Publik Kitchen 931 E 900 S
Food
Avocado Toast
Avocado, sea salt, cracked black pepper & olive oil on Red Bicycle peasant bread.
B.L.T.
Thick cut bacon, butter lettuce, mayo & Amour Spreads heirloom tomato jam on Red Bicycle peasant bread. Served with a salad or country potatoes.
Banana Toast
Choice of peanut butter or nutella, topped with banana & honey on Red Bicycle peasant bread.
Breakfast Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of protein, two eggs, cheese, country potatoes & spicy avocado salsa verde.
Breakfast Sandwich
One egg, choice of protein, topped with pickled onions & Amour Spreads onion beer jam on a Red Bicycle bun. Served with a salad or country potatoes. *Bun contains dairy.
Chicken Salad Melt
Peasant toast topped with house made chicken salad, thick cut bacon & melted cheddar cheese. Served with a salad or country potatoes.
French Toast
French toast made with Red Bicycle mocha bread & dusted with powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup & house made cinnamon butter.
Herbed Quinoa Salad
Tricolor quinoa with feta, tomato, cucumber, sundried tomatoes & spiced almonds. Tossed in a preserved lemon vinaigrette.
Make Your Own Toast
Piece of buttered toast with your choice of spreads.
Publik Breakfast
Choice of protein, two eggs any style, a piece of buttered toast & side of Amour Spreads jam.
Publik Burger
6oz burger patty, sliced tomato, butter lettuce, house fry sauce, onion beer jam & American cheese on a Red Bicycle bun. Served with a salad or country potatoes.
Publik Hash
Red Bicycle peasant toast topped with choice of protein, country potatoes & two eggs any style. Served with a side of crème fraîche.
Publik House Made Granola
Marcona Almonds, Almonds, Cashews, Sunflower Seeds, Banana Chips, dried cranberries, golden raisins & a drizzle of honey. Served with Greek yogurt or milk.
Simple Salad
Heritage greens, avocado, seasonal veggies, toast croutons, pickled onions & a preserved lemon vinaigrette.
Toast & Gravy
Peasant toast, sausage gravy, country potatoes & two eggs any style.
Tofu Rancheros
Tofu scramble, avocado, corn tortillas, and ranchero sauce. Vegan.
Veggie Burger
Vegan Impossible patty, tomato, butter lettuce, onion beer jam & Vegenaise on a Red Bicycle bun. Served with a salad or country potatoes. *Patty is vegan but contains gluten. *Bun contains dairy.
Veggie Toast
Red Bicycle toast topped with hummus, micro greens & seasonal veggies. Served with a salad or country potatoes.
Bread Pudding
Drinks
Coffee
To Go Drip
Cold Brew
Latte
Cappuccino
Americano
Espresso
Cortado
Flat White
Macchiato
Mocha
Browned Butter Caramel
Linger Longer
Miso Caramel
Brown Sugar Latte
Vanilla Latte
Fancy Nancy
Spiced Mocha
mocha latte infused with chilis, nutmeg & cinnamon, served hot or iced
Gryffindor
a butternut squash spiced latte served hot or iced
Second Summer
cold brew shaken with orange, vanilla, honey & oatmilk, served iced
Hazelnut
a warm, nutty latte with house-made hazelnut paste, served hot or ice
Other
Tea
Whole Bean
Central Ninth
Tasting notes - dark chocolate | caramel | red fruits
Cabin
Tasting Notes - chocolate | brown sugar | citrus
Marmalade Decaf
Tasting Notes - orange | sweet | creamy
Guatemala Buena Vista
Tasting notes: orange zest | toffee | vanilla
Guatemala La Esperanza
Tasting notes: cherry | white tea | lemonade
Costa Rica Finca Chayote
Papua New Guinea | Sigri Estate | Kula PB
Tasting notes: raspberry | tangerine | cane sugar
Ethiopia | Dumerso | Coffee Cherry Co-Ferm
Tasting notes: blackberry | pink lemonade | earl grey
Ethiopia | Hada Molecha | 96 Hour Extended Ferm
Tasting notes: blueberry | peach nectar | grape candy
Mexico | Chiapas
Tasting notes: baker’s chocolate | lemon | almond