a nutritious and fulfilling dish. Don't wait any longer, indulge in our irresistible hummus appetizer today and experience a burst of flavors that will leave you wanting more.
#29 Hummus Deluxe
Creamy hummus topped with your choice of protein, chicken shawarma, beef shawarma, or gyro, creating a harmonious combination of creamy dip and mouthwatering meat. Served with two pieces of fluffy pita bread.
#30 Falafel Appetizer
Enjoy six delectable, crispy falafel pieces made from freshly ground chickpeas, herbs, and spices! Our falafel is crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Each bite is packed with flavor and satisfaction. Whether you're a vegetarian, vegan, or just looking for a delicious and healthy option, our falafel is perfect for you. Served with creamy tahini sauce.
#31 Dolma
Six delicately rolled grape leaves, stuffed with a flavorful blend of rice, herbs, and spices, offering a delightful bite-sized treat.
#33 Sambusa (BEEF)
Made with juicy beef and a blend of spices, our Beef Sambusa is the perfect appetizer or snack for any occasion. Whether you're hosting a party or just looking for a delicious treat, our Beef Sambusa is sure to impress. Four pieces of thin, golden pastry filled with tender ground beef, richly spiced and seasoned, along with potatoes, are deep-fried to perfection. Served with a delicious sweet dressing dip.
#34 Feta Supreme
Elevate your salad game with our Feta Supreme, a scrumptious creamy feta cheese, juicy Kalamata olives, crisp tomatoes, a drizzle of olive oil, and a sprinkle of aromatic za'atar. Served with two pieces of warm and fluffy pita bread.
#35 Lebni
Indulge in our creamy Lebni appetizer, a traditional Mediterranean yogurt dip, perfect for spreading on warm pita bread or as a refreshing side to your favorite dishes. Rich in probiotics and flavor, it's a must-try for a healthy and delicious experience. Served with two pieces of warm and fluffy pita bread.
#36 Baba Ghannouge
Savor the smoky and velvety taste of our Baba Ghannouge, a classic Mediterranean eggplant dip made with roasted eggplant, tahini, garlic, lemon juice, and a hint of spices. Perfect for dipping pita bread or as a complement to your favorite grilled dishes. Served with two pieces of warm and fluffy pita bread.
#37 Kibbi
Experience the authentic flavors of the Mediterranean with our Kibbi, a delicious blend of ground meat, onions, and aromatic spices. Enjoy these 3 crispy, golden-brown delights as an appetizer or main course.
#38 Foul Mudammus
Warm up with our hearty Foul Mudammus, a comforting Mediterranean dish made from slow-cooked fava beans, garlic, and spices. Served with a drizzle of olive oil and a sprinkle of fresh parsley, it's the perfect start to any meal.
#39 Chicken Nuggets (12 pcs)
Treat yourself to our golden, 12-piece crispy Chicken Nuggets, made with tender, juicy chicken and seasoned to perfection. A delicious and satisfying option for both kids and adults alike.
#40 Chicken Strips (3 pcs)
Tender, succulent chicken strips, expertly seasoned and delicately fried to a golden crisp.
#41 12pc Wings
Enjoy a delectable serving of twelve expertly prepared chicken wings. Whether you prefer the spicy kick of Hot or the savory allure of Barbecue, our wings are a flavorful treat.
#42 6pc Wings
Enjoy a delectable serving of six expertly prepared chicken wings. Whether you prefer the spicy kick of Hot or the savory allure of Barbecue, our wings are a flavorful treat.
Spanakopita
Delight in the flaky layers of our Spanakopita, a savory Greek pastry filled with a mouthwatering mixture of spinach and feta cheese. Perfect as an appetizer or a light meal, it's a Mediterranean classic you'll love.
Soups & Salads
Lentil Soup
Warm up with our comforting Lentil Soup, a nourishing blend of tender lentils, vegetables, and aromatic spices. This wholesome and satisfying dish is perfect for a cozy meal any time of the year.
#46 Greek Salad
Indulge in the bold flavors of our Greek Salad, a delicious medley of fresh vegetables, Kalamata olives, and creamy feta cheese, all tossed in our homemade Greek dressing. A Mediterranean favorite you'll adore.
#45 Arabic Salad
Delight in the simplicity of our Arabic Salad, a refreshing combination of ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and fresh herbs, all dressed in a light and zesty lemon vinaigrette. The perfect accompaniment to any Mediterranean meal.
#43 Fattoush Salad
Enjoy the refreshing crunch of our Fattoush Salad, a vibrant mix of fresh vegetables, crispy pita chips, and tangy sumac dressing. This colorful and flavorful salad is a Mediterranean favorite you'll crave.
Garden Salad
Enjoy the fresh and crisp flavors of our Garden Salad, a classic mix of lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers, all topped with your choice of dressing. A healthy and satisfying option for any meal.
Sides
Greek Fries
Looking for a delicious twist on a classic favorite? Try our Greek fries, topped with rich feta cheese, drizzled with zesty Italian dressing, and garnished with fresh parsley. Satisfaction guaranteed!
Pita Bread
Crispy on the outside, soft on the inside – that's the magic of pita bread! Discover its history and learn how to make your own homemade pita bread with our easy-to-follow guide.