GF Shrimp Fajitas for One

$23.95

Fresh grilled shrimp with green & red bell peppers. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, Mexican butter, cilantro rice and refried black beans. Our homemade flour and corn tortillas are not gluten-free. This meal comes with substituted gluten free corn tortillas. Our gluten-free menu items are prepared in a shared work area that also process wheat & gluten products. However small, there is always a chance that gluten-free items may come in contact with products containing gluten. Red River Cantina cannot guarantee that these menu items are 100% gluten free.