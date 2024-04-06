Red River Cantina - League City
Featured Items
Full Menu (To-Go)
Appetizers
- Chile con Queso
Creamy queso topped with pico de gallo. Served with fresh tortilla chips.
- Queso Blanco
Creamy white queso topped with pico de gallo. Served with fresh tortilla chips.
- Tres Amigos$16.50
Small serving of chile con queso, guacamole & queso blanco.
- Guacamole
Pico de gallo & fresh lime juice.
- Flauta App$12.45
Crispy corn tortillas stuffed with Ranchero chicken & pepper jack cheese. Chile con queso for dipping.
- Campechana$15.65
Mexican-style shrimp cocktail, fire-roasted poblano peppers, avocado, pico de gallo & six jumbo Gulf shrimp.
- Tamale App$10.45
3 hand rolled tamales
- Baby Back Ribs App$16.45
Half-rack of our slow-smoked baby back ribs.
- Queso Flameado$13.95
Melted Monterrey jack & panela cheese with beef picadillo, roasted poblano peppers & pico de gallo.
- Antojito Sampler$18.95
Beef fajita nachos, chicken fajita quesadilla & chicken flautas.
Nachos y Quesadillas
- Nachos
Crispy nachos with refried beans, grated cheese & your choice of fajita meat. Guacamole, sour cream & pickled jalapenos on the side.
- Nachos Tampico
Layered tortilla chips topped with refried beans, chile con queso, choice of meat, Mexican crema, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo.
- Quesadillas
Fresh flour tortillas loaded with grated cheese & your choice of meat. Served with guacamole, sour cream & jalapenos.
Sopa y Ensaladas
- Med Sopa de Tortilla$11.45
Mexico City style tortilla soup with fresh carrots, zucchini, yellow squash, tomatoes, crispy tortilla strips, jack cheese, chicken fajita & avocado.
- Lrg Sopa de Tortilla$14.45
Mexico City style tortilla soup with fresh carrots, zucchini, yellow squash, tomatoes, crispy tortilla strips, jack cheese, chicken fajita & avocado.
- Soup & Salad$16.95
A medium sized combination of our Sopa de Tortilla and our Fajita Ensalada. Both topped with chicken fajita & avocado.
- Ensalada de Casa$7.25
Fresh greens topped with red onion, carrots, cherry tomatoes, crispy tortilla strips & queso fresco.
- Fajita Ensalada
Your choice of spring mix or iceberg & greenleaf lettuce topped with red onions, jicama, olives, cherry tomatoes, bacon, eggs, avocado, crispy tortilla strips & queso fresco. Your choice of chicken fajita, beef fajita or grilled shrimp.
- Shrimp & Mango Ensalada$19.95
Spring mix, red onion, purple cabbage, radish, cherry tomatoes, red bell pepper, avocado, strawberries, mango, pecans, crispy tortilla strips, queso fresco & jumbo Gulf shrimp.
- Ahi Tuna Ensalada$20.95
Spring mix topped w/ red onion, purple cabbage, radish, mango, jicama, avocado, tomatoes, strawberries, tortilla strips, queso fresco & seared ahi tuna.
- Salmon Ensalada$23.95
Spring mix, red onion, purple cabbage, radish, cherry tomatoes, red bell pepper, avocado, strawberries, mango, pecans, crispy tortilla strips, queso fresco & a chipotle-ancho glazed Atlantic salmon fillet.
- Taco Salad
Fresh fried taco shell, lettuce, choice of protein, grated cheese, black beans, diced tomato and sour cream. Guacamole and pico de gallo.
Fajitas y Family Platters
- Fajitas for One
Fajitas are served with Mexican rice and your choice of frijoles a la charra or refried beans. Comes with guacamole, pico de gallo and fresh flour tortillas.
- Fajitas for Two
Fajitas are served with Mexican rice and your choice of frijoles a la charra or refried beans. Comes with guacamole, pico de gallo and fresh flour tortillas
- Family Platters
These Family Platters feed 3-4 & come with Mexican rice, beans & condiments. GRANDIOSO: 1 Lb Beef & Chicken Fajitas, (3) Cheese Enchiladas, (3) Ranchero Chicken Enchiladas. EL REY: 1 Lb Beef & Chicken Fajitas, Baby Back Ribs (1/2 Rack), Jalapeno Cheese Sausage PRESIDENTE: Shrimp Fajitas, 1 Lb Beef & Chicken Fajitas, (3) Chicken Diablo. PARILLADA PLATTER: 1 Lb Beef & Chicken Fajitas, (6) Shrimp Brochette, Baby Back Ribs (1/2 Rack).
Enchiladas
- (2) Cheese Enchiladas$13.95
Cheese enchiladas with chile con carne & grated cheese. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans.
- (3) Cheese Enchiladas$14.95
Cheese enchiladas with chile con carne & grated cheese. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans.
- Enchiladas de Carne$15.95
Two beef picadillo enchiladas topped with chile con carne & grated cheese. Served wth Mexican rice & refried beans.
- Enchiladas de Pollo$15.95
Two ranchero chicken enchiladas topped with sour cream sauce, verde sauce or chile con carne & grated cheese. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans.
- Brisket Enchiladas$19.95
Two slow-smoked brisket enchiladas topped with our sour cream sauce, grated cheese & avocado. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans.
- Enchiladas Carnitas$18.95
Slow-roasted pork carnitas topped with our sour cream sauce & grated cheese. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans.
- Enchiladas Carbon
Two fajita enchiladas topped with chile con carne & grated cheese. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, Mexican rice & refried beans.
- Crawfish Enchiladas$22.95
Two enchiladas loaded with Louisiana crawfish & topped with our white wine cream sauce & avocado. Served with cilantro rice & black refried beans.
- Enchiladas Camarones$22.95
Two enchiladas loaded with our shrimp stuffing and topped with Marisco sauce & avocado. Served with cilantro rice & refried black beans.
- Enchiladas Marisco$22.95
Two cheese enchiladas topped with sauteed shrimp & scallops in a white wine cream sauce. Served with refried black beans, cilantro rice & sliced avocado.
Combinados
Tacos y Burritos
- Taco Dinner$15.95
Choice of beef picadillo or ranchero chicken tacos, soft or crispy (2). Served with Mexican rice & beans.
- Tacos al Carbon
Two hand rolled beef or chicken fajita tacos. Includes pico de gallo & guacamole. Served with Mexican rice & beans.
- Ahi Tuna Tacos$22.95
Seared ahi tuna in corn tortillas loaded with escabeche, siracha avocado cream sauce & queso fresco. Cilantro rice & black beans.
- Tacos Del Mar$19.95
Gulf shrimp or Mahi-Mahi (fried or grilled) in homemade corn tortillas. Loaded with escabeche, siracha avocado cream sauce & queso fresco. Cilantro rice and black beans.
- Burrito Classico
Beef Picadillo or Beef Fajita, refried beans & chile con queso in a flour tortilla & topped with our chile con carne & grated cheese. Served with rice & beans.
- Burrito Monterrey
Choice of chicken or beef fajita, black beans & chile con queso in a flour tortilla & topped with sour cream sauce & Monterey jack. Guacamole & pico on the side. Served with rice & beans.
- Tamales de Casa$16.95
Three handmade tamales loaded with shredded pork & topped with chile con carne & grated cheese. Served with rice & beans.
- Flauta Dinner$17.95
Hand rolled tortillas stuffed with ranchero chicken, Monterrey jack cheese and lightly fried (2). Guacamole, pico de gallo, chile con queso & Mexican crema. Served with rice & beans.
- Chimichangas
Flour tortilla loaded with your choice of protein, beans & cheese then lightly fried. Topped in our signature sauce and served with rice & beans. Chimichanga - Shrimp. One fried flour tortilla loaded with Gulf shrimp and topped with our white wine Marisco sauce. Chimichanga (Beef or Chicken). Two fried flour tortillas loaded with beef or chicken and topped with queso blanco.
Seafood y Specialties
- Chipotle- Ancho Glazed Salmon$27.95
8oz Atlantic salmon fillet, grilled & glazed with our chipotle-ancho sauce. Avocado, pico de gallo, cilantro rice & black beans.
- Mahi Mahi$25.95
8oz fillet grilled & served with sliced avocado, pico de gallo, refried black beans & cilantro rice
- Mahi Mahi Marisco$33.95
Topped with white wine cream sauce, sautéed shrimp & scallops. Avocado, pico de gallo, refried black beans and cilantro rice
- Seared Ahi Tuna$22.95
Siracha avocado cream sauce, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, cilantro rice & black refried beans
- Shrimp Brochette$28.95
Six bacon wrapped jumbo Gulf shrimp stuffed with Monterey jack cheese & jalapeno
- Texas Redfish$25.95
8oz fillet grilled & topped with marisco sauce & pico de gallo. Served with cilantro rice & black charro beans
- Chicken Diablo$24.95
Bacon wrapped chicken fajita stuffed with fresh jalapeno & pepper jack cheese (6)
- Pollo Jalisco$23.95
Chicken fajita breast grilled and topped with grilled onions, poblano peppers, mushrooms and pepper jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice, beans, guacamole & pico de gallo.
- Pollo Marisco$27.95
Chicken fajita topped with Gulf shrimp & scallops in our white wine cream sauce. Served with Mexican rice, beans, guacamole & pico de gallo
- Veracruz
Three mesquite grilled shrimp brochette w/ fajitas. Served with Mexican rice, frijoles a la charra, guacamole & pico de gallo.
- Carne Asada$30.95
Tender outside skirt steak grilled over mesquite & served with Mexican rice, beans, guacamole & pico de gallo.
- Carne Asada Jalisco$34.95
Outside skirt steak topped with grilled onions, poblano peppers, mushrooms and pepper jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice, beans, guacamole & pico de gallo.
- Short Rib Carne Guisada$27.95
Not your ordinary carne guisada! Slow-simmered, prime boneless beef short rib in a delicious chile con carne gravy. Served with Mexican rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and fresh tortillas.
- Costillas$20.95
½ rack of tender Baby Back Ribs served with Mexican rice, frijoles a la charra, guacamole & pico de gallo.
- Mazatlan
Fajitas & a ½ rack of tender Baby Back Ribs. Served with Mexican rice, frijoles a la charra, guacamole & pico de gallo.
- San Pedro$32.95
3 Shrimp Brochette & a 1/2 rack of tender baby back ribs. Served with Mexican rice, frijoles a la charra, guacamole & pico de gallo.
Desserts
Kid's
- Kid Ench
One enchilada topped with chile con carne & grated cheese. Served wth Mexican rice & refried beans.
- Kid Quesadilla
Fresh flour tortillas loaded with grated cheese & your choice of meat. Served with Mexican rice & beans.
- Kid Taco
Choice of beef picadillo or a ranchero chicken taco, soft or crispy (1). Served with Mexican rice & beans.
- Kid Taco Carbon
One hand rolled beef fajita taco. Includes Mexican rice & beans.
- Kid Nachos
Crispy nachos with refried beans & grated cheese. Served with Mexican rice & beans.
- Kid Nuggets$7.95
Hand battered chicken nuggets & French fries.
- Kid Mac & Cheese$6.95
Homemade, creamy mac & cheese & French fries.
- Kid Corn Dog Bites$6.95
Mini corn dogs & French fries.
- Kid Burger$7.95
1/4 Lb burger & French fries.
- Kid Grilled Cheese$6.95
Grilled cheese on Texas toast with French fries.
Gluten Free & Vegetarian
- GF Guacamole
Haas avocados blended with pico de gallo and freshly squeezed lime juice
- GF CCQ
Creamy queso blended with pico de gallo.
- GF - Campechana$15.65
A refreshing Mexican-style shrimp cocktail with fire-roasted poblano peppers, avocado, pico de gallo & six Gulf shrimp.
- GF Sopa de Tortilla - RC CK$14.45
A hearty Mexico City style tortilla soup with fresh carrots, zucchini, yellow squash, and tomatoes. Topped with ranchero chicken, Monterrey jack cheese, diced avocado and crispy tortilla strips.
- GF Shrimp & Mango Ensalada$19.95
Spring mix, red onion, purple cabbage, radish, cherry tomatoes, diced red bell pepper, avocado, strawberries, mango, pecans, queso fresco and grilled jumbo Gulf shrimp.
- GF Shrimp Fajitas for One$23.95
Fresh grilled shrimp with green & red bell peppers. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, cilantro rice and refried black beans. Our homemade flour and corn tortillas are not gluten-free. This meal comes with substituted gluten free corn tortillas.
- GF Shrimp Brochette$28.95
Six jumbo Gulf shrimp, stuffed with Monterrey jack cheese, sliced jalapeno and wrapped in bacon. Guacamole and pico de gallo on the side. Served with cilantro rice and refired black beans. This meal comes with substituted gluten free corn tortillas.
- GF Pechuga de Pollo$20.95
No marinade on the chicken breast. Comes with guacamole, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, cilantro rice and refried black beans. Our homemade flour and corn tortillas are not gluten-free. This meal comes with substituted gluten free corn tortillas.
- GF Crispy Beef Tacos$15.95
Two crispy tacos loaded with beef picadillo, shredded lettuce, diced tomato and grated cheese. Served with cilantro rice and refried black beans.
- GF Enchiladas de Pollo$15.95
Two ranchero chicken enchiladas topped with salsa verde and grated cheese. Served with cilantro rice and refried black beans.
- Veg Sopa de Tortilla$11.45
A hearty Mexico City style tortilla soup with fresh carrots, zucchini, yellow squash, and tomatoes. Topped with Monterrey jack cheese, diced avocado & crispy tortilla strips.
- Veg Ensalada de Casa$7.25
Fresh greens topped with red onion, shredded carrots, cherry tomatoes, crispy tortilla strips and queso fresco.
- Veg Quesadilla$14.65
Grilled zucchini, squash, green bell peppers, red bell peppers & red onions. Guacamole, sour cream & jalapenos.
- Veg Fajitas$17.95
Grilled zucchini, squash, red bell peppers, green bell peppers and red onions. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro rice, black beans and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
- Veg Enchiladas$16.95
Two enchiladas stuffed with grilled zucchini, squash, green bell peppers, red bell peppers, red onions and topped with our homemade sour cream sauce. Served with cilantro rice and refried black beans.
- Side of Veggies$4.95
Grilled zucchini, squash, red bell peppers, green bell peppers & red onions.