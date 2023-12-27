Restaurant Constance
Starters
- Bonito Tempura Fried Sweet Potatoes$16.00
Koji-Red Miso Aioli
- Cashew Hummus Bowl$17.00
Chickpeas, Daikon, Shigoko, Kohlrabi, House Made Naan, Olive Oil
- Jalapeno Cornbread Waffles$16.00
SC Cornmeal, Roasted Jalapeno, White Cheddar, Pepper Jelly
- Korean Fried Chicken Lettuce Wraps$16.00
Cilantro, Cucumber, Bibb
- Pork Belly Dumplings$16.50
With Shiso, Collard Greens, Spicy Chile
- Pupusa$16.00
Pork Cheeks, Queso, Emily’s Guava, Mole
- Side Naan Bread$3.50
Salads
- Kale Salad$16.00
Kale, Parsnip Fondue, Pears, Candied Pecans, Sweet Potato Croutons, Pear Relish Brie, White Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Winter Panzanella Salad$16.00
Pomegranate, Butternut, Kale, Mushrooms, Candied Pine Nuts, Feta, Maple Sherry Vinaigrette
- Apple & Bibb Salad$14.00
Bibb & Radicchio Lettuces, Butternut Fondue, Honey Crisp Apples, Toasted Benne Seeds, Pickled Apples, Chevre, Apple Cider Vinaigrette
Entrees
- King Ora Salmon$44.00
Spiced Carrots, Chick Peas, Forbidden Rice, Bonito, Yuzu Broth
- Marinated Scallops$41.00
Koji Grits, Turnips, Oyster Mushrooms, Tomato Dashi
- Pinot Noir Braised Beef Short Ribs$42.00
Brown Butter Sunchoke, Kuri Squash, Turnip, Lardons
- Braised Pork Shank$38.50
Black Beans, Seasoned Rice, Isaac's Radishes
- Prime 10oz NY Strip$55.00
Collard Greens, Parmesan, Spaghetti Squash, Leek Potato Puree, Red Wine Jus
- Shiitake-Pumpkin Ramen$36.00
Choi, Bamboo, Shoyu, Wakame