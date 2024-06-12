Publik Eds 210 University St E
Featured Items
- Breakfast Burrito$9.00
- Breakfast Sandwich
Your choice of Bacon, house made Sausage, or Avocado, Eggs Any Way, Cheese, Amour Spreads Onion IPA Jam, and Pickled Onion on a Red Bicycle Bun$8.00
- Publik Burger
House-Made Patty, Cheese, Butterleaf Lettuce, Amour Spreads Onion IPA Beer Jam, Tomato + Ed's Sauce on a Red Bicycle Breadworks Bun$8.50
Eat
Food
- Tots$2.50
- House Made Granola$6.00
- Chips$0.75
- Totchos
Avocado Salsa, Diced Tomato, Diced Onion, Sour Cream, and Melted Cheese on Crispy Tots, and Jalapeno$6.00
- Breakfast Tots
Bacon, Sausage or Avocado, Two Eggs Any Way, and Melted Cheese on Crispy Tots, and Pickled Onions$8.00
Panini
- Mushroom
portobello mushroom, havarti & jalapeño chimichurri$11.00OUT OF STOCK
- Sausage Panini
house-made sausage, orange habanero jam & fontina cheese$11.00
- Cubano
roast pork loin, ham, house- made pickles, swiss cheese & yellow mustard$11.00
- Bacon and cheese
applewood smoked bacon, havarti, fontina, tomato jam$11.00
Toast
Grab & Go
Drink
Coffee
- Drip Coffee$2.50
- Refill$0.92
- Cold Brew$4.00
- Espresso$3.75
- Americano$3.75
- Macchiato$4.00
- Cortado$4.00
- Cappuccino$4.25
- Flat White$4.25
- Latte$4.50
- Honestly, John
almond, brown sugar, & smoked hickory latte served hot or iced$5.00
- Browned Butter Caramel Latte$5.00
- Mocha$5.00
- Vanilla Latte$5.00
- Brown Sugar Latte$5.00
- Second Summer
cold brew shaken with orange, vanilla, honey & oatmilk, served iced$4.50
- Hazelnut
a warm, nutty latte with house-made hazelnut paste, served hot or iced$5.00
- High Desert
a sage, mint, lemongrass latte with a hint of honey, served hot or iced$5.00
Tea
Other
Whole Bean
- Central Ninth$18.00
- Cabin$17.00
- Marmalade Decaf
Tasting Notes - orange | sweet | creamy$18.00OUT OF STOCK
- Beekeeper
Tasting notes: strawberry | chocolate | pineapple$22.00
- El Salvador | El Trompillo
Tasting notes: pear | white peach | shortbread$22.00
- Peru | La Chonta
Tasting notes: orange zest | honeysuckle | white grape$22.00
- Rwanda | Muhororo
Tasting notes: tamarind | blood orange | black tea$22.00OUT OF STOCK